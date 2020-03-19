Geopolitical Recession & Ruthless Leadership (with Ian Bremmer & Rahm Emanuel)

On this week’s special episode of Stay Tuned, Preet is joined by two guests.

Ian Bremmer, the president and founder of Eurasia Group, a political risk consulting firm, and GZERO Media, helps us break down the global and domestic threats posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Rahm Emanuel served as Mayor of Chicago from 2011 to 2019, overseeing the city’s passage of universal pre-kindergarten, its ongoing struggle with crime and police brutality, and its rapid expansion of public-private partnerships. A Chicago native, Emanuel has been a mainstay in Democratic politics since the 1980s, working as a top advisor to President Clinton for the majority of his presidency, holding a seat in the House of Representatives during the George W. Bush administration, and serving as Chief of Staff for President Obama in the first year of his administration. Last month, Emanuel published The Nation City: Why Mayors Are Now Running the World, an examination of the increasing importance of local leaders amid the dysfunction of the federal government.

IAN BREMMER

RAHM EMANUEL

