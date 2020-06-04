CAFE Insider Newsletter #75

Dear Reader,

This week, I use this limited space to quote some Black voices and words that have touched me or members of my family:

James Baldwin debating William F. Buckley, February 18, 1965, Cambridge Union:

It comes as a great shock around the age of 5, or 6, or 7, to discover that the flag to which you have pledged allegiance, along with everybody else, has not pledged allegiance to you. . . . It comes as a great shock to discover that the country which is your birthplace and to which you owe your life and your identity, has not, in its whole system of reality, evolved any place for you. The disaffection, the demoralization, and the gap between one person and another only on the basis of the color of their skin, begins there and accelerates – accelerates throughout a whole lifetime – to the present when you realize you’re thirty and are having a terrible time managing to trust your countrymen. By the time you are thirty, you have been through a certain kind of mill. And the most serious effect of the mill you’ve been through is, again, not the catalog of disaster, the policemen, the taxi drivers, the waiters, the landlady, the landlord, the banks, the insurance companies, the millions of details, twenty-four hours of every day, which spell out to you that you are a worthless human being. It is not that. It’s by that time that you’ve begun to see it happening, in your daughter or your son, or your niece or your nephew.

Zora Neale Hurston, Their Eyes Were Watching God:

Ships at a distance have every man’s wish on board. For some they come in with the tide. For others they sail forever on the same horizon, never out of sight, never landing until the Watcher turns his eyes away in resignation, his dreams mocked to death by Time. That is the life of men.

Now, women forget all those things they don’t want to remember, and remember everything they don’t want to forget. The dream is the truth. Then they act and do things accordingly.

Representative Barbara Jordan, Speech on Nixon Impeachment, July 25, 1974:

Earlier today, we heard the beginning of the Preamble to the Constitution of the United States, “We, the people.” It is a very eloquent beginning. But when the document was completed on the seventeenth of September 1787 I was not included in that “We, the people.” I felt somehow for many years that George Washington and Alexander Hamilton just left me out by mistake. But through the process of amendment, interpretation, and court decision, I have finally been included in “We, the people.”

Muhammad Ali:

The service you do for others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth.

Colson Whitehead, The Underground Railroad:

And America, too, is a delusion, the grandest one of all. The white race believes – believes with all its heart – that it is their right to take the land. To kill Indians. Make war. Enslave their brothers. This nation shouldn’t exist, if there is any justice in the world, for its foundations are murder, theft, and cruelty. Yet here we are.

Ta-Nehisi Coates, Between the World and Me:

So you must wake up every morning knowing that no promise is unbreakable, least of all the promise of waking up at all. This is not despair. These are the preferences of the universe itself: verbs over nouns, actions over states, struggle over hope.

Martin Luther King, Jr., “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” April 16, 1963:

Perhaps it is easy for those who have never felt the stinging darts of segregation to say, “Wait.” But when you have seen vicious mobs lynch your mothers and fathers at will and drown your sisters and brothers at whim; when you have seen hate filled policemen curse, kick and even kill your black brothers and sisters; when you see the vast majority of your twenty million Negro brothers smothering in an airtight cage of poverty in the midst of an affluent society; when you suddenly find your tongue twisted and your speech stammering as you seek to explain to your six year old daughter why she can’t go to the public amusement park that has just been advertised on television, and see tears welling up in her eyes when she is told that Funtown is closed to colored children, and see ominous clouds of inferiority beginning to form in her little mental sky, and see her beginning to distort her personality by developing an unconscious bitterness toward white people; when you have to concoct an answer for a five year old son who is asking: “Daddy, why do white people treat colored people so mean?”; when you take a cross county drive and find it necessary to sleep night after night in the uncomfortable corners of your automobile because no motel will accept you; when you are humiliated day in and day out by nagging signs reading “white” and “colored”; when your first name becomes “n_____” your middle name becomes “boy” (however old you are) and your last name becomes “John,” and your wife and mother are never given the respected title “Mrs.”; when you are harried by day and haunted by night by the fact that you are a Negro, living constantly at tiptoe stance, never quite knowing what to expect next, and are plagued with inner fears and outer resentments; when you are forever fighting a degenerating sense of “nobodiness” – then you will understand why we find it difficult to wait.

Bryan Stevenson, Just Mercy:

Each of us is more than the worst thing we’ve ever done.

Maya Angelou, Caged Bird:

The caged bird sings

with a fearful trill

of things unknown

but longed for still

and his tune is heard

on the distant hill

for the caged bird

sings of freedom.

Be safe and be kind.

My best,

Preet

The Insurrection Act

By Sam Ozer-Staton

On Wednesday morning, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper issued a rare public rebuke of President Trump, pushing back against the President’s threat to use the military to quell the civil unrest stemming from the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Facing public pressure following his participation in Monday’s staged presidential photo op outside of St. John Church — which took place after Attorney General Bill Barr directed Park Police and National Guard troops to tear-gas hundreds of peaceful protesters to clear the way — Esper denied advance knowledge of the stunt and sought to distance himself from the president.

​​​​

In a press conference, Esper said that active duty military forces should be used in law enforcement “only as a matter of last resort, and only in the most urgent and dire of situations. We are not in one of those situations right now.” Esper added, “I do not support invoking the Insurrection Act.”

Beyond the rare instance of public opposition to President Trump from within his administration, Esper’s comments were notable because they mentioned the Insurrection Act by name, which Trump had refrained from doing in his statement threatening to “dominate the streets” on Monday.

What is the Insurrection Act, and under what conditions can the president activate federal troops for domestic law enforcement?

​​​​​​

The Insurrection Act is a broad exception to the restrictions on posse comitatus — a centuries-old principle of common law referring to the use of a body of men to enforce the law.

Since the 1878 passage of the Posse Comitatus Act, there have been statutory restrictions on the use of military personnel to enforce domestic policies. According to the Act, which is now codified as 18 U.S.C. § 1385:

Whoever, except in cases and under circumstances expressly authorized by the Constitution or Act of Congress, willfully uses any part of the Army or the Air Force as a posse comitatus or otherwise to execute the laws shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than two years, or both.

No one has ever been prosecuted under the statute, though it is generally understood to forbid the use of the military as civilian law enforcement. However, the Insurrection Act, which predates the The Posse Comitatus Act by nearly a century, authorizes the president to suppress an insurrection “upon the request of [a state’s] legislature or of its governor if the legislature cannot be convened.” However, there is little restriction on the president’s ability to invoke the Act if he deems it necessary — even without an explicit request from a state government. A provision of the Insurrection Act now codified as 10 U.S. Code § 252 provides:

Whenever the President considers that unlawful obstructions, combinations, or assemblages, or rebellion against the authority of the United States, make it impracticable to enforce the laws of the United States in any State by the ordinary course of judicial proceedings, he may call into Federal service such of the militia of any State and use such of the armed forces, as he considers necessary to enforce those laws or to suppress the rebellion.

Given that the statute grants the president broad power to invoke the Act, according to University of Texas Law Professor Steve Vladeck, “Historically, the real checks on abuse of these authorities have been political. The Insurrection Act hasn’t been invoked since 1992—largely because domestic use of the military is generally unpopular.”

In Friday’s CAFE brief, we’ll provide a retrospective look at the last time the Insurrection Act was invoked, when President George H.W. Bush (and the once-and-future Attorney General, Bill Barr) mobilized federal troops to quell the 1992 LA riots.

​​​​

In the meantime, do you think it is likely that President Trump will deploy the military to crack down on the protests of the present day? Will opposition from Secretary Esper and other military leaders, like former Defense Secretary James Mattis and former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen, be enough to dissuade him?

Let us know your thoughts by writing to us at [email protected], or reply to this email.

This week’s guest on Stay Tuned is Karen Attiah. Attiah is the Global Opinions editor of the Washington Post, where she writes about international affairs and social issues. For crucial perspective on the ongoing protests of the recent killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery — and how law enforcement is handling them — follow her @KarenAttiah.

*To listen to Insider content on your favorite podcast app, follow these instructions*

Listen to this week’s episode of Stay Tuned, “Protest, Pain, and Hope,” featuring Karen Attiah, at CAFE.com or the podcast player of your choice. In the interview, Preet speaks with Attiah about her recent piece, “How Western media would cover Minneapolis if it happened in another country,” MLK’s radical message, the hopefulness of the protests, and the necessity of police reform.

In this week’s episode of CAFE Insider, “George Floyd & America in Turmoil,” Preet and Anne discuss the police killing of George Floyd, the legal and policy dimensions of the case, and the protests sweeping across the country.

Don’t miss a special episode of a new forthcoming podcast for members of CAFE Insider. Cyber Space, which is hosted by former head of DOJ’s National Security Division John Carlin, explores issues at the intersection of cyber, policy, and law. This Friday, June 5, you can listen to his exclusive interview with his successor, Assistant Attorney General John Demers.

That’s it for this week. We hope you’re enjoying CAFE Insider. Reply to this email or write to us at [email protected] with your thoughts, suggestions, and questions.

— Edited by Tamara Sepper

The CAFE Team:

Tamara Sepper, Sam Ozer-Staton, David Kurlander, Noa Azulai, Calvin Lord, David Tatasciore, and Matthew Billy.