CAFE Insider 2/25 Transcript: Time’s Up for Weinstein & Jail for Stone

Preet Bharara: From CAFE, welcome to Cafe Insider. I’m Preet Bharara.

Anne Milgram: And I’m Anne Milgram.

Preet Bharara: Anne, big debate tonight.

Anne Milgram: Yeah. Did you watch the one last week?

Preet Bharara: I did. It was very highly watched.

Anne Milgram: I didn’t see it.

Preet Bharara: Why not?

Anne Milgram: You’re never going to guess where I was.

Preet Bharara: What? Are you going to tell our audience?

Anne Milgram: I will tell you. I was at the first time in my entire life, a yo-yo show, and I’ll tell you why.

Preet Bharara: You know what? It’s not that different.

Anne Milgram: When I saw that there was another debate tonight, I was like, “Oh man, I wish I was back at the yo-yo show. This guy, do you know how many Guinness Book of World Records for yo-yos he holds?

Preet Bharara: No.

Anne Milgram: Five. Five. He can do yo-yo.

Preet Bharara: I didn’t knew they still had yo-yos.

Anne Milgram: Oh my gosh. I mean-

Preet Bharara: I haven’t seen a yo-yo in a long time.

Anne Milgram: Yeah, he can shoot a yo-yo. I don’t know if shoot is the right word. He can throw a yo-yo and knock a quarter off someone’s ear, on the back of your ear.

Preet Bharara: Did he do that to your son?

Anne Milgram: He did not. My son loved it, but he was not a volunteer.

Preet Bharara: He’s like the William Tell of yo-yo guy?

Anne Milgram: He takes volunteers. It was all voluntary and it’s called yo-yo show. It’s really, I was like, “I don’t know. Should I go or should I watch the debate?” Then I went and I was like, “Oh, that was so good.” Then of course I caught snippets of the debate and sadly tonight I have no yo-yo show to go to.

Preet Bharara: You might have to watch the debate.

Anne Milgram: Exactly.

Preet Bharara: Well, I don’t want to talk about politics at the moment, can we not for various reasons? I don’t want people to yell at me and tweet at me. I will keep my opinions about what is happening at the moment to myself until Super Tuesday.

Anne Milgram: I’ll have to ask you. Yes.

Preet Bharara: We’ll see. We’ll see what’s happening to our American democracy soon enough. But, big news yesterday.

Anne Milgram: Yes?

Preet Bharara: Harvey Weinstein convicted on two of five counts. I should remind people that Anne Milgrim not only a teacher, professor at NYU law school, not only the former attorney general of the state of New Jersey, as you all know, but some may forget that you served as an assistant district attorney in the Manhattan DA’s office, including in among other places, the Sex Crimes Unit Division.

Anne Milgram: Yep, Sex Crimes Bureau.

Preet Bharara: The Sex Crimes Bureau, which is the bureau that prosecuted Harvey Weinstein. I’m going to take a backseat, ask you what you think, ask you to explain things to folks. First, was justice done?

Anne Milgram: Yes, I think very much so. I mean if we really step back and think about it, there were two lead victims in the case, Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann. There were convictions of Weinstein on both victims and I don’t know how you felt about this as a federal prosecutor because I think a lot fewer cases go to trial in the federal system. But as a state prosecutor, one of the first things you learn is a conviction on any count is a conviction. A conviction is a conviction, is a conviction.

Anne Milgram: Here, Harvey Weinstein was convicted and found guilty and he was found guilty as to each of the two lead victims for the main charges in the indictment. It was a really, really important day and I do think justice was done.

Preet Bharara: Can we go through them?

Anne Milgram: Yeah.

Preet Bharara: Because not everyone is, and I’m one of the people who’s not so familiar with these particular statutes and people have a general understanding of what rape means or what sexual assault means. He was convicted of these two counts, criminal sexual act in the first degree with respect to Haley and rape in the third degree with respect to the other victim, Mann.

Anne Milgram: Right.

Preet Bharara: The more serious of the two is the criminal sexual act in the first degree and that I have the statute in front of me, but then you can explain what this means. A person is guilty of criminal sexual act in the first degree when he or she engages in oral sexual conduct or anal sexual conduct. I apologize for the graphic nature of this, but that’s what the crime was. With another person one, by forcible compulsion or two, who is incapable of consent by reason of being physically helpless. Then the other provisions relate to people who were underage that didn’t apply here. Why was he convicted of criminal sexual act in the first degree?

Preet Bharara: This count relates to Miriam Haley and the allegation was that in 2006 in Weinstein’s apartment that he forced oral sex on her. That’s what she testified to at the trial and that’s the basis for that conviction.

Anne Milgram: What everyone’s asking is what can he get?

Preet Bharara: On that count alone, he can get five. The mandatory minimum is five years, the maximum is 25.

Anne Milgram: No matter what he does five.

Preet Bharara: No matter what he does five and the judge has no discretion?

Anne Milgram: The judge has no discretion.

Preet Bharara: Do you have a prediction?

Anne Milgram: I think, well we can talk about this as we go on, but he was convicted of two counts. My experience is when you have sex crimes victims and there are multiple convictions on different for each victim that the judge will sentence on each victim in my experience.

Preet Bharara: Consecutively? They’ll be end to end to end.

Anne Milgram: Consecutively. Exactly.

Preet Bharara: Not concurrent.

Anne Milgram: Yes. That’s my experience and all judges can be different but-

Preet Bharara: Do you know anything about this judge?

Anne Milgram: I know he’s tough, Judge Burke and I’ll say, I think he tried a good case. He did not allow a lot of woof and quack in the courtroom but we can talk about it. But the result-

Preet Bharara: Did you ever make that objection? Objection basis woof and quack.

Anne Milgram: There was a lot of gamesmanship in this. This was a very, very heartfelt trial.

Preet Bharara: Yeah, we talked a little bit about that. But let’s go to the second count.

Anne Milgram: Anyway, on the second count he can do probation to four years. The judge could sentence-

Preet Bharara: Let’s start with that is.

Anne Milgram: Yes.

Preet Bharara: Because I’m confused.

Anne Milgram: That’s rape cray.

Preet Bharara: Because it sounds very serious rape in the third degree.

Anne Milgram: It is very serious.

Preet Bharara: But it carries less of a potential sentence as criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree, according to the statute, a person is guilty of rape in the third degree in New York when he or she engages in sexual intercourse with another person without such person’s consent where such lack of consent is by reason of some factor other than incapacity to consent. Why is that third degree as opposed to something more serious?

Anne Milgram: Yeah, so I think there’s two points we made. The first is that this is the sort of catchall rate provision, meaning that it was non-consensual sex, that there was someone who was put in a position where they did not consent to have sex and their will was essentially overborne. It’s used to capture the more forms of coercion, different types of coercion and rape one is physical force or threat of force.

Anne Milgram: The question you’re asking is-

Preet Bharara: Is it murky for people? Is it easy for jurors to understand?

Anne Milgram: I think it is easy for jurors to understand. I mean it really comes down to every rape case comes to consent and some cases are straightforward. I think one of the issues with rape crimes frankly is that people think about rape as the use of force, or the threat of force. It’s not always that way. In fact, frequently it isn’t. It’s often more of coercion or a victim is afraid that if they don’t comply, something bad will happen to them.

Anne Milgram: Here, it really is this question of did these women consent and remember that a lot of the testimony at trial was basically this relates to Jessica Mann and this is a 2013 assault where she basically said, “He forced me to have sex with him and he physically forced me and I was intimidated by his size and I felt enormous pressure. Basically, he was going to ruin my life and my career if I didn’t comply.” The jury was given rape one and rape three. When we talk about those two counts and they convicted on rape three not on rape one.

Preet Bharara: I mean they didn’t hang on rape one. Are you a little bit surprised because the jury came back on Friday saying, “We are unanimous as to some counts but not others.” Did you have some surprise that they weren’t hung on the other count that they had a clear unanimous, not guilty of rape one clear, unanimous guilty in rape three? Is that a compromise in some way or … ?

Anne Milgram: It could be. We don’t know the inside of the jury. It could be that they were unanimous that they weren’t convinced that there was actual force, or it could be that they compromised and some people believe that there was force some people. But here what we know is everyone unanimously agreed in the jury that Jessica Mann did not consent to have sexual intercourse with Harvey Weinstein.

Anne Milgram: I want to go back for one second though, just thinking about the sentence for a second. I think it’s worth talking about this. I don’t agree with the sentencing range for the E felony rape three and I don’t agree with it because I think so many sexual assault crimes are like this. It’s a lot more like human trafficking where attackers and predators use only the amount of force necessary to overcome someone’s will. The fact that the law sees such a difference in terms of accountability for actual physical force versus coercion or fear, that doesn’t necessarily amount to fear that you’re going to be seriously injured. The fact that, that’s only probation to four years, I personally do not agree with and so I would just say you’re asking the question why they’re different and I would argue that they shouldn’t be as different as they are.

Preet Bharara: Was another complicating factor here that the victim in the rape three charge, Jessica Mann, conceitedly had an ongoing relationship that was consensual some of the time? Does that become difficult for prosecutors to argue rape one or three or some other sexual misconduct when there is a conceitedly consensual relationship of some nature?

Anne Milgram: Absolutely, and remember that this is very common in sexual assault cases. It is one of those things where there are a variety of reasons and they had an expert, the government, the prosecutors had an expert testify to why this happens, but victims of sexual assault, they do sometimes go back to their attacker. The defense used it very effectively I thought here to basically say, “This wasn’t rape. This was a transactional agreement that the women were engaged in sex because they wanted something from Harvey Weinstein.” The way you know that is that they went back and had consensual sex. What the government basically argued, and actually Jessica Mann said this on the stand, I thought really effectively was, “Just because I engaged in this relationship with him after, doesn’t mean he didn’t rape me on this day, on the first day.”

Preet Bharara: But there’s been controversy with respect to some judicial nominees, I think over time because there’s some people who take the view erroneously, both I think ethically and with respect to common sense and also under the law that a husband can’t rape his wife.

Anne Milgram: Right. That’s right.

Preet Bharara: That’s just not true.

Anne Milgram: Yeah. I mean, so these are obviously tough cases to try, but this is very consistent with what you see when you work with sexual assault victims. I give the jury a huge amount of credit for understanding and for finding Weinstein guilty related to both of these victims.

Preet Bharara: We’ve talked about the two guilty counts. We’ve talked about the rape one with respect to Mann on which there was an acquittal. Then there are two other counts, both called predatory sexual assault involving one Annabella Sciorra, the actress and the other involving Mann and Sciorra. Why do you think that there was an acquittal on those and how serious were those charges?

Anne Milgram: Okay, so the way I see this, and I actually think that the media missed a lot of this yesterday and today in the coverage of it because I think the sort of lead story is he’s acquitted on three charges, convicted on only two. Whereas, I think that the lead story really is that Harvey Weinstein was convicted and found guilty.

Anne Milgram: If you and I had talked about this two weeks ago, I would’ve said a couple of things about the predatory sexual offender charges. The first is that they initially were not included, that they were brought as part of this back and forth between the government and the judge over having Molineux witnesses. Molineux witnesses, that’s a case, People versus Molineux. That’s when you have uncharged crimes, prior bad acts where you have witnesses come to a court and testify about them even though they’re not charged in the current offense. There were three of those witnesses that testified in the Weinstein trial. There were also a number of them that testified in the Bill Cosby case. They’re important because they were used here to show a pattern, to show that Weinstein had an MO, that he always follows the same pattern and they’re not allowed in to show Weinstein did it before with these other women so he did it here. They’re only allowed-

Preet Bharara: For propensity.

Anne Milgram: Exactly.

Preet Bharara: In the federal system we would call that 404(b) Evidence.

Anne Milgram: Exactly.

Preet Bharara: Right.

Anne Milgram: They’re very, very similar. There was initially a conversation about whether Annabella Sciorra could be a Molineux witness to which the defense objected saying, “Look, she could be charged.” There’s a legitimate charge here on first degree rape. She’s claiming first degree rape and so-

Preet Bharara: And so they were arguing, don’t backdoor it.

Anne Milgram: Exactly.

Preet Bharara: In witness testimony-

Anne Milgram: You need the front door.

Preet Bharara: Step up. Yes, step up to the plate and charge it in its own right.

Anne Milgram: And the judge agreed. The government went back and there’s a superseding indictment and they added these predatory charges.

Preet Bharara: They added the charges on which he got acquitted ultimately.

Anne Milgram: If you ask me, “Yes, they added them.” One of the predatory, in order to find the predatory sexual offense, you have to have two first degree convictions. There are a couple of other ways to get there but here, the applicable part of the statute is that there are two victims for which the defendant is guilty of first degree crimes.

Anne Milgram: Remember-

Preet Bharara: Even for one crime.

Anne Milgram: Yes. So remember on Haley, there’s a first degree criminal sexual act conviction. Mann, there isn’t. It’s a third degree rape. The Mann charge, they could not have even considered the predatory sexual assault.

Preet Bharara: It’s automatic.

Anne Milgram: Automatically.

Preet Bharara: By operation of law.

Anne Milgram: Exactly. That’s out and then the second piece is, so then it comes to Annabella Sciorra and Haley, and that was where they had to decide was Annabel Sciorra a victim of first degree rape.

Anne Milgram: Now a couple of points. One is the reason to have included this offense and the reason why I believe that the government did, I have no inside information, but it’s to get Sciorra’s testimony in as completely as possible to have zero limits on it. She can testify soup to nuts as a rape victim.

Preet Bharara: Some people would say it was among the most compelling pieces of testimony at the trial. The fundamentals of her testimony were what?

Anne Milgram: I think it was compelling. I think it’s also really complicated because remember that she wasn’t charged as a separate victim here because it’s out of the statute of limitations and it was, she had some difficulty remembering what year it was, but it came down to she thought 1993 or 1994 so then-

Preet Bharara: There was at that time, at the time on the alleged attack on Annabella Sciorra, there was a certain statute of limitations on rape but not on predatory sexual assault?

Anne Milgram: Right.

Preet Bharara: That’s interesting.

Anne Milgram: That’s right.

Preet Bharara: That had changed since.

Anne Milgram: It has changed since. Although there’s still some rape crimes for which there is a statute of limitations about rape one for example, there is no statute. No.

Anne Milgram: The thing to think about with the Annabella Sciorra is that it was a very long time ago and what’s interesting is that the jury didn’t have a choice of rape three. Right? It’s a really interesting question in my mind, if it was within the statute and they could have done more of what they did with Jessica Mann, would they have convicted of rape three? My guess is yes, but I don’t know that for sure.

Preet Bharara: Right, so explain to people, we talk about modern juries as being the CSI generation and they expect DNA and fingerprints and all sorts of scientific evidence and that’s what they learned from TV shows and from movies. In all of these incidents charged here, many of them from a long time ago, no physical evidence, correct?

Anne Milgram: That’s right.

Preet Bharara: This was all witness testimony.

Anne Milgram: Yes.

Preet Bharara: How unusual is it in the modern era to convict on these kinds of charges without physical evidence?

Anne Milgram: It is very hard. Look, I mean these cases are he said, she said similar to domestic violence cases, similar to some types of human trafficking. Although with human trafficking there’s often a lot more witnesses, but with these types of cases you have often two people in a room. One person says it’s consensual, the other says it’s not.

Anne Milgram: Now the purpose of DNA and for example if a rape victim came in, they would get often a sexual assault kit and that would let you figure out was there trauma, was there injury consistent with a sexual assault? That kind of evidence along with DNA, it helps.

Anne Milgram: Another type of evidence that helps a lot is outcry evidence. And here that was also complicated.

Preet Bharara: What’s that?

Anne Milgram: It’s when someone who’s a victim of a crime immediately says to someone, “Oh my God, I was raped.” Here there’s an interesting example with Annabella Sciorra who outcries to Rosie Perez, but she says, “I think I was raped,” and she doesn’t name her assailant. She names her assailant months later. And so-

Preet Bharara: But months later?

Anne Milgram: Months later.

Preet Bharara: Not decades later?

Anne Milgram: No, not decades later and so it’s important and powerful evidence. It’s also, it was not quite as clean as a lot of times in a sexual assault case, the ideal is to have DNA, is to have a rape kit, to have an immediate outcry to get the clothing off the victim immediately. I mean that’s the sort of best case scenario.

Anne Milgram: What made this case a viable case? And I want to be really clear in saying how hard of a case this is and the lead prosecutor, Joan Illuzzi, in my view, did an amazing job. She was the lead prosecutor in the Etan Patz case. The young boy who went missing and his body was never found that was tried as a cold case many years later. She’s an exceptional prosecutor and lawyer in my view. What made it viable was having more than one victim and having the ability to charge both Haley and Mann and Sciorra and then to get those Molineux witnesses in. That’s what made this case a viable case.

Preet Bharara: I had a by happenstance, Ronan Farrow on the Stay Tuned podcast last week.

Anne Milgram: I heard it was a great interview.

Preet Bharara: Yeah, he was very interesting and he obviously is one of the forces for bringing to the fore issues with respect to the Me Too movement along with others like Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey and others.

Anne Milgram: But the three of them really deserve so much credit for breaking these stories.

Preet Bharara: They do. Now remember there was a lot of criticism of the Manhattan DA’s office two years ago, two years plus for not having brought a potential case against Harvey Weinstein. Taking a step back for a moment, do you think that the world has changed and that part of the reason this case was brought was because of the Me Too movement and because of the attention paid to it?

Anne Milgram: You know, it’s such a good question. I mean my view is I would have moved forward against Harvey Weinstein on the earlier case and I don’t want to sit in judgment of the DA because I think you and I’ve talked about this. We don’t know all the evidence. We don’t know all the facts. Some of it is public, but we both made tough calls in those chairs and so it can be difficult to look back. But my feeling based on what I know is I would have moved forward with that case.

Anne Milgram: Here, I think the Me Too movement is not just this case, but a lot of other cases. I think a lot of prosecutors are going to bring tougher cases now, and part of it is one of the things that Me Too has done is socialized all of us across the country to a better understanding of sexual assault.

Anne Milgram: Socialized all of us across the country to and better understanding of sexual assault and the imbalance of power that has allowed people like Weinstein and others to get away with it frankly for a really long time. And so I think it does make a difference that there’s been this sort of national reckoning. I do think it makes a difference both for police, for prosecutors, for jurors, for courts.

Preet Bharara: I think so also. The other thing I think is that when prosecutors are making a decision to proceed in the case and they’re thinking about the likelihood of success and how difficult it might be prosecutors are human beings too and they do a cost benefit analysis and if the risk of harm, if the harm that they’re trying to address is very, very high, like a homicide or terrorism, they’ll make the decision to take some risk and be aggressive and accept that they may not win the case or get the conviction because of that degree of harm.

Preet Bharara: My sense is, another thing that’s going on is that because of the Me Too movement, people have begun to understand in their calculation that this kind of conduct is a real harm, societal harm, not just harm to individual women. And so they go through that same analysis now and are prepared to take on a harder case because they can afford to not succeed because the effort of trying is worth it in this context.

Anne Milgram: Yeah, I agree. And look, I mean I’ve always felt that prosecutors who tell you they never lost a case, it probably means they haven’t tried enough cases and they haven’t tried all the right cases because there are times where you will believe that there’s proof beyond a reasonable doubt, but it’s a hard case and you may or may not succeed and that’s the right thing when you’re the government.

Anne Milgram: The other thing I really believe here is that a lot of police officers and prosecutors and the government gets used to winning. And also think about a classic public corruption case where you may have a wire, you may have a video, you’ve got cooperators, you’ve got 10 witnesses, you’ve got bank records, those are highly provable cases. This is really about working with victims and it is often he said, she said, and so being able to try that case and to be willing to try that case requires an understanding that this is actually the nature of this crime and you have to be willing to walk in and do it. And not all prosecutors have done victim work and are comfortable in that space.

Preet Bharara: Let’s go back to the sentence for a second. So just to be clear on the one count, five to 25?

Anne Milgram: Yes.

Preet Bharara: And on the other count, probation to.

Anne Milgram: Four.

Preet Bharara: In your prediction with respect to the sentence on both counts would be what?

Anne Milgram: It’s an interesting question. I think that, and we should talk about the defense lawyers for a minute because I don’t think that the defense lawyers will be a part of the judges calculation.

Preet Bharara: Will they be sentenced?

Anne Milgram: They will not be sentenced. But I don’t want to forget to talk about that.

Preet Bharara: The one defense story got a lot of criticism.

Anne Milgram: A lot of criticism. Yes, much of which I think is fair.

Preet Bharara: Thanks.

Anne Milgram: Although I also-

Preet Bharara: But she won’t be going to prison.

Anne Milgram: No. And I would say, look they… Well, let’s talk about them for one second and then you’re going to make me make a prediction and I’m going to also have to fess up that in stone I was wrong, but it’s okay.

Preet Bharara: I’ve been wrong by the way. The last couple weeks I’ve been wrong a whole bunch.

Anne Milgram: If you and I talked about, oh well we’ll come back to stone in a second. So the defense lawyers, it’s really important to note that they hired every investigator they could to dig through the women’s lives. They tried as hard as they could to attack the women and they did it in a way that was, in my view, shameless and beyond the pale of what’s acceptable. And I should have said this up front, I represented a witness in this case that witness was not called at trial. I’m speaking right now just generally about my view of their tactics. It was scorched earth. It was a really hard fought case. They did things that I do not approve of. They even had this news article that the lead lawyer wrote saying we want jurors to do the right thing. We really hope jurors do the right thing after there was a gag order-

Preet Bharara: Did an interview with The Daily, another podcast. And I think I made false statements about when that interview was done during the pendency of the gag order.

Anne Milgram: Right. Yeah. And said in that interview that she had not been sexually assaulted because she would never put herself in that position, which obviously is outrageous in my view and completely shows a lack of understanding of sexual assault. But at the end of the day, Harvey Weinstein had a vigorous defense and it’s worth noting that the judge sat through the trial and that they tried everything in the book. And Harvey Weinstein was convicted.

Anne Milgram: So I think where the judge will come down on sentencing is, I think he will give Weinstein time on both charges that he was convicted of. And my guess is sort of six to nine range. The judge is going to be looking at six to nine years.

Preet Bharara: Yes. Will the judge take into account his age?

Anne Milgram: He can take into account.

Preet Bharara: Apparently I forgot to check late last night or this morning if he’s actually in jail.

Anne Milgram: He was taken to the hospital.

Preet Bharara: He said he had chest pains, which I don’t know if that’s true or not.

Anne Milgram: But yes, he was taken, he was remanded, which is not uncommon in these circumstances and we should just-

Preet Bharara: So he already beginning to serve.

Anne Milgram: Yes, he was out on bail and after the conviction that the government always asks for remand when somebody is facing a serious sentence and particularly somebody like Harvey Weinstein who has enormous means could easily skip town. The court wants to make sure that he’s there for sentencing and obviously he’s going to get an incarceration sentence.

Preet Bharara: When you say women you mean he was put incarceration.

Anne Milgram: He was incarcerated and there’s no opportunity for bail, meaning that there’s no amount of money that he could put up in order to get out.

Preet Bharara: But he’s not done. He’s got a case in California.

Anne Milgram: Right. There’s a pending case in LA. The sentencing here is March 11, he’s got a pending case in LA.

Preet Bharara: And some people say that that case has even stronger evidence against him.

Anne Milgram: Yeah. What I think is compelling about that case is that it’s two victims from a few days apart in like 2013 and-

Preet Bharara: It’s more recent in time, some of it.

Anne Milgram: More recent in time. Two victims, it’s close in time, very similar types of Mos, modern patterns of how Weinstein acted. And yeah, I mean closer in time is very helpful for the government witness memories are better.

Preet Bharara: Right. So will he be flown on like with Nicholas Cage on Con Air out to California to face trial in that case?

Anne Milgram: Yes he will. And so he faces a rape count and a forcible oral sex count there as well.

Preet Bharara: So if he gets convicted there, the way I have understood it to be, but I’m not so familiar with the state system will be up to the California. The second judge who let’s say hypothetically gets convicted and he or she wants to impose a five year sentence, that judge can run it concurrently to the New York sentence. Meaning it wouldn’t be additional time. Or can run a consecutive.

Anne Milgram: Yeah. I think that’s an option for the California.

Preet Bharara: So he’s looking at whatever he’s getting here plus whatever he gets.

Anne Milgram: Yes.

Preet Bharara: So, reasonable likelihood.

Anne Milgram: A reasonable likelihood if he gets convicted there, he gets more time.

Preet Bharara: Is free again.

Anne Milgram: Exactly. Yes. And he’s 67 I think we said now. And I think if he’s convicted in California, the judge will not sentence concurrently. The judge will give him additional time and so I would expect that he will look at, if he’s convicted there a considerable prison sentence.

Preet Bharara: Before we move on, what do you think this means for victims generally and for people who care about these issues generally? Is it a watershed moment?

Anne Milgram: I think it is. I think it is. I mean there’s a way in which we could talk about this as it is David versus Goliath, right? Harvey Weinstein was by all accounts, one of if not the most powerful person in the entertainment industry, and he wielded that power in numerous ways, particularly obviously here we saw with sexual assaults.

Anne Milgram: One thing that I think it took 80 victims, right? I mean, one thing that’s amazing about this is that there are just tens and tens of women who came forward to talk about their Harvey Weinstein stories and it’s outrageous to me that it had to get to this point for him to be held accountable, but the fact that he was held accountable, I think it sends just a huge message to victims about how the system can hold offenders accountable even when they’re rich and powerful and look, Harvey Weinstein, he may not be in jail yet, but he’s about to be in jail and the system treats everyone, rich or poor, powerful are not the same when it comes to criminal convictions.

Preet Bharara: And it sends a message to other prosecutors too.

Anne Milgram: Yeah.

Preet Bharara: That you can take on these cases and you can prevail.

Anne Milgram: Exactly.

Preet Bharara: One thing that came up in the debates, like I said, relevant to this in the last debate when you were doing the yoyo thing.

Anne Milgram: I’m going to show you the video later.

Preet Bharara: Lucky, maybe we’ll post it. Lucky for you is this issue of, I mean I don’t mean to compare these two things, but nondisclosure agreements, NDAs, which is a kind of thing that can protect a bad actor or a company that’s allowed bad conduct.

Anne Milgram: I think you’re right to compare it a little or at least to draw the line between them.

Preet Bharara: And Elizabeth Warren was very strong.

Anne Milgram: Yes.

Preet Bharara: Standing right next to Mike Bloomberg whose company has engaged in the somewhat common practice of having people sign NDAs, it’d become very common lately. So that women who have had grievances are not allowed to come forward and she was so strong about it that a few days later Bloomberg is like, yeah, we’ve taken a look and we’re prepared to release 3 women from their NDAs.

Anne Milgram: Yes. And so there are a few points that are worth us going through. The first is that there is a line between these things. Sexual harassment happens often in the workplace. When you look at Weinstein, one of his victims here was a production assistant. Another was an aspiring actress, and a number of the victims are women who worked with him professionally.

Anne Milgram: And one of the things we’ve seen consistently with companies, and you remember I did the Dallas Mavericks investigation to the Dallas Mavericks basketball team for sexual harassment is that you see that there are cultures that develop when companies deal sexual harassment in a way that basically sweeps it under the rug and it allows offenders to continue and there are terrible consequences. Sometimes they’re sexual assaults, sometimes it’s sexual harassment. Either way it takes away women’s ability to work and to work free of harassment and fear.

Anne Milgram: And so I do think that there’s extremes. We’re talking about one extreme of sexual assault with Harvey Weinstein. But when we’re talking about the sort of Bloomberg and the question of NDAs, we’re talking more about harassment or inappropriate comments. One thing to know and I think the media has done a bad job on this. I feel like I’m always criticizing the media of which we’re apart, but-

Preet Bharara: Are we?

Anne Milgram: Sometimes we do something. Sometimes I do.

Preet Bharara: Does Trump want to pull our license? He threatens that from time to time.

Anne Milgram: Everything has gotten lumped together on the NDA front. So there’s a lot of conversation about, well Pete Buttigieg had an NDA with McKinsey. So let me just separate these into two buckets and ask you what you think. One is the bucket of your company. You work for clients and the work you do is confidential because your competitors, you don’t want your competitors to get your trades.

Preet Bharara: Your trade secrets and intellectual property and those kinds of things.

Anne Milgram: Totally legitimate.

Preet Bharara: And that’s a normal business practice.

Anne Milgram: Exactly. And that’s a normal business practice that’s legitimate. The second kind of NDA that I think we’re really talking about here is when employee comes forward, makes a complaint as part of that complaint, it’s settled and it could be-

Preet Bharara: And Bill O’Reilly pays 37 or 35 million, whatever it is. And he’s allowed to claim later that other people are behaving badly because these women can’t say anything.

Anne Milgram: Exactly. And so it is commonly been used as a way to silence women in the workplace who are accusing others in the workplace of harassment. And sometimes there’s financial part of it. Sometimes it’s we’ll transfer your job and we’re going to give you, but women are forced to sign an NDA. I disagree so strongly with it because it ends up reinforcing these cultures of fear.

Preet Bharara: It’s not unlawful.

Anne Milgram: It’s not unlawful.

Preet Bharara: It’s not against any sort of public policy.

Anne Milgram: And it’s been frankly very, very common.

Preet Bharara: Yeah. And it’s legally enforceable contract?

Anne Milgram: Yeah. And what Bloomberg said is that they will not do it anymore in this context.

Preet Bharara: It’s the kind of thing you have to rely on the voluntary decision making by companies who will say we’re not going to do this going forward because of public pressure.

Anne Milgram: Yes. And this again also I think is a reckoning where people are realizing that one reason why a lot of complaints against people don’t come out and why frankly, offenders are allowed to re-offend other women in the workplace is that someone makes a complaint and it’s swept under the rug with an NDA and a settlement.

Preet Bharara: I look as a totally different context, but one thing just to mention quickly that we changed in our office was in the context of settling any kind of civil suit brought by the Southern district of New York, and we brought a lot of them. It’s financial institutions and other entities. People would often end up settling under the traditional way, which was neither admit nor deny the allegations, here’s $300 million. We started taking the position that if we went through the effort and in good faith brought a suit, the public has a right to know what wrongdoing we uncovered, and there had to be admissions, and in some ways that was harder for companies than paying the money.

Anne Milgram: Agreed. They would all rather pay the money, than the wrongdoing.

Preet Bharara: And people say no one’s ever going to settle them. Everything’s going to go to trial and heads would spin in the defense, probably go crazy. You know what? They didn’t and once they understood that our policy had changed, they came on board and there were ways to figure out what are appropriate admissions to make. But virtually every case that we settled after about midway through 2010 on the civil side, people had to admit what they did.

Anne Milgram: Yeah, that’s a great example.

Preet Bharara: So it was sort of parallel to the NDA, which we had on did. So Roger Stone, we have a question from a listener whose Twitter handle is crooked reviews. I don’t know what to make of that. Hi Anne Milgram and Preet Bharara. What do you think of the 40 months plus two years supervised release and the $20,000 fine? #askPreet, #cafeinsider. So everyone will remember. It seems like this was like a week ago, right? It seems like 45 years.

Anne Milgram: It does. It feels like years ago.

Preet Bharara: There’s like pre yo-yo event and post yoyo event.

Anne Milgram: That’s how I see the world.

Preet Bharara: Everything before the yoyo event, I can’t really remember.

Anne Milgram: And you remember, I think I predicted, did I predict five to seven I think?

Preet Bharara: Yeah. I think we both said that seven to nine was high. I think there’s a consensus about that and you can hold two thoughts in your mind at one time. One that seven to nine was too high and also Bill Barr should have kept his mouth shut and meddled and interfered and overruled. I didn’t know exactly what it would be. I think the 40 months is not an unreasonable sentence.

Anne Milgram: I think it’s very reasonable.

Preet Bharara: It is a little lower than I thought.

Anne Milgram: I’ll tell you why. If we went back to our initial discussion before the sentencing memos came out, I think if we’d looked at Scooter Libby, I think got 36 months around three years for lying about a leak of classified information.

Anne Milgram: It does fall within the heartland of number of other significant public corruption, false statement cases, and so it doesn’t offend me at all. I think it’s actually a very fair sentence and I think I would have probably set up front three to five would probably have been my closer guests even though I was influenced by the government’s memo.

Preet Bharara: And that would have been… But just going back again as to the actions of Bill Barr, and no one’s saying that the attorney general is not allowed to have a different view and not allowed to overrule prosecutors. Just in this context, I’ve never seen it before in a highly charged political.

Anne Milgram: It is the way he did it, right. It’s the way he did it.

Preet Bharara: But also it seems unnecessary. Like why did you have to win? I mean a million times I’ve seen prosecutors go for a very, very high sentence that no consensus might be.

Anne Milgram: It’s a little too high.

Preet Bharara: The judges are not going to do it and the judge does what the judge does. And in this case there was some speculation that the judge was going to feel compelled to do. So I think the judge did what the judge was otherwise going to do.

Anne Milgram: I agree.

Preet Bharara: And it was not effected in any way by the shenanigans of Bill Barr, or Donald Trump tweeting or anything else.

Anne Milgram: I totally agree. And that’s the right thing by the way. The nonsense, the judge’s job is to figure out, and you and I have talked about how hard it is, this idea of sentencing someone. The judge’s job is to figure out what they think is a fair sentence given the conduct and the judge.

Preet Bharara: You also don’t punish a defendant like Roger Stone, who himself independently deserves considerable punishment, which he got, but you don’t punish him for shenanigans by a Bill Barr or Donald Trump or newspaper editorials, or anyone else.

Anne Milgram: That’s right.

Preet Bharara: You look at the case on its merits and what it makes sense to sentence that person to, if anything, but then you also have a chance. Judges have a chance to speak their minds, and she did and she said a lot of tough things among others that will I think, figure prominently in the future if it comes time for Donald Trump to pardon Roger Stone and will cause more controversy.

Preet Bharara: She said he wasn’t doing what he did, meaning Roger Stone to stand up for the president. He did what he did to cover up for the president.

Anne Milgram: That was a powerful statement. And she also said, so what did the defense say to the jury on his behalf? So what, so what of all the circumstances in this case that may be the most pernicious, the truth still exists. The truth still matters. I mean, that’s a line from the governance closing.

Preet Bharara: [crosstalk] that far, Alex Vindman.

Anne Milgram: No, from the government’s closing, that was one of the more powerful parts of the closing actually.

Preet Bharara: And can’t copyright that. I mean it actually is a fundamental principle that you and I can say and judges can say, and house managers can say, because it remains true.

Anne Milgram: And the judge said who cares? Congress cared. The United States department of justice, the United States attorney’s office for DC cared. The jurors who served with integrity cared. The American people cared. And I care. It’s a powerful statement by a judge.

Preet Bharara: But he’s going to get pardoned. Right?

Anne Milgram: He’s definitely going to get pardoned.

Preet Bharara: I took a poll in my NYU seminar on Monday and usually there’s differences of opinion and these are all bright students at NYU, 2 Ls and 3 Ls. And they said, how many of you think the Roger Stone is getting pardoned? Every single hand went up. It was unanimous.

Anne Milgram: Now, is he going to be pardoned before he does a day in prison?

Preet Bharara: I’ve been so wrong about stuff lately.

Anne Milgram: Yeah, I don’t know either.

Preet Bharara: I don’t think he’ll wait too long.

Anne Milgram: I think he’s going to do it pretty soon too. I sort of feel like-

Preet Bharara: This laid the foundation. The bottom line is Donald Trump has said that he thinks the entire prosecution was bogus and wrong and if he believes that and if he also believes that he has said that he has the absolute right to pardon whoever he wants. That’s two plus two equals four.

Anne Milgram: Yeah. He’s been very vocal on it. There’s zero question in my mind that Roger Stone is going to be pardoned. I think the only question is timing. My instinct is he would do it before Stones serves any time because again, if he believes this is all unfair but they’re still litigating. Right now, they’re litigating. Stone has asked for our new trials. Stone has asked for the judge to recuse herself. None of that is going to be-

Preet Bharara: So we don’t think that’s going to happen. The weird thing about recusal, we stuck with that for one second, and I don’t know if you’ve ever contemplated moving to recuse a judge. It’s a very fraught thing to do-

Anne Milgram: Yes, agreed.

Preet Bharara: … Because the person who decides.

Anne Milgram: Is the…

Preet Bharara: It’s a very fraught thing to do.

Anne Milgram: Yes. Agreed.

Preet Bharara: Because the person who decides …

Anne Milgram: Is the judge.

Preet Bharara: … is the judge.

Anne Milgram: Who you’re saying cannot be fair.

Preet Bharara: And has huge discretion. Then so you say, “Hey, you’re unfair. You’re totally terrible. We hate your guts. Could you please get off the case and recuse yourself?” “No, I think I’m fair and I’m good and now I hate you back.”

Anne Milgram: Exactly.

Preet Bharara: You hope the judges don’t think that, but then you’re stuck.

Anne Milgram: There should be a different system.

Preet Bharara: You’re stuck. You can appeal it.

Anne Milgram: I once had a judge in a misdemeanor case say, it was a defense waive jury and he was a B misdemeanor. And the judge, it was a fight between a landlord, I think, and a tenant. And the judge said, right as we were starting, “Oh by the way, I’m a landlord. I see no reason why I couldn’t be fair. Do you see any reason why I couldn’t be fair?”

Preet Bharara: What did you say?

Anne Milgram: I looked at my supervisor. It was my second or third trial. And she was like, “Oh, I would keep on,” keep with the judge. It was a mistake. He found the defendant guilty of a lesser offense, but the evidence was very clear in my view. And we should have asked him to recuse. Her argument against recusal is exactly your point, which is that he was one of the main misdemeanor judges. So I was going to see him and the prosecutor’s office, like the DA’s office, we saw them all the time. So it was at huge peril to us to basically say, “We don’t trust your judgment. We don’t think you can be fair.”

Preet Bharara: We should spend more time in the future on this recusal issue. Then we’ll talk about Donald Trump talking about the recusal of certain Supreme Court justices. Because there are times when judges get threatened. There are times when I got threatened by defendants, narcotics defendants in prison, in a very creepy and weird way. And the question was, do I need to recuse myself because now I might be more vindictive towards those defendants. And the law is, and the ethical principles are such that, no you don’t. Because if you did, then [crosstalk] every defendant would be incentivized to get rid of a tough judge by issuing some threat and it would be worth the effort.

Anne Milgram: Yes, I agree.

Preet Bharara: So while we’re on the subject of recusal, among many things that Donald Trump doesn’t understand, including walls and hurricanes and other sorts of things. From the perspective of people who are lawyers, he doesn’t understand recusal. Or maybe he understands it and he only thinks it’s used as a cudgel for him and also a shield for him. A cudgel, I guess, against his enemies and a shield for his allies and friends.

Preet Bharara: So he has said, because Ruth Bader Ginsburg made a couple of remarks back in the 2016 campaign, she should recuse herself from cases that involve him and evidence that people are trying to get in connection with some investigations. And also for reasons that are unclear to me, also Sotomayor. I guess on that logic, you could also make the argument that Justice Kavanaugh and Justice Gorsuch should recuse themselves. And we end up having no justices to opine on anything.

Anne Milgram: Yeah. And look, Supreme Court appointments are for life. And so the idea is that no one’s beholden to anyone now. And so this is a fraught area because obviously they are political appointments.

Preet Bharara: But there’s no basis.

Anne Milgram: There’s no basis.

Preet Bharara: For the recusal of these two justices. And again, they decide and there’s no appeal to anyone.

Anne Milgram: And again, they’re not looking to be appointed again. They don’t need to curry favor with anyone. That’s the whole idea of a lifetime appointment is that you’re there, and you use your best judgment and you put everything else aside. And so the recusal thing is different in other contexts. But here, unless I have a personal interest in a case now, like if a justice was an investor for years in a company and the company was coming before the Supreme Court, you would expect them to recuse.

Preet Bharara: That’s more clear. But there are other, softer issues. Look, people have made these arguments about recusal before with the same amount of success. I remember a time when people suggested that Justice Scalia should recuse himself from various matters relating to the Bush administration, because I think he went on hunting trips.

Anne Milgram: Yeah, he went on a number of hunting trips.

Preet Bharara: With Dick Cheney, which by the way is very brave, because sometimes he shoots you in the face.

Preet Bharara: I actually thought that was like, big up for Antonin for agreeing to do that.

Anne Milgram: This is sometimes a conversation. What happened recently, and I think what prompted Trump to basically start lashing out at the justices, is that Justice Sotomayor wrote a dissent. And it’s been described as a scathing dissent. I think that’s fair. And she basically criticized the conservative justices for basically political favoritism. For basically allowing the Trump administration to skip the appeals court process, and just to do this as quickly as we can. But I think people should understand what’s happening and just keep an eye on it. What happens is that when a preliminary injunction is issued by a district court, that’s the first level of federal court. Then people usually would go on, the case would be heard by the district court, and then it would go on to the appellate court.

Anne Milgram: And after the appellate court, you have the opportunity to appeal to the Supreme Court. Very few appeals are as of right. Most of them are discretionary. The Supreme Court, the highest court in the country gets to decide which cases they’ll take. There was a case last Friday where there was a preliminary injunction that was issued in Illinois. And it related to plans by the Trump administration to deny green cards to undocumented people who are thought likely to become “public charges” by making some even minor use of public benefits like Medicaid, food stamps, and housing vouchers. So what the conservative majority did was basically they let the Trump administration skip going through the appellate process. An injunction says, you can’t do it yet. We’re going to litigate these issues. And so the new Trump rule that would have done this denial to undocumented individuals that couldn’t go in effect while the injunction stood, it was raised to the Supreme Court.

Anne Milgram: The Supreme Court struck it down. And so what Sotomayor’s point was that basically it’s very bad to allow the administration to skip this critical part of the appellate process. And she wrote, “Claiming one emergency after another, the government has recently sought stays in an unprecedented number of cases, demanding immediate attention and consuming limited court resources in each. And with each successive application, of course its cries of urgency ring increasingly hollow.”

Preet Bharara: So there’s nothing in any of that that suggests recusal, especially coming out of the mouth of Donald Trump. And the one thing that you could say that Jeff Sessions did right to recuse himself from the Russia investigation. Trump said over and over again, don’t recuse, don’t recuse, don’t recuse. He doesn’t have any expectation of the two women justices recusing. What he’s doing is what he does with everything else.

Preet Bharara: He’s trying to delegitimize the institution in advance of a potential adverse decision against him.

Anne Milgram: Right. And what Sotomayor has done here is she’s drawn the line in the sand with her colleagues to say, you’re acting politically. You’re hurting the Supreme Court. You’re doing things you shouldn’t do. Stop doing it. And so she’s called them out, probably in an effort to get them to stop doing it and to be more thoughtful about what’s happening. And Trump is now pushing back.

Preet Bharara: Look, and you can foresee the harm he’s going to do the institution, if there’s an adverse ruling against him and presumably Sotomayor and Ginsburg vote a particular way, he’s not going to lay his hands off. He’s going to get up in front of the microphones over and over and over again and say that was a hoax. That was nonsense. That was rigged.

Preet Bharara: Those two justices should have been recused. And you know what? 50, 60 million people will believe it and think the Supreme Court is politicized in the way that the president is talking about it.

Anne Milgram: Just so people understand, the appellate courts are there for exactly this purpose, to litigate these complicated legal issues, to figure out what they think and then to allow people to go to the Supreme Court. And so it’s very possible that the Supreme Court would never have to be involved in many of these cases as a result of the decisions of the appellate courts. And so it really is really bad to put the Supreme Court in the middle of this type of effort to end run the appellate courts.

Preet Bharara: You know what else is really bad?

Anne Milgram: What?

Preet Bharara: Politicizing the DNI job.

Anne Milgram: Yeah, the director of national intelligence.

Preet Bharara: So various people who’ve had that job recently, Dan Coats, Senate confirmed, had the job. And after he was let go, somebody was there in an acting position.

Preet Bharara: Joseph Maguire. Then the president actually appointed another acting, Richard Grenell, Rick Grenell, who’s been the ambassador to Germany. And people were up in arms because that person doesn’t have a lot of intelligence experience. And the DNI was created in the aftermath 9/11. And uniquely among positions in the government. US attorney doesn’t have this in the statute. Attorney general doesn’t have this, secretary of state doesn’t have this. In the statute, there’s a reference to there being considerable intelligence experience on the part of the person who gets nominated to that spot.

Anne Milgram: Yeah, they’re overseeing 17 intelligence agencies throughout the United States government. It’s a critically important job in today’s world.

Preet Bharara: And it’s supposed to be a non political job.

Anne Milgram: Always should be nonpolitical.

Preet Bharara: So they can sift among intelligence materials and analysis, and provide the best possible information upon which the president and the government may act.

Anne Milgram: It’s among the most important jobs in my view, because again, it comes down to so many critical things for the protection of American safety at home and abroad. And here, what it looks like happened is that Joseph Maguire as the acting DNI, his deputy Shelby Pierson gave a briefing to the House Intelligence Committee, which of course is chaired by Adam Schiff, who led the impeachment effort on Russian election intelligence.

Anne Milgram: And the briefing was essentially that the Russians were trying to interfere with the 2020 election, and that they were doing so with the goal of getting Donald Trump reelected.

Preet Bharara: Now in fairness, I think the jury is a little bit out on this. I am fully prepared to believe that Trump was irritated and annoyed as he’s been with lots of other people. And there’s lots of other reporting about this with respect to Jessie Liu, the former US attorney in DC and the shenanigans, it sounds like, of the wife of Clarence Thomas, who’s drawing up lists of who’s loyal and who might replace those disloyal people in the government. I’m perfectly prepared to believe that. On the other hand, there is some reporting out of CNN, where we work sometimes, suggesting that what was said at the briefing overstated the intelligence a little bit.

Anne Milgram: So I don’t know, there’s been no reporting from people who’ve seen the underlying intelligence, has there, that’s been sourced.

Anne Milgram: And so we don’t know. But I remain a little bit skeptical on this, because it feels to me that my experience with intelligence folks is that they’re really careful as a rule. [crosstalk] And I think just to sort of highlight this debate, Maguire was pushed out after this briefing. He could not have stayed in office as acting beyond another couple of weeks, because of a term.

Preet Bharara: I keep hearing people on behalf of Donald Trump say, look, he was going to have to go anyway.

Anne Milgram: Right, that’s not the right-

Preet Bharara: They’re not making Grenell permanent.

Anne Milgram: I don’t think it’s the right argument though. If it’s true that he was pushed out because of a briefing to the House Intelligence Committee, which is exactly what they’re supposed to do. So let’s go back to the intel for one second. Just because the briefing was essentially 2020 election. Russians are trying to interfere and they want Trump to win, basically.

Anne Milgram: The pushback is that the underlying intelligence is more that there isn’t a preference for Donald Trump. It’s step short of that, that basically the reporting said, “It’s more that they understand the president is someone they can work with. He’s a deal maker.” Now, I don’t see any reason why Putin wouldn’t want Donald Trump if I’m just using my common sense, why he wouldn’t want Donald Trump to stay in office. But again, I think the bigger issue, and we should be thoughtful about all these things, but the bigger issue is that the House Intelligence Committee has to be briefed, and that the people who are briefing should be cautious. But that look, it’s very likely that I don’t have any question that the Russians will try to hack the 2020 election. And I personally believe that as of now, I don’t see any reason why they wouldn’t try to do it in favor of Donald Trump.

Preet Bharara: It’s getting more complicated too, because there has recently been reporting that’s been confirmed by Bernie Sanders as a Democratic aspirant for the job that he was briefed some weeks ago by the intelligence community that there are efforts by Russia to aid his campaign.

Anne Milgram: Right, to make him the nominee. It’s a really interesting question. So if Bernie is the nominee and Trump is obviously going to be the nominee, who does Russia go for then? I assume Trump, but we don’t know. But right now, the biggest issue is that the congress should be facing and the president should be facing that Russia’s meddling or trying to meddle in our election. And we should be doing everything we can to push back against that.

Preet Bharara: It’s dispiriting on top of already being dispirited to see how much craziness is going to be alleged, talked about, maybe lied about on the part of a lot of people including foreign governments in the next eight or nine months. Because all this stuff is rolling around and because of what it looks like the nominee will be. I’m getting a headache, I’m getting a headache thinking about it.

Anne Milgram: I agree.

Preet Bharara: We’ll try to unpack it on the show every week.

Anne Milgram: One of the other issues is that I think that the administration is going to do a lot of this, which they’re doing here, which is trust us. Trust us on the underlying intelligence. And I really feel like there has to be a level of greater transparency on some of it.

Preet Bharara: Yeah, good luck. That’s not happening.

Anne Milgram: I know.

Preet Bharara: It’s not happening in a second Trump term either.

Anne Milgram: That’s true.

Preet Bharara: Did anything funny happen this weekend?

Anne Milgram: So one thing that happened this week is a journalist, Nicole Najafi, came out with, what would it be like to go on a date, a first date with all of the presidential candidates. And then she wrote these, what I consider to be hilarious, notes about each one. And so since Bernie Sanders has the most delegates, 31, I know because we’re keeping our chart so far. I think we should read Bernie today and then we can move on to read others. So this is what Nicole Najafi imagines a first date with Bernie Sanders would be like. He picks you up at your apartment and takes you on the subway to Gray’s Papaya, which is a famous New York hot dog restaurant for anyone who doesn’t know, and they basically sell hot dogs and papaya juice.

Preet Bharara: Hot dog restaurant.

Anne Milgram: I think restaurant may be overstating it.

Preet Bharara: The true definition of a restaurant. What kind of dates have you been on? We’re going to ask Nicole Najafi to do one about Anne. Hey, welcome to this bodega restaurant.

Preet Bharara: For those of you who don’t know outside of New York, Gray’s Papaya is a noted hotdog restaurant, it’s a hotdog bistro of sorts.

Anne Milgram: Is it like $2 for a dog and a papaya juice or something? It could be a dollar.

Preet Bharara: Does not a restaurant make.

Anne Milgram: Yeah, there’s no seating. Okay.

Preet Bharara: It’s like this debate, is a hot dog a sandwich or not a sandwich?

Anne Milgram: It’s totally a sandwich.

Preet Bharara: If a restaurant doesn’t have tables, Anne Milgram, you’re very generous. This is part of your generous spirit that you walk by Gray’s Papaya, and you think the proprietors, we want them to feel like they own.

Anne Milgram: They’re part of the New York restaurant scene.

Preet Bharara: Sometimes it gets reviewed in Zagat’s.

Anne Milgram: It does, it does.

Preet Bharara: All right. Okay. I interrupted you.

Anne Milgram: So first date with Bernie Sanders, he picks you up at your apartment and takes you on the subway to Gray’s Papaya. He orders two recession specials for a total of $10.86 cents and you split the bill down the middle even though he got a larger soda. He yells in your face for three hours. You go home and cry into your pillow for six. The end.

Preet Bharara: Here’s the date with Elizabeth Warren. You meet at 6:00 AM on a Sunday for a hike. She packed a first aid kit, sugar-free snacks, and brought you an extra visor. You know what? I always forget to bring that extra visor.

Anne Milgram: I wear a hat, always.

Preet Bharara: I always just have one.

Anne Milgram: And sunscreen. I always forget.

Preet Bharara: After mile five you get tired and asked to rest. She keeps going without you. That’s pretty good.

Anne Milgram: Yeah, more to follow.

Preet Bharara: All right, so knock yourself out with the [yo yo 00:00:49:17] shows.

Anne Milgram: I’m going to send you the video later.

Preet Bharara: And we’ll be back with you next week.

Anne Milgram: See you soon.

