CAFE Insider Transcript 3/3: COVID-19 & Other Contagions

Preet Bharara: From CAFE, welcome to CAFE Insider. I’m Preet Bharara.

Anne Milgram: And I’m Anne Milgram.

Preet Bharara: Hello Anne.

Anne Milgram: Hey Preet. Happy Super Tuesday.

Preet Bharara: Super Tuesday. What’s so super about Tuesday?

Anne Milgram: Well, lots of states vote on the democratic primary. Obviously president Trump is a republican nominee so today there are a lot of delegates up for grabs and-

Preet Bharara: Go vote. If you’re in one of those states, go vote.

Anne Milgram: Yes. I think there’s 14 states and American Samoa.

Preet Bharara: And I think a third of the delegates to be awarded get awarded today. So what’s going to happen?

Anne Milgram: I don’t know. But we’ve seen a huge number of changes in the race in the past week.

Preet Bharara: Pete’s out.

Anne Milgram: Pete’s out.

Preet Bharara: Amy’s out.

Anne Milgram: Amy’s out.

Preet Bharara: Elizabeth is not out.

Anne Milgram: Elizabeth is still in.

Preet Bharara: Oh Steyer is out.

Anne Milgram: Steyer is out, right. Three out. And Warren is still in. Tulsi’s still in.

Preet Bharara: Yeah, what’s up with that? What’s up with that?

Anne Milgram: I don’t know. I just looked at it, I was like, “Huh.”

Preet Bharara: She’s still in the democratic primary.

Anne Milgram: Yes. But really I think I will be watching today Biden and also this is the first set of elections that Bloomberg is actually competing in, not just putting commercials on TV.

Preet Bharara: Oh right.

Anne Milgram: So we’ll watch for him as well.

Preet Bharara: Half a billion he’s spent.

Anne Milgram: Yeah.

Preet Bharara: Not one delegate yet.

Anne Milgram: It’s amazing, yeah. It’s a lot of money.

Preet Bharara: All right, so people go vote. Were you sad that anyone got out of the race?

Anne Milgram: You know, when-

Preet Bharara: You miss Tom Steyer’s plaid tie?

Anne Milgram: I do not miss his plaid tie. But I had a moment when I saw … I was a little surprised. Because I had been thinking that people should get out before Super Tuesday. But then when you actually hear it, I think mayor Pete had an important voice, Amy Klobuchar, they both were contributors. And on the stage and in the fight. And so, do I think it’s the right thing? I could not begin to say how important I think it is for people who don’t have a path to-

Preet Bharara: Get the hell out?

Anne Milgram: To get the hell out. So I think it was the right thing. But were you sad or surprised?

Preet Bharara: You know, I felt a little bit. I tweeted after Andrew Yang got out. Also, I should mention, an obvious-

Anne Milgram: You’ve had him on the pod.

Preet Bharara: … bias that I have.

Anne Milgram: And mayor Pete too.

Preet Bharara: In favor of the people who have been on the podcast. Those are my favorite people. Because I liked Andrew Yang being on the stage.

Anne Milgram: He added something to the conversation, I think.

Preet Bharara: Yeah. He’s a real person. I think mayor Pete is a really phenomenal, as they say, political athlete. And really smart. And I thought different and young. We were talking before we started taping …

Anne Milgram: That apparently you have to 70 year old …

Preet Bharara: 70-

Anne Milgram: 70 or older to run for president.

Preet Bharara: Yeah. I think … I can’t remember who’s older, Biden or Sanders. But one of them is the youngest male still in contention on the democratic side. 77.

Anne Milgram: Yeah.

Preet Bharara: And Donald Trump is now the youthful candidate running for president.

Anne Milgram: It’s unbelievable.

Preet Bharara: [crosstalk] no. I hope to be living and thriving to that age myself. But there is such a thing as, you were saying this, generational change.

Anne Milgram: Yeah. No, I’m excited for generational change, which is obviously not going to happen in 2020. But I think there’s a lot to be said for the next generation of political folks coming up. And-

Preet Bharara: You know, it was put this way on Twitter the other day, that mayor Pete Buttigieg could run for president in 2060 and still be younger than Bernie Sanders is today.

Anne Milgram: That’s amazing.

Preet Bharara: That’s true.

Anne Milgram: Well I will tell you-

Preet Bharara: I will not be here to see that.

Anne Milgram: I will tell you that Trump and the democratic contenders are making me feel young.

Preet Bharara: And that’s always good.

Anne Milgram: Thank you. Thank you for that.

Preet Bharara: I like that. That’s good. So there’s other things happening in the news that may begin to affect us in a personal way. The only thing people are talking about other than politics, the coronavirus.

Anne Milgram: Yes.

Preet Bharara: So literally on the train this morning, coming in I heard news, you know, the governor of New York announced that there is a coronavirus case in Westchester County, which is my county, where I live.

Anne Milgram: Yes.

Preet Bharara: I will also note, I don’t know if this is true, for other people’s communities, we literally aren’t able to buy hand sanitizer anywhere.

Anne Milgram: Yeah.

Preet Bharara: It’s not available.

Anne Milgram: Well I looked the other day, my husband said, “Should we get some of those little bottles for,” we take the subway and you touch the straps and the poles, and so he said, “Should we get some of those little hand sanitizers?” And I went on Amazon-

Preet Bharara: Oh we do-

Anne Milgram: … it was $80 for a tiny … It was crazy.

Preet Bharara: Yeah. There are third party distributors selling two small bottles of hand sanitizer for 150 bucks.

Anne Milgram: Yeah.

Preet Bharara: So the gouging has begun.

Anne Milgram: Yes.

Preet Bharara: How about masks?

Anne Milgram: Ye-

Preet Bharara: Did you get masks?

Anne Milgram: I did not get masks.

Preet Bharara: You’re not supposed to get masks.

Anne Milgram: I did not get masks.

Preet Bharara: So a couple of quick things. I know people have a lot of new sources to get medical information, and that’s not quite our wheelhouse but there are a few things I think people should bear in mind. One, if you’re going to use hand sanitizer and you can find it, my understanding is it should be at leas 60% alcohol to be effective. Masks, some people and the government have said, “Don’t buy masks because they’re needed for medical professionals.” And I buy that. But the other thing is, they’re not very effective in preventing disease. For ordinary people other than as a method to prevent you from touching your own nose and mouth.

Preet Bharara: And the reason all that is important, again, we’re not doctors but I’ve been reading the news and passing along some of the things that you and I have learned, that it causes a lung infection. So the way you can get it is if you catch the virus on your hands in some way and you touch your nose and your mouth, you ingest it through your nose and your mouth. And that’s the way it can infect your lungs. So as long as you don’t do that and you wash your hands, and they say wash your hands for 20 seconds.

Anne Milgram: One of my favorite things-

Preet Bharara: Soap and water.

Anne Milgram: … going around Twitter is they say, if you sing the ABC song, that’s 20 seconds. Or you have to sing happy birthday twice. But obviously a lot of people are tired of singing happy birthday countless times during the day, so they’re coming up with all these other choruses of different songs that are also 20 seconds. Lizzo, Truth Hurts. There’s a song chorus for every type of musical interest. Rock and roll, country, there are a bunch of websites now that have them.

Preet Bharara: I didn’t know that.

Anne Milgram: Yeah. Also [crosstalk 00:05:21].

Preet Bharara: I just count. There’s also just counting.

Anne Milgram: Oh right.

Preet Bharara: Like … do they still have the count?

Anne Milgram: The count.

Preet Bharara: On …

Anne Milgram: One, two, three.

Preet Bharara: One ringy ding.

Anne Milgram: Yes.

Preet Bharara: They’d be like, “What are Anne and Preet talk- ?”

Anne Milgram: From Sesame Street.

Preet Bharara: Should be talk about a couple of policy related things? Related to the coronavirus.

Anne Milgram: Yeah. Let’s go high level first though also because I think it’s really important for people to understand that there are … globally there are over 80,000 cases that have been confirmed. And in the US we have now over 100 cases confirmed. 45 of those relate to passenger from the Diamond Princess, the cruise ship that was off the coast of Japan. And we have six confirmed deaths.

Anne Milgram: So this is very, very serious. And it’s really important. And we should all be thinking about taking care with washing hands and making sure that we follow the precautions. But I also think that it’s important to think about how to just go on with our lives in the day to day as we’re also being careful. You and I were joking before that maybe we should stop shaking hands and start doing elbows and the-

Preet Bharara: Well no I think that’s a real thing that people have been talking about. And I’ve actually, in seriousness, I’ve not volunteered my had. But yesterday I walk in a restaurant that I go to all the time after the class I teach at NYU with the guest in my class. And the maitre d’ at the place noticed me, he extends his hand and I shook his hand.

Anne Milgram: Yeah. We all do. But I think these are smart things to think about. It also feels to me like the part of the conversation that we need to be having is the president’s response and how to think about navigating the information flow. And these aren’t legal issues yet, they may become legal issues if schools have to close, if there are questions about people quarantining either at home or in hospitals. So there may come a point in time where we’d have to talk about the legal issues. But right now it’s really, the question is, what do you think of the Administration’s response so far?

Preet Bharara: Well before we get to that, and it’s related to the Administration’s response, but when you say it’s serious and we have some set number of cases that have been identified in the US, that number may be very, very low. Because we have done barely any testing. And there’s been a lot more testing in Italy, where people know there are a lot more cases. And I don’t know enough yet to blame anyone for the fact that we don’t have enough tests, which are by the way also very expensive-

Anne Milgram: I’m prepared to point some fingers.

Preet Bharara: Okay. Yeah.

Anne Milgram: I want to be fair in doing it but I also think we have to be very, very honest, which is that the CDC, the Center for Disease Control, which is excellent and very reliable, as a rule they were conservative at the beginning, they came out with a test, they sent that test to states and major hospitals, and there was a problem with the test. And none of it was intentional. It was just a mistake. But that has hampered the ability of people to get tests. They’ve now tried to correct that by allowing private labs and universities to develop their own COVID-19 tests.

Anne Milgram: They have now developed those. And what I think we will see, and so people should be prepared for this, is that we’ll se a spike in the numbers. Because you’re right, I think the number of cases is not reflective of the number of people who have the virus. It’s reflective of the number of people who have been tested.

Preet Bharara: There’s also the incident in California where there is a whistle blower who has not been identified. Remember the whistle blower? Now we have another one in this different context.

Anne Milgram: The Ukraine. The Ukraine whistle blower.

Preet Bharara: Yeah, and they’re-

Anne Milgram: Now we have a CDC one.

Preet Bharara: There are questions about whether or not that person’s identity will be revealed and what the basis is for making the allegation. But that they were healthcare workers who are not properly trained, not properly protected when they went out into the field. And so hopefully we’ll see less of that.

Anne Milgram: And then we’re brought back on commercial airlines. And so people should understand, the biggest thing the government can do to mitigate the spread of this is to make sure that people who are infected don’t come in contact with other people and that they’re quarantined. And so the government, the United States government is now asking airlines about getting more information on passengers flying so they can know, “Oh you just flew from Iran.” Or, “Oh you just flew from Wuhan.” And being able to say, “We’re not accepting people from certain places unless we have tests that are taken or we have reason to believe that that person is safe.”

Anne Milgram: And so a lot of this will feel scary and it is scary. But most of what we’re going to see happen are things that have been proven to work to stop the spread of the virus. The one thing I do want to raise is an issue, though, and I think … There was an article today I think written by a doctor at Mass General that just came out and op-ed why the COVID-19 shows the need for healthcare and for universal healthcare particularly in emergencies. You have 14% of the US population who is not insured. A group more of people who are underinsured, meaning that their insurance doesn’t cover everything necessary.

Anne Milgram: And what we need more than anything at this moment in time is for people to go get tested if they have any concerns. And so this is one of those thing where when you see the medical professionals come out and say it you just have that moment of, “Yeah, nobody should be afraid to go to a hospital to get tested because they don’t have health insurance.”

Preet Bharara: Yeah. And if you’re going to be charged $3,200 for the test, you’re not-

Anne Milgram: Your not going to go.

Preet Bharara: … you’re not going to do the test. Look, so I think that public information and transparency is obviously very, very important and we’ve seen these in past times like with the ebolavirus and MERS and various other publicly significant diseases, here I think there has been something of a pivot. Then in the middle of last week the president was downplaying all of it, he called it a hoax. He walked that back a little bit on Saturday saying, “Well the democrat’s response to it’s a hoax.” Saying we have few people, it’s going to go away in April when it gets a little bit warmer. So a bunch of misinformation …

Anne Milgram: And we don’t know that actually.

Preet Bharara: Right.

Anne Milgram: There’s-

Preet Bharara: They’re downplaying. There’s a lot of downplaying by the president of the United States. Then he did a press conference on Saturday which I still think was problematic in a number of ways. But it was better.

Anne Milgram: Yes.

Preet Bharara: And he had Dr. Fauci, the unrivaled expert on these things, speaking. It is true that he seems to have been held close. Because although the president says there’s no czar, because he’s the czar of all things, he put Mike Pence in charge in the way that you might say that there’s a czar, in part because, why I thought that was funny, that he’s got nothing much else to do. Which is odd because a day after he becomes the putative czar of the coronavirus response he was delivering a lengthy speech at CPAC.

Anne Milgram: Yeah, the conservative-

Preet Bharara: [crosstalk] Conservative group. So Dr. Fauci was supposed to be on all five Sunday shows, that got canceled because the Administration didn’t want him to go on. He has done other interviews. So it’s not like he’s been muted completely. But I’d be much more comfortable and much more happy seeing the doctor speak than seeing Michael Pence speak.

Anne Milgram: A million times. And I think, look, this isn’t a messaging problem, this is a public health problem. And so the person who should be out is Dr. Fauci and he’s been through six Administrations, republican and democrat. He started in the Reagan Administration responding to the HIV crisis. He is an unparalleled expert. And honestly, people will trust in him and what he says a million times more than the political folks at this point in time, because things have been too politicized.

Anne Milgram: And so these are items that shouldn’t be partisan. I know we live in a hyper partisan world. But the goal has to be protecting Americans and people who live in the United States and figuring out how do you handle this the best way possible. And that’s Dr. Fauci. And so I think any effort to not allow him to communicate with the public as he thinks necessary would be very problematic.

Anne Milgram: I also think, for what it’s worth, that he attended, Dr. Fauci attended the meeting that the president did with the pharmaceutical companies where the president was pushing them to work together to come up with a vaccine. And the president was pushing them to get it done in less than a year. And Dr. Fauci directly contradicted the president in this meeting saying the shortest time is a year. But because a vaccine that’s created in under a year is not something you would be able to test. You just won’t be able to get through the full process because you have to also test those vaccines.

Anne Milgram: And so it’s a year to a year and a half. And he did that right in front of the president. So that gives me some reassurance that at least at this moment in time he’s allowed to speak freely. But I cannot be-

Preet Bharara: Well we’ll see.

Anne Milgram: Yes. I cannot begin to say how important it is that that continue.

Preet Bharara: Other consequences of concern about the coronavirus spread around the world. The economy and the stock market, I think it was Tuesday or Wednesday of last week, when the president was asked about the stock market, which by the way-

Anne Milgram: Crashed. Yeah.

Preet Bharara: … unlike other presidents, he has taken credit for the continued highs of the last year. And now, of course, when it drops, it has to be someone else’s fault. And he said, “Yeah, I think the reason for the drop is because there was a democratic debate.”

Anne Milgram: Yeah.

Preet Bharara: “And people are starting to see what democrats might become the nominee.” Meanwhile there was no debate on Monday when it went down multiple percentage points-

Anne Milgram: By 12.4 percentage points, yeah.

Preet Bharara: I don’t think that was for the [crosstalk 00:13:50]-

Anne Milgram: Sorry it was the whole week was 12%.

Preet Bharara: Look, just anecdotally speaking, we know of conferences that have been canceled. Not just conferences that are taking place abroad but conferences in the United States because people are concerned about travel.

Anne Milgram: And being in rooms larger-

Preet Bharara: Yeah, there’s going to be a-

Anne Milgram: … than 1,000 people.

Preet Bharara: Yeah, there’s going to be a supply chain problem. So-

Anne Milgram: There already is a supply change problem. So the president’s reaction was wrong on so many levels. But we’ve been reading and it’s been reported for some time that a lot of goods are made in China, that there’s been a huge supply chain issue because of the way that the Chinese government moved to restrict travel and movement. And so this is a consequence of COVID-19 and it will continue to be a consequence. And so I think it will have lasting repercussions. But to say that it’s in any way connected to the democratic debate was beyond absurd. But one thing I will say is that I think we have to be careful because the economy dropping the president will see as a direct threat to his reelection.

Anne Milgram: And I think political commentators would say that when the economy is up presidents tend to do well in reelection. When the economy is down, they tend to struggle more. None of that is absolute but it is very clear to me that the president will see it as a threat and will react to that threat. And the worst thing would be to try to minimize what’s happening. Again, these are the kind of things that we all have to deal with the reality in which we live and we have to do the best we can. And that’s what the president has to do, it’s the best for all Americans regardless of reelection.

Preet Bharara: Right. And some really troublesome and poisonous rhetoric coming from the president’s allies, including his son. I think Don junior, echoing the things Doug Collins said after the Soleimani strike, saying that democrats love terrorists. You have Don junior saying that democrats are rooting for the coronavirus and want thousands or millions of people to die to hurt Trump. That’s outrageous. Not helpful, but you’re going to start seeing that kind of rhetoric more also.

Anne Milgram: Yes. And we should note, this isn’t partisan. But, and there’s a but here, the democrats have asked for $8.5 billion. The Administration has requested 2.5 billion in funding to deal with this. So I think that the Administration is going to continue to give more money. But any thinking that anyone is playing partisan politics with this or wants the president to fail would be outrageous and wrong. This is about American lives and these are the times that we tend to come together. And so the idea of trying to use this to win an election, to sow discord, is really, it’s beyond reprehensible in my view.

Anne Milgram: And I feel very strongly about this because we’re talking about people’s lives. And one reason I think people panicked so much last week, and I felt it. I mean, people around me started talking about it constantly. And you probably felt the same thing. And I think part of it was just the way that the president initially was talking about it as a hoax and denying it as you’re watching the same news of it coming out of China and you’re watching what’s happening in Washington state. And so I think that transparency and honesty is really the number one thing that people in government can do at times like this. And so I really hope that the political craziness stops.

Preet Bharara: So speaking of keeping us safe, there are a certain number of jobs in the country that are supposed to be inhabited by people who have stellar credentials to keep the homeland safe. And one of those positions is the DNI, the Director of National Intelligence, which as people know was a position that was established in the wake of 911. It was one of the recommendations of the 911 commission. We established a Department of Homeland Security and we established the DNI and some other things. There have been a bunch of folks in that job in the last few months.

Preet Bharara: We had former senator Dan Coats in the job, he was basically kicked out. Then we had an acting Joseph Maguire. Then he was summarily removed in the last number of days. And another acting, Richard Grenell, who had been the ambassador to Germany. With the understanding that the president was going to nominate some other person in a permanent basis. And it surprised me somewhat that he decided to nominate a guy by the name of John Ratcliffe. Did he actually nominate him or just announce?

Anne Milgram: He did nominate him. Well it was reported that on July 28th, last year, 2019, Trump nominated representative Ratcliffe as the DNI, then withdrew that nomination later in the week. So remember-

Preet Bharara: Because there was bipartisan opposition.

Anne Milgram: Yes.

Preet Bharara: Because the guy was believed not to have requisite experience. Because there were credible reports that he exaggerated his resume and his background. He served for about 11 months as the interim US attorney for a district in Texas and lots and lots of people said that was a bad idea and it was withdrawn.

Anne Milgram: He had also misrepresented in some ways his cases that he’d brought. Remember, he had said that he had, “Arrested 300 illegal aliens in a single day.” But basically that was-

Preet Bharara: The actual number was zero.

Anne Milgram: Yes. The actual number was zero. And there were ICE raids on poultry plants in Texas, Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas and West Virginia. But he wasn’t involved. There were no arrests that he was involved in. And also he made a statement that he was involved in the United States versus Holy Land Foundation case. And that was related to … it was a case that was brought against individuals who were funneling to Hamas, using the front of a charitable organization. And that prosecution took place in the northern district of Texas when he was actually working in the eastern district of Texas. And his involvement in that case was after the case was done. He was looking at what the problems have been with the first prosecution which had resulted in a mistrial.

Anne Milgram: So he really overstated in a profound way his record. And again, I think your other point of his lack of experience in the intelligence base was also a really important factor-

Preet Bharara: You know-

Anne Milgram: … but he’s back.

Preet Bharara: Yeah. So it’s odd. So it seems like you have another example of the person being emboldened and going back to his first instinct. Because what’s really changed? It’s still an important job. He still has this flaws in his record. There are other people you could choose. And it’s basically I think the president, once again, giving the finger to people who say he should do something different from what his instinct is. And you know what, maybe it works. I saw a report that senator Burr, who’s the chair of the Senate Intel Committee, has suggested that he’s going to be supportive. I think he’s said he’s going to be supportive.

Anne Milgram: Well let me ask you this, in any other Administration, you and I would read the president’s renominating of him as a sign that Burr had signed off and that the president had done the political work to get it clear that he would pass through. Right? But here, with Trump, I don’t necessarily-

Preet Bharara: You don’t have any idea.

Anne Milgram: Yeah.

Preet Bharara: He does things on a whim. He does things by the seat of his pants. So I’m assuming that … I don’t know. Many people have learned the lesson from the impeachment and the acquittal, that it’s not worth going against the president. Because there’ll be hell to pay. And people will just get on board.

Anne Milgram: We should just talk about this for a second. Senator Burr, who is from North Carolina and he chairs de Senate Intelligence Committee, when the president nominated Ratcliffe the first time, Burr is reported to have told White House officials that Ratcliffe was too partisan. And so if Burr has signed off, then the question is, is he okay with deeply politicizing intelligence or is there something that’s changed his mind about Ratcliffe to believe that.

Preet Bharara: Yeah, I really doubt that.

Anne Milgram: Yeah.

Preet Bharara: I think what’s changed is the dynamic. What’s changed is the strength of people’s spine. And look, it also may be not of interest to confirm John Ratcliffe. You know what [crosstalk 00:20:47]-

Anne Milgram: Just like Grenell staying acting.

Preet Bharara: Yeah, without getting too much into the weeds with how the Vacancy Reform Act works, for Grenell to stay in the position for up to 210 days, there has to have been a formal nomination of somebody to serve in the position permanently. And it’s interesting because the law was in part designed to prevent the gaming-

Anne Milgram: To not let people … Exactly. Yeah.

Preet Bharara: Of the senate role …

Anne Milgram: They’re gaming the-

Preet Bharara: … in advising and consenting.

Anne Milgram: Yeah, they’re gaming the law intended to prevent gaming …

Preet Bharara: Correct.

Anne Milgram: … of positions, yes.

Preet Bharara: Right.

Anne Milgram: And we should go back to talking about this. There’s so many acting people in the President’s Administration. And it’s really tough for people to stand up to the president when they’re in an acting position.

Preet Bharara: I used to be able to, I feel like in the past, I’ve always been able to name off the top of my head the heads of the various-

Anne Milgram: Me too.

Preet Bharara: … cabinet level agencies. And I forget who some of these folk are.

Anne Milgram: Me too.

Preet Bharara: I mean, this will make I think four DNIs in the space of a year.

Anne Milgram: Right, yeah. I remember, obviously, you and I have tracked the DNI space more closely than some others. But usually … It speaks volumes about the Administration. It’s also very intentional by the president. It’s not one or two folks in acting. There’s a pattern where he like set people in acting it allows him to have more control. They know, actually, if they do something he doesn’t like, like Maguire, they get taken out. If they … It gives him maximum political leverage and control.

Preet Bharara: Yeah. More beneath the surface to the top members of the DNI stepped down in the last few weeks. And so the biggest concern is, we keep using these phrases, politicizing intelligence, politicizing the DNI, politicizing the justice department. Why does that matter? Why is that important? It’s important because you rely on the DNI maybe first and foremost to be an honest broker of information. And an honest assessor of intelligence analysis, to provide the decision makers, whether they be generals or they be National Security Council of the president himself, with the best information they have without threats.

Anne Milgram: And here’s a great example. We’re coming up on the 2020 election, it’s very clear the Russia and probably other countries will try to interfere in the election. And not just Russia. And so you want somebody, in my view, in there who’s going to call it like it is and not be biased either for or against the president or other people running for office. You really want this to be done fairly. And the concern is, when you go through four people and you’re trying to control the narrative of what’s happening, you just never want that with intelligence. You want the straight truth of what it is. And then people get to decide, what do they do with it, how does the US government respond, but you don’t want this political piece on top of it because it would really change … And look, we’ve had conversations about bad intelligence before. Remember the Iraq war?

Preet Bharara: Yeah. Of course.

Anne Milgram: And so nobody should underestimate I think, how important having good intelligence-

Preet Bharara: Yeah, it makes it more important.

Anne Milgram: Yes.

Preet Bharara: So they can be public confidence. And Donald Trump doesn’t want to have some conclusions brought forward because they mess with his narrative and the legitimacy of his election and potential reelection.

Anne Milgram: So one other thing that happened this week, is that the president … And we have a lot of catch up to do on the president and what he’s been up to, the president had lawyers file a lawsuit on behalf of his campaign against the New York Times. And so the allegation is that the New York Times published an op-ed and that that op-ed, it was called The Real Trump-Russia Quid Pro Quo, and it was written by Max Frankel, it was in this period of time between when the Mueller Report went from Bob Mueller to Bill Barr and Bill Barr had made a statement about summarizing it. But before the actual report was fully released.

Preet Bharara: It was March 27th of 2019. And the op-ed says, among other things, that the reasonable conclusion was that there was an overarching deal between, essentially, Putin and the Trump campaign. And they say, “Well that’s false.” And one of the interesting things about the allegation and the libel suit, they rely on the Mueller Report and its accuracy, in this regard, but they disclaim it in other regards. But the Mueller Report proves that claim of an overarching deal to be false.

Anne Milgram: Right, which isn’t true.

Preet Bharara: Of course the Mueller Report … And also it wasn’t out yet. Right.

Anne Milgram: Right, right. The Mueller Report hadn’t come out yet. But also the Mueller Report found that there wasn’t sufficient basis to bring charges against the president for conspiracy. The argument here is that there was a deal. Whether or not that deal would be criminal is totally different conversation. But the bigger issue here, Preet, and we can touch maybe very quickly on the law of libel, which is it’s a really, really tough standard for the president to meet. And basically here, in my view, the lawsuit has …

Preet Bharara: No merit.

Anne Milgram: … zero merit. It’s just …

Preet Bharara: In fact, you can’t find their other claims that the president has made, even with respect to executive privilege and other things that are dicey, I’ve not found one expert, including people on the right, like Andy McCarthy, who often defends the president, who say this is anything but junk.

Anne Milgram: Yeah. Andy McCarthy wrote in the National Review, “The defamation claim is patently meritless. As a matter of law, opinion cannot be defamation. And Frankel’s essay was an opinion piece. It was expressly written as the author’s opinion and published in the opinion section of the paper.” And what he goes on to say then is, “Frankel’s opinion could be wrong but that would not make it an intentionally a recklessly false assertion of fact, the libel standard that Trump as a public figure would have to satisfy.”

Anne Milgram: So he does a pretty good job of understanding that the legal hurdle is really high for public figures when they want to claim libel. It’s generally not found in opinion pieces where people say, “This is my view of the world.”

Preet Bharara: One amendment to that, it is true, and this is from Case Law, “While a peer opinion cannot be the subject of a defamation claim,” and it’s obviously why that should be so, you don’t want to stifle opinions, “An opinion that implies that it is based upon facts which justify the opinion but are unknown to those reading or hearing it, is a mixed opinion and it’s actionable.” So just to be clear for folks who want to be weedy about the law, just because you cloak something an opinion, if in that opinion you cite facts to support it-

Anne Milgram: New facts, that-

Preet Bharara: There are a lot of new facts.

Anne Milgram: … haven’t been publicly reported. And that appears-

Preet Bharara: That are libelous and defamatory, then that could be, that’s not the case here, but just as a matter of law, the fact that you see something on an opinion page doesn’t all by itself render you immune.

Anne Milgram: Agreed. if it purports to have new facts. new facts, which is not the case here. What’s important to understand too is The Standard, it’s New York Times company versus Sullivan 1964 case is actual malice. And so you would have to show that The Times had knowledge that what was written was false or with reckless disregard of whether it was false or not. There’s no way in this space that this lawsuit has any merit. So let’s talk about this, when do lawyers file lawsuits that have zero merit? It’s not frequent in my experience.

Preet Bharara: Usually when they get paid. I don’t know if these guys are even getting paid. And the reason I make the joke about getting paid is Donald Trump famously does not pay his bills, including legal bills from time to time. In this case …

Anne Milgram: It’s been reported on CNN that the campaign has paid more than $2 million over the last two years to a law firm that’s known for suing medial companies. And that is HARDER LLP, it’s a Beverly Hills boutique law firm led by Charles Harder. And it’s known for alleging defamation against newsrooms and for the lawsuit that brought down the website Gawker. So this is what they do as lawyers, this is the type of litigation that they bring.

Preet Bharara: Yeah, look, there’s something that lawyers will be familiar with, the concept of bringing sanctions against a lawyer who brings a frivolous claim that is so frivolous that it should not have been brought, that’s a very-

Anne Milgram: Rule 11 sanctions on federal court.

Preet Bharara: … very Rule 11. And you never want to have that happen to you. That’s very rare.

Anne Milgram: Very rare.

Preet Bharara: And if there’s even a little bit of a colorable claim to make, you will not be sanctioned. To me the more interesting question … Not the more interesting question, but another interesting question is, given what we know about Donald Trump and his track record and history, is, why this lawsuit? One of the more interesting conversations I had on the Stay Tuned podcast about a year ago was with the Deputy of General Council of the New York Times, David McCraw, who wrote a book called Truth in our Times, plug it again, in which he describes how Donald Trump, over and over again, and we know this from other reports as well, threatens a lawsuit … I mean, remember he threatened to sue all the women who were claiming that he sexually assaulted or harassed them it’s-

Anne Milgram: Yes. It’s a move. It’s a move on the offense …

Preet Bharara: … a paper tiger.

Anne Milgram: … to go after people.

Preet Bharara: He makes a move to borrow his frees.

Anne Milgram: I didn’t mean it like that.

Preet Bharara: And they never ever … he very rarely sues. And it’s just odd to me that he picked this one, given all the threats he’s made before. Not just to people who have accused him of things but also the New York Times, why this suit?

Anne Milgram: Well so, that’s a good question, I think there’s been some interesting writing. Theodore Boutrous wrote an interesting Washington Post op-ed basically saying the lawsuit is trying to chill freedom of the press and the First Amendment in the run up, also, to the election, that it could also be a political and fundraising stunt. And so one of the things about the COVID-19, the coronavirus, that I found really troubling last week was when the president started Tweeting that all these news outlets were the enemy of the people for reporting information on the virus. And that kind of language is really, really troubling. And he’s just on the defensive against any fact that he doesn’t like or any view that is not consistent with his view.

Anne Milgram: So what Boutrous is essentially arguing is, “Look, this is a political stunt.” And it almost felt to me like a shot across the bout in the lead up to the 2020 election. I hope that it doesn’t change anything about what the New York Times or the Washington Post or other legitimate newspapers publish. I would hope … They in my experience, and I would be curious to know your experience in writing op-eds, in my experience they’re very rigorous. They ask you where every fact you say comes from, they go through it with you. And there’s a really high standard. You’re allowed to have your own opinions but when you write an op-ed and you include facts, they want every fact to be sourced. But I think what Trump is trying to do is really push back against what he sees as the liberal media establishment.

Preet Bharara: It also could be, here’s the other analysis, that since being acquitted, he’s angry, he’s on a retribution tirade, and he’s going to do anything he wants. So you can view all these things, the unified field theory of the anger of Donald Trump, this is why he renominates Ratcliffe, this is why he fires lieutenant colonel Vidman, this is why he sues the New York Times. All those things that he held himself back on before, he’s like, “No. Now [crosstalk 00:30:57].”

Anne Milgram: Do you think he also … ? He just likes a fight. He likes to play offense. He doesn’t like to be defending.

Preet Bharara: Yeah. But he held back, he’s held back on things before. Like for example, not suing the New York Times, not suing other people. Now I think he might be just in the mindset of, “I’m going to go after everybody in whatever way I can, whether it’s by lawsuit or attacking them … ”

Anne Milgram: Well it’s certainly-

Preet Bharara: ” … or firing them or asking that they be prosecuted. And that’s just my mode of operation now.”

Anne Milgram: Yeah. And it certainly will make people who are going to go against him think twice in many contexts.

Preet Bharara: But not us.

Anne Milgram: Not us. We’re going. Can’t quell our First Amendment free speech at CAFE Insider.

Preet Bharara: Looking forward to that. I’m looking forward to that defamation suit by Donald Trump. So the Roger Stone case continues to be in the news for a couple of different reasons. One is, is there going to be a pardon? We got a question from a listener who asks, “Hi Anne and Preet, in the last episode, you thought Trump would try to pardon Stones. Well I’m curious what you think of this argument, is Stone’s case too far from the impeachment charges?” And of course, this listener’s referring to the argument made in POLITICO.

Anne Milgram: What did you make of the POLITICO argument? There was an op-ed written in POLITICO by Brettschneider a few days back basically saying that president Trump, the speculation that the president might pardon Roger Stone is high. But Brettschneider’s argument is that the constitution prohibits the president from pardoning Stone because it basically says that the constitution, and the exact language is, in article two, section two of the constitution, the president is given, “The power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, accepting cases of impeachment.”

Preet Bharara: So that person and some other scholars have read that somewhat broadly to mean that someone other than the president, who is in some way involved in some matter that relates to impeachment can’t be pardoned either. Now, I don’t know that it can be read so broadly. And also, significantly, an academic academic argument, an exercise. Let’s say that there’s some debate about the issue. And the presents issues of pardon of Roger Stone, then someone’s got to march into court and say that that pardon is not valid and try to undo it. Not fully clear to me who has standing to do that and not fully clear to me that anybody would necessarily do that.

Anne Milgram: Yeah. I think there’s two additional points that are worth making. The first is that the phrase in the constitution has often been interpreted as a president cannot use the pardon power to stop someone else’s impeachment from proceeding in congress. So a judge who is being impeached or a high ranking official like the attorney general, the president couldn’t use the pardon power for that. Even if you wanted to argue that the president can’t pardon anybody connected to the president’s impeachment, I would argue here that there’s’ a really strong argument that Stone’s case was related to the Mueller investigation and impeachment was related to Ukraine. And that just a factor-

Preet Bharara: They’re totally different things.

Anne Milgram: Yeah. And as a factual matter, you just cannot argue that Stone was related to the impeachment of the president. And so I think it was an interesting thing to read and a lot of folks have asked me about it but I don’t credit it in any way. I think the president can pardon Stone, I think it’s an interesting argument. But again, I don’t think it will stop the president.

Anne Milgram: So one other thing that came up this week si that Amy Berman Jackson held a hearing about whether or not the Jury Foreperson in the Stone case was biased. And this really came out of, remember, the Jury Forperson a person came out and identified herself as the four person of the Stone jury, the president then started tweeting against her saying that she was partisan and that she should not have been allowed on the jury. And really all of this comes down to before the jurors were selected in federal court with Judge Jackson, it’s been publicly reported that one of the jury questionnaire questions was whether the prospective jurors had posted anything for public consumption about Roger Stone or the investigation to Russian interference of the 2020 election.

Anne Milgram: And the Jury Foreperson did not select either yes or no. And said she couldn’t remember and may have shared an article on Facebook. So there was some information provided but it wasn’t a, “Yes, I did. And there were- ”

Preet Bharara: Just not a straight up lie.

Anne Milgram: No. Definitely not. It was more of a, “I don’t remember. And I may have shared an article on Facebook.” Which certainly in my view gave the lawyers in the case sufficient basis to ask more questions and to go look if there profile is public to look at that. And then they later found that there were a lot of posts that were visible on her Twitter feed and there was a post on the day that Roger Stone was arrested. And on that day in January 2019, she’d shared an article about the criminal cases coming from special council, Mueller’s investigation. And the comment she wrote was, “Brought to you by the lock her up peanut gallery.”

Anne Milgram: And when asked on Tuesday in the hearing, the Jury Foreperson said, “I posted a lot. That’s why I said I’m not sure. I wasn’t comfortable saying yes or no. I couldn’t remember if I had posted that or not.” What’s your reaction to this, Preet?

Preet Bharara: Yeah. So I didn’t obviously attend the hearing that the judge had so I don’t know what questions were asked. I don’t know what the record states. But I will say that I think it ultimately fails because the law on this is very tough and the standards are very high. But when you and I talk about cases, we try to assess the strength of an argument. And some are patently ridiculous and meritless. An example of that we talked about today was the libel suit brought by Donald Trump against, or his campaign against the New York Times, this is not that. This is not frivolous, this is not a Rule 11 sanctionable case to make and to have something to work with.

Preet Bharara: It’s also true in a criminal case where liberty’s at stake, I think you’re allowed generally, and it’s an unwritten rule, a little more latitude in making an argument on your client’s behalf. And so I don’t know that it’s crazy for them to make the argument because they have something to work with, at the end of the day will it fly or not? I don’t know. Because the other thing that’s also true is, judges think that they’ve conducted a trial fairly. And if you don’t have a case of a straight up lie, which we sometimes get, we had cases like that in SDNY by a juror that really colors the process, judges are not inclined to throw out a verdict and give a new trial. So those things are working against each other.

Anne Milgram: Yeah. My feeling also is Twitter’s obviously public and so, and one of the things about this process now in today’s world is that the lawyers on both sides know the individual’s name, they can pull up the social media, they can ask questions about it. And they could’ve struck her as a juror. And part of me thinks there’s a lot of gamesmanship in this, part of me thinks that she had been on the Memphis school board, she’d run for the democratic nomination in Tennessee’s ninth district in 2012, so they clearly knew a lot about her and-

Preet Bharara: You know why I would’ve struck her?

Anne Milgram: Why?

Preet Bharara: And I’ve said this before, she’s a practicing attorney.

Anne Milgram: Right, I agree with that.

Preet Bharara: I had a rule, when people told me they allowed an attorney to be on the jury, I would grow annoyed about that. And I would feel that way if I was in the defense side or the prosecution side. And the reason for that is …

Anne Milgram: They take-

Preet Bharara: … generally speaking, a rule that I had in my head was, you don’t want any particular member of the jury to have outsized influence or authority so that they could hijack the jury and lawyers, by definition, depending on what their personality’s like, could hijack the jury in favor of their view.

Anne Milgram: Yeah. The Supreme Court has even said lawyers can’t do that, that they’re not supposed to be back there as a third lawyer in the case.

Preet Bharara: But no one’s monitoring them.

Anne Milgram: Exactly.

Preet Bharara: No one’s allowed to go in, there’s a-

Anne Milgram: There’s a risk.

Preet Bharara: … person sitting outside the jury deliberation room with a gun.

Anne Milgram: And you and I both know, we walk in a room, people know you’re a lawyer, they immediately start asking you legal questions. And so it would be an outsized influence. And so I agree with you on that. I also, by the way, will say this, and my view is, look, jurors can speak publicly after their involved in cases. I generally think it’s a bad idea for jurors who do their public service. And there’s no law stopping them but going out and talking about the case. I feel like that jury process should be sacrosanct and should be something that’s beyond the public. And again, there’s nothing that stops anyone from coming out and saying … Someone just came out recently and said, “I was on the Weinstein jury.”

Preet Bharara: Yeah they do it all the time.

Anne Milgram: All the time.

Preet Bharara: There was a particular judge, Judge Mukasey he was the Chief Judge in SDNY before he became the attorney general. And he had a speech that he gave at the end of a trial, after the verdict was rendered, in whatever direction. And he would say to the jury, among other things, “You have a right to go out there and talk to whoever you want. In a high profile case there might be reporters who want to talk to you. My advice to you would be do not do that.”

Anne Milgram: That’s an important thing for a judge to say, I think. And I think just because to protect them as well as to protect the sanctity of the process. One other thing about the jury questionnaire is that the social media questions are complicated because if somebody has hundreds of posts, they’re never going to remember or be able to list all of them. And so maybe this isn’t exactly the right question for a jury questionnaire, it’s more, “Do you have a social media account? List all of the screen names you use. Have you ever posted on anything related to politics or government?” And then if the answer is, “Yes,” then it really is up to the lawyers. And it’s very clearly up to the lawyers. It just, it feels to me in today’s world like what if someone asked you, Preet, to list every tweet you’ve ever made on something political?

Preet Bharara: Well now, if someone said, “Have you ever posted about Roger Stone or the Russian investigation?” The answer would be-

Anne Milgram: The answer would be, “Yes.”

Preet Bharara: Yeah. I would say, “Yes.”

Anne Milgram: Hell yes.

Preet Bharara: And also on the podcast, I would remember that. I remember, not everything, but I would remember that. So the last bit of news I want to talk about is this D.C. Circuit Court opinion with respect to the testimony of Don McGahn. Remember Don McGahn? It’s like 70,000 news cycles ago, he was the White House counsel once upon time, he’s featured permanently in the Mueller Report. He said, “I want to testify, there’s a privilege issue” and there’s been a battle raging in the district court now and the circuit court. But just before we get to that, we’re a few weeks away from the acquittal of Donald Trump and the senate but there were all these other tributaries. What happened- ?

Anne Milgram: Particularly John Bolton.

Preet Bharara: What happened to the John Bolton with the subpoena? There’s no subpoena either by the house or by the senate.

Anne Milgram: Look, they’ve gone dark. And part of that-

Preet Bharara: Why is that?

Anne Milgram: I think it’s because there’s an election coming and because they … I’d be curious to hear your thoughts on it, but it feels to me like they did the impeachment, they tried as hard as they could to get it done quickly, it’s now completed and all eyes are now on the democratic presidential candidates who are running in these primaries and caucuses. And there could be another reason that you and I don’t know like that they’ve pulled on this and that there’s a huge amount of fatigue surrounding these investigations.

Anne Milgram: But I, my instinct would be that there’s an election coming up and that, this was one of the republican’s big arguments, “Just wait for the election, hold the president accountable that way.” But they did dow the impeachment. They went through this whole process. And my sense is that if the president is reelected we will see a lot of additional investigations or potentially.

Preet Bharara: Will we? I don’t know.

Anne Milgram: If the president engages in conduct that they think rises to the level of warranting. And I don’t think it will be minimal conduct. I think it would have to be something extreme, like Ukraine.

Preet Bharara: Look, the only thing that I see on the horizon coming up is, supposed a testimony of Bill Barr on March 31st.

Anne Milgram: Right.

Preet Bharara: In the House. And I think he’s got a lot to answer for in respect to Roger Stone and some other things.

Anne Milgram: And I think that they will push hard on him. Do you think?

Preet Bharara: I do. I do. But again, I don’t know what the appetite is, I don’t know how slippery he will be. I don’t know how much light will be shone on important things.

Anne Milgram: And that’s a little different from doing an investigation into a specific issue that’s basically bringing him in, and congress did that all the time, they bring in senior members of the Administration to answer questions. We should expect it with COVID-19, we should expect to see the HHS secretary now there’s on congress constantly.

Preet Bharara: So going back to this decision about whether or not Don McGhan can be compelled to testify to one decision by the D.C. Court of Appeals that basically says, “We’re not going to get involved. Because the controversy between the executive branch and the legislative branch,” and they invoke a doctor known as the political question doctor and on things like this that don’t affect anyone outside of those two branches …

Anne Milgram: Politically elected branches of government.

Preet Bharara: Politically elected branches, “We’re not going to play mommy and settle the dispute.” And they basically say, “You have other ways of dealing with it.” And it’s remarkable in the language used in the opinion to suggest you can withhold funds, you can apply political pressure, there’s all sorts of other ways in which you’re going to get your way. Now the weird thing is, if you’ve ever practiced in this area, and when I was in the senate, we dealt with invocations of executive privilege based on an investigation we were doing, there’s a period of negotiation and compromise because there’s always this looming threat that if a court gets involved, the Administration, the executive branch could lose. And so they want to accommodate some.

Preet Bharara: And I think I agree with the critics of the decision in so far as they’re saying, this decision now takes that way if it stands. And that no future Presidential Administration is ever going to want to agree to anything, because if you take the route of full on stone wall, no one’s going to-

Anne Milgram: You win.

Preet Bharara: Right, you just win.

Anne Milgram: You win. You win. And I think that this was part of the conversation around Ukraine which is that the president refusing to comply with requests for documents, for witnesses, refusing to have members of the Administration heed subpoenas, by declaring that it wasn’t legitimate with basically allowing the president to determine when congress could investigate him and when they couldn’t. And that was giving the president, in my personal view, way too much power and is not what was intended by the framers of the constitution. So the problem with this decision, and it was two-one, the descent was written by I believe a Clinton appointee-

Preet Bharara: Judge Judith Rogers.

Anne Milgram: Judge Rogers and the opinion and concurrents were written by I believe two Bush appointees, they may be from different Bush presidents. But the two-one decision really relies very heavily on this idea of, “It’s a political question so we don’t reach the merits. And we’re not going to get involved.” So you’re right about, “We’re not going to play mommy.”

Anne Milgram: The problem with that, and the descent does a really good job of pointing out that what will happen without it is exactly what you just said. It’s also, and we should talk about this for a minute because I think one of the first questions I got is, “Well how come the court, United States Nixon or the other Nixon case, how come the Supreme Court in prior cases has pushed and said that the executive branch has to comply with grand jury subpoenas and legitimate requests as part of a criminal process for information?” And the short answer is that that’s different. And that is seen as it’s different than a congressional request for information, it’s seen as part of a criminal process.

Anne Milgram: And so but there’s a way in which it feels to me like the wrong decision, for a number of reasons including you need to have the ability for congress to enforce legitimate lawful subpoenas and the question is, they’re leaving to, “Equal branches,” and saying, “Okay, thumb wrestle it out.”

Preet Bharara: Yeah. They need to … I didn’t think the suggestion was made, they need to get a jail and they need to get cuffs and they need to revive the tradition of enforcing your own … If they’re going to be left to their own devices-

Anne Milgram: They’re going to have to do that.

Preet Bharara: They need stronger devices.

Anne Milgram: Agreed. They’re going to need to be able to hold people in contempt of congress. So it’s going to go to the Supreme Court, I think you agree that we’ll see the Supreme Court decision on this.

Preet Bharara: I would expect. But I don’t know that it’s going to be reversed.

Anne Milgram: Right. It may be upheld.

Preet Bharara: And the other irony in all of this, to harken back to an earlier era when the world was talking about impeachment, remember, one of the arguments made by the president’s lawyers was, “We’re not ripe for trial here because you didn’t seek to compel these witnesses and do all that you could based on your subpoena power. So no witnesses here.” Meanwhile they were arguing in court and successfully so, that congress has no right to have those witnesses.

Anne Milgram: Do you think that the outcome would’ve been different if they had subpoena-d McGahn as part of the formal impeachment inquiry?

Preet Bharara: I don’t know.

Anne Milgram: Right.

Preet Bharara: I don’t know.

Anne Milgram: Right, I think that to me, because generally the Supreme Court has said that congress’ impeachment power is akin to a criminal prosecution. It’s obviously not exactly the same but I think that that presents a really interesting question of once the house was fully in an impeachment process and it had voted on considering impeachment as the full house, and after that I think it’s a really interesting question of whether the outcome would’ve been different.

Preet Bharara: So last week we ended the show reciting from this wonderful Twitter thread by journalist Nicole Najafi who basically described what it would be like to go on a date with each of the democratic candidates. And then you and I got into a back and forth about whether or not Gray’s Papaya is a hot dog restaurant. I think-

Anne Milgram: Which apparently-

Preet Bharara: I think I won. I think I won that one.

Anne Milgram: I don’t think you won. When you-

Preet Bharara: It ain’t a restaurant.

Anne Milgram: When you Google it online it comes up as hot dog … It doesn’t come up as restaurant, hot dog restaurant. I know those words are strange to say together but-

Preet Bharara: I don’t think that resolves it. I think that’s not definitive.

Anne Milgram: It’s ignited a pretty interesting debate.

Preet Bharara: But we didn’t finish. There were other dates.

Anne Milgram: And-

Preet Bharara: Actually went on-

Anne Milgram: We should’ve done Buttigieg and Klobuchar before they went out but-

Preet Bharara: Too late for them now.

Anne Milgram: Too late. Now we got to move on.

Preet Bharara: So why don’t you describe the date with Joe Biden.

Anne Milgram: Well the first date with Joe Biden is like this, he takes you to dinner in the Meatpacking District. He orders you a Cosmo before you arrive, like on that, “New show Sex and the City.” He talks all night about a hot nightclub where his friend Barack has a table and can, “Get us in.” Barack never shows up. The end. Who have you got?

Preet Bharara: Michael Bloomberg. So this is the date with Michael Bloomberg. He doesn’t show up but pays for the entire restaurant’s meal. He texts you an apology in Spanish.

Anne Milgram: I love that twitter account, Bloombito.

Preet Bharara: Oh maybe we should recommend-

Anne Milgram: Bloombito, it’s-

Preet Bharara: … following that Twitter account.

Anne Milgram: It’s pretty funny. Where it’s Mike Bloomberg, people remember when he was mayor, would occasionally try to speak Spanish. And my Spanish is not so good so I’m really no one to criticize. But some of it was just this hilarious mix of Spanish and English where he basically added an O to the end of English words in many instances. So he does not sound native speaking. But anyway, the account is very funny.

Preet Bharara: So remember, don’t shake people’s hands …

Anne Milgram: … and go out and vote if you live in a Super Tuesday state.

Preet Bharara: And wipe down after you’re at the ballot box.

Anne Milgram: See you soon, Preet.

Preet Bharara: That’s it for this week’s Insider podcast. Your hosts are Preet Bharara and Anne Milgram. The executive producer is Tamara Sepper. The senior audio producer is David Tatasciore. And the CAFE team is Julia Doyle, Matthew Billy, David Kurlander, Calvin Lord, Sam Ozer-Staton and Jeff Eisenman. Our music is by Andrew Dost. Thank you for being a part of the CAFE Insider community.