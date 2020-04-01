CAFE Insider Transcript 3/31: Fevered Nation

Preet Bharara: From CAFE, welcome to CAFE Insider. I’m Preet Bharara.

Anne Milgram: And I’m Anne Milgram.

Preet Bharara: How are you Anne?

Anne Milgram: Good, how you doing?

Preet Bharara: Still hunkered down.

Anne Milgram: Yes.

Preet Bharara: The nuclear family in New York and you?

Anne Milgram: Yeah, the three of us, my husband, son, and I are… It’s hard to even describe what we’re… I mean we’re basically living our lives in our little place. We get a little outside time. We’ve been taking a lot of walks and my five year old can beat me in a race, but we’re lucky and I’m sure you feel the same way Preet. The circles have gotten smaller and smaller. I think we probably all know people now who have been infected with COVID-19. We know people who have so sadly passed away. I think the world has changed a lot in the past week. I also think that at least many of us have made peace with the fact that this is going to be our reality for a long time, and so we’re trying to find ways to bring joy and to really make sure our five year old is okay.

Anne Milgram: There’s a lot of online learning. I don’t know what’s happening in your house, but there’s a lot of Zoom classes.

Preet Bharara: Yeah look, it’s a sad time as people may know because I mentioned it last week in the note. My father-in-law passed away six days ago. Not from COVID, he was 91, he had a long full life, but we couldn’t go be with him at the end. I think what we have tried to do, or at least I’ve tried to do in the last number of days, is find some balance between what had been an obsession with every bit of news relating to the Coronavirus and keeping up to speed on everything that was going on, watching every pronouncement, following Twitter very closely. I think it was too much, and although it’s part of our job, yours and mine to stay abreast of things and then try to break it down and analyze it and bring guests on to help us do that, with our listeners I’ve needed a break from that. I spent the weekend watching movies with my sons and I’ve stopped, in the last couple of days, watching in real time the Trump lying press conferences. I tweeted the other day that I skipped a briefing and I believe I have extended my lifespan.

Anne Milgram: Yeah, I mean I-

Preet Bharara: I can catch up afterwards with good summaries, and so whatever works for folks my advice is cease this opportunity when you’re home, whether you’re alone or with family to do other things that you have the opportunity to do now. You can’t spend 24/7 on this virus.

Anne Milgram: Yeah I agree. I started an online class with my mom, which is fun, a free online class. Actually some of the parents from our school had sent it out. It’s called the Science of Happiness from Yale. It’s very interesting. I want to ask a couple questions but I also want to agree with you on something I think has really made a difference for us, which is I think you and I probably follow the news as closely as anyone, maybe not journalists, but both of us are definitely I would call us news junkies. I really decided last week, toward the end of last week that I had to step back a little bit from it because it’s heartbreaking and it’s changing a little bit but it’s not changing that much, and so I had to do the balance of how much information I need to be able to be informed and make good decisions for our family, but really balance that with being able to wake up and do things other than worry about Coronavirus.

Anne Milgram: I think it’s very good advice. I actually took the whole weekend and I didn’t go on Twitter, I didn’t go on any of the news sites, and what I’ve usually been doing is trying to check once in the morning and once in the afternoon, but it can be tough once you’re in it it’s hard to get out of it, so I support you. Here’s my big question for you.

Preet Bharara: Yeah.

Anne Milgram: Any movie recommendations from you and the boys?

Preet Bharara: Well I tend towards-

Anne Milgram: Keep it PG.

Preet Bharara: Yeah, I haven’t watched a PG movie in a while. I gave you a recommendation once, which I don’t believe you have yet followed, which is Happy Feet.

Anne Milgram: Oh you know what? I’m going to watch it tonight, done.

Preet Bharara: For many reasons including penguins. I think you’d really like it, it’s great music. I think your son would love it.

Anne Milgram: Yeah, we’ll check it out. One thing we should note is that we have had a couple guests for the past two weeks. We had Lisa Monaco and then we had Juliette Kayyem, both who I thought were amazing and really helped me a lot to understand what’s happening and hopefully helped our listeners. You and I talked a lot about it and decided not to have a guest this week and that we would intersperse guests when we felt that there was a level of expertise that was really helpful, but not do it every single week.

Preet Bharara: Yeah, we thought we’d mix it up and we’d chat like old times. Just the two of us. One thing that occurs to me that we should talk about is are these Trump daily press conferences, which some people have suggested and characterized as replacing his rallies where he goes on at full speed about all sorts of things, gets a lot of things wrong, battles with the press, brags about his ratings. I mean it’s hard… We don’t have to belabor the point but the worst thing you can do at a time like this is to give out misinformation, but then there’s certain other moments of utter lack of grace that are disappointing, which is another reason I’m not following in real time the Trump press conferences.

Preet Bharara: One of those moments of utter, I think, gracelessness was when the President posted multiple tweets in succession bragging about the ratings of his daily press briefings on the Coronavirus. What kind of message is that? Hey, guess what, lots of people are tuning in when I talk about this thing that is devastating lots of people, killing thousands, and terrorizing the whole country.

Anne Milgram: Yeah it’s really strange. It’s also to me, it hasn’t been as helpful as… I’ve watched some of Cuomo’s daily briefings, he does one everyday, and I will say I do think… A lot of the experts have said this and I agree, it’s important for people in leadership positions to be doing the daily drum beat of information so people feel connected and they can access information. Cuomo’s generally are very good and I’ve found them to be very informative. They’re obviously New York specific, but the Trump ones-

Preet Bharara: But they’re factual. But they’re factual, they’re based on facts.

Anne Milgram: Exactly.

Preet Bharara: You don’t have to listen afterwards to the 31 mistakes that were made. We were talking right before we started taping, this is not the biggest deal in the world, but it’s like anything else. The old saying when if you get a resume with two typos on it you tend not to hire that person because you don’t know what else is wrong and how seriously they take their job. Yet the President of the United States had the following exchange with a reporter. He was talking about South Korea and he said, “I know South Korea better than anybody. Do you know how many people are in Seoul? Do you know how big the City of Seoul is?” Then he answers his own question, “38 million people.” He was wrong, it’s nine million people, he was off by a factor of four, which is fine, people make errors like that. But when you state blithely like he does all the time, I know better than anybody about everything, whether it’s generals or epidemiologists or population experts of South Korea, that causes you I think rightly to doubt everything that comes out of his mouth.

Anne Milgram: Yeah, I agree. I think the value of any of the press that Trump has done has really been when he’s given the mic to other folks like Dr. Fauci who, if you notice people are now making donuts with his face on them. There was a big article about-

Preet Bharara: I didn’t see that.

Anne Milgram: Yeah, there was a big article about fan products for Dr. Fauci, who of course runs Infectious Diseases and has been one of the leading folks. Then the other person who’s been, I think, good to listen to and has also been out there and seems very informative is the head of the Coronavirus, the co-chair of the Coronavirus Task Force, Dr. Birx who is the… I think she’s the co-chair of the Coronavirus Task Force. She’s also been excellent.

Preet Bharara: Can I actually push back on that slightly?

Anne Milgram: Yeah.

Preet Bharara: She has been and I think she’s very smart and I think she’s capable, but she had an occasion also… My dad, who’s a doctor, texted me after and I don’t have the words in front of me but she went on and on about the President’s expertise and attention to detail and the ability with which he follows the mathematical models in one of those dear leader type back and forth with the press. Like everything else, maybe she’s doing it to flattery and everyone who gets up with the press conference praises the President, praises the President, Mr. President thank you, thank you, thank you.

Preet Bharara: When she did that you believe well maybe that’s why she’s doing it so she can earn the trust of the President, but it also calls into question other things she says because it was absurd extensive flattery, and there are other words for that too, that I thought caused her to drop in standing in my eyes at least.

Anne Milgram: Yeah look, you’re right. I mean I’m discounting it as she’s doing it because she needs to be able to get the information to the American public that she thinks they need, and so she’s wrapping it in a sugarcoating so the President will take his medicine or listen to what she’s saying. I am discounting it as that but you’re right, it’s a fair point to make, which is that look, I think Fauci has been doing less of that but he also did some of it in explaining why the President changed his mind. As has been reported the President was initially saying we’re going to reopen by Easter, and actually you and I should pause on this in a second.

Preet Bharara: Yeah, we should talk about Easter.

Anne Milgram: We should talk about Easter. When Fauci’s describing how the President, he really understood the data models and he immediately got it. I mean there’s a way in which I think they are… They’re stroking his ego in order to get him to do the right thing. I’m quick to discount that as what they’re doing. They’ve made this calculation, but you’re fair to point it out that they’re making concessions.

Preet Bharara: What worries me more is not what they’re saying publicly and stroking his ego in front of the cameras. What worries me more is what I suspect is going on behind the scenes, that there are people who don’t want to give the full facts to the President. Yeah, people who appreciate and I find this observation to be credible that when given a range of possibilities and no one knows exactly what’s going to happen, no one knows exactly how many hospitalizations, how many ICU admissions, how many deaths there’s going to be, so you always give a range. Every time they give a range the President seizes upon the most rosy optimistic one and maybe unwisely makes decisions and pronouncements based on the rosiest outcomes. Maybe that’s the reason that he thought Easter was good because some people were starting to worry about what was happening to the economy. One of his allies said, according to a report, what was great about Easter is we could call it “economic resurrection day”. The drama and symbolism of it seemed to be more important then the science and the medicine.

Anne Milgram: Can we go a step further on that because one of the things I was looking at was an article explaining how they got to Easter, and some of the reporting around this it really troubles me. They basically said Jared Kushner and some of the President’s other senior advisors were sitting in a room and said, “People will feel better if there’s a date certain by which the restrictions will life, when people know they can go back to their normal lives.” Which of course is true, we would all feel better if we knew… If you have an operation and you know recovery’s going to take six weeks. There’s something very satisfying about knowing okay, I’ve got to go through this hard thing for six weeks but I can see to the other side. There is something psychological about that, but the reality is that we don’t know and that we can make a huge difference if we stay home, if we do all the things that we’re being asked to do.

Anne Milgram: Those models are just predictive, and we should talk about the data behind this in a minute because I’ve been following it really closely and think it’s really important for folks to understand that we’re modeling based on the experience in China and Italy and Singapore. Those three countries have released studies. We’re also starting to get data in the US and some of that data is really very interesting. Some of it frankly is not comprehensive because we know there’s such a lack of tests. We should talk about that in a minute of the other ways we can figure this out, the correct predictions, but the data can be changed. We’re predicting what comes next but we don’t know for sure and that’s what modeling is.

Anne Milgram: There isn’t a final date, and so when you have Kushner and all these folks sitting in a room and saying, “Well people will feel better,” which is about politics, which is about making people feel good as opposed to doing the right thing even if it’s hard. They pick a date and they decide to work backwards from it, which is exactly the opposite of science and data and how these things should be run. Fauci basically said, “Well I think the President was being aspirational,” and then of course the President went out and said, “I was just being aspirational.” But they really thought, including the President, that you could pick a date and work backwards from it, versus as Fauci later said, “The virus isn’t on a timeline, it’s doing what it’s doing and it’s not giving us a date certain and that’s the reality of this.” Just that mentality of thinking, “Well we’ll pick Easter and we’ll make it happen.” There’s a level of hubris of this idea that we can control things that in truth, even if we do everything, it may be… We now know that this will go on beyond Easter for certain, but it’s also a lack of being willing to really put the science and the data first.

Preet Bharara: Well look, let me play devil’s advocate for a moment. Although I don’t necessarily believe this. There is an element of psychology that’s important because people are very tense and very anxious and the economy is important and people need something to look forward to and to have some sense of optimism. Maybe it would be too much to say at the outs that well you don’t know what the outcome is going to be. On the one hand you shouldn’t necessarily base all your decisions on the rosiest projections. I guess maybe some people in Trump’s circle would argue, and there’s a rebuttal to this, let’s not necessarily make public pronouncements and policy decisions based on the worst possible scenario either. Now some people would say, “Well that’s what you got to do to reduce the transmission [crosstalk 00:13:51].”

Anne Milgram: To get people to act and stay in, yeah.

Preet Bharara: Some things people are saying there’s a lot of debate among people who I know well, who really crunch numbers well, including people in the medical profession who are not publicly, but quietly disputing some of these most disastrous predictions. What everyone will concede, and the reason why the Easter date was silly, what everyone will concede is we’re not a small country that is all doing the same thing. For example, people I know are closely tracking the numbers in New York and that’s helped because there’s a lot of transparency, there’s been a lot of testing in New York and people are looking at certain indicators. The indicator that some people say is the most important to see what the future trends are going to be is the number of hospitalizations. You know that a certain percentage of hospitalizations will result in ICU admission, and a certain subset of those will result in death. There’s a general pattern with respect to that, so hospitalizations are what you look at because hospitalizations are the thing that are going to overstress potentially the healthcare system and that’s the thing that leads to greater death and to turmoil and disaster.

Preet Bharara: There are indicators that, depending on the trend line you look at and how many days you’re looking at, that that’s easing off a little bit and that gives some people optimism. There will be a lot-

Anne Milgram: In New York.

Preet Bharara: In New York, but the problem is that’s not happening in Florida and it’s not happening in Texas, and we don’t yet have an absolute bar. I mean some states, I guess Texas is one of them saying, “If you’re coming from New York you have to self-quarantine for 14 days,” but the reverse is not true yet and you’re going to get spikes and apexes in these other regions of the United States potentially weeks and weeks after New York levels off and there’s going to be an intermingling again. That’s the problem. Even the people who are optimistic that I speak to, I talk to people everyday about this, they’re pessimistic that we don’t have a national policy, a national response because in some places they haven’t had the same number of cases yet because they’re on a slightly different timeline.

Anne Milgram: Yeah, I think that’s totally right. I think you’re right also about the psychology of this is worth talking about because it does come into play, it comes into play particularly in terms I think of getting people to comply with what needs to happen, which is difficult, which is staying at home and not being out in a community and really making that decision, which is what all of us need to be doing. It’s a sacrifice and it’s hard and look, there are a lot of people who can’t do it because they have to go for jobs, they’re healthcare professionals, they’re grocery workers, they operate gas stations, there are tons of reasons why some people have to go out but the rest of us need to be home.

Anne Milgram: I think some of the psychology is thinking about how do you set expectations, which is even true that the President and Fauci and Dr. Birx started talking about the fatality rate. What we see 100,000 deaths to 200,000 deaths and they’re doing that in a way I think to basically let people know that what is coming is going to be very bad and very difficult and setting the expectation and also trying to compel their behavior. I think that it is a fair consideration. I also think it really has to be driven consistent with the science and the science of the data have to come first. You said something else Preet that I think is worth stopping on for a minute because there are so many moving pieces to this. One of the important questions is if we don’t have enough testing how do we know how fast the disease is spreading, what capacity’s at, and you mentioned I think one of the most important indicators, which is hospitalization.

Anne Milgram: What’s really important for people to understand is that we do this. The ideal is to have a test but there are plenty of times… Take the flu, the seasonal flu where we know the number of people generally who get vaccinated. We also know the number of hospitalizations and one way that people track the flu is not by giving a flu test to everyone who comes in. A lot of people get the flu and they stay home or they go to their doctor, but they use other indicators such as hospitalization and there’s some other indicators that they can use to basically figure out when it’s peaked, where the areas are that it’s clustering in the United States and so on.

Anne Milgram: What’s starting to happen now with COVID-19 is that we’re seeing the hospitalization graphs, so that’s very important and relevant data. We’re also seeing some other really interesting data coming out, for example there’s a medical device company that tracks people’s fevers and those fevers are in use across the United States and they’re able to see when people have fevers versus when they don’t. They are just starting to see a downturn in fevers, and so there are some ways that we’ll be able to figure this out or understand it loosely, it won’t be 100% accurate. Again, there are plenty of people who won’t go to a hospital if they have COVID, they won’t take their temperature with a smart thermometer that uploads that data anonymously to some healthcare company, but there’s a lot of information that we’re going to start to see and it’s really important also I think for people to understand that just if the graph starts to go down, the trend in New York has just started to go down in terms of hospitalizations, but people have to understand, it is still extraordinarily high, it is overburdened.

Anne Milgram: New York, for example, won’t peak they think at the prime rate of hospitalization and fatality for two to three weeks. Your point about whether it’s Miami or New Orleans or Chicago, Detroit, there are all these other places that the hot spots are coming behind New York and so we have to be really thoughtful about maintaining what we’re doing but also this is the perfect place for a national strategy so you don’t have what we even saw, this argument over the quarantine of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut where the President announced last weekend I’m thinking about quarantining those states. He did that before he’d even talked to the governors. There’s no sense of national federal leadership and there are 50 separate states, all of whom have to work together as you point out because people cross borders.

Preet Bharara: Yeah look, there’s some irony here right, and we should talk about what power the Executive Branch has, what power the President has. On the one hand we had been calling for some national policy and some uniformity because that’s how you can fight the virus and for the President to invoke the Defense Production Act so we can get ventilators to the proper place and really have national leadership. On the other hand, localities determine what’s best for themselves, the Constitution is a federalist… We have a federalist scheme, and things that are not expressly… Grand powers that are not expressly granted to the Federal Government are reserved to the states, that’s what the 10th Amendment is about.

Preet Bharara: For example, on this question of whether or not the President wants the economy to reopen and be running for business in New York or in California and other places where the governors have orders in place saying restaurants and non-essential businesses have to be shut down. What legal or constitutional authority does the President have to undo that? As far as I can tell very little. The states are responsible more specifically for general public health well being and can do more then what is required by the Federal Government. If on Easter or on Memorial Day, if the President thinks that the disaster has passed he cannot order New York, as far as I can tell to reopen up all its restaurants and parks, right?

Anne Milgram: Yeah I agree with that. I mean there’s been some interesting writing on the log basically addressing this question or whether the President and the Federal Government has the legal authority. It’s really clear I think that the President does not have the legal authority to tell the states and the localities to call off their quarantine orders, their shelter in place orders, and to force them to reopen schools or businesses. There is some power in Congress that Congress could pass legislation essentially invoking their commerce cause power and that’s the power to regulate commerce between the states and then try to pass a law saying that the state orders the laws, the regulations that are closing businesses are an undue burden on interstate commerce, but that has never happened. We should be clear-

Preet Bharara: Yeah but part of it is, and this hopefully makes sense. It’s much easier to make a case in certain circumstances that a business must close, a private business must close. It’s much harder to make the argument that a private business must open or to overrule what the local authority has said.

Anne Milgram: It’s not the way our government works. I mean you said it perfectly, it’s a federal structure where all the remaining power devolves to the states and the states have this power.

Preet Bharara: Right, sometimes there’s some specific and very well known circumstances in which the Federal Government takes some action that is relating to public health and public safety. One of the most famous examples being the drinking age. Every state sets its own drinking age, there’s no federal set drinking age, but the way we have 21 years of age is the minimum drinking age all around the country is a congress using its authority that is I think well respected and then there’s a consensus on this, use its spending power and said, “We are going to withhold federal highway funds from states that do not raise their drinking age to 21.” There’s a direct relationship between the spending power, the ability to have safe interstate travel and the thing that they’re asking for and it’s a contract. If you want this then you have to do that. There was not any user patient of state power there and so you have a parallel public health context, a federal uniform standard in that regard. That’s much harder to do I think when you have a rolling pandemic that’s hitting different parts of the country at different times.

Anne Milgram: Yeah, I agree. I agree very much, and I think there’s also a Supreme Court case that really calls into question how far Congress can go under their spending clause power. Chief Justice Roberts wrote in one decision, it was the National Federation of Independent Business versus Sebelius and FIB. Basically he wrote in that decision basically saying that the states still have to have a choice, it can’t be a gun to the head but they have no choice but to do what the Federal Government wants. It has to be something where they have a legitimate choice whether to say, “Yes we want these federal funds or no we don’t.” It can’t be something where they have absolutely no discretion over it because the choice is so bad they’ll lose so much, they’ll be compelled.

Preet Bharara: Part of the irony is, with respect to the President and how he wants to use his power. He really seems to want to use his power to reopen business and force businesses to stand back up on their feet where he doesn’t really have that power as we’ve discussed. On the other hand, where he really does have power under the Defense Production Act, to get company-

Anne Milgram: He isn’t using it.

Preet Bharara: Yeah, to get companies to make masks he doesn’t want to use it. Where he has the power he doesn’t want to use it, where he doesn’t have the power he wants to use it, so we’re in a very strange predicament with respect to that.

Anne Milgram: Yeah, that’s a great point. I mean they have now invoked the Defense Production Act for GM to make I think it’s a certain number of ventilators.

Preet Bharara: Well can we pause on that just so we’re clear.

Anne Milgram: Yeah.

Preet Bharara: Because we talked about this with Julia Kayam too. Two things have to happen with the Defense Production Act. You have to invoke it and set the table, but then you actually have to implement it by issuing an order to a company to tell them to do X, Y, or Z.

Anne Milgram: Yes.

Preet Bharara: For the first time I think the thing that’s changed, but correct me if I’m wrong, is that there’s been a specific company identified, GM, with respect to whom the government can now order and set the market and a dollar value for the production of ventilators. The reason why I’m mentioning it is it didn’t happen immediately. Trump is often making statements about things that he has done or is doing that are merely statements, that are not actually actions.

Anne Milgram: We should also talk about this because by all public reporting GM had already made the commitment to do exactly what the President is asking them to do under the DPA, so what’s very interesting is that they had plans in the works to produce ventilators and so maybe the President used the DPA to try to get credit for it himself for forcing it. It’s not clear to me. Here’s what is clear to me. It’s very strange, in my view, to have only used it for one company when we know we are facing a massive nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment, masks, gowns, and ventilators.

Anne Milgram: The idea that it does feel fishy to me and it seems to be consistent with what people have been reporting about GM, that GM was already doing this. The President is essentially saying, “GM,” which is already voluntarily doing this, “I’m telling you you have to do it,” but he’s not telling anyone who isn’t already there that they have to do it and in my view he needs to be telling as many companies as can possibly be turned for this purpose to do the PPE, the personal protective clothing equipment and to do the ventilators. It’s worth noting that it’s good that Alex Azar is using it in this one instance, but what is bad to me is that we’re now three weeks really into a nationwide crisis where we’ve known about the shortage since before then for a significant amount of time and we’re still not up to speed. There’s no indication that the President is using the levers of government to get up to speed.

Preet Bharara: We should go back to this issue of the President’s ever shifting statements including one last Saturday, which maybe you missed if you were offline for a while. One of the benefits of having periods of time when you’re offline is you don’t get the same whiplash when the President makes one statement and freaks everybody out, and then a few hours later relents on what the first statement was. On Saturday he basically muses on Twitter something like I’m considering a quarantine of New York, parts of Connecticut, and New Jersey. A decision will be made shortly, which causes millions of people in an area that’s around the epicenter of the Coronavirus problem in the United States to wonder what the hell does that mean? Do I have to go get supplies right now? Am I not going to be able to see relatives? Should I move out to my other relative’s houses in New England because we’re not going to be able to go back and forth across state lines anymore?

Preet Bharara: Creates utter turmoil for hours and then announces casually on Twitter again no quarantine orders necessary but we’re going to give a strong national advisory or whatever. A, what do you make of that and B, do you agree that the President probably would not have had the legal authority to do that anyway?

Anne Milgram: Yeah, it’s also worth talking about this because I think it may be that the President is going to stand down on this type of talk with regard to other states, but it may also be that this comes up again so it’s worth touching on for a minute. As a legal matter I don’t think the President could do it, and we should be clear that the Federal Government does have the power to quarantine, but that the threshold is high. They have quarantined people in the past. For example, during Ebola they were taking people off planes and quarantining them and that’s very much within the federal authority. But the minute that somebody is taken to a state hospital then it’s the state’s authority.

Anne Milgram: For the Federal Government to quarantine someone they would have to really be able to show that that person was ill and was basically likely if they were not quarantined to come into contact with other people who are not ill. That’s a really high threshold, so the idea of quarantining all of New York City when we know a significant, millions of people are not infected. We obviously know the numbers are high, I think there’s over 60,000 people in New York that have been diagnosed as having COVID and obviously the number would be higher than that, but in a city of more than nine million people you would essentially be using the quarantine power against people for whom you actually have no idea whether or not they’re healthy or sick. It really I think legally would be very problematic for the Federal Government to try to invoke this.

Anne Milgram: Beyond that though is your point, which I think is the more important point, which is that what the medical and health goal is to get people to stay home and to only have people out who are part of essential functions. If that’s done then that’s what you need from the health perspective. The idea of closing a border causes enormous issues, as you say, for people being able to get food and supplies to relatives who may be sick or have underlying conditions. What about the truck drivers who are driving products from one state to another? I think you and I talked about this a little bit, we represent… In the small amount of private practice work I do I represent a manufacturing company that has their supply chain is throughout the United States and Canada and so they need to be able to drive and go and have all these different parts of the supply chain functioning in different states. You end up causing this level of panic and turmoil when the goal can be achieved through the exact same way.

Preet Bharara: I think he does this all the time. This is a continuing problem of the management style and the oversimplification of policy decisions by this President. Now it’s been over three years. Time and time again he makes a broad pronouncement, whether it’s the travel ban or it’s we’re closing our borders with respect to Europe. Does that include goods or does it only include people? He doesn’t take into account that when you’re going to roll something out that has a big impact on travel or on health or on economic policy that you should have all your ducks in a row, you should figure out what all those things are, you should release the information in an orderly fashion, and have basically the equivalent of an FAQ, frequently asked questions so people understand right away what does this mean, what can I do, what can I not do? He never, ever does it, and the reason why it’s so startling now is because it’s in the context of something that’s so important and a matter of life and death.

Anne Milgram: It’s a great point and look, I think the end result of where the President stepped back is the right result but you’re right about the process and it did cause a lot of turmoil and a lot of concern for folks, all of whom in these three states, New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey were already under these orders to stay at home. It wasn’t clear to me beyond what the President would get other than frankly… We’ve seen some of this and it’s worth talking about this for a second, which is fear. The President specifically was talking about his friends in Florida, people he knew in Florida who were saying they didn’t want people from New York going to Florida because they were bringing the disease with them.

Anne Milgram: I think we all have to be very mindful that everybody needs to be staying home, people should not be traveling right now at this point in time, but that if people do travel they’ll obviously isolate themselves for 14 days. Really the bigger issue is that the idea that it’s not already in Florida is also not true. I think we all have to be kind to one another and understand that New York may be the epicenter in the United States right now just like Washington State was initially, and we are poised I think to see other major spikes in a number of US cities and states.

Anne Milgram: We have to really not let fear, I think, drive bad decision making or overstep, lead government to overstep what’s right from a health perspective.

Preet Bharara: Congress has taken some action. They passed a massive stimulus bill last week signed by the President although he didn’t invite any Democrats to the signing ceremony. One thing had to happen, there was one obstacle, you would imagine there would be many, many obstacles, but for the House to pass this there was a particular member of Congress, a Republican named Thomas Massie who insisted that everyone come back and not do this by unanimous consent. Which caused a lot of bipartisan agreement that this guy was something of a jerk and it’s astonishing the reactions to this guy. My favorite was from former Senator and former Secretary of State John Kerry, and I apologize for the language, but this is from his tweet talking about Congressman Massie. “Breaking news, Congressman Massie has tested positive for being an asshole. He must be quarantined to prevent the spread of his massive stupidity. He has given new meaning to the term hashtag masshole.” Then in parens, “Finally something the President and I can agree on.” But they got it done.

Anne Milgram: Yeah, they got it done. I very strongly agree that he should not have made them, all the members of Congress, come back to the House of Representatives come back for the vote because that’s a health and safety risk and obviously we’re telling people to stay at home and this guy, he knows it’s going to pass, he’s going to be the lone dissent vote and yet he’s… Look, he may not have been the only person who objected to it, but there was bipartisan consensus, the party leaders had signed off, both the Democratic and Republican sides, and so it was really a game at that point and it’s not the kind of game, it’s irresponsible in my view to be playing that game now. It gets Congress to get to a point where they can vote remotely a lot quicker then it may otherwise have. Because the reality is that you can’t rely on people to do the right thing.

Preet Bharara: There are substantial concerns that the House of Representatives has put forward about whether or not remote voting is constitutional. I mean I know people in the Senate and there are particular senators who have been saying on social media for a while, given the public safety hazard and the extenuating and extraordinary circumstances that there should be an ability for members of the Senate and presumably the House to be able to vote remotely. I think maybe we can talk about this a little bit more next week. There’s a lot of authority for the proposition that what is contemplated in the Constitution is that members of the legislature, the House and Senate both engage in meetings and have to do these things in person, and then there’s the separate secondary issues of whether or not you can trust that kind of voting. But it’s a real question and I think people in good faith have different views about that.

Anne Milgram: Yes, we should separate those two things, which is one, how do you do it in a way that makes sure that the voting is secure and look, it sounds weird but every morning my son we log on to Zoom for kindergarten and we do attendance and each student they count numbers up. All 25 students basically they say here and they give their number, whatever number they’re at. Instead of letting people vote electronically where your vote gets registered like in the House, each member has a card, they put the card in, they push the yes, no, or abstain button. Here instead they go Zoon one by one, 435 members of Congress and they voice vote.

Preet Bharara: Can I digress for a moment and maybe I missed this because I haven’t been watching all the pressers in real time live, but understanding is the President keeps parading up all these CEOs of various companies to the podium, including yesterday the My Pillow guy. In all of this and I don’t have any stake in this at all, I have no personal investment or involvement, but has the CEO of Zoom been brought up to the podium because he’s actually… Whoever, I’m sorry.

Anne Milgram: That guy is a hero, yeah.

Preet Bharara: Has the CEO of Zoom been brought up to the podium because whoever that person is has actually powered a lot of our ability to have our lives go on and work go on.

Anne Milgram: Yeah.

Preet Bharara: I would put the Zoom guy over the My Pillow guy.

Anne Milgram: I agree and what I actually thought you were going to say is why are they all still standing so close together, which is literally what I think every single time I see the President having one of those press conferences where everybody’s standing together and I think it’s inconsistent again with what we’re saying about being six feet apart. Yeah, you’re right I mean the Zoom guy, it’s extraordinary what’s happened. There’s the word extraordinary, but it really is. Zoom has powered so much. Look, if it’s good enough for attendance at school, I think it’s fine for the United States Congress. I think the separate issue, which is an important question is can Congress, in times of emergency where there’s a risk to their personal health and safety, to actually physically vote in the United States Congress, can they vote remotely? To me the answer has to be yes. Whether or not you can do that without amending the Constitution, which obviously would be very cumbersome. It would be a mess to have to do that. I would argue if there’s a way to do that without doing it through a constitutional remedy that that’s [crosstalk 00:37:56].

Preet Bharara: Yeah I mean [crosstalk 00:37:56].

Anne Milgram: It’s an issue.

Preet Bharara: The only problem is, so people understand why it’s an issue given that it’s unsettled. If they decide based on the consensus approach that they can institute some form of remote voting that’s fine and they can do that, but that’s not the end of the story. Then people can sue to invalidate legislation that was enacted based on remote voting, and because there’s still some debate about the question… Just because Congress decides it’s okay doesn’t mean it’s okay. Then you subject all of that legislation to dramatic uncertainty because it could be undone in the courts. It’s both that it’s unclear, but also the fact of its lack of clarity means that it will all be uncertain and God forbid you pass a $2 trillion stimulus bill and all the benefits that accrue from that and then it’s invalidated in four months and then you’re in a mess because you can’t un-ring the bell.

Anne Milgram: The question is how do you get to the courts as quickly as possible? How do you get to the Supreme Court to decide it and will they decide it? Yes, I mean we can talk more about this as time goes on. Back to the Stimulus Bill. I mean look, it’s $2 trillion, it is a massive stimulus, it’s not the last stimulus bill I think we’ll see. It’s called the CARES Act and it passed the House with a voice vote, this passed the Senate 96 to zero. It’s a bipartisan package and it has a lot of the things that we talked about. It’s got $500 billion in business loans, emergency loans for large businesses and municipalities, and you’ll remember that it was basically largely seen as a secret slush fund because of the way that the administration was going to keep broad discretion over how to make the loans. Instead what they came up with is a smart way to think about it, which is they are going to create a new Inspector General role in the Treasury Department, which is what they did with the Troubled Asset Relief Program, SIGTARP after the 2008 financial crisis.

Preet Bharara: I’ve been talking to some folks on the hill, how difficult is it going to be to fill that position?

Anne Milgram: Last time when we taped I was listening to our lest session with Julia and in the background there was a point where I had my headphones on and I was like, “Is that my son singing?” In the background and just now he’s in… Actually it’s very odd. I think he’s in math. Last time he was in dance and [crosstalk 00:40:10].

Preet Bharara: You get to sing in math?

Anne Milgram: Yeah, when we started he was in dance but now he might be in math, but I know they’re still logged on with school. I apologize if anyone hears [crosstalk 00:40:19].

Preet Bharara: We have a kid background music.

Anne Milgram: Yeah, it’s the equivalent of photo bombing a picture. He’s Zoom bombing out podcast. I apologize.

Preet Bharara: People have been talking about what the possibility is of filling that position. Look, there’s so many vacancies in government now because there’s gridlock and because President has his view of who he wants to appoint to things and he has this concern about the deep state or anybody who said anything negative about him in the past and whether or not they’ll pass some loyalty test. I got to say it’s a bit of a tough needle to thread to find someone who has the necessary experience either having been a prosecutor or an auditor of some type or an inspector general in some other capacity who will get bipartisan support to oversee a massive, massive allocation of money. We’ve seen this before and whenever you have that you have lots and lots of people lying in wait to commit fraud.

Anne Milgram: This year what’s going to happen with the inspector general, the special inspector general in treasury for this $2 trillion bill which is going to be $500 billion to businesses and municipalities, that amount of money it’s going to take somebody who’s really strong, who’s willing to make enemies if they have to to do their job. I agree, it’s not going to be easy to find that person, but it’s going to really matter that they find a good person.

Anne Milgram: Can we make one more point on the stimulus? There are a bunch of other things in there that are important. There’s a smaller amount that goes to small businesses, there’s $367 billion for small businesses, there’s $1,200 checks that will sent to most adults that are making less than $75,000 a year according to their past tax returns with a $500 payment for every child in qualifying households. There’s a lot that’s really important. There’s also money to boost the healthcare system, $100 billion for hospitals, unemployment insurance, which is going to be really important to help people get through this difficult time. The package limits layoffs for companies.

Anne Milgram: But here’s the part that I can’t believe Preet. Here’s the part I can’t believe, and I’m not disagreeing at all that it needed to be in there but I don’t know if you had the same reaction I did, but I read this part that Schumer and the Democrats secured a provision that will prohibit businesses controlled by the President, Vice-President, members of Congress, heads of the executive departments from receiving loans or investments from the treasury programs. It also prohibits their children, spouses, and in-laws of the lawmakers and executive officials, they also can’t get these loans.

Preet Bharara: Son-in-laws in particular, sons-in-law.

Anne Milgram: Yeah, the fact that we even have to put that in a bill it made me… I had this moment of thinking, “Where have we gotten to that it’s not crystal clear that you cannot be giving loans to the President’s son-in-law or family members or the head of one of the federal branches or a senior member of the treasury department. I’m glad it’s there but it’s crazy to me that we actually have to say out loud in our current world that you can’t do that.

Preet Bharara: Yeah look, I mean this was a point of contention. When I interviewed Andy Slavitt for the Stay Tuned podcast last week he and I discussed it and it hadn’t yet been finally resolved. I’m actually a little surprised that the President didn’t make a stink about that. I mean I would expect that he would have said what he says in similar circumstances.

Preet Bharara: He doesn’t mind… Remember, he wanted to have international heads of state meetings at his resort in Florida, at Mar-a-Lago and I would have expected him to say, “Well look, I give up all my salary to be President of the United States, I’ve lost billions and billions and billions and billions of dollars,” he says. But he might have responded by saying, “Look, I don’t run the business. I’m not expecting that my family should get special treatment, but I’m also not expecting my family to get extra punished either because they happen to be in a particular business that’s affected by the Coronavirus. As long as there’s a transparent process and it’s open and there’s a neutral third-party who’s administering it or maybe you have a special provision when you’re talking about funds and loans going to people who are in elective office that’s all well and good. But to have an absolute bar on members of Congress or members of my family sharing in the Stimulus Act relief that doesn’t make any sense to me.”

Preet Bharara: I would have expected him to say that, he didn’t, and that’s probably good.

Anne Milgram: Yeah, yeah. One other criticism to make of the Stimulus Bill, for what it’s worth, is that there’s been a lot of criticism from governors and local officials, including the D.C. mayor, Governor Cuomo. Basically the money is really going to businesses and the healthcare system and to individuals. There is some money going to states and localities, but the argument being made by the states and the jurisdictions that are really heavily impacted is that there’s not enough money. Cuomo estimates that the budget deficit in New York will be between $10 and $15 billion, the stimulus package will bring about $5 billion to New York. They’re still going to be running at a massive, massive loss and so the states and localities are on the front line of responding to the crisis and I think we’re going to hear more about this as the days and weeks continue, and I would expect again that we’ll see more stimulus packages because when you think about any state basically they’re going to be hit really hard by this. That money has not come out yet and I think we should be looking for that.

Preet Bharara: Yeah look, it’s a perpetual problem if you come from a state like New York or a state like California that generally speaking we get less from the Federal Government proportionally based on our population then other states. In particular after a huge catastrophe, disaster like 9/11 for example, even though the threat was deeper and more widespread, the threat of terrorism in New York State then other states, my former boss Senator Schumer would complain about this all the time. We got disproportionately less funding from the government to guard against that threat then other states that were much, much less in the cross hairs like a Midwestern state for example, no offense to Midwestern states. There has to be some proportionality of how you think about this.

Preet Bharara: In the current crisis New York, as everyone knows, is one of the epicenters of the Coronavirus crisis so they should have gotten proportionately more funding to deal with the setbacks that we’re going to face here in this state.

Anne Milgram: I agree.

Preet Bharara: Should we talk about a quick few developments that pass under the radar because all anyone is focusing on, and for legitimate reasons, is the Coronavirus and responses to the Coronavirus. Some other things keep happening. The machinery of law enforcement investigations keep continuing. We talked in the last couple of weeks about these somewhat suspicious and tawdry looking stock purchases and sales made by some Senators including Senator Burr, and there’s now reporting the FBI is actually looking at it and it makes perfect sense to me. As far as I know there’s no reporting as to which US attorney’s office may be looking into it. I would imagine it’s my old office. We did a lot of insider trading cases, but we’ll see. It’s not surprising to me at all these things are being investigated, although I said based on what was publicly available information about the stock trades, that I have serious doubts about whether or not a criminal prosecution can be made.

Anne Milgram: I was doubtful but we’ll see.

Preet Bharara: No but look, I mean one of the reasons there may not be a criminal case to be made against someone like Senator Burr is that the “inside information” so to speak that he got was probably relating generally to the virus and generally to public health concerns and to tie that to a specific stock it may not be material enough and it may not be inside enough. On the other hand, I would like to know on the off chance that during a briefing there was a particular reference to a particular drug or a particular medical supply company. I mean it’s unlikely but you want to find out for sure so that there was maybe a specific mention of a specific equity in which the Senator had a stake and you want to nail that down. There are examples of things that could turn what we know now into a crime, and I think responsible prosecutors and investigators always want to chase that down.

Anne Milgram: I agree, I agree and look, it’s too early for us to know whether or not you could bring a case here. To me, and I realize that there are some hurdles, but to me it feels like it’s very worthy of looking as closely as possible at this because it certainly seems problematic. Time will tell and we’ll find out but it is a good sign that an FBI investigation has been commenced as publicly… If the public reporting is accurate. I think it is a really important conversation for us all to be having as well about when we start talking about spending $2 trillion we have to all be thinking about the potential for corruption and it’s sad to say it but it’s true. Burr is one example in my view, it’s deeply problematic whether or not it’s illegal in a criminal sense or not, but there’s a lot of money that’s passing around right now and a lot of inside information also about the trajectory of what’s happening and so we all have to be mindful.

Preet Bharara: Look, I think among other things taking two steps back, at some point, not today, not tomorrow, but there needs to be a reckoning as to who downplayed the threat of the Coronavirus and for what purposes and what consequences flowed from that. That includes the President of the United States who’s taking it more seriously now but this is a guy when lots and lots of people were warning about disaster, he said we had 15 cases, not deaths, 15 cases in the United States and it’s quickly going to go to zero. Here we are a few weeks later and he’s literally saying if only 100,000 Americans die we will have done a great job. That’s also true of Senators. If there were Senators who were downplaying this or journalists who were downplaying this or other politicians who were downplaying this, in good faith that’s one thing, but if they were doing it while at the same time they were unloading stock and taking care of their own financial position, well then there should be hell to pay for that, whether it’s a criminal sanction or not.

Anne Milgram: I agree very strongly on that and I think there has to be an after action commission like the 9/11 commission. I don’t know if we already… I didn’t look at the numbers this morning if we’ve already surpassed the death toll from 9/11 but if we haven’t we will probably today.

Preet Bharara: We have.

Anne Milgram: Yeah, so we already have. The 9/11 Commission was really important at figuring out what went wrong, why we weren’t prepared, and that has to happen here. Will be an order of magnitude more devastating on American lives than 9/11 was and I think we have to have this conversation about what people did and didn’t do that should have happened. Again, it’s not about casting blame at this moment in time, it’s about figuring out how the country moves forward, whether we need new laws, new non-political healthcare agencies. How to really think about being the best prepared we can be. I’m with you on that.

Preet Bharara: Some other things that ordinarily would be gigantic news and front page headlines for probably a while are passing without much notice and one of those things is my old office SDNY providing essential services has filed an indictment charging the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, with among other things being a narco terrorist, conspiring to commit narco terrorism, and importing into the United States hundred, in fact tons, not hundreds of kilos but-

Anne Milgram: Tons.

Preet Bharara: Tons of cocaine into the United States. It is not a common thing for the sitting leader of a foreign country to be charged and it was announced with great fanfare by Bill Barr. There’s no secret that the United States doesn’t really recognize Maduro and would like to see him gone. I would like to think, and do firmly believe, that the indictment was brought based on the facts and the law and is justified and it’s not merely a tool of foreign policy because that’s not how we’re supposed to do our cases. It’s interesting and I didn’t want that to get lost in the mix.

Anne Milgram: You know what’s really interesting about it? It’s not just Maduro, it’s 13 of his associates, many of whom are senior government officials including someone who used to run military intelligence in Venezuela, someone who used to work at the border of Columbia. Part of the allegations are that Maduro and his cartel were assisting the Columbian FARC, which was the government opposition group that has been named in a number of terrorist attacks. That the FARC was dealing in these huge quantities of cocaine and that Venezuela and through Maduro and his cartel that they were essentially helping to move that product to the United States.

Anne Milgram: What is amazing about this and I want to look more closely at the charging instruments, but there are six US attorney’s offices that were involved, Arizona, D.C., Southern District of Florida, Eastern District of New York, Southern District of New York, Southern District of Texas, so this is a massive and it is a long-term operation. It’s reported to go back to 2006, 2008 when they first started looking at these issues. It’s more than a decade old. I appears to me that there would be a strong basis to believe in these criminal indictments that Maduro wasn’t involved in this activity, and so I’m hopeful that there’ll be a separation between the politics of the Trump administration and the politics of the law enforcement community, which by all accounts this is a huge deal to basically be saying that the president of a foreign nation has been involved in narco terrorism funneling tons of cocaine to the United States. It’s really-

Preet Bharara: Yeah, no it sounds like he’s going to deport himself or extradite himself to the United States but it’s going to severely restrict the travel ability of the purported leader of a sovereign nation. The other eye popping figure from all this is that the State Department is offering $15 million for information that would help to lead to the capture and apprehension of Maduro.

Anne Milgram: Yeah, and millions for his associates.

Preet Bharara: They’re putting their money where their mouth is. Yeah.

Anne Milgram: Yeah, completely. I mean that’s something we don’t see all the time. The allegation is really… It is a very powerful allegation that Maduro and his associates were using… They were basically using their political and military power to engage in this narco terrorism, they were using the power of the government to be able to move drugs and essentially they did it for their personal gain and to the detriment of the people of Venezuela and obviously to the people of the countries that got the narcotics.

Preet Bharara: One thing is clear right? That the Office of Legal Counsel memo doesn’t apply to presidents of other countries.

Anne Milgram: That is very true.

Preet Bharara: There’s no carve out.

Anne Milgram: What do you think Maduro’s going to do? I mean it’s an interesting question because Maduro has the opposition leader in Venezuela who the US and I think 49 or 50 other countries recognize as being the leader of Venezuela now instead of Maduro. It’s this complicated question of who’s in charge but Maduro right now sits atop the Venezuelan government and the Venezuelan military. He has not imprisoned, at this moment in time, the opposition leader’s not imprisoned, but it feels to me like this is a substantial escalation and so I think it’s a really interesting question of what Maduro does in response to the US indictment.

Preet Bharara: I’m not going to make a prediction but there’s some people who say, “What does he have to lose at this point?”

Anne Milgram: Yeah, that I think is the question.

Preet Bharara: We’re running out of time Anne. Why don’t we mention something that we’ll be monitoring and talking about more in the coming weeks and that is the Coronavirus affects densely populated communities that we know, New York, places in Asia, and one of the most densely populated, least protected communities on earth is a prison population. As we worried about and speculated about some weeks ago, that’s proving to be true in the American jails and prisons.

Anne Milgram: Yes, and we’ve seen numbers coming out of Rikers, which is in New York City, it’s the city jail and there are a number of inmates who have been infected as well as correctional officers who have been infected and in response to a letter sent by the five district attorneys basically saying that they had concerns about who was being let out, the mayor has now said I think about 650 people were just let out. That the DA has brought these questions basically saying you’re giving the perception that the healthcare system doesn’t work there and you can’t keep people healthy. The head of the healthcare system in Rikers basically said that’s true, we cannot keep people healthy. To me that was such a stark moment of having the head of the medical facility there basically say that this is beyond crisis proportions and we simply cannot keep people safe.

Anne Milgram: That to me means that the government has to act to intervene and to get folks out to a place where they can be safe. If there are public safety concerns, I mean the DAs raised questions about people who have been charged with serious violent crimes and sex assault and domestic violence, they have to find another way to keep those people safe. If they cannot release them to the broader community they have to find another facility or facilities where they can be kept safe. I don’t think it’s a question of the status quo is acceptable anymore. It feels to me like people either need to be released, and if they can’t be safely released there have to be new facilities that are constructed or basically figured out in order to do it because you simply cannot have this kind of crisis.

Preet Bharara: The problem is that on the list of priorities for a lot of communities and districts it’s going to be not so high given how much people want to do with respect to hospitals and relief for people who are out of work, etc., etc. One positive sign, although I think rightly say maybe he could do even more, is that Bill Barr has at least issued a memo to the Bureau of Prisons saying basically that people who are at risk should be allowed to be released on home confinement, and specifically people who he describes as “at risk inmates who are non-violent and pose minimal likelihood of recidivism and who might be safer serving their sentences in home confinement.”

Preet Bharara: One of the issues people have with this is how are you going to implement that policy and which communities and prison are going to be affected by it? Is it going to disproportionately allow white males who were responsible for white collar crimes to be let out of prison and not other populations of folks who were convicted of non-violent drug crimes depending on what the circumstances were? I think there’s a bit to be worked out there, but at least it’s one small step with respect to this issue.

Anne Milgram: Yeah I agree, and I think again, I think it’s really important that they’re dealing with this and they’re confronting these issues. I think they’re fair questions to raised about how they’re going to do it and whether they’ve gone far enough. You’re right to point out that at least they’re… At least Barr and Rikers, de Blasio, that they’re taking steps and trying to figure it out.

Preet Bharara: I think that’s all we have time for Anne. We’ll probably still-

Anne Milgram: I got to go bake some bread. That’s my activity of the day.

Preet Bharara: Well I’m glad we get to have this weekly time together and that we’re still able to do this.

Anne Milgram: Me too.

Preet Bharara: A lot of people aren’t able to do their jobs or aren’t able to go to work, they can’t do it remotely so we’re very lucky and we’re very lucky to be able to contribute in some way.

Anne Milgram: I agree and thanks again for all the notes and emails. We love them, we read them all and we really appreciate it. It’s really good to hear what folks are going through and to share about all of you so thank you. Thank you for that.

Preet Bharara: Everyday I’m touched by the things that I hear from you guys so keep it up. See you next weekend.

Anne Milgram: See you soon, bye.

