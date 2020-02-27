Inside the Fight Against Hate (with Cynthia Deitle)

Show Notes

On this week’s episode of Stay Tuned, “Inside the Fight Against Hate,” Preet answers your questions about:

— Whether winning a Democratic majority in the Senate is preferable to a Democrat winning the presidential election

— Attorney General Bill Barr’s new policy on starting investigations into political campaigns

— The voir dire process for jury selection, and how it was executed in the Roger Stone case

The guest this week is Cynthia Deitle, former Chief of the FBI’s Civil Rights Unit. Deitle served 22 years as a special agent focused on civil rights and hate crimes. Today, she is the Director of Civil Rights Reform at the Matthew Shepard Foundation, an LGBTQ advocacy organization committed to promoting inclusiveness and eradicating hate.

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

THE Q&A

“Barr says investigations into 2020 candidates must be approved by top Justice officials,” CNN, 2/6/20

“Voir dire,” Legal Information Institute

“Trump calls Stone juror ‘totally biased’ while prosecutors, defense attorneys are debating new trial,” Washington Post, 2/25/20

THE INTERVIEW

The Matthew Shepard Foundation, and the Foundation’s twitter account

Dennis Shepard’s Statement to the Court, 1999

Matt Shepard is a Friend of Mine documentary

“’Ten Years Later,’ The Matthew Shepard Story Retold,” National Public Radio, 10/12/09

The Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr., Hate Crimes Prevention Act of 2009

“Senate Passes Hate Crimes Bill,” NPR, 7/17/09

Watch: 10th Anniversary of The Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr., Hate Crimes Prevention Act, 10/15/19

ABNER LOUIMA

“Incident in the 70th Precinct,” Vanity Fair, December 1997

“Twenty Years Later: The Police Assault on Abner Louima and What it Means,” WNYC, August 2017

HATE CRIMES

JAMES BYRD, JR.