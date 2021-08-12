By Sam Ozer-Staton

At a moment when the Biden administration is touting the success of its bipartisan backroom dealmaking, one recent political battle was fought and won out in the open — on the steps of the United States Capitol.

Representative Cori Bush, a community organizer from St. Louis, Missouri, in just her first full year in Congress, successfully pushed the Biden administration to reverse course and extend the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) federal moratorium on evictions. Armed with a lawn chair and an orange sleeping bag, Bush camped for three nights on the steps of the Capitol, where she was joined at various points by fellow progressives including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren.

For Bush, the issue of eviction is not an abstraction. She’s been evicted three times, twice in her twenties and once in 2015, when she was an organizer in the nascent Black Lives Matter movement in Ferguson, Missouri, following the killing of Michael Brown. She wrote in a CNN op-ed last week: “I’ve lived out of my car for months with my two babies. I’ve seen my belongings in trash bags along my backseat. I know what that notice on the door means. Cold from the elements or wondering where I could find a bathroom, I’ve wondered who was speaking up in DC for people in my situation.”

On the fourth day of Bush’s protest, and with additional pressure from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the White House did what the President himself had previously said was “not likely to pass constitutional muster”: it defied the Supreme Court and extended the eviction moratorium.

The story of the eviction moratorium is really many narratives rolled into one. It’s a story about Cori Bush and the growing influence of the activist wing of the Democratic Party. It’s a story about the Supreme Court’s decision to effectively allow the moratorium to expire. But it’s also the story of a massive — and yet unresolved — policy problem: What happens to the millions of renters who owe back rent? What about the mom-and-pop landlords whose livelihoods depend on rental income?

First, a bit of background. In March of 2020, Congress passed its first Covid-19 emergency relief package, the CARES Act. That legislation included a 120-day eviction moratorium for renters who participate in federal housing assistance programs or live in a property with a federally backed mortgage. When the moratorium expired, President Trump issued an executive order directing the CDC to extend the rent freeze, and to expand it beyond federally-subsidized units to protect all tenants who were unable to pay rent and had few alternative housing options. But these renters were not off the hook. According to the CDC’s guidance, they would still have to pay back rent after the conclusion of the moratorium.

This June, in a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court effectively allowed the moratorium to expire at the end of July. While four of the Court’s conservative justices indicated that they would have forced the moratorium to expire immediately, Justice Brett Kavanaugh sided with the liberal justices in allowing the moratorium an additional month. In a short concurrence, Kavanaugh wrote that he supported giving the CDC more time to allow for an “orderly distribution of the congressionally appropriated rental assistance funds,” but he did not believe that the CDC had the statutory authority to continue the moratorium indefinitely. He also explicitly warned the agency not to unilaterally extend the rent freeze absent action from Congress, writing: “In my view, clear and specific congressional authorization (via new legislation) would be necessary for the CDC to extend the moratorium past July 31.”

Following the Supreme Court’s decision, the White House and congressional Democrats failed to act to extend the moratorium, either by fiat or legislation, until two days before it was set to expire. After Bush’s demonstration on the Capitol steps, the Biden administration relented and directed the CDC to order a narrower eviction moratorium, set to expire on October 3, in counties experiencing high levels of community transmission of Covid-19.

The extension of moratorium — even just for a few months — is no small thing for renters. According to a study by the Aspen Institute and the Covid-19 Eviction Defense Project published in August of last year, nearly 30 million Americans (or 29% of all renters) were at risk of eviction. People of color, who are twice as likely to be renters, are disproportionately at risk. But even if rent will not be due for another couple months, America’s tenants are billions of dollars in the red. A recent study by UCLA and USC estimates that tenants owe $3 billion in back rent in Los Angeles County alone.

Tenants’ inability to pay, coupled with the extension of the eviction moratorium, has many small-time landlords feeling left behind and out of options. Forty-one percent of all rental housing units in the US are owned by individuals, or “mom-and-pop” landlords, many of whom rely on rental income to pay their mortgages. Jonathan O’Connell of the Washington Post summarized last week: “[A]s with many of the emergency policies passed in response to the pandemic, the eviction ban has had disparate effects on large and small companies. Many corporate apartment chains catering to white-collar workers are raising rents and booking enormous profits; an index of publicly traded apartment chain stocks is up 43 percent through Friday. Meanwhile, some mom-and-pop landlords are giving up and deciding to sell, though at what scale is difficult to determine.”

“Mom-and-pop” landlords also own the majority of affordable housing options in the United States. As Vox’s Jerusalem Demsas wrote in December, “Losing more of America’s already dwindling affordable housing stock is a looming emergency that could be exacerbated if small landlords are required to act as the social welfare state without any financial assistance.”

