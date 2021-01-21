Dear Reader,

Greetings on this first full day of Joe Biden’s presidency. I confess I am writing in a hazy hangover of emotion, celebration, fireworks, and drink. I am tired but hopeful and happy. As on Election Day, the happiness I feel is not like the joy of a birth, but rather like the exultation at a life narrowly saved. Both feelings are welcome, but they are different. The latter leaves you on edge; the joy is mixed with relief and perhaps lingering stress about what could have been.

I think back to Barack Obama’s Inauguration twelve years ago. I was able to attend, in person, the festivities on that historic day – January 20, 2009. Because I not only worked in the Senate but for then-Chair of the Senate Rules Committee, Chuck Schumer, I was able to score – through that office and through other connections – tickets not only for me and my wife but also for my young kids and my parents.

It was a family affair on that frigid Tuesday morning, as we set out for the D.C. metro a little after 5 am. It was about 18 degrees, the kids bundled up looking like little Michelin men. Our seats were scattered among three locations, none of them great, but no one complained as we were about to see the swearing in of the first Black president in American history.

Unlike yesterday’s event, in 2009 there were throngs of cheering attendees arriving at the Capitol, everyone acting like their team had just won the Superbowl. Back then, the transition had been smooth and the results never in doubt, which gave rise to more than two months of building euphoria amongst Obama supporters, unburdened by violence or the threat of violence. Two days before, there was a joyous open air concert in front of the Lincoln Memorial, where I joined thousands to sing along to Bruce Springsteen and Bono. And later in the evening of January 20th, there would be official black-tie balls all over Washington, more than a dozen. My wife and I were lucky to be able to attend two of them. There was celebration after celebration. And in between, there were celebrations.

Though times were tough and a recession was upon us, we were riding on a wave of hope and hopeful rhetoric, carried to us convincingly by a charismatic young leader who bellowed, “Yes, we can!” and “Si se puede!” and whose iconic campaign posters literally blared that singular message: HOPE. The market was down, unemployment was up, but we had hope. It felt like we were witnessing the birth of something, something durable and strong, even permanent. Change was not only coming; change was here to stay. I was happy and hopeful.

I am happy and hopeful today also, but as I said, it’s different. And that difference is reflected in the contrast between the Obama and Biden inaugurations. The pandemic, to be sure, wrought necessary modifications. There was less pomp because of our circumstance. But arguably the greater shadow over the proceedings was the virus in our politics, the division and hatred culminating in an armed insurrection on the very same site just two weeks before.

Don’t get me wrong – as my Twitter feed will attest, I had moments of giddiness all day. There were plenty of showstopping moments during the inauguration and the nighttime concert. But the weight of recent events, the travesty of the past four years, the knowledge of national calamity averted by the removal of an unfit president, all took a toll.

The hope is real, but it comes now with a more profound understanding that change is never permanent. The hope is not muted or dulled, but tempered. And tested. Tested by the violence, the racism, the lying, and worst of all, by the acceptance of so much of it by so many leaders in our country. Our democracy was at a crossroads, and it could have gone the wrong way.

I’ve been thinking a lot about what this week’s Stay Tuned guest Evan Osnos wrote in his book about Joe Biden:

Biden said that the turmoil of 2020 had dismantled a myth deeply embedded in his consciousness. For years, he’d been telling a parable about the morning of Obama’s Inauguration: “I called my two sons and my daughter up, and I said, ‘Guys, don’t tell me things can’t change.’ ” Hunching forward in his seat, he told me that Trump had exposed the flaw in that parable. “I’m embarrassed to say, I thought you could defeat hate. You can’t. It only hides,” he said. “It crawls under the rocks, and, when given oxygen by any person in authority, it comes roaring back out.”

It comes roaring back out. We can never forget that.

Back to the Biden Inauguration: For a time, the ceremony called to mind “A Star Is Born,” but not because Lady Gaga was there. It was because 22-year-old poet Amanda Gorman wowed us with her words. Wrapped in a bold yellow coat, her head barely clearing the microphones, her voice was clear and her poetic prescription clear-eyed. The stanzas of “The Hill We Climb” soared surely, but did not elide (or hide) the rocky ground we must tread even as we look to the sky. The young laureate acknowledged the nation’s “terrifying hour” and the specter of “catastrophe.” Nevertheless, ours is “a country that is bruised but whole,” and which must assert: “How could catastrophe possibly prevail over us?” The listener notes that it is a hill we climb, not a mountain, and that we climbers are not Sisyphus; we can reach the hilltop and remain. It is hope, coupled with hard work, that gets us up that hill.

This is a hope both idealistic and pragmatic. It wants foresight as well as hindsight, a reckoning of catastrophes barely avoided and a vision of achievements that can yet be won. As Amanda Gorman told us: “One thing is certain: if we merge mercy with might and might with right, then love becomes our legacy and change our children’s birthright.”

Amen to that.

My best,

Preet

The Executive Presidency?

By Sam Ozer-Staton

On his first day in office, President Joe Biden signed a flurry of executive actions that will undo many of his predecessor’s signature policies.

Despite Biden’s focus on unity and compromise — key themes both in his campaign and in his inauguration speech — he begins his presidency with an unprecedented number of unilateral moves.

After four years of the Trump administration unapologetically pushing the limits of executive power, many of Biden’s executive orders, like rejoining the World Health Organization, simply return the country to a pre-Trump status quo.

But the politics of executive action also seem to be shifting. Biden’s former boss, President Obama, took withering criticism from congressional Republicans for his executive orders on issues ranging from climate to immigration. Yet Biden’s team hasn’t shied away from touting his barrage of executive actions as a significant accomplishment.

Jen Psaki, the new White House Press Secretary, said Wednesday that Biden “is taking historic action on Day One to advance his agenda — including signing 15 executive actions and asking agencies to take steps in an additional two areas. This compares to two Day One executive actions from Biden’s four predecessors in the White House combined.”

So what do all these executive orders do? In short, an awful lot.

On immigration, Biden has immediately halted construction of Trump’s border wall with Mexico. In a separate order, Biden strengthened the DACA program, which protects from deportation immigrants brought to the United States as children. The order also calls on Congress to pass legislation providing permanent status and a path to citizenship for DACA recipients (also known as “Dreamers”). And Biden ended the travel ban on Muslim-majority countries, a hallmark of Trump’s 2016 campaign and tumultuous first few months in office.

On climate change, Biden signed a letter to re-enter the Paris Climate Accords, which the United States will officially join in 30 days. He also revoked the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, reversed the Trump administration’s more lax vehicle emissions standards, and blocked oil and natural gas leases at national wildlife monuments.

On the Covid-19 pandemic, Biden stopped short of instituting a national mask mandate (which would likely face significant legal challenges) but signed an executive order requiring social distancing and mask-wearing by all federal employees and on all federal property. In a less enforceable move, he’s starting a “100 day mask challenge” to encourage all Americans to help stem the spread of the virus. Biden also appointed Jeff Zients, a former businessman who held a number of management roles in the Obama administration — including Director of the Office of Management and Budget and Director of the National Economic Council — as official Covid-19 response coordinator.

Biden also signaled that there is plenty more to come. He is expected to sign 10 more pandemic-related executive orders today, including one directing agencies to use the Defense Production Act to compel companies to prioritize manufacturing essential supplies.

On civil rights, Biden issued an executive order reinforcing Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to prevent discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity. He also directed Susan Rice, the incoming head of the Domestic Policy Council who served as President Obama’s National Security Advisor, to lead a “robust, interagency” effort requiring that all federal agencies make “rooting out systemic racism” a primary focus of their work. And Biden disbanded the Trump administration’s “1776 Commission,” which released a much-maligned report on Monday that historians said played down the role of slavery in the country’s founding and history.

Despite all of Biden’s early focus on executive actions, his most sweeping and ambitious policy goals will have to be passed through Congress. Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, which was released last week, faces a significant uphill climb. That is particularly true in the Senate, where, as Preet discussed with Evan Osnos on today’s episode of Stay Tuned, the existence of the filibuster prevents the passage of most legislation without 60 votes. One of the first key decisions for Biden, ever the institutionalist, will be to decide whether to endorse the destruction of the filibuster, one of the Senate’s signature institutions.

What are your reactions to Biden’s blitz of executive orders? Do you have any misgivings about the use of unilateral executive power? Or is the rise of governing by executive order an unavoidable reality of today’s hyper-polarized politics?

Write to us at [email protected] with your thoughts.

