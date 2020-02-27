Inside the Fight Against Hate (with Cynthia Deitle)

Show Notes

On this week’s episode of Stay Tuned, “Inside the Fight Against Hate,” Preet answers your questions about:

— Whether winning a Democratic majority in the Senate is preferable to a Democrat winning the presidential election

— Attorney General Bill Barr’s new policy on starting investigations into political campaigns

— The voir dire process for jury selection, and how it was executed in the Roger Stone case

The guest this week is Cynthia Deitle, former Chief of the FBI’s Civil Rights Unit. Deitle served 22 years as a special agent focused on civil rights and hate crimes. Today, she is the Director of Civil Rights Reform at the Matthew Shepard Foundation, an LGBTQ advocacy organization committed to promoting inclusiveness and eradicating hate.

