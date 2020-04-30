CAFE Insider Newsletter #70: We Are One Country, One People, But McConnell Begs to Differ

Dear Reader,
I have been in Kentucky one time.
It was business, not pleasure, and the circumstances were a little unusual. It was January 2016, and I had been invited to give a speech. Not to the general public, but to the entire Kentucky state legislature, on the vexing issue of public corruption. The invitation had come on the heels of our office, SDNY, having convicted at trial the two most powerful men in the New York state legislature – Speaker of the Assembly, Sheldon Silver, and Majority Leader of the Senate, Dean Skelos. Those convictions had come after we had sent a slew of other corrupt lawmakers to prison.
It was against that backdrop that Kentucky officials invited me to address the entire legislative body on the occasion of their mandatory ethics training session. I smiled at the idea that Kentucky lawmakers wanted to hear from me before their local New York counterparts, many of whom held me in contempt. In preparing my address, I learned that Kentucky had had its own share of ethics scandals. But rather than do nothing, the state had passed tougher campaign finance laws than New York ever had on the books and instituted restrictions on lobbying, including one known as the “no cup of coffee” rule – a lobbyist can’t so much as buy a cup of joe for a lawmaker. And now they were prepared to hear from a Yankee on how they might do even more.
I started off in the chamber with a joke: “Something like this has always been on my bucket list: To be in a room full of legislators who are required to be here, while I still have subpoena power.” They laughed. I said not to worry. “You are not being wiretapped. At this moment. At least not by my office.” The lawmakers were attentive, receptive, and engaged. There was a spirited question-and-answer session. As the Wall Street Journal reported at the time, “Mr. Bharara drew occasional laughter, nodding approval and gasps of disbelief, particularly when he quoted wiretapped phone conversations and other evidence from recent corruption trials.” I felt that, as a body, at least at that time, these folks got it much better than the leaders in my own state. I felt welcome. I even tweeted a picture from Kentucky:
Last Sunday, I tweeted about Kentucky again, this time in anger.
Here’s the tweet: “I too am sick and tired of subsidizing Kentucky.” It has been a surprisingly popular tweet. As of this writing, it has more than 100,000 likes, 16,500 retweets, and almost six million views. But it angered some people too, especially in Kentucky, who found it callous, condescending, and divisive. In normal times, that would arguably be fair criticism. In normal times, I would not have said such a thing. And context matters a hell of a lot.
What is the context? There are more than 61,000 Americans dead from COVID-19. More than 18,000 of them lived in New York. I live and work minutes from the northeast epicenter of the pandemic. New York has been hit harder than any other state in the union. Hundreds are still dying, every day. New York is proud and also resilient, as 9/11 proved. But now it needs federal aid, proportional federal aid, commensurate with its loss.
And what is the reaction of the most powerful politician in Kentucky, the second most powerful Republican in the nation, to New York’s need? Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he supports “stopping blue state bailouts,” and proposes such states go bankrupt. That is his response. Now that’s what I would call callous, condescending, and divisive. It’s also shockingly myopic. As Governor Andrew Cuomo has been reciting almost daily, while Kentucky annually takes $37 billion more from the federal government than it gives, New York annually gives $29 billion more than it takes. As he puts it, New York has long been a giver state, while Kentucky has long been a taker state. And so, for years and years, who has been bailing out whom?
That’s the context. It is not heartlessness towards the people of Kentucky. It’s a reaction to the heartlessness of their most powerful political leader. It’s stunning, really. It’s like you take from your parents all your life growing up. Then you have means. And when your dad, who carried you for decades, suddenly – and through no fault of his own – becomes catastrophically ill, you say, “Sorry, pops. No bailout for you. It’s Chapter 11 time.” That’s what McConnell is saying.
Do I really think the richer states should screw the poorer states? No. We are one country. We are one people. The people of Kentucky are my fellow Americans, my brothers and sisters. And as I expressed above, its state lawmakers impressed me four years ago, more than New York’s. I believe in a social safety net. I believe in progressive taxation. I believe that I need to do more and pay more because I earn more and I am privileged. I pay my taxes because it’s my duty, and I expect as an individual not to be given more by the federal government than I have paid. I’ve spent most of my career in public service. I believe deeply the principle that you give back, that you use your advantages to lift other people up. And as a nation, when a hurricane ravages Florida or a flood destroys New Orleans or a terrorist attack brings a city to its knees, the federal government must do its part. That’s what being a nation means.
And so when a “taker” state’s most powerful leader chooses this moment to tell New York to drop dead, with thousands more just sent to the morgue, that’s a deeper kind of corruption than the things I talked about with Kentucky’s legislators four years ago, and I’m sure as hell gonna get mad about it.
My best,
Preet
QUESTION PRESENTED
Pandemic Liability
Fresh off of passing a $480 billion stimulus package aimed at supporting small businesses, Congress is gearing up for another major coronavirus relief bill. The negotiations over the upcoming legislation, which is expected to top $1 trillion, are once again exposing the sharp partisan divisions over labor protections in a time of economic and public health crises.
As some states near reopening and people begin to go back to work, several major companies — and their lobbying associations — have expressed a desire to shield themselves from potential legal liability. Their primary goal, according to The New York Times, is to receive “enhanced protection against lawsuits by customers or employees who contract the virus and accuse the business of being the source of the infection.”
The idea of a “liability shield” for large businesses is not new. Republicans have long championed different forms of “tort reform” — the notion that plaintiffs and their lawyers have too much power to bring lawsuits and recover damages, particularly against corporations.
Republicans in Congress are seizing on the upcoming relief bill as an opportunity to implement broad corporate liability protections. In an interview with Fox News Radio on Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that he would “insist upon this reform…as a condition going forward.” And earlier this week, McConnell expressed sympathy with business leaders, saying, “trial lawyers are sharpening their pencils to come after health care providers and businesses, arguing that somehow the decision they made with regard to reopening adversely affected the health of someone else.”
In a time of pandemic, does McConnell have a point that it would be unfair to hold businesses liable for the potential spread of the coronavirus?
Noah Feldman, a professor at Harvard Law School, says that “the risk of being sued — and having to pay outsized damages if people become sick — is real.” But, he writes, “So is the risk that complete immunity from lawsuits would lead to lax safety standards and endanger public health.”
Feldman advocates for a third option, one that puts the onus on the federal government to outline a specific set of labor standards which companies would be required to follow— or face legal action. Feldman writes:
Congress should direct the CDC to issue a specific protocol designed to keep workers and customers safe. Businesses that follow these federal rules should have a safe harbor from liability, even if some people get sick on their premises. Those who break the rules should be able to be sued for breaches that lead to infection. This approach would follow the basic rule of tort law, which is that if you make “reasonable” efforts to avoid accidents, you shouldn’t be liable; if you don’t, you should pay the costs of damages that ensue.
Feldman is referring to a legal doctrine known as the “duty to mitigate,” which, according to Columbia Law professor Robert Scott, “is a universally accepted principle of contract law requiring that each party exert reasonable efforts to minimize losses whenever intervening events impede contractual objectives.”
According to some tort lawyers, the existence of that principle — requiring a “reasonable” effort to mitigate risk — is why McConnell’s efforts at a broad liability shield would be tipping the scale in favor of businesses and against workers and consumers.
“Tort law says liability only attaches where the conduct was unreasonable under the circumstances and the circumstances under COVID already give businesses and others plenty of leeway to make judgment about how to respond to the crisis,” says Shanin Specter, a trial lawyer who is also the son of former Pennsylvania Senator Arlen Specter.
Party leaders are at an impasse over the liability shield. Responding to Leader McConnell’s insistence that the measure be included as a “condition” for moving forward, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “I don’t think that at this time, with coronavirus, that there’s any interest in having any less protection for our workers.”
What do you think about implementing some sort of liability shield for businesses? Would it help prevent unreasonable litigation? Or is this the wrong time to roll back worker and consumer protections? Let us know your thoughts by writing to us at [email protected], or reply to this email.
