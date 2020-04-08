CAFE Insider Transcript 4/7: The Oversight Wars

Preet Bharara:

From Cafe, welcome to Cafe Insider. I’m Preet Bharara.

Anne Milgram:

And I’m Anne Milgram.

Preet Bharara:

How are you, Anne?

Anne Milgram:

Good, how are you?

Preet Bharara:

We’re talking day 26.

Anne Milgram:

Is it day 26?

Preet Bharara:

I don’t know. I’ve kind of lost track.

Anne Milgram:

Yeah, me too. Me too. I know it’s the fourth week that we’ve been isolating and sort of staying apart. But yeah, I’ve actually lost track of the days. I find even weekends and weekdays, although we have school for our five-year-old. There’s a difference, but it still feels like it’s easy to forget what day of the week it is.

Preet Bharara:

I heard someone say there are only three days now. Yesterday, today, and tomorrow. That kind of sums it up.

Anne Milgram:

[inaudible 00:00:42]

Preet Bharara:

We have to help us sort through some of the news with respect to the stimulus package and some other things, a good friend of ours joining us, Mr. Neil Barofsky. Neil, welcome.

Neil Barofsky:

Thank you. Good to see you guys, or I guess hear you guys, is more correct.

Preet Bharara:

Should we do an appropriate introduction of Neil?

Anne Milgram:

Yeah, definitely. Neil is a very accomplished lawyer. And I think you probably met Neil when he was an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District.

Neil Barofsky:

Yep, we worked together there.

Anne Milgram:

Yeah, working on big complex cases there. And then I met Neil after Neil left the U.S. Attorney’s office and went to become what’s known as the SIGTARP, the Special Inspector General for the Troubled Asset Relief Program, which of course followed the 2008 financial crisis.

Anne Milgram:

There was a stimulus package essentially for the banks. And Neil was located at the Treasury Department, overseeing how that money essentially was going out. His job was to make sure that there was no waste, fraud or abuse. And so he sat in the chair that now has become really important, because the CARES stimulus package, the $2 trillion package that was just passed, there’s $500 billion that’s going to go out mostly to large businesses.

Anne Milgram:

And so that’s also going to sit in Treasury. The model that they used was the SIGTARP model, the Special Inspector General and Treasury model. And so that model is now about to come into effect, and there are some other differences that we’ll talk about. But Neil sat in that role and I think, was a critical figure in following the financial crisis of 2008. He went on to write a book about it, that’s an excellent book. He taught at NYU, that’s when Neil and I first met. And now, he’s a partner at Jenner and Block, where he’s overseeing their Covid-19 response. And so I don’t think there’s anybody who’s better, more relevant, experienced, to help us think about what’s going to happen with the stimulus funding and where do we go from here, than Neil. Thanks for joining us.

Preet Bharara:

Yeah. Thanks, Neil. Before we get into some of your expertise, should we take stock of where we are? As I sit in my home in front of the portable microphone and looking at the death count, we’re about to hit 11,000 here on Tuesday, the morning of April 7th. We heard the Surgeon General say in the last few days, speaking a little bit differently from the way he spoke a couple of months ago, he said…

Jerome Adams:

This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment. Only it’s not going to be localized, it’s going to be happening all over the country.

Preet Bharara:

Trump continues to do his daily briefing, sometimes sounding the alarm, sometimes sounding notes of optimism. What do you make of where we are?

Anne Milgram:

You know, I think there are a number of things that we could talk about. One is that I fear that the death toll is actually not even accurate, that it will be much higher when all is said and done. Because I think that the classification system right now is only for people who have tested positive in a hospital.

Anne Milgram:

I think we are looking at… And we’ve talked about this, but it’s an unspeakable tragedy. We, all of us, I think probably right now, us and my family included, we know people who’ve lost grandparents, who’ve lost fathers. It really is an unspeakable tragedy. What I think we’re seeing with this being week four, is the understanding I think is dawning across the country just how epic this is, and how massive the effort will have to be to contain it and move beyond it.

Anne Milgram:

What still troubles me is that I think we are seeing some actions by the federal government. The Defense Production Act was invoked yesterday to get 3M, and we should talk a little bit more in detail about this… To get 3M to essentially funnel more N95 masks to the United States. They had agreed. Their production facilities are in China. They had agreed to send 10 million at a time. I think 10 million per week, which is frankly, not enough. They’ve now agreed to do 55 million, which is much, much closer to what the actual need for our healthcare professionals will be. But we’re starting to see some movement. But in my view, we still have not seen enough movement by the federal government to help people understand just how severe it is, and to get the resources for testing and for equipment that are really needed.

Anne Milgram:

This is a terrible week. But I want to caution against this idea that I think the Surgeon General put in people’s minds, that it’s one week and then it’s over. Pearl Harbor, it was a massive event. But it wasn’t ongoing in the same way. I mean obviously, the war was ongoing. But this is really a protracted and longterm issue that-

Preet Bharara:

Except for World War II.

Anne Milgram:

Right. No. That went on for a very long time, but seeing it as this is going to be our one terrible week of casualties that is going to last in our memories forever, I think it’s going to be a lot longer than a week. And so it’s just a really important thing I think, that we don’t condition ourselves to think that okay, this is one week and everything’s going to get better.

Anne Milgram:

If you look even at the estimates, the death toll will probably peak in August at this point. I don’t know how much credence we want to give to all the estimates, because the one thing that’s clear to me is that there’s a lot of facts that are missing for people to make. There’s modeling, but there’s a lot that we don’t know and a lot that we can impact. But anyway, we’re sitting at a really tough time in history that is going to go on for a while. There’s reason to be optimistic about some things happening. But also, I think reason to be concerned about a lot.

Preet Bharara:

Hey, Neil. Why do law firms need a Covid-19 response team?

Neil Barofsky:

Well gee, Preet. I think that this is what’s happening right now. And what we’re talking about is the important stuff, right? I mean, how this impacts individuals’ lives and their health and their families is of course what really matters. My law firms are a business, and a lot of our clients are being severely impacted as is every business in this country.

Neil Barofsky:

When you have things like the CARES Act, which I know we’re going to talk about in a moment, it impacts just every part of our society. And so there’s a need to provide companies that are going through this crisis with advice on how to navigate these very treacherous shoals. Whether it’s everything from clauses in their contracts, which may invalidate or validate obligations, to these massive bailouts. Some companies are going to want to look to participate. And what are the risks? All of these things are just really new stresses that require some guidance. So that’s what we try to do on our response team, is to provide that level of advice.

Preet Bharara:

Right. I imagine there’s a million things that I hear about, because we don’t talk about the legal side so much because we’re all focused on the health crisis. But I know a lot of people who are wondering… Not just residential folks, but people who rent space and office buildings that they’re not allowed to go to anymore because the government tells them they can’t. They’re wondering, well, why should we pay rent and who bears the loss? I imagine those are some of the questions you and your colleagues are focusing on.

Neil Barofsky:

That’s one of the most frequent ones. It’s sort of amazing. The types of clauses that are in complex commercial leases make that not always a clear question. Do I have even have to pay my rent, and what’s going to come? We’re just at the beginning stage of this.

Neil Barofsky:

But I also think going back to your original comments, and this is going to impact the business community, but everyone else… Is, where’s the anger? Right? I mean, I think that it’s just one of the things that everyone needs to keep an eye on. Whenever we have a massive crisis in this country, it is usually followed by a wave of real anger at the inequity and unfairness. When we’re looking at this crisis, it’s remarkable to me that we’ve not yet seen it. When we sit here in the United States of America, the richest country in the world, and we don’t have basic, basic baseline types of protection for our healthcare workers. Where doctors are deciding who lives or dies because of shortages of ventilators. All of these foreseeable things that have been left out.

Neil Barofsky:

I think that’s just going to have such a big impact going forward. Whether it’s on the election, whether it’s attitudes towards business and corporations. We look at the class divides of who is impacted by this and how. That’s not directly my day job as a law firm partner, but I think it’s something that we all should be really keeping an eye on because this is horrendous.

Anne Milgram:

Yeah. I mean, I’ve been thinking a lot because I feel a lot of anger. I think Preet, you tweeted that you go back and forth between anger and sadness, and I definitely relate to that. But one of the things I’ve been wondering is in part, I think we’re still shellshocked. Right? I sort of feel like there’s a way in which people haven’t… we haven’t fully come to grasp with what this means. I saw Dr. Fauci just said…

Dr. Fauci:

When we say getting back to normal, we mean something very different from what we’re going through right now. If you want to get to pre-coronavirus, that might not ever happen in the sense of the fact that the threat is there. But I believe with the therapies that will be coming online and with the fact that I feel confident that over a period of time, we will get a good vaccine… that we will never have to get back to where we are right back now. So if that means getting back to normal, then we’ll get back to normal.

Anne Milgram:

I think that the anger is brewing or bubbling, but we’re nowhere near seeing it, seeing it at its surface. I think also, part of it is the lack of testing and the lack of data. There’s some data that’s now showing… Obviously, there’s some data that shows men have a higher mortality rate than women. But there’s now also the beginning of some data showing that people of color are having higher mortality rates than white people. And so some of that could relate to underlying health conditions. But there is going to be… The whole conversation about inequality is going to have to happen on so many different levels.

Anne Milgram:

Some of it is just this basic what you just said, which is, how is it possible we as a society have come so far and yet not been able to guarantee these basic rights like healthcare, like protective equipment for our hospital workers, like preparation for a pandemic that many people said was in the works? But then the next level of it will be even deeper than that, which is just the inequality that goes beyond, that exists in so many of our social institutions.

Preet Bharara:

So Neil, let’s talk about your parallel experience a little bit. There is a new office, of the Office of the Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery, SIGPR. It’s a little harder to say than your former job.

Anne Milgram:

Is that how you say it, SIGPR?

Preet Bharara:

I don’t know.

Anne Milgram:

I was wondering that.

Preet Bharara:

SIGPR. SIGTARP, which was Neil’s old job, came rolling off the tongue a little bit more easily.

Anne Milgram:

This is one of my questions for you both. How do say it?

Preet Bharara:

I’m going to go with SIGPR for now. Neil?

Neil Barofsky:

I think SIGPR is a good place to start. I will note that what our agents do is create it. I sat down with my Deputy at the time, Kevin Puvalowski, who I think you both know.

Preet Bharara:

We do.

Neil Barofsky:

When we had our first reporting, we had to decide, what are we going to call ourselves? Because a number of different things were. This is a dumb thing, because so much was happening. But are we SIGTARP or are we TARPSIG? And we sort of went back and forth, and went with SIGTARP. I think it’ll be up for the future, SIGPR or whatever.

Preet Bharara:

SIGTR, SIGPR? But that sounds like a press effort. That’s not good.

Neil Barofsky:

Yeah, no. I think SIGPR is probably-

Preet Bharara:

Why do we need it? Why do we need such an Inspector General? What is the oversight about? How did you think about it? How is this new person supposed to think about it?

Neil Barofsky:

I think that if you had asked me before my old job, I would have given you one answer. But now looking back, it’s a slightly different one. And so when I went into the job, I was laser focused on law enforcement, because this SIGPR or whatever we want to call it, wears two hats, equally important hats. One is law enforcement. It’s like a mini FBI for this bailout effort, which is what we had for the TARP. And that means he is going to hire special agents who are going to carry guns and badges, and set up anti-fraud programs and hotlines. And they’re going to team up with different law enforcement agencies and try to lock down on the type of white collar fraud that is inevitable when you’re pushing out hundreds of billions, if not trillions of dollars. That’s one side.

Neil Barofsky:

When I went into the job, I thought that was really going to be what my focus was on. I was a former federal prosecutor. It’s what I knew best. But what I learned, and I think it will be the same for this job, is the other side. Which is really a transparency and helping to build guardrails to protect against waste, fraud and abuse, and keep the focus on what the goals are of the program. What this office is going to need to do is help bring transparency to the process. Making sure that the American people, members of Congress, have a sense what the process is.

Neil Barofsky:

Because when you’re shoveling out this much money, the big questions will become, is it going to be fair? Is the money going to go based on objective criteria to the companies and businesses and individuals who most need it, who will most impact our employment roles, keep people at work, who will it most help stimulate our economy? Those questions become it.

Anne Milgram:

When you think about the process… As you’re talking, I’m just thinking about this. As you think about the process, will it be that the Treasury Secretary, Steve Mnuchin, comes up with this, what are the objective criteria for applications to this process. And then the SIGPR will review those and suggest? What’s the interaction, and who is coming up with those policies and procedures?

Anne Milgram:

Because I find myself very much agreeing with you that it has to both be transparent and it has to be clear, that there are objective guidelines. Otherwise, it will look like Steve Mnuchin is just picking… I this business, I don’t like this business. This business is in a red state, this business isn’t. It will all devolve very quickly without some guideposts. But what’s the internal Treasury process for who decides that stuff?

Neil Barofsky:

Well, I think that’s a really good point, Anne. Because ultimately, all bailouts are picking winners and losers. There’s a limited amount of funds. Some companies are going to survive solely because of government intervention. And those that the government chooses not to support, will fail. And so that is an enormous amount of economic power and political power as well, as you know.

Neil Barofsky:

Ideally, it would have been Congress. Right? I mean, I think that would have been the ideal since Congress is authorizing all of this money. And so they really should have set the guidelines more specifically than they did. Instead, we sort of had aspirational language. This is to help restore hiring. You have really high-level stuff to maintain payrolls.

Neil Barofsky:

But when it comes to the Treasury side of the program, they gave an incredible amount of discretion to the Treasury Secretary, Steve Mnuchin. And he really gets to set the tone and set the rules. Or what is most concerning is potentially, the lack of rules. To the extent that there are conditions, he can wave them in most instances. And so he has been given this tremendous amount of authority. If the last financial crisis is any guidebook for the current one, his instinct and that of his advisers, is going to be to keep it that way. To preserve as much discretion as they can and make the decisions as they go along with as few guardrails as possible. That’s the really big danger here.

Anne Milgram:

What role then, can the SIGPR play in trying to make sure that it is transparent and that there are objective measures?

Neil Barofsky:

Well, I think that first and foremost, they got to get it right. I mean, they can’t do anything until they’ve been nominated and confirmed, because this is a Senate approved position. And that’s a real challenge, right? Because I don’t know how you do a confirmation hearing and a confirmation vote, when everyone is sitting at home. They got to get in there before they do anything.

Neil Barofsky:

But second, what you need to do is to use the power that you have as a Special Inspector General of bringing issues to the public. So you sit down and you work with the Treasury officials, and you give your recommendations. What are the objective criteria that need to be used when making the decisions of what programs to launch, and who the recipients are going to be? That’s probably the most important part on the front end that a Special Inspector General can do.

Neil Barofsky:

Because this is where you start narrowing the lanes of discretion to objective criteria that then are published far and wide, that serve as those guardrails as money starts funneling through. But this is not an easy process, to put it mildly. Because there’s going to be a huge clash between this Treasury Secretary and his staff, who want to maintain their discretion and be able to point that firehose wherever they please based on whatever criteria they decide is necessary at that moment. And those of the oversight bodies who are going to want to ensure objective criteria. Because objective criteria means that you don’t make the decision because the owner of that company plays golf with your son-in-law, or has the most powerful lobbyists, or has that that advantage of money and influence and power. It’s based solely on whether or not this company could fulfill the goals of the program, particularly if that is to maintain payroll. So that’s going to be a really, really important part of the job.

Preet Bharara:

Let’s give an example. But let’s say that the program gives $2 billion to one hotel chain, say Marriott. And gives $100 million to another huge hotel chain, say Hilton. Is the Special Inspector General or the other oversight leaders, are they able to second guess that? They’re not able to actually change a decision, right? They can only bring the issue to the public and shine a light on it. Or do they have some other ability to say, “Hey, this seemed to have been done for an improper reason.” Because maybe the CEO of one company was a donor or whatever other bad reason. What options do they have?

Neil Barofsky:

That’s a great question. Preet. That’s sort of what we tried to do with SIGTARP, was to evaluate those decisions. What you can do is, you do what’s called an audit. Audits here are not like the IRS auditing a tax return to make sure that you paid all your taxes. It’s government audits, which really look at how a program is run and compare it to how it’s supposed to be running. What we did before, and with this Special Inspector General can do, is take a look at the entire application process. So you go and you interview all the people involved in that particular decision, and you look at the meetings and processes that were put into place. What criteria are you evaluating Hilton versus Marriott? And what is the basis of applying that criteria that yielded that results? And then you talk to everyone. What communications were there between you and the company? What communications were there between you and the Congressperson who sits in that district that was advocating for more money for one company or the other?

Neil Barofsky:

By doing that, you’ve shined entire light on the process. And there’s two things you get from that. We did this with the application of banks for TARP funds. One, you fare it out, those attempts at influence. And look, there are attempts at influence. There’s no question that there’s going to be attempts at influence. Every member of Congress is going to call someone at Treasury and say, “This company in my district needs more money than anyone else.” But what this process does is it detects that, and then you could do an analysis of whether or not that influence actually impacted the decision making process.

Neil Barofsky:

What we found with TARP that because we had so many objective criteria that we insisted upon, and we insisted on transparency and note-taking throughout the reporting process, we could figure out why each bank got the money and what the impact of influence was. In a lot of ways, this is actually a real service to the decision makers. Because when you’re confronted with that type of influence, if another Cabinet secretary calls up, or if someone from the White House or a powerful chairman of the Congressional Committee… You can say, “Look, I hear you. But if I give this company a favor, this Special Inspector General is going to put it on the front page of the New York Times.”

Neil Barofsky:

That type of transparency… One, it detects it once it’s happened. But far, far more importantly, it deters it from happening in the first place. That’s why robust oversight is so key and so important to maintaining the integrity of this process and detract that form of corruption.

Anne Milgram:

So just to follow up on two pieces. The first is, what you’re saying. And I think the role that you played as SIGTARP really just hits home for me how important it is who is selected, and the ability of that person to be strong about requiring things like note taking and objective criteria and ways in which you can evaluate whether huge grants of money are being done fairly and objectively.

Anne Milgram:

But the second thing I want to follow up on a little bit is, you just mentioned the desire of the Treasury Secretary to keep that subjective authority and to keep that decision making. I want to read back to you. I hate it when people do this to me, so I apologize in advance. But I think it’s really important. I want to read back to you something that you’d said about SIGTARP when it was a question about all this money going out to the big banks after the 2008 financial crisis. And I want to ask you about whether we should be worried about it in this context now.

Anne Milgram:

… whether we should be worried about it in this context now. And so you’d said, “The suspicions that the system is rigged in favor of the largest banks and their elites. So they play by their own set of rules to the disfavor of the taxpayers who funded their bailout are true. It really happened. These suspicions are valid.” And then you went on to say that we need to reeducate our regulators that it is okay to be adversarial, that it’s not going to hurt your career advancement to be more skeptical and more challenging.

Anne Milgram:

And so I think in that case you were really talking about how Treasury had been so lax in regulating the big banks. Here it feels to me like we’re talking about influence, but it’s a little bit different because we’re not talking about concrete number of banks that the Treasury Department has influence over. We’re talking about a lot of big business. And so in some ways this feels to me a little different, but in some ways harder. And so I just wonder how you see that sort of agency capture issue that I think you pointed out with Treasury in 2008. Like will that be an issue here and how are they going to think about the fact that there’s so many groups that play?

Neil Barofsky:

Yeah, I think you already see that playing out in media. The idea is the same. It’s are the companies that are recipients of bailout aid writing their own terms of these programs and how they receive that aid. And so is it that influence they have because of their personal and political and financial relationships with the people forming these policies. With Steve Mnuchin himself. And are they saying to him, “Hey, you need to give really attractive terms to this industry because it’s my industry and I know it and we’re going to have such a huge impact.” And essentially say, “And you know what? Those terms, those things like maintaining payroll or having an equity participation, that’s just going to chill all participation and it’s going to be completely counterproductive. And we have to be able to pay dividends and we have to be able to do stock buy buybacks. And if you don’t do that, the program is going to fail.”

Neil Barofsky:

Those are the types of communications that are happening right now and that’s what happens. That’s where that influence translates into policy and it’s a corrupting of the process and we know it’s happening because it’s actually happening in the newspaper every day. And so that’s just the tip of the iceberg. And then the other 90% of that activity is happening in quiet. And again, that’s where transparency and having someone with a different mindset, and I think that’s what oversight can do, someone who’s not from the Wall Street echo chamber, but can look at these programs objectively and say, “You know what? Maybe this industry doesn’t really need a bailout,” as opposed to over here and talking about which it’s more obvious that these are suffering businesses that absent a bailout, people are going to lose their jobs.

Preet Bharara:

Can I ask you a question, Neil? You once wrote that there are three different types of IGs, a lapdog, a watchdog or a junkyard dog. I don’t know why your obsession with dogs, but with respect to all these oversight entities, who’s the most important? Who’s the top dog? I guess you could ask. And does it make sense to have so many?

Neil Barofsky:

Personality and personnel will really drive the answer to that decision, Preet? It really depends on who takes the leadership of these different roles and how they use their authority and jurisdiction. I think that SIGPER sits in the most potentially powerful place when it comes to the Treasury based programs because that’s their remit is just this. They’re dedicated solely to the $500 billion. It’s part of this giant CARES Act that sits within the Treasury Department that’s going to be carried out by the Treasury in partnership with the federal reserve for the most part. And that’s because they’re in the executive branch. They’re not subject to any of the privileges that might be used to keep congressional hearings or congressional committees at bay.

Neil Barofsky:

They have this robust law enforcement. So they sit best poised to have the biggest impact on this Treasury program track. I think that’s going to have a less of a direct impact on specific programs. These are all already existing Inspectors General who already have their own jobs and their own responsibilities including looking at all the other individual parts of the recovery. So they have those day jobs and then they sit on a committee that oversees everything. So not just the Treasury program, not just everything in the CARES Act, but everything in the phase one legislation, phase two legislation, phase four that’s coming up. So they have really disperse authority over everything. And practically speaking, if you have that much responsibility, the best thing that they’re going to be able to do is funnel resources for already existing entities, I would think, to try to use money that they have, they got like $80 million to provide support.

Neil Barofsky:

That’s probably where it ends up and that’s already in turmoil cause as you said Glenn Fein was named head of it. But in last past Friday night, the president named a replacement for Glenn Fein at department of defense where he sits as an Inspector General. And of course once that confirmation goes through, Glenn will no longer have that job and no longer be in a leadership role. And then if you want, I can talk about the third piece, which is that congressional oversight commission, which had-

Anne Milgram:

Did you have that too, Neil?

Neil Barofsky:

Yeah.

Anne Milgram:

Which parts did you have? Yeah.

Neil Barofsky:

So we had the congressional oversight panel, which is what it was called back then. And that’s where we all got to know Elizabeth Warren. So she was the chair of that panel and she was an extraordinarily robust and effective leader in bringing transparency. And so that is a potentially very important part of this, depending on its leadership. Because they sit on the congressional side. And so they don’t have law enforcement authority and they don’t necessarily get to penetrate the privileges that the SIGPER will, but they have a huge platform. And you saw what now Senator Warren did with that platform conducting hearings in which different … the Treasury secretary needs to become and be held account. And one of the things I think that really elevated Elizabeth Warren’s profile, was just her scathing investigations and hearings and just into Treasury secretary Timothy Geithner and calling them out on the carpet for the failures of the TAR program. And so that is a very, very powerful tool for transparency and exposing what is going on and a really important component.

Anne Milgram:

What do you think though, Neil, because I agree very much with your view of the prior congressional actors, but it seems to me that one of the challenges here is that, and the president even, in signing the CARES Act, he basically, did a signing statement, which is a nonbinding statement that presidents sometimes do when they sign a law, basically saying, “I don’t agree with this part of the law. And that forms the basis for them to go back and challenge it.” And here the president was basically saying, I don’t agree to a lot of the congressional oversight pieces and I’m short handing it greatly.”

Anne Milgram:

But it does feel to me like the president is going to challenge information that obviously the money’s going to executive branch agencies, Treasury’s an executive branch agency. And it’s going to then … Congress is asking for audit documents, they’re asking for regular reporting on this. And the president is already starting to say, “Congress doesn’t have a right to that.” So I agree with you that the congressional panel could be so powerful, but I wonder if that’s going to be cabined by what we’ve seen consistently with just the president refusing to honor subpoenas to give Congress information that in every prior administration, Democrat and Republican has routinely been shared.

Neil Barofsky:

And I think that really hits what is a really big question about what happens next with respect to transparency and oversight, which is transparency and oversight is traditionally bi-partisan. And the reason why they took the oversight provisions of TARP, SIGTARP and congressional oversight panel, and really if you look at the legislation, just cut it out of the act that created TARP and dropped it into the CARES Act was because it worked. And why did it work? One of the reasons why it worked was because of the powers and authorities. And one of the reasons why it worked is you had people like Elizabeth Warren who really stepped up to the challenge. But the most important reason why it worked was the bipartisan support. Most of TARP was administered under president Obama and you had the leadership of the oversight entities being Democrats, myself at SIGTARP and Elizabeth Warren of course, at congressional oversight panel. And we were both at times very critical of mistakes and problems and how the administration was, was carrying out the bailouts. And that mattered.

Neil Barofsky:

Because it wasn’t some Republican hack making those criticisms as it might be perceived, these were members of the president’s own party. And much, much more important than even that was the response of Democrats on the Hill. If we did not have the support that we did from the Democrats, and if Senator Warren have the support that she had from the Democrats, none of this would have mattered. It would have been labeled the 2009 equivalent of fake news. It would have been dismissed as partisan wrangling and everything would have just moved on. And that’s my real fear here is that will the Republicans in Congress support these oversight entities or will they be cowed by president Trump? If president Trump says an Inspector General going back to that signing statement, you can’t tell Congress when my administration of structure attempts to acquire information, because that’s what the signing statement is.

Neil Barofsky:

And if Congress just sits there and Republicans and Democrats and don’t do anything, don’t rise up, it’s going to be impossible for that Inspector General and for these oversight entities to do their job and bring meaningful transparency and make this anything other than window dressing. So I think that really is one of the real core questions of whether any of this even matters where it’s just window dressing.

Preet Bharara:

So one of the things you said Neil, that is going to matter is actually getting the Special Inspector General in and that position, unlike some of the others, has to be submitted to the Senate for a vote. There is a nominee. The president has said that he’s going to name someone who is in his current White House Counsel’s office, someone named Brian Miller for that position. Now, I don’t know Brian Miller personally, I don’t even know him by reputation except for what I’ve been reading the last couple of days. He was among other things for a decade the Inspector General of the general services administration, which is a real job and a neutral job and served during multiple presidencies. Presidents of different parties.

Preet Bharara:

The question I guess people are raising and that I have now, seriously, in my mind, based on what you’re saying Neil, is whether or not he’s a good person and an independent minded person. How easy is it going to be for a person like that? If you were to get confirmed, to be critical of Mnuchin, to be critical of someone else who served alongside him in the white house, which as you were saying is an essential part of the job. You have to have that spine to be able to do that. So what do you, what do you think about that?

Neil Barofsky:

So I don’t know him either pre and have not interacted with him before. And it is complicated for the reasons that you said. Intuitively the idea that one of the president’s own lawyers would slide into an Inspector General job that is going to be so important and require the steeliest spine. Because again, when programs are rushed out like this with this much discretion, Treasury’s going to make significant mistakes, errors and judgment and political errors that are on purpose. And so it’s so important to have that independence to call that out. It’s just necessary. And having a president’s own lawyer, such a good idea for that. But on the other hand, and again, I think you have to look at his record as Inspector General and it’s impressive. I don’t know many Inspectors General that I have dealt with that would have the guts to stand up to the head of the agency administrator at GSA and ultimately resulted in her being removed from office. And that’s significant.

Neil Barofsky:

And so on the one hand you have this red flag of the White House Counsel’s office defended the president during the impeachment. On the other hand, you have a portion of his resume, that’s just in some ways exactly what you want, someone who’s demonstrated that level of independence. And so I think we’ve got to go in with our eyes wide open. We got to listen to the confirmation hearings. He clearly has the ability to stand up and be independent. He couldn’t have done what he did before. We’re just going to have to see and hope, really hope and pray, that’s the person we see in this job if he is in fact in front.

Preet Bharara:

Well, yeah, so the confirmation issue is a serious one because I think a lot of people on the democratic side are going to be making this point, not withstanding a lengthy career as a legitimate and well-respected IG. Is he too close to the administration?

Preet Bharara:

I guess McConnell has the votes for any kind of confirmation if he keeps everyone in line. I mean it’s also going to be balanced against the need to really have someone in there. Because without someone in there, you’re not going to have real oversight at all. So I don’t know how the Democrats would balanced then.

Anne Milgram:

Yeah. It’s also complicated because I tend to agree with what you both have said, which is that if he wasn’t serving in the White House Counsel’s office, if we took that deeply political part of his resume from 2018 onward, if we took that off, I think most people would be saying, “Look, he’s got a serious record as an Inspector General, he knows the general ideas of what it is to be an Inspector General. He took action where he thought it was necessary,” and so on.

Anne Milgram:

But you then have someone who went into, the White House Counsel’s office is a political role. And he went in there two years ago and that’s neither good nor bad. But here it definitely shows allegiance and loyalty to the president. He was involved with the impeachment effort on the president’s behalf. And so it’s the fact that it is a direct appointment now going from that Counsel’s office to the Inspector General makes it feel like the president intends for him not to be independent, which Inspector Generals have to be. And so I think you have these sort of two competing aspects of it that are really going to require, particularly on the latter part, it’s really going to require a serious conversation about whether the president is putting his person in and certainly flipping from that role directly into an IG role, it doesn’t feel right to me intuitively, like Neil said.

Anne Milgram:

But at the same time he’s a serious and a real person at least prior to taking on a political job. And I should say there’s nothing wrong with having taken on the political job. It’s just a question of going from that role as Counselor to the President into the role where you have the president and it’s consistent with all these other things we’re talking about where you have the president saying, “I don’t want to give information to Congress,” at the same time as he signs the CARES Act. And so I think this is really important. I think it has to move quickly. But I think there has to be a really thorough vetting of whether he’ll have the independence necessary to make the hard calls. And frankly, I don’t think you want someone in that job right now who doesn’t, because it’s going to end up being that we just give out $500 billion to the president’s friends or to the businesses the president likes.

Neil Barofsky:

And the risk, being overly cynical, let’s say they’re a philosophical belief that someone from White House Counsel’s office can’t do it and it’s successfully thwarts this nomination. Do you think that the person that president Trump comes up with next is necessarily going to be better?

Anne Milgram:

I was thinking that too.

Preet Bharara:

Great point.

Anne Milgram:

The devil in hand.

Preet Bharara:

And what happens in the absence of filling this position as a practical matter? There’s no acting person because it’s a new position, right? Sometimes when there’s no nominee, you have various cabinet level positions in the country right now, there’s still someone there. There’s still a staff. And the absence of a confirmation of somebody, whether it’s the president’s fault for nominating someone who’s not confirmable or the Senate’s fault for not confirming someone who should be, that not only means there’s no one in the role. That means no one’s hiring staff, no one’s hiring agents, no one’s hiring auditors and the oversight doesn’t get done. Is that right?

Neil Barofsky:

Well, I’ll give you the real answer and the technical answer. The technical answer is that the existing Inspector General at the Treasury Department likely has jurisdiction over all of this because he has jurisdiction over all things in the Treasury Department. The reality is, and that’s what happened in the two months between when TARP got launched and I got finally confirmed by the Senate. The reality then, and I expect the reality now, is that the Treasury Inspector General was completely non equipped to do that. They had plenty of stuff on their own plate and culturally just was not a good fit. They were going back to the three types of dogs. The Treasury Inspector General back then was the ultimate in lapdog. Had no interest in having any type of spine. One time I got to work and I found an email on my desk, which was from the Treasury Inspector General to the principles of the TARP program, talking about how mortified he was that there was an article that suggested that he’d said something negative about them and how he was really referring to himself.

Neil Barofsky:

That was the culture of the institution back then. And so that’s not going to happen. I think the one area that if I was Glenn Fein right now and my advice and counsel to him, “You’ve got $80 million with this oversight board of Inspectors General.” They should be taking a proactive role and trying to fill that gap and identifying people that the new Inspector General can hire up within the existing community. To me, that as a place where I would like to see oversight coming from this practice. It seems what they’re ideally suited to do because you’re right, otherwise that voice will not be heard and that’s what happened in TARP. And there were mistakes that were made that could never be undone during that two month lag. And here if you can’t have a confirmation hearing, it could be a longer than two month lag. And with the rush to get money out the door, it could really be too late for this Inspector General to have the impact that they otherwise could.

Preet Bharara:

I remember in the early days when you were setting up the SIGTARP office, we talked a lot. And one of the things we talked about was, your hiring people and getting a good team together and you managed to find a Great Deputy who was our former colleague as well. But that took a while, right?

Neil Barofsky:

It’s extraordinarily challenging. And it’s going to be more challenging in this environment. Because you have more than a hundred million dollars going to other Inspectors General to deal with other parts of the CARES Act. And so there is going to be this ferocious competition for talent and there’s a limited amount of that talent available and you have that. And one thing that I had that this new Special Inspector General does not have, he’s a very flexible hiring authority. And I know this goes really, really deep into the weeds of Washington bureaucracy, but if you don’t have that special hiring authority and some carrots that you can dangle in front of applicants, why is a qualified person going to join a startup agency that has a five year life and unclear leadership and unclear support, if they can go to an already established agency that’s also hiring up.

Neil Barofsky:

So you need to have, one, you need to have that excitement, that feeling of being part of history, which we were able to generate. But secondly, we could pay people that otherwise couldn’t get jobs. We could hire people out of retirement and they get their pension and also get money from us and we would not have been able to launch if we didn’t have that type of flexibility. And so one of the other things this Inspector General is going to have to do, which is why he’s got to get through this confirmation process without alienating half of Congress, is to go back and get congressional fixes so he can make it a more attractive place to hire people to.

Anne Milgram:

So we’ve been talking a lot about Inspectors Federal and we’re lucky to have Neil who was an Inspector General and a lot of the news for the past few days has focused on Michael Atkinson who was the Inspector General for the Intelligence Community. He was of course fired by the president. It is the most recent in a series of efforts that we’ve seen the president take to essentially push everyone out of government, that he can who was involved in the Ukraine impeachment scandal.

Anne Milgram:

And so Atkinson is the one who brought the whistleblower complaint. Initially it came to him as the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community. He then brought it to Maguire, who is the DNI at the time. McGuire did not forward it to Congress. And so Atkinson separately sent a letter to Congress alerting them of the existence of the whistleblower report. And in many ways I think is credited and it certainly is to blame in the president’s mind for having brought this into the national spotlight about the president’s call to Volodimir Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, asking him to do us a favor and investigate vice president Joe Biden and Burisma the company that vice president Biden’s son was associated with.

Anne Milgram:

And so Trump has done this. It’s an amazing thing because it feels like, and I’m going to be cynical here for a second, I think there’s a fair amount of cynicism warranted when it comes to this. It feels like he waited until … people are literally dying. There are thousands of people who are dying and the president decides that now is the right time to push out the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community. And it’d be great to get your reaction, Neil, as someone who yourself was an Inspector General. And I would note one of the things I think is so powerful about the way you talk about it, Neil, is how important it is for Inspectors General to be independent and to discharge their duties no matter what the political leadership thinks. And so it’d be great to get your thoughts on this before we let you go.

Preet Bharara:

Yeah. And just to add before you answer Neil, one of the issues is whether or not an Inspector General can be fired for any reason. And this Inspector General can only be fired for cause. And the president wrote or at least signed a letter that was short that basically said that this Inspector General no longer had his fullest confidence, which doesn’t usually meet the standard for cause. What do you make of it?

Neil Barofsky:

Generally speaking, I know when I served as a Special Inspector General, I served at the pleasure of the president. And so I could be fired without cause just because the president, I caused him too much displeasure. And that’s generally how it works in the Inspector General community. And so putting aside for one moment, it’s wrong. It’s just wrong to fire and Inspector General for doing their job and making transparent unpleasant truths and doing the things that they are charged and required when they take their oath of office to do. It is just wrong. Yep. It is also what every Inspector General wakes up with every single day.

Neil Barofsky:

… what every inspector general wakes up with every single day, and when I sat in that job, I knew… At least I had been told that the treasury secretary had gone to the White House and asked for them to fire me. And I knew that absent certain political consequences, I would have been fired because I caused a lot of displeasure in bringing transparency and the truth. And so one of the challenges of being an inspector general is you have that fear. I mean, I was government employee. I had a new wife, I had a new baby at home. I didn’t have a lot of savings, to put it mildly. So that really is a really big fear and it is a normal fear. And what the president did on Friday night was to send a message to every inspector general that’s going to be involved in this CARES Act, this can happen to you too, just for doing your job.

Neil Barofsky:

And so what these IGs have to do is try to do what I did, which is every morning I would take that fear and I’d put it up on a shelf in the bookshelf of my office and I’d say, “I’m not looking at it. I’m not thinking about it, because I can’t let it define how I conduct myself during the day.” And then every night before I’d go home, I’d pick that fear up and bring it back and not sleep that night, or spend three hours talking to my wife about what’s going to happen if I get fired tonight and how are we going to survive and what are we going to do?

Neil Barofsky:

But that’s the reality of the job, and the only way to counter it, and the reason why I wasn’t fired was because, again, going back to something we talked about earlier, there was a good fear particularly that the Democrats in Congress would go up in arms if President Obama fired me, because I had support from both sides, Democrats and Republicans, and the Democrats were willing to stand up to the president. People like Barney Frank, who yelled at me like I’ve never been yelled at in my life in private, but he always had my back when it came to the Treasury Department or the White House. And so that’s sort of the thing here, is that Atkinson was fired, and you heard barely a peep from the Republicans in the Senate and in the House defending him. I mean, it’s still something that’s… A story that is still unfolding. And so that’s what scares me.

Preet Bharara:

I think Susan Collins expressed concern.

Neil Barofsky:

Exactly.

Anne Milgram:

She did.

Preet Bharara:

She furrowed her brow, I believe.

Anne Milgram:

I think she’s also probably shocked.

Neil Barofsky:

Right? So I think that’s part of the problem here, is that there’s no political check within the president’s own party. That’s where it gets scary, right?

Anne Milgram:

You know, we’ve seen that consistently, and it’s so interesting to me because I think to your point, the few times that the Republicans in Congress have pushed back… I mean, one example is the detaining of migrant children, which of course has continued in some ways, but was greatly pulled back from where it was. Once the Republicans in Congress and nationally started to push back, the president changed his policy. And so I think it’s an incredible thing because we’ve seen that it can be effective for Republican members of Congress to step up and push back on the president, and even the president’s efforts to really curtail the impeachment trial. McConnell said, “No, this is how we’re going to do it. I’m going to write the rules of this. The president has bowed.”

Anne Milgram:

And so it’s such an important point that every single moment that the Republicans in Congress allow the president to get away with efforts to obstruct justice essentially and to bury the truth, right? I mean, you can like or not like what the whistleblower had to say. You can agree or not agree, but the role of the inspector general to bring that forward was very clearly set forth in law. He made the determinations he had to make. And again, what happened after that people can dispute whether they think the outcome was right or not, but as to Atkinson’s role, it feels to me like he discharged his duties exactly as he’s supposed to. And so for Republican members of Congress not to stand up for that, it really does, it bodes really terribly for our democracy.

Preet Bharara:

Especially in the larger context that I wanted to mention, and I think this comes into play with respect to the nominee, to this new special inspector general position. The President of the United States seems not to like inspectors general. He does not like oversight. Remember, the first thing he said when the CARES Act was being developed was, “I’ll do the oversight,” which caused people to both freak out and also laugh.

Preet Bharara:

Just yesterday I violated my own recent principle of not watching in real time the live briefings from the White House, and I wish I hadn’t, but one thing that I saw was Donald Trump speaking very contemptuously of the inspector general of HHS. It was a different context, a different thing, but anyone who is independent-minded at any agency, whether it’s going to be with respect to CARES or anything else, you see the president not wanting any kind of independent criticism of anything the administration does, and that I think puts… I wonder what you think, Neil… That puts the whole inspector general community probably in an unsettling kind of position. They all see it. They all see what happens when inspector general doesn’t say something that the president wants, or when he attacks them because of the fact that they might have served under the Obama administration too, even though they’re independent and have some protections. Some of them, not all of them. What do you think of the mood among inspectors general at this moment?

Neil Barofsky:

I’ll share with you an anecdote. President Obama fired an inspector general. I believe his name is Jerry Walpin, when I was still serving. And there was this meeting, this council of inspector generals that all met together and this was the hot topic of conversation because I think it was the first inspector general he had fired, and the circumstances were not clear, to put it mildly. It looked like Walpin had looked in some places that were made the president uncomfortable for people in his administration, and it looked like a politically motivated firing; it may not have been.

Neil Barofsky:

But what was interesting was the reaction, and I remember I stood up at that meeting and said, “We need to have a unified front. We need to say that this is not acceptable. We should demand an investigation into what the terms were.” You know, we shouldn’t let this [inaudible 00:49:51], because some of the explanations seem to be not all that credible. And the overwhelming sense… And there’s some people who agreed with me very strongly, but most didn’t. And I remember one person stood up and I could tell you his name, if I could remember what it was and said, “You know what? I lose my job for Jerry. What Jerry did was Jerry’s problem. And I ain’t worrying about Jerry, I got to worry about me.”

Neil Barofsky:

And that’s how they’re going to react, Preet. There’s going to be some who say, “It ain’t my problem. I got to worry about my job, putting food on my kids’ table. I’m going to keep my head down and try to ride this out.” And there’s going to be others who will step up, and unfortunately those are going to be the ones that you’re talking about on your next podcast and on the podcast after that, after they lose their jobs.

Neil Barofsky:

But ultimately, man, you take that oath of office just like all three of us took our oath of office when we joined the Department of Justice, and that has to be what guides the inspector general, that oath, their solemn oath to serve the American people, to bring transparency even in light of historically hostile circumstances, which is potentially what’s going to happen here. If you lose your job… These are all talented people… Even in this economy, you find another job. But what is it worth it to keep your head down and keep a job and not fulfill the thing that you said that you were supposed to do?

Preet Bharara:

Is this like an overwhelming sense of deja vu for you?

Neil Barofsky:

Yes and no, Preet. I mean, it is in that you see all of the same mistakes being repeated, but it’s not because I’m not at risk of losing my job because of what I’m saying and doing. But what really scares me is when you… We didn’t really get into this in detail, but when you look at the way these programs are being set up through the Federal Reserve, with Treasury taking a first loss position of $454 billion, but this is the stuff the Treasury tried to do last time, and we were able to get them to stop. We went to Congress and Boxer passed a bill, a Democrat passed a bill limiting Treasury’s authority to do something very similar what they’re about to do now, because we thought, “Wow, this could be hundreds of billion dollars of losses and huge conflicts of interest.”

Neil Barofsky:

They’re replicating that model, and if there’s not someone like me there to raise the flag and bring this to people’s attention, and if there’s not bipartisan reaction to that, this could really be bad. And you’re talking about anger that would make the Tea Party and Occupy Wall Street look like nothing, if these things go in the way that they can go without somebody there to right the ship.

Anne Milgram:

And just explain that a little bit, Neil, the first guarantee piece, the Federal Reserve guarantees the 450 billion. What’s the scenario that you fear? Just to spell it out.

Neil Barofsky:

Okay. Well, just to go back to basics. So the 450 billion of the 500 billion that’s going to Treasury isn’t going directly to anyone. About 50 billion is going to support the aviation industry. The other $450 billion, give or take, is going to backstop the Federal Reserve. So what does that mean? The way to think about it is that the Federal Reserve has unlimited money. They could hit control P, print, and print money for any types of programs. But the Federal Reserve doesn’t like to lose money. They don’t like to take what’s called credit risk. In other words, that a borrower doesn’t pay back something that they’re involved with and they have loss on their balance sheet. And so what happened back in TARP and what’s happening now, is Treasury comes in and say, “We’ll take the first loss position,” meaning if there’s losses on this program, the taxpayer money will hit it. It won’t hit your balance sheet.

Neil Barofsky:

And in TARP, one of the programs that worked actually was a program, just as an example, where the fed wanted to go out and buy $200 billion worth of securities that were backed by loans. These were credit card loans, student loans, auto loans. And the fed said, “You know what, this is really high rated, safe loans that we’re buying, but we still think there’s a chance of a 10% loss. So Treasury, we’ll go out and buy 200 billion if you promise to take the first $20 billion in losses.” And so with this program that they’re proposing now, is huge expansion of that. So instead of 20 billion in losses, it’s $450 billion of losses. So when you hear people saying, “Oh, this can turn into trillions and trillions of dollars,” that’s what they’re talking about, because that 450 billion isn’t being lent to anyone. It is to absorb losses that the fed may end up with during the course of their programs.

Neil Barofsky:

And it is in that leveraging and that ability to go out and completely transform markets and the reliance on private players of doing so, that’s where so many of the risks are. So if the fed is going to buy $400 billion worth of some financial product, some type of security, it’s not going to do that itself. It’s going to hire market players to do that. Right? And so that’s where the mischief comes in. A market player can affect the price of a security, make it go up or make it go down, while other parts of that same company can profit or lose money based on what that price is. Preet, it’s like insider trading that you did, investigations you did, on steroids. That’s the risks here, some of the risks here, because the nature of these programs and their complexity.

Preet Bharara:

Yep. I think we should let Neil go.

Anne Milgram:

Yeah, thank you, Neil. This is so great.

Preet Bharara:

Neil, thanks. There’s a lot of insight you gave us and a lot of perspective, so thank you.

Neil Barofsky:

Thank you so much for having me.

Anne Milgram:

Thanks, Neil.

Neil Barofsky:

I look forward to seeing you guys in the not so distant future, to actually see you guys. It’s been too long, and I feel like it’s going to be too long going forward, but let’s look forward to that day.

Preet Bharara:

Neil Barofsky, thanks again for joining us.

Anne Milgram:

Thank you, Neil.

Neil Barofsky:

Thanks, guys, my pleasure.

Preet Bharara:

That was great having Neil on. I haven’t talked to him in a time, but I’ll tell you one thing, Anne, speaking to him brought back all these memories about how aggressive an inspector general he was, how much he got into trouble with the administration that ended up appointing him, and the story is about how Tim Geithner wanted him to be fired. All that makes me very worried about how strong the oversight is going to be with respect to the CARES Act. I think he really drove the point home, at least to me, in a way that I hadn’t even fully appreciated it until we spoke just now, that to have proper oversight, you got to have somebody who’s prepared to take their lumps and to go toe to toe with Mnuchin and others in the administration, and I don’t know that we’re going to have such a person.

Anne Milgram:

Yeah, I agree. And just listening to Neil talk about being in the room with the other inspectors general, even back then when there was political support in some ways for people like Neil to push and do their jobs in the way they’re meant to be done. But just hearing that some people even then were worried about their future job prospects and then looking at the President of the United States now firing Michael Atkinson; he’s just moved to replace a lot of the acting inspectors general. The message really is that the president wants these people to be in line with his thinking in the way he does business, and that’s the exact opposite of what we need to see right now. I mean, if there’s any way for us to get through this as a nation, we need to know that there are people in government who are willing to stand up if something’s happening that isn’t right. And here we’re talking about really the future of the health of the United States economy.

Anne Milgram:

If the money goes to businesses because they’re friends with the president or the president’s allies or members of one particular political party, it will not be the right thing and it will not get us to the point where we need to be, and so talking to Neil is so helpful. It’s just really sobering to think about how important it is to put the right person in that job and how quickly it has to be done in order for this to be effective, because I don’t think there’s any question that this is going to move pretty quickly. Money needs to go out to the businesses big and small and to the citizens of our country, and so there’s going to be a lot of pressure to push that money out fast.

Anne Milgram:

And so without somebody being in place to really oversee what the rules are for sending that money out, it worries me a lot. And obviously, look, I mean, I think it’s worth just saying that our first concern is for the health and safety and wellbeing of all people in our country, and that the reason we’re focused on this question right now of the CARES Act, is that it’s going to have such a longterm lasting impact on our ability to recover as a nation, and so that’s why it’s important.

Preet Bharara:

Yeah, and look at what happens at times like this, when everyone is correctly focused on the health crisis, under the radar, bad things can happen and can set the stage for a lot of bad consequences long after we’ve gotten the coronavirus under control, which hopefully will not be too long. So Anne, as luck would have it, just after Neil Barofsky leaves us and we have this nice conversation about inspectors general and we mentioned Glen Fine, who was chosen by his colleagues in the inspector general community to be the head of the pandemic response accountability committee, guess what happens?

Anne Milgram:

So right after we finish this conversation, the president decided to remove Glen Fine, who has been the acting inspector general for the Department of Defense, and in that role was selected under the CARES Act by his fellow inspectors general to be in charge of the pandemic commission. And so what’s happened now is that… and we should just walk through each step. Fine was both the acting inspector general at DOD and the deputy inspector general at DOD. So what Trump has done is taken him out of the acting inspector general role. He has moved the acting inspector general from the EPA over into this position as the chair now of the Pandemic Preparedness Commission, and Fine goes back to his job as the deputy inspector general DOD, basically meaning that what Trump has done is in effect fire Glen Fine from leading this commission.

Preet Bharara:

It’s sort of a case of musical chairs in the inspector general community, where you have a person removed and eligibility changes because of the arcane rules of the PRAC. So just to recap and say it another way, the thing that made Glen Fine eligible to be selected by his colleagues to be the head of PRAC was the fact that he was at the top of a inspector general’s office, DOD. By replacing him with the EPA guy, Glen Fine is no longer eligible to be the head of PRAC, and so the funny thing about this is we don’t have reporting yet on what the reason for this is, although Trump seems not to like inspectors general generally. This does not allow him to install his own head of PRAC, the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee. What it does is, I believe, it gets thrown back to the inspectors general, who initially picked Glen Fine and now they got to pick someone else, and so if they pick someone else that the president doesn’t like, is he going to do the same thing?

Anne Milgram:

Is he going to fire him? Yeah, exactly.

Preet Bharara:

We were joking that it’s like the… We were trying to think of what analogy holds here from old time sitcoms, and it might be the chocolates on the conveyor belt in the Lucille Ball show.

Anne Milgram:

I Love Lucy.

Preet Bharara:

He keeps trying to eat inspectors general off the conveyor belt, but I don’t know where this leaves us.

Anne Milgram:

They keep coming. And we should talk for a minute about this, because yet again, it makes me angry, and I’ll just explain for a second. Glenn Fine, the reason he was selected by his fellow inspectors general is that he’s very good. He was 11 years as the inspector general at DOJ. He’s been four years in the acting inspector general capacity at DOD. He’s very well regarded. He’s served administrations both Democratic and Republican. And so this idea that the president takes him out, and really from what I’ve seen, the only thing that they’ve done that I could tell so far, which I actually did think was interesting was the CARES Act said that there should be eight inspectors general on this commission. And what they did was they immediately added additional ones, so they added the inspector general, for example, of NASA, of the Peace Corps, so I think it’s now close to 20 inspectors general.

Anne Milgram:

The reasoning I think behind that was that a lot of government agencies may be impacted. There’s going to be a lot of demand for oversight, and so beefing up their ranks, but they haven’t really taken any substantive action beyond expanding their ranks. And so it’s impossible to think that there’s any reason in my view that the president has done this, other than the fact that Glen Fine is a real inspector general and has shown his independence and that the president doesn’t want oversight and accountability.

Preet Bharara:

Glen Fine distinguished himself in a lot of ways while he was the inspector general at DOJ. One way that I know about personally was he wrote and oversaw the writing of these reports relating to politicization at the Justice Department that I investigated or helped to investigate when I was on the Senate judiciary staff. Those are very seminal projects and helped to restore and protect the independence of the Justice Department.

Preet Bharara:

I’m going to go off character for a second to say it could be that he doesn’t want someone who’s independent. It also could be that as a knee jerk reaction based on what the president has said, recent press briefings, anyone who was appointed by a Democrat, even if they had independent credentials and even if they served eight years under George W. Bush, like Glenn Fine did, is persona non grata to him. And it turns out that Glenn Fine was appointed by President Bill Clinton in the initial instance as inspector general of DOJ, and for Trump, that may be the albatross that causes you never to get the job, because Trump views the world that way now.

Anne Milgram:

And by the way, let me say one thing, which is Neil talked a lot about the group of inspectors general who met together, and we have no idea whether that still continues to this day, but it’s really troubling to me that what Trump is doing is moving over the acting inspector general Sean O’Donnell from the EPA. Now, he’s not the permanent nominee to replace Fine as the inspector general that was done yesterday where the president nominated a guy named Jason Abend, who looks to be a policy advisor at the Department of Homeland Security, is in a political role there.

Anne Milgram:

I don’t know much more about him than that, but just for a moment, this idea that Sean O’Donnell, the EPA inspector general, would agree to go in this acting position to take out Glenn Fine from that role. That troubles me too. And I think that at this time, yeah, at this time in our government, it’s like, is anybody going to stand up and do the right thing? Now’s the time, because people’s lives are at risk, and a lack of oversight of this program will mean that it’s very bad for the health and safety of our nation, and it’s very bad for our economy longterm.

Preet Bharara:

Yeah, and look, this idea in the Trump administration, that you take a person, give them nine jobs like Mick Mulvaney or someone else, these are huge jobs in and of themselves. And then the last point I want to make, Michael Horowitz, who’s the DOJ inspector general, said something critical about the removal of Michael Atkinson, who was the intelligence community’s inspector general. So I worry a little bit on what’s going to happen to Michael Horowitz now. He may be protected a little bit, because the president likes IGs who say critical things about his adversaries, and the DOJ IG has been critical of the FBI. We talked about in this show, and he said critical things in reports about Jim Comey and about Andrew McCabe, so maybe he’s protected for that reason. It’s not a good reason to be protected, that he said negative things about adversaries and the moment he says something negative about the president, I think his job is in jeopardy too. So this is something that flies under the radar a little bit but is a big deal. And I think alarm bells should be going off for everyone.

Anne Milgram:

I don’t know who’s next in inspector general musical chairs, but we should all be concerned about this, and it matters, and I think that because we’re in the midst of such a health crisis, and obviously there’s so many pressing concerns and demands, the president is doing things that under normal circumstances, he frankly I don’t think would do. I also think that the question now becomes what will Congress do? This is a piece of legislation passed by Congress. The goal is to have oversight of the president. If the president acts to undercut that oversight, what if anything can Speaker Pelosi and others do? But we have to keep our eyes on a lot of things-

Anne Milgram:

…Pelosi and others do. But we have to keep our eyes on a lot of things at the same time, as we’re hoping, of course, above all, that everybody stays healthy and safe. I know we’ve talked a lot about Inspectors General, but can we do literally two more minutes on Inspectors General?

Preet Bharara:

Yeah, it’s like an IG-Palooza.

Anne Milgram:

It is.

Preet Bharara:

It’s a special Inspector General episode.

Anne Milgram:

We should talk about this because the importance of Inspectors General. We’ve literally just seen Exhibit A, which is this whole conversation that we’ve been having about the FISA warrants that were done by the FBI. Remember we spent a lot of time talking about whether there was a proper predicate for the FISA warrant that was done related to Carter Page. There’s already been findings by the Inspector General, Michael Horowitz at DOJ, finding that the FBI had made mistakes with the Carter Page FISA and detailing a lot of issues with the FISA, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act requests that allows the government to have extensive powers to gain access to information.

Anne Milgram:

Michael Horowitz, the DOJ Inspector General went out, and he looked at 29 additional FBI applications to the FISA court, which is again, they have something, there’s a process that the FBI has in place. It’s called Woods Procedures to ensure that every fact in a FISA application is supported with documentation. The example that NPR gave recently, which I thought was really helpful, is that if an FBI agent says that they want to monitor someone who’s traveled recently, they have to show evidence that that person traveled. If they traveled by plane, they have to show evidence of the plane ticket. If it was a car rental, they have to show evidence of the car rental.

Anne Milgram:

That documentation wasn’t in place or wasn’t done correctly in the vast majority of the cases that they looked at. I just want to point out how important it is institutionally for Inspectors General to have the authority to basically say “Look, this isn’t happening right. You need to fix it.”

Preet Bharara:

No, really important. I think they found an average of 20 errors per application that they looked at. I think there’s going to have to be continued revamping of that process because it’s further evidence that that process may be a little bit broken. The reason why it’s such a big deal is that the FISA authority is different from what we otherwise call Title III authority, which is to get a traditional wire tap application in the criminal process, which are important. But with respect to the Title III process, as any federal prosecutor knows or FBI agent knows, there are provisions for later notification to the people who are intercepted.

Preet Bharara:

It can become part of an adversarial process when cases are made. None of that is necessarily true in the FISA process. It’s done without the people who are being affected early in the process, and they never become part of the process. There’s no oversight generally speaking at all. That kind of intelligence gathering under FISA is that much more important that it be done properly and done in good faith by everyone at every level and on every application.

Anne Milgram:

Remember that Inspectors General, like the internal DOJ Inspector General has access to that information even though it isn’t part of an adversarial process. The Inspector General as part of the agency is allowed to get access to it. It really is the only check that exists beyond internal agencies finding flaws on their own. But again, we always rely on this system of checks and balances to have another group that has the authority to look at potential problems.

Preet Bharara:

There’s the court. The court is supposed to be a check, the FISA court. But as we’ve seen clearly in these aspects, not able to get that done.

Anne Milgram:

Yeah. The problem is that the courts may not have access to all the … they’re seeing the final application and obviously all the Woods corroboration, a train ticket, that should be included. But-

Preet Bharara:

I would pause in there because this is a question that I had, and I didn’t have a chance to find the answer because I didn’t write FISAs. My sense is that the Woods file is not given to the court.

Anne Milgram:

Exactly. That’s exactly right. You’re saying … that was my point. Like the court doesn’t see at all.

Preet Bharara:

That’s where it gets fucked up. That as an internal process in order to make sure that it’s all done properly, it never goes to the court, which there’s a moral hazard in that because the court doesn’t want all that shit. It’s too much. It’s like filing a criminal complaint with the court and then providing-

Anne Milgram:

Putting every 302 right. Every record of every interview.

Preet Bharara:

[inaudible 01:10:05] box of documents. But the reason it’s okay in a criminal process not to provide all of that, presumably-

Anne Milgram:

Is that it’s adversarial.

Preet Bharara:

Yeah, that’s all going to be contested. At some point, the stuff that’s in the parallel file of the Woods file is going to see the light of day. You either have it or you don’t. If you don’t, you’re going to get an acquittal or a dismissal and rebuke from the judge. Here, it doesn’t see the light of day.

Anne Milgram:

Right. And that’s where I think the importance of the Inspector General can’t be … we couldn’t overstate how important it is to have someone like that.

Preet Bharara:

All right. The pandemic is affecting so many things. It’s affecting people’s lives, livelihoods, ability to make an income, education. But one other important part of democracy that’s being undermined and stressed are elections. We have a federal system, and we have a federal election coming up in November. But we have 50 states to which we delegate responsibility for holding local elections, even elections for federal office, like presidential primaries.

Preet Bharara:

A lot of people are concerned because many, many, many states, if not most states have basically stay at home orders. We keep hearing Dr. Fauci and others say every day, and you and I and others are observing this, “You’ve got to stay at home. You’ve got to stay at home. Don’t even go to the grocery store if you don’t have to.” But if you want to exercise your constitutional right to vote, unless some accommodation is made, you’re going to have to stand in close quarters with hundreds of other people at your polling place so your vote can count. That’s an unbelievably stark choice that I don’t think is necessarily being balanced well in many places.

Anne Milgram:

Yeah, I mean, look, I think we’re going to see this play out, and what’s interesting is we just saw it play out in Wisconsin. We can go through the details of that in a little bit, but we are going to see this play out because I don’t think the presidential election is going to be moved. I think it’s a date certain in November, and so the election is going to happen. The question is can Americans, if we’re still in the midst of the throws of the pandemic, and I think for what it’s worth, Juliette [Kiam 01:11:58] talked a lot about this, but we have to over-prepare. My view would be we should assume that we are going to still be in the throws of it, or that even if it abates a bit in the summer that it could be back in the fall.

Anne Milgram:

We should plan like we’re living in this world where we all have to be apart at least six feet. There are huge health concerns. Obviously the people who run the polling places, and I oversaw elections in New Jersey for a period of time. There are a lot of retirees. They’re going to be people who are older. There are people who have underlying health conditions in the states that have had their primaries go forward like Wisconsin, which is voting today. One of the things you saw is a lot of the people who are going to work the polls said that they wouldn’t go. That’s right because they’re at a health risk, and you would come in contact.

Preet Bharara:

A substantial health risk. We’re advising people in the most, I think legitimate, but alarmist tones not to do these things, not to go out in public.

Anne Milgram:

And then we’re telling them that if you want to exercise your constitutional right to vote-

Preet Bharara:

So one solution that the various states have looked at, and one in particular has been a model for this, to my mind, solves a lot of the problems is voting by mail. Now a lot of states allow that because there’s such a thing as an absentee ballot, and some states require you to have a valid reason, like why are you absent from the state, before they permit you to vote by mail. But there are states that allow it for everyone without stating a reason. There’s one state in particular that’s been a leader on this, as Senator Wyden keeps bragging about. And that’s the state of Oregon that I believe has had all mail voting for everything since 1998. We can look into the details further in future episodes because I think we’ll be talking about this for awhile. But with almost no evidence of voter fraud. By the way, in an age when we’re concerned about elections being hacked and the security of these voting machines and everything else, sometimes it makes sense to go back to the old ages.

Anne Milgram:

Yeah. One ballot, one vote.

Preet Bharara:

One vote by mail.

Anne Milgram:

One of the other things I think we should just raise in relation to Wisconsin and the very quick backdrop is that a number of states have moved the dates of their primary back. That’s obviously with consents of the legislatures and the governors. In Wisconsin the election is today, and the governor attempted very recently to push back the date of that election to basically postpone it. Also, there were a lot of questions about absentee ballots, many of which were just requested recently as the state went under a stay at home order. Obviously a lot of people were planning to vote in person, rightfully so. Then the stay at home order goes into effect. A lot of people ask for absentee ballots. It’s clear the system has been overwhelmed. There’s thousands, if not tens of thousands of requests. Many of those ballots haven’t gone out.

Anne Milgram:

The governor basically says, “We need to postpone the election because a number of our workers have called out. We cannot adequately staff the polls.” It’s really important to note that there was then litigation that was brought by the state legislature, which is Republican controlled. But I want to note why I think this is so important. It was also brought by the Republican National Committee. The President and the folks who run the Republicans on the national level are litigating this, and it’s not just Wisconsin that they’re litigating. They’re litigating these types of questions in countless states. They want people to be required to go to the polls. They do not want people to be able to have ballots and vote at home.

Preet Bharara:

One reason for that you could cynically say is because there is a concern, and Donald Trump has said words to this effect, that making it easier to vote in certain places is worse for the Republicans electorally.

Anne Milgram:

Yes, and the President said …

President Trump:

The things they had in there were crazy. They had things, levels of voting that if you ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.

Anne Milgram:

He also was making allegations that there was extensive fraud that was happening that … it was very hard to follow. I can tell you this. I think there is some voting fraud that happens, but it is of a much smaller amount than people believe actually happens, and there are ways to control for it. I think that really is a smokescreen to avoid having everyone have access to the ballots without having to go in person. Just to go back on the litigation, the Republican legislature and the litigation, basically the outcome was that people have to vote today in person. They couldn’t delay the election. Obviously there’s a law that says the election would be today. That’s what’s happening and people are being forced to go. It is really, really troubling though.

Anne Milgram:

I’ll say it’s struggling in a couple of ways. One, it feels incredibly partisan. This is not the time for that to be happening. It is not the time to be making people choose between their health and safety and their voting. Second, there was an appeal that went to the United States Supreme court. This was on a much narrower question. It was on the question of whether the district court, the federal district court in Wisconsin had said you have to return your absentee ballots by April 13th. Instead of having them to have been returned, meaning physically in the voting office by today, April 7th, they were going to allow it to be in the offices on April 13th. That went to the United States Supreme court. It was challenged again by the Republican National Committee and the state legislature in the Republican controlled state legislature in Wisconsin. What the Supreme court said is no. The absentee ballots have to be postmarked by today. And-

Preet Bharara:

Just to break that down a second. First we should note by the way, that the Supreme court was able to confer and issue its ruling not by going into the court and meeting around a conference table. They did it the way that lots of people are asking to be able to exercise their right to vote. At a safe distance from everyone else in their own remote locations. But that’s a point that some people have made. They’re not affording the same kind of safety to people who are trying to exercise their right to vote.

Anne Milgram:

Yeah. No, that’s a fair point. I mean, the other point I was going to make is that in some ways this was the court’s ruling. They did it as narrowly as they could. They really basically said, “Look. The people seeking to delay the election, they didn’t even ask for this. They didn’t ask for this extension of the deadline.”

Preet Bharara:

Yeah. We should be clear on what the thing is. The court said it is okay and the party said it is okay for the date by which the absentee ballots need to be received could be extended to seven days after the election. So from April 7th to April 13th, they could have more time to get to the ballot counters.

Anne Milgram:

That’s right.

Preet Bharara:

The question was whether or not voters could have extra days to actually cast their absentee ballot past election day, which is April 7th as you pointed out correctly. The majority, and we should say also it was a ideologically divided court, five to four. The five conservatives voted the way that they did as you described and the four liberals voted the other way. The majority said in an unsigned opinion that they were basically treating this as a narrow technical question. It was interesting to see that multiple times in the opinion, the majority said, “We are not giving an opinion as to whether or not this is wise to proceed with the election. That’s not the question before us.” Which to me makes it clear that they understand this doesn’t look so great.

Anne Milgram:

Yeah. Well this is what I was going to say. I mean, I think that there are a few big takeaways. One is it was completely partisan. It broke along Republican and Democratic lines for the Supreme court, which I’m troubled by. I think we’re going to see a lot of litigation in the federal courts and even in the Supreme court up to the November election. If this is a harbinger of things to come, it’s not a great one. The second thing is that the court suggests, and there’s a great dissent that’s written. Ginsburg writes the dissent. Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrote the dissent for the four liberal justices, and she basically writes the court’s suggestion that the current situation is not substantially different from an ordinary election boggles the mind. I think that’s exactly right. To see this as a technicality is to really ignore the fact that we are living in completely unprecedented times where up until recently people could have gone to the polls. We’ve now told them you’re supposed to be six feet apart and that you should be staying home. It changes everything. To not acknowledge that is a problem.

Preet Bharara:

As I pointed out before, I’ll just read a line from it. The majority seems to recognize that this is extraordinary and bend over backwards to stress how narrow their decision is, which flies in the face of what the needs are for this time. The majority writes, “The court’s decision on the narrow question before the court should not be viewed as expressing an opinion on the broader question of whether to hold the election or whether other reforms or modifications in election procedures in light of COVID-19 are appropriate.” That point cannot be stressed enough. It’s almost as if they’re anticipating the conversations like you and I and many, many, many other people are having that will be critical of their not reaching some accommodation in this case. The only accommodation that was being looked for in the somewhat conceitedly narrow question that was presented is in light of the fact that a lot of voters would not be able to get their absentee ballot by the date of the election, April 7th for those people, as I understand it. They should be given a little bit of a grace period in which to mark their ballot, postmark it, and send it into whoever counts the ballots.

Anne Milgram:

Yes. And that’s Ginsburg’s biggest point, which is basically you’re disenfranchising tens of thousands of people because of this late change and the way the world has evolved, people didn’t even get their absentee ballots yet. For the United States Supreme court to say that all the absentee ballots must be postmarked by today, it means that anyone who hasn’t gotten their absentee ballot yet does not have a choice. If they want to exercise their constitutional right to vote, and the right to vote appears five times in the American constitution. If they want to exercise that right, that means they’re going to have to go in person and risk their health and the health of their family and friends. And that’s just … it cannot be the right result.

Preet Bharara:

It’s not just about Wisconsin. That’s just the first skirmish. The reason why people are correctly saying how important this is, is it’s kind of a test case. It’s a harbinger of what is to come. In some states where you have a split between the governor’s office and the state legislature, you’re going to have battles like this. People are going to try to be jockeying for position for what is most electorally advantageous to them. This is giving you a little bit of a sign, not in all situations and not in all scenarios, but it’s giving you a little bit of a sign that the court may not be able to shed what has become a reputation for being divided along partisan lines, and how much accommodation there’s going to be even in the midst of this once in a century crisis.

Anne Milgram:

Yeah, agreed. I think this conversation is really important to continue having because this is going to be a huge part of our national conversation in the run up to November and the President and the RNC, the Republican National Committee, they are going to litigate very, very strongly for people to have to physically be present in the polls. I think it’s incumbent upon all of us to think about what are the ways that people can vote safely, either absentee ballot or other ways. I mean Vice President Biden has talked a little bit about drive through voting. I don’t know exactly what that would look like, but it’s time to think about it.

Preet Bharara:

I think Biden has also endorsed the idea of voting by mail too.

Anne Milgram:

Yes, he has, very strongly, very strongly. But I really think that these are the conversations that need to take place now because the longer it gets held back, the date of the election is not going to change. The only question is how we vote. Certainly for anyone who lives in a state where there’s no-fault absentee ballot voting, we should be asking for absentee ballots right now.

Preet Bharara:

The law can be changed. Virginia just changed the law recently, I believe.

Anne Milgram:

Yes.

Preet Bharara:

To allow no-fault absentee ballot voting. By the way, there’s some other irony in all this. In the midst of this discussion about vote by mail, I believe the President of the United States has requested an absentee ballot from the state that he is now an official resident of, Florida.

Anne Milgram:

Yeah. And again, Oregon is a great example. I don’t understand why we all can’t vote by mail if we want to. I think it’s the right thing. I also am a big believer in early voting. The states that allow people to cast votes for a week or two weeks up to the point in time of the election. It allows a lot more flexibility for people who otherwise might not be able to vote that specific day because of work or childcare or other issues. This conversation is long overdue. The fact that we now are in a place where we have no choice but to have it is going to … I think it’s going to change the way elections move going forward. I think frankly that’s one of the issues that the President and a number of folks are concerned about. Preet, should we close on a subject that you and I have been spending a fair amount of time talking about? Strangely maybe, but we both find it fascinating. Toilet paper.

Preet Bharara:

Yeah. This has been the subject of parlor speculation. Why is it the case that it’s harder to find toilet paper? Certainly the coronavirus has no connection to that particular fact of life that we engage in. There’s one smart person, somebody by the name of Will Oremus who wrote an article in Medium that I find fascinating, and explains this a little bit. Everyone is wondering why there’s this crazy hoarding mentality when toilet paper usage should not go up. He points out that that’s not exactly true. Now that everyone has to stay at home, and there are students home from college and students home from school during the day locally, even if there’s no psychological hoarding, maybe there’s a little bit of that like there is with some other things like food. Toilet paper usage is going up because more people are using their bathrooms at home and not going at the office and not going at school and not going at college and not going at restaurants when they’re out, et cetera, et cetera.

Preet Bharara:

By his estimation, just the fact that we’re staying at home means that the average household is using 40% more toilet paper, which is significant, which would mean there would be shortages no matter what. Then the second problem that he points out from an economic perspective is that the supply chains for home use to convenience stores and grocery stores is different from the supply chain to public accommodations and office buildings and airports and places like that. There are some companies that only supply for the home and some companies only supply for industrial purposes. As is the case with some other kinds of products, you can’t quickly switch the supply chain. Some people may appreciate that some of the industrial size toilet rolls are not easily accommodated in one’s home. There’s actually an economic reason and a pragmatic and practical reason why there are some toilet paper shortages. I don’t know who needed to know that. I did, and we thought we’d share it with you.

Anne Milgram:

I did too. I saw an article recently about how some restaurants are trying to adapt and help people. They obviously have a large supply of industrial sized toilet paper that they’re not using. There are a couple of places that are offering take out plus toilet paper.

Preet Bharara:

I don’t know what that says about the food they’re serving. It’s a little bit awkward.

Anne Milgram:

It’s-

Preet Bharara:

Only in a time of coronavirus could you actually say-

Anne Milgram:

It’s innovative.

Preet Bharara:

Take out your beans and here’s some toilet paper.

Anne Milgram:

Yeah. We have a friend in Boston who, one of her best friends tipped a delivery person with toilet paper and money. This was a few weeks ago before I think everyone understood the severity of the pandemic. The delivery person tried to give it back to the woman and she was like, “No, no. Someday you will need it.”

Preet Bharara:

Okay, well this is going to be another tough week. We’ll continue to talk about these and other things.

Anne Milgram:

Thanks so much for all the emails and notes. I mean I’ve found it so inspiring just to see what people are saying and going through and just to repeat how much we appreciate hearing from everyone.

Preet Bharara:

Let us know how you’re doing. Talk to you next weekend. Talk soon. Bye.

Preet Bharara:

That’s it for this week’s insider podcast. Your hosts are Preet Bharara and Anne Milgram. The Executive producer is Tamara [Sepur 01:27:10]. The senior audio producer is David [Tadashore 01:27:13], and the Cafe team is Julia Doyle, Matthew Billy, David Kurlander, Calvin Lord, Sam [Ozerstaton 01:27:19], and Jeff Eisenmann. Our music is by Andrew Dost. Thank you for being a part of the Cafe Insider community.

