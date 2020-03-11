CAFE Insider Sample 3/10: Virus Lockdown & SCOTUS Showdown

Show Notes

In this clip from the latest episode of the CAFE Insider podcast, “Virus Lockdown & SCOTUS Showdown,” co-hosts Preet Bharara and Anne Milgram discuss the Supreme Court’s upcoming decision on the first abortion case to come before the Court since Trump’s appointment of two new conservative justices, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. The case, June Medical Services LLC v. Russo, could threaten the long-standing legal precedent established in Roe v. Wade.

