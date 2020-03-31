CAFE Insider Sample 3/31: Fevered Nation

Show Notes

To listen to the full episode for free, head to cafe.com/preet and sign up to receive a link.

Members of the CAFE Insider can listen to this episode in the podcast player of their choice.

In this episode of the CAFE Insider podcast, “Fevered Nation,” co-hosts Preet Bharara and Anne Milgram break down all the latest coronavirus developments, including:

— The spectacle of the daily White House coronavirus press conferences, and the impact of the President’s repeated false claims on the government’s response effort.

— The President’s now-abandoned wish to reopen the economy by Easter, and the chaos surrounding his public announcement that he was considering quarantining the entire New York metro area — which he later walked back that same day.

— The White House’s deployment of the Defense Production Act to compel General Motors to produce ventilators.

— The passage of a massive $2 trillion stimulus package, and the importance of effective Congressional oversight over its implementation.

Amid the round-the-clock coronavirus coverage, there was also this news that would have otherwise wielded much attention: The DOJ’s indictment of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and 13 of his associates on drug trafficking charges.

To hear the full episode, head to cafe.com/preet to receive a link.