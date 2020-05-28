CAFE Insider Newsletter #74

Dear Reader,

Greetings from lockdown, Day 77. Back at the start of the pandemic, when mass death was a grim projection we could root against rather than a stark reality we must grapple with, I made some observations about relationships. Though handshakes and hugs were suddenly forbidden, friends reached out across time and distant geography to check in on other friends. People I hadn’t heard from in ages texted and called, and I did the same. I’ve heard similar stories from many people. We bonded and braced together.

But as days of anxiety turned into weeks and months, with debates about treatment and mitigation and reopening becoming ever more fevered and politicized, I have noticed another phenomenon. Debates have turned into fights. Grief mingles with anger, not just at government officials but also sometimes at friends and neighbors who disagree about masks or social distancing. I’ve seen a number of rifts in friendships over these passionate differences.

Yesterday morning, I saw two normally collegial CNBC anchors scream at each other over the coronavirus death toll. On Squawk Box, Joe Kernen accused Andrew Ross Sorkin of panicking about COVID-19, about PPE, about the market. A visibly angry Sorkin shot back: “One hundred thousand people died. One hundred thousand people died, Joe, and all you did was try to help your friend the President. Every single morning on this show. You abused your position.” I’ve appeared on this show with both anchors; they banter and debate, but this was something different. And increasingly common.

The other day I mused about this developing dynamic on Twitter: “Will we be friends with the same people after this?”

The question seemed to strike a chord. There are almost 7,000 replies so far. There was admittedly some ambiguity in what I meant by “this.” Many took it to mean the Trump presidency. Some mentioned relationships permanently ended over disagreement about Trump and his conduct or his policies. But friendships hurt by Trumpian politics have been a storyline for a few years now. I was addressing something different.

By “after this,” I meant after the pandemic. Scores of people responded, tartly, “Nope,” without further explanation. Some pointed out the obvious: among the 100,000 dead are friends who are never coming back. Others expressed frustration at the behavior and attitude of erstwhile friends.

For more people than we may have realized, the pandemic has forced a type of unmasking, if you will, which has nothing to do with the NSA.

One follower said, “No. I’m seeing way too much selfishness from my friends this weekend. Wife and I making plans now to start making some cuts. How hard is it to wear a damn mask? This is not a game & I don’t want selfish ppl in our life.” A number of replies echoed this sentiment, like this one: “I will never be friends with someone who has the disrespect to go in a Public place without a mask on. NEVER!”

Another applied an increasingly popular label to their own brother: “I just found out one of my brothers is a Covidiot.” In a similar vein, someone wrote, “Friends? I’m looking into how to divorce relatives.”

Others were more specific about the transgressions that ended friendships: “No. We’ve severed ties with someone who was a friend. Her belief in herd immunity & position that Fauci should be in prison killed an already tenuous friendship.”

For certain people, however, the offense in this time of pandemic has nothing to do with views about PPE or the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine; it’s less about safety than sensibility. For some, humor itself should take a permanent holiday through this. Some were offended that I interviewed comedian Mike Birbiglia during the pandemic, for a little comic relief. The other day I made this joke on Twitter, playing on the President’s recent comments demonstrating he has no idea what “per capita” means. I wrote, “Per capita we have a bad president.”

Most appreciated the joke. But a longtime follower replied, “No we have a murderous president. This seems callous and not funny. Enough with the wit, jokes and books.” The follower added, “I’m sorry you lost your job. People are dying and we need appropriate outrage.” I took the unusual step of responding, because I meant no offense:

They promptly did. And blocked me too.

To be clear, I don’t begrudge anyone an unfollow. I myself stopped following Elon Musk during this pandemic. I admire the man. He’s a visionary entrepreneur. Teslas are beautiful. I too watched expectantly for the SpaceX launch yesterday. But Musk became an annoying Twitter follow for me — between his belligerent, martyr-like anti stay-at-home stance and his utterly stupid prediction that there would be “probably close to zero new cases” by the end of April. I can like his products without liking his pronouncements.

It is a tragic time. One hundred thousand of our fellow Americans are now lost to this virus. It is incomprehensible. Tempers are short. Nerves are frayed. Grief and anxiety pervade everything. We all cope in whatever way we can. If that means cutting out certain content or suspending certain friendships, I suppose that is a kind of mental health measure, not just a personal freedom. And maybe it makes us appreciate the continuing relationships a bit more. Let me know if you’re experiencing any of the things I mention above. I’m truly curious.

Be safe and be kind.

My best,

Preet

THE TWITTER WARS

By Sam Ozer-Staton

On Thursday, President Trump escalated his attacks on the social media platform Twitter, which he has repeatedly accused of anti-conservative bias and censorship.

“Twitter has now shown that everything we have been saying about them (and their other compatriots) is correct. Big action to follow!,” the President tweeted, adding, in a separate tweet, “Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen.”

The President’s criticism comes as Twitter grapples with how to handle a slew of controversial presidential tweets, including Trump’s promotion of a baseless murder conspiracy theory involving the MSNBC host and former Republican Congressman Joe Scarborough, and repeated false claims that Democratic election officials in swing states are engaging in voter fraud.

Facing public pressure to prevent the spread of misinformation, Twitter on Wednesday took the unprecedented step of adding a fact-check link beneath Trump’s tweets claiming that an expansion of mail-in voting would result in widespread voter fraud. Yet critics of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey believe that he should go a step further and remove false or defamatory content — even when it comes from the site’s most famous and powerful user.

Would taking down Trump’s tweets amount to censorship of political speech? Or would it be a necessary step to curb misinformation online?

On the same day that Trump called out Twitter, the DC Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed a lawsuit brought by Freedom Watch, a conservative activist group, against major tech companies, including Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Apple, alleging that they had conspired to suppress conservative political views in violation of the First Amendment. The plaintiffs also alleged that the companies violated the Sherman Antitrust Act, an 1890 law that outlawed monopolistic business practices, and the District of Columbia Human Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination based on (among other things) political affiliation.

In Freedom Watch v. Google Inc, Et Al, the Court of Appeals affirmed the decision by the District Court to dismiss the case on grounds that the plaintiffs “failed to allege colorable legal claims.” In the District Court’s decision, Judge Trevor McFadden wrote that private companies are, in general, not bound by the First Amendment:

Freedom Watch’s First Amendment claim fails because it does not adequately allege that the Platforms can violate the First Amendment. In general, the First Amendment “prohibits only governmental abridgment of speech.” Manhattan Cmty. Access Corp. v. Halleck. Freedom Watch contends that, because the Platforms provide an important forum for speech, they are engaged in state action. But, under Halleck, “a private entity who provides a forum for speech is not transformed by that fact alone into a state actor.” Freedom Watch fails to point to additional facts indicating that these Platforms are engaged in state action and thus fails to state a viable First Amendment claim.

Even if Twitter isn’t bound by the First Amendment, does it have a broader moral obligation to not censor content?

Twitter generally takes down tweets that violate its official rules, but it makes exceptions for content that it deems to be in the “public interest.” According to their website, the company currently “limit[s] exceptions to one critical type of public-interest content—Tweets from elected and government officials—given the significant public interest in knowing and being able to discuss their actions and statements.”

In practice, until now, those guidelines have essentially functioned as an exception for one man: Donald Trump. In March, Twitter took down posts from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 cures. But it had refrained from taking action against Trump’s posts, and it remains unclear what kind of consistent standards may emerge from Wednesday’s intervention.

However frustrating to voices on both sides, Twitter has shown that it will likely pursue a middle path, making use of the kind of fact-checking tool that it debuted on Wednesday. For some conservatives, that hardly screams censorship. Jonah Goldberg, the conservative columnist, tweeted on Thursday, “Putting aside the fact Twitter isn’t the government, has anyone offered a non shouty explanation of why including a link to more information/fact check amounts to ‘censorship’? I mean the greatest censors in world history rarely included a ‘click to learn more’ link.”

Yet other Republicans, like Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, have taken a harder line. In a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Hawley wrote, “Twitter’s ‘fact-check’ raises serious questions about whether Twitter targeted the President for political reasons,” and advocated changing the legal classification of Twitter from a provider to a publisher.

Under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, “No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.” That provision, which is celebrated by internet free speech advocates, protects Twitter and other social media platforms from the kind of legal liability that often attaches to newspapers and other traditional publishers.

As November draws nearer, social media companies will be under heightened scrutiny to respond to misinformation in a way that protects the integrity of the election. Twitter’s decision on Wednesday is only the beginning of what promises to be a series of difficult choices.

Are you concerned that Twitter’s decision to fact-check the President’s claims will result in a slippery slope that threatens free speech? Or did the platform not go far enough in preventing misinformation? Let us know your thoughts by writing to us at [email protected], or reply to this email.

This week’s episode of CAFE Insider, “Meet the Fokker Case,” breaks down President Trump’s tweets promoting a conspiracy theory involving former Republican Congressman Joe Scarborough, the President’s recent attacks on the integrity of absentee voting, and the latest developments in the highly-unusual Michael Flynn case.