CAFE Insider Newsletter #67: The Pandemic — A Story of Injustice and Inequity

Dear Reader,

The pandemic continues to spread and the news continues to proliferate. As I discussed with New York Times reporter Peter Baker this week, it is the defining story of our time, for every type of reader and for every type of journalist. Not just for those who cover healthcare, but also for those who cover politics, science, economics, business, foreign policy, cybersecurity, entertainment, and even sports. The primary focus so far has nonetheless been on medicine – treatment, mitigation, testing. And as the deaths mount, there is an increasing attempt to wrap our heads around the toll. CNN carries a near-constant case and death tabulation onscreen. Reporters are fanned out all over the country, reporting from virus hot spots.

As the overall numbers numb us, particular cases make headlines because of the fame or power of the infected person. Think Tom Hanks four weeks ago. Think UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson being transferred to the ICU this week. Here’s how the New York Times described the virus’s reach, in the wake of reports of widespread infection within the Saudi Royal family:

“Like the hospitalization this week of the British prime minister or the deaths last month of several top Iranian officials, the affliction of the al-Saud royal clan is the latest evidence of the pandemic’s egalitarianism. The virus afflicts the richest princes and the poorest migrant workers with no discrimination — at least, until the moment they begin to seek testing or treatment.”

That last caveat is key. It is also understated. There is an emerging understanding that the effects of this virus are not egalitarian at all, that systemic discrimination and inequality may underlie the disproportionate deaths among some groups, at least in the United States. When we look back on this pandemic, “egalitarian” will not be the first word that leaps to mind. Today the story is about medicine; soon the story will be about justice and equity. In fact that storyline is already here.

Consider the rate of fatality in African-American communities in the U.S. According to cable news reports I’ve watched in the last 24 hours:

68% of the people who died due to COVID-19 in Chicago were African-American though blacks comprise about 30% of the population.

African-Americans account for 70% of the deaths in Louisiana.

They make up 40% of deaths in Michigan.

And 40% of deaths in Alabama.

Those disproportionate figures are being seen all over the country. The reasons are being debated, but the factors contributing to this inequality long precede the arrival of the pandemic. They include poverty, structural racism, and lack of access to quality healthcare (especially preventative medicine). Any after-action accounting of the virus’s consequences and government’s failures will have to reckon with these, especially because a top priority going forward will be preparedness for the next pandemic, which may not wait another century to plague us.

There will be many other debates about fairness and justice in America, too, as the virus lays bare so many embedded inequities and imbalances. In many European countries, for example, millions lost their jobs but not one lost health insurance. That’s not what happened here. There were 6.6 million new jobless claims this week, most of them also marking a simultaneous loss of health insurance. Progressives have been sounding the alarm for some time, but the Coronavirus has brought more sharply into view than ever the weakness of a system that largely ties healthcare to employment.

There will be debates about privileged access to tests. In the early stages of severe scarcity of tests, why did NBA players and certain rich people and senators like Rand Paul get tests when they did not meet the criteria that caused hospitals to turn away thousands of similarly-situated Americans?

There will be raging acrimony about the fairness of distribution of relief funds. Will undocumented workers who fuel basic industries and who pay taxes be left out in the cold? Will greedy and self-dealing corporations be disproportionately aided? Will political connections and donor status determine who gets money and who doesn’t?

There will be other questions too. Was enough done to protect Asian-Americans from abuse, discrimination, and hate crimes? Did supplies and ventilators and PPE materials get distributed fairly? Was there an improper motive for some people to push hydroxychloroquine? What, ultimately, is the deal with those senators who traded suspiciously in stock after a harrowing briefing by the CDC? And I haven’t even touched the issue of unfair and unsafe voting rules for elections in the wake of the pandemic; that is a brewing nightmare.

There will be a lot of villains and a lot of cover-ups. This we know. The question is will there be accountability and change. This is a medical story, of course, but it is now a story about justice and fairness too.

Be well and be kind.

My best,

Preet

