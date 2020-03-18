CAFE Insider Sample 3/17: Extraordinary Times

Show Notes

In this episode of the CAFE Insider podcast, “Extraordinary Times,” co-hosts Preet Bharara and Anne Milgram are joined by Lisa Monaco, who was President Obama’s chief homeland security and counterterrorism advisor. In this clip, Lisa discusses the attempts made by the Obama administration to warn incoming Trump national security officials about the threat of a pandemic in January 2017 — going so far as to simulate a potential outbreak in a “tabletop” preparation exercise.

