CAFE Insider Town Call 5/21

Today, we’re sharing the audio from a CAFE Insider Town Call that took place Thursday May 21st, 2020. Preet and Anne hopped on a Zoom call for an hour and answered questions in real time from randomly selected members of the CAFE Insider community. In a wide-ranging and intimate Q&A, they discussed proposals to reform the Supreme Court, how they’ve been spending their time at home over the last few months, and whether the last four years have strengthened or weakened their faith in the rule of law. Thank you to everyone who participated. Grab CAFE gear during this quarantine at CAFE.com/shop, keep an eye out for an email announcing the next Town Call, and in the meantime email us at [email protected] with your feedback as we continue to develop this special feature.

