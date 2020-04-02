Humor in the Time of Corona (with Mike Birbiglia)

On this week’s episode of Stay Tuned, “Humor in the Time of Corona,” Preet answers listener questions about:
— The impact of COVID-19 on the 2020 Census (and how to fill it out online!)
— Whether Trump’s suggestion that he would not provide emergency assistance to “unappreciative” governors could be criminal conduct
— If cable news networks should stop broadcasting Trump’s press conferences on COVID-19
— Changing the name of the podcast to something more topical
Then, he’s joined by Mike Birbiglia, who is a comedian, writer, director, and an actor. Birbiglia does not shy away from the tough topics in his work and he shares how comedy has been a tool to help him work through personal struggles with health complications. In this sad and stressful time, Birbiglia reveals how the process of crafting and sharing jokes can be healing and cathartic. His most recent one-man show, The New One, is about the turbulent, and ultimately heartwarming, experience of becoming a parent. [Parental discretion for language and content is advised for this episode.]
To listen to Stay Tuned bonus content, become a member of CAFE Insider. And if you haven’t already, listen to this week’s full episode of the CAFE Insider podcast for free. Sign up to receive a link to the episode at cafe.com/preet.
As always, tweet your questions to @PreetBharara with hashtag #askpreet, email us at [email protected], or call 669-247-7338 to leave a voicemail.
REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS
THE Q&A
THE INTERVIEW
BIRBIGLIA SPECIALS & MOVIES
JOKES & JOKESTERS
Steven Wright:
Mitch Hedberg:
Jerry Seinfeld:
Roy Wood Jr:
LOCKDOWN ENTERTAINMENT RECOMMENDATIONS
In order for members to sign up and log in, visitors should disable ad blockers and privacy extensions. We do not serve ads or share your data.