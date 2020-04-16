CAFE Insider Newsletter #68: Working Hard To Beat His Personal Worst

Dear Reader,

There are lots of reasons people thrill to sports. There is the suspense of competition, the joy of rooting for your home team, the spectacle of heroic athleticism and excellence. Success in most sports is measured by scores and stats, which further intrigues us. Who has the greatest streak, the most touchdowns, the longest field goal, the fastest time? Sports fans wonder which milestone can be broken next. When Tiger Woods was on his rampage two decades ago, fans watched to see if he could keep outdoing himself – could he win yet another major and by even more strokes? We are obsessed with records and with the breaking of longtime sports barriers. Can the mile be run in under four minutes? Can a marathon be run in under two hours?

When my younger son was still in the thrall of (Rubik’s) cubing, he was always working hard to beat his “PB,” his personal best. Runners and golfers and skiers do the same.

Now, because of the pandemic, we live in a sports vacuum. We are treated instead to a political spectacle in which an American president mirrors this competitive spirit, but perverts it, as he does with many things. Like an athlete, Trump strives every day to outdo himself, but his sport is breaking longtime barriers and norms in increasingly shocking ways. Can he hurl a more disgusting insult than the last time, announce a more disturbing policy than the day before? In a sense, Donald Trump seems bent on an inversion of the PB. Let’s call it the PW, or “personal worst.”

Trump’s favorite sport, of course, is to take credit. He is a man who lusts for attention, who puts his name on every building and every product — from Trump steaks to Trump wines to Trump ties to Trump University.

But he has outdone himself once again, achieved a new PW. It’s one I didn’t see coming. In a time of epic economic hardship, with bipartisan efforts to get money into people’s hands, Trump — not content to be the president who signed such relief into law — has potentially held up checks to affix himself even more directly to the relief. In an unprecedented last minute step, he had his name added to every printed check. No president has ever had his name on an IRS disbursement. According to the Washington Post, Trump privately suggested to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin that Trump actually sign the checks. To avoid violating policy, the compromise was for the president’s name to appear in the memo section of the check. It is utter narcissistic surplusage.

Characteristically, when asked about it, Trump deflected. Even though he mused about his name on the checks in late March, the president said this week, “I don’t know much about it. But I understand my name is there.” The word “much” is doing a lot of work in that first sentence. Then Trump said, “I’m sure people will be very happy to get a big, fat, beautiful check and my name is on it.”

To be sure, his preening narcissism is part of his style and philosophy. He wants acclaim without accountability, authority without responsibility. And he wants over-the-top credit for everything. His advisors know that sycophancy comes before substance; just watch any cabinet meeting or COVID press conference. From time to time, the lust for credit backfires. As someone quipped, if you claim credit for the sunrise, don’t be surprised when you are blamed for the sunset. But for the most part, his detractors sound notes of disgust and his supporters cheer him on, while we all wait to see how he will achieve a new personal worst tomorrow.

At the end of the day, does this imbroglio matter very much? No, not in and of itself. It’s a gesture that pales in comparison to malignant lying about all things, helter-skelter incompetence in a global pandemic, and policies like the separation of children from their parents at the border. It’s not the narcissistic act itself, but what it signifies – an immature, insecure, and egocentric leader whose own self-regard is the epicenter of every plan and policy. In ways difficult to measure, for the legions of government appointees and civil servants, Trump’s epic self-centeredness is a drag on efficiency, a distraction from real work, and a dagger to morale.

One hopes the next president does not need to be the (undeserved) hero of every story.

There are many variations on the aphorism about how much you can get done if you don’t focus on the credit. Harry Truman, for example, said, “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.”

It may be difficult to imagine any political figure fully burying their ego and leading quietly, almost invisibly, while empowering others and helping the institution achieve greatness. It is an anti-Trump ideal indeed. But it is much needed. And it calls to mind the everlasting words of Lao-tzu in Tao Te Ching (translation by Stephen Mitchell, 1988):

When the Master governs, the people

are hardly aware he exists.

Next best is the leader who is loved,

Next, the one who is feared.

The worst is one who is despised.

If you don’t trust the people,

you make them untrustworthy.

The Master doesn’t talk, he acts.

When his work is done,

the people say, “Amazing:

we did it, all by ourselves!”

POSTAL SERVICE IN A PICKLE

By Sam Ozer-Staton

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the US Postal Service, the beloved yet beleaguered federal agency, finds itself fighting for its life. Last week, facing massive debt and decreased demand, USPS appealed to the federal government for an $89 billion bailout. The request is the latest in a series of attempts at a lifeline for the agency, which was largely left out of last month’s $2 trillion congressional stimulus package after the White House reportedly threatened to veto any bill that included long-term postal service funding.

The USPS’s impending insolvency has many Americans grappling with the possibility of life without the postal service, an agency so foundational to our history that it was explicitly outlined in the Constitution. How essential is the postal service? Is it finally time to let the costly agency fail?

The coronavirus has put USPS in a particularly precarious position, but the agency’s financial struggles are not new. The agency lost $8.8 billion in 2019, bringing its total debt to over $160 billion — more than double its annual revenue. Much of that is owed to long-term changes in how Americans communicate. Since 2001, the volume of first-class mail — USPS’s main source of revenue — has been cut in half. The rise of the smartphone and the decline of print newspapers has significantly impacted the agency’s business, as has its growing role as the “last-mile” delivery service for Amazon and other shipping companies whose own infrastructure may not extend to remote areas.

Despite those broader technological and cultural changes, perhaps most destructive to USPS’s bottom line has been a piece of 2006 legislation that reformed the way the agency paid its workers benefits. The Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act, which was passed by a lame- duck Republican Congress in December 2006, required the postal service to pre-fund future retiree health benefits. According to the Washington Post, what “seemed like a responsible decision…envision[ing] the Postal Service as a self-sustaining agency whose revenue could cover the expenses associated with an aging workforce involved in a physical occupation,” has now become a financial albatross. The agency made $6 billion in profits in the two years leading up to the bill’s passage. Today, nearly $120 billion in debt can be attributed directly to the employee benefits program.

The USPS also faces significant political headwinds. It has consistently come under fire from President Trump for its relationship with Amazon, a company whose CEO, Jeff Bezos, has long been one of Trump’s favorite targets. In late 2017, Trump tweeted:

Why is the United States Post Office, which is losing many billions of dollars a year, while charging Amazon and others so little to deliver their packages, making Amazon richer and the Post Office dumber and poorer? Should be charging MUCH MORE!

Despite the President’s claims to the contrary, the very same 2006 legislation that helped create the debt problem also ensured package delivery profitability by making it illegal to price parcel delivery below its cost. And the President’s own taskforce, led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, determined in 2018 that package delivery is profitable for the agency. Yet Trump is not alone in his opposition to bailouts for the agency. Conservatives have long advocated for the privatization of USPS, and calls for privatization have only grown louder in recent weeks.

The potential death of USPS presents unique challenges for democracy. Not only is USPS a “universal service” — meaning it has an obligation to deliver mail to all Americans, no matter where they live — it also plays an essential role in facilitating vote-by-mail. As the coronavirus threatens to upend our election and states move to encourage vote-by-mail, President Trump has revived his criticism of the practice, tweeting that it is “RIPE for “FRAUD,” and “Doesn’t work out well for Republicans.” Some have speculated that Trump’s willingness to let the postal service fail is rooted in his animosity towards voting rights, and the belief that his chances in the November election will be hampered by widespread vote-by-mail.

The postal service provides other services that are critical to sustaining democracy, like delivering millions of census forms, and, this very week, delivering over 80 million $1,200 relief checks to Americans struggling with the economic fallout of the coronavirus.

In last month’s “CARES Act” stimulus bill negotiations, lawmakers from both parties advocated for a significant direct grant for USPS. Secretary Mnuchin reportedly told them, “You can have a loan. Or you can have nothing at all.” The bill ultimately included a $10 billion loan for USPS, which is enough to keep them afloat through September. After the White House rejected USPS’s follow-up request for funding last week, the future of the postal service is expected to be tied to upcoming coronavirus relief bill negotiations.

Can you imagine a future without the postal service? If Congress decides to save the agency, should it insist on significant changes?

THIS WEEK ON STAY TUNED

This week’s special episode of Stay Tuned features two guests, Wes Moore and David Lat.

Wes Moore is the CEO of Robin Hood, a poverty fighting philanthropic organization based in New York City. Moore is a combat veteran, Rhodes Scholar, former White House Fellow, and bestselling author. His 2010 book, The Other Wes Moore, explores the life-changing impact of opportunity and mentorship. He joins Preet to talk about the expanding definition of “America’s poor,” COVID-19’s impact on the vulnerable, and how nonprofits and other community organizations are stepping up in lieu of government leadership to provide essential social services.

In this except from his conversation with Preet, Moore explains how the spread of coronavirus reveals poverty’s extensive reach in America:

I not only feel like part of our job is to tell a proper narrative about who is actually struggling with economic inequality and who is struggling with poverty–but actually, I think, in many ways, it’s an easier story to tell because I think people are seeing firsthand just how vulnerable a vast majority of our society is. And we’re seeing what happens when we have systems and structures in place that are there to protect them. And what happens when you have systems and structures in place that are not.

Then, Preet is joined by David Lat, the legal writer and recruiter who recently spent 17 days at NYU Langone Hospital fighting for his life against COVID-19. Lat, who rose to prominence with his uproarious and informative law blogs, Underneath Their Robes and Above the Law, began feeling sick in early March. He took to social media to share his difficult experiences trying to get a coronavirus test and being admitted to the hospital. Lat eventually spent almost a week on a ventilator, while thousands tracked updates on social media from his parents and husband and prayed for his recovery.

Now on the road to health, Lat and Preet discuss the major lessons from the ordeal. In this excerpt from their conversation, Lat talks about how to be a good patient:

Try to be a participant in your own care. Try to keep track of what you’re going through, so you can accurately inform the doctors and nurses so they can treat you properly. One thing is just—and this is just common sense, you know—be polite and be empathetic. These doctors and nurses are on their feet, they’re working such long hours. Try to see the world from their perspective. Don’t ring the call bell every five minutes with some minor random request. There are a lot of people in the hospital. You have to understand that and respect that. And then I guess the last thing I would just say–this is the term that they use a lot in medical circles–try to be compliant. If they tell you to do something, follow that. Because they don’t have time to necessarily explain the reasons. But there are reasons for pretty much every protocol in a hospital.

