CAFE Insider Newsletter #83

Consider this note an early version of the dreaded back-to-school essay, “What I Did Last Summer.” As some of you may have heard on Stay Tuned or seen on Twitter, I started a month-long project with my sons, ages 15 and 17. As the dog days of August were upon us and the boys had no camp or school, I wondered if we could conjure up a fun but educational enterprise for the month. Because they are both politically-interested and closely follow the news – competing in extemporaneous speech competitions during the school year – our thoughts turned to the election. After some thinking, I proposed they educate themselves about close House races and make recommendations that I would broadcast on my Twitter feed.

Importantly, I told them, I would put my money where my mouth is and make a donation to each of their picks. Before we could start, however, the boys insisted that we create a unique hashtag. Finally, voila:

Some have asked what sources and criteria the boys use in making their selections. This tweet, for example, made me smile: “Preet, I want to donate to key campaigns around the country, but I’m hesitant to do it based on the opinions of teen boys. Can I assume that they are being coached into making smart choices based on research?”

To be clear, the choices are all theirs. I reserve the right to veto a pick, but I haven’t done that yet and don’t imagine I will. They consult campaign materials, local and national press, political and polling resources like FiveThirtyEight and the Cook Political Report. For each candidate, they do a write-up for me to review, which includes policy positions, polling data, fundraising numbers, and even suggested language for tweets.

So far their approach has been fairly pragmatic. They have avoided recommending donating to either sure-things or futile longshots. Several of their earliest picks have been in races that are close and likely flippable from red to blue. (Yes, while independent thinkers, they inherited their general political leanings from their parents). I have heard them contemplate, on principle, advocating for candidates facing especially odious incumbents, even if the chances of victory are slim. We shall see.

Just five days in, it’s been a great experience. They’ve taken the responsibility seriously, and they see results. Every candidate, they have learned from Actblue, has raised considerable cash after I tweet, as followers donate along with me. They see the tweets of voters pledging to donate $5 or $10 to everyone the boys recommend.

The response from the candidates themselves has been remarkable. One reached out to me to offer the boys a remote internship on the campaign. Another recorded a two-minute video thanking and encouraging them for getting involved in the democratic process.

Of course, there are also the haters. One of them is Senator Ted Cruz. After I tweeted the boys’ recommendation of Wendy Davis, who is running to flip a seat in Texas, Cruz personally responded to the tweet, alluding to the name of the U.S. Attorney character in the show Billions:

Chuck Rhoades trying to mess with Texas. @chiproytx

Rather than rankle the boys, it tickled them. I responded:

Senator @tedcruz himself has noticed my sons’ project #housework2020, albeit in an unfunny tweet. This will probably encourage my boys to look at more Texas races. For now, they suggest you help @wendydavis flip #TX21: secure.actblue.com/donate/ davistx

My 15-year-old noted, with some pride, that Daddy’s tweet got more likes than the Senator’s.

The main point of the exercise is not to raise money. It is to engage them, educate them, show them they can have an impact. I want them to be involved and active for a lifetime in support of any cause or candidate they like, anywhere on the political spectrum. Apathy kills us, and I see in young people all over the country, especially since the Parkland shooting, more energy and awareness and activism than ever before. That is what will save us.

This has been so much fun, we will need to come up with another family project for September and another for October. All suggestions are welcome. My daughter, who is already working on a congressional campaign this summer, has asked my advice about how to help in the presidential race. For now, the boys have 26 more candidates to recommend in August. Separate and apart from the civic education, bonding with my boys has been the best. Stay tuned.

The COVID-19 Campaign

By Sam Ozer-Staton

On Wednesday, Democratic Party officials announced that this month’s Democratic National Convention, which was scheduled to take place in Milwaukee, will instead be held virtually. On the advice of public health officials, none of the planned speakers, including presidential nominee Joe Biden, will be traveling to the convention site. Instead, Biden plans to deliver a speech accepting the nomination from his home state of Delaware. The decision to effectively cancel the nominating convention — which party officials had previously attempted to preserve with a scaled-back version of the program — is just the latest disruption in a campaign season defined by the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Trump, for his part, is also making alternative convention plans. After hastily attempting to move the Republican National Convention to Jacksonville, FL, from its initial location of Charlotte, NC, Trump appears to have accepted that a traditional convention is no longer possible. In an interview with “Fox & Friends,” Trump floated the possibility of delivering his primetime nominating speech from the South Lawn of the White House. “We’re thinking about doing it from the White House because it’s easy, and I think it’s a beautiful setting,” Trump said.

Ethics experts and members of Congress from both parties have pointed out that delivering a convention speech from the White House may constitute a violation of the Hatch Act, a federal law that generally forbids using government property for explicitly political activities — with some exceptions. The president and vice president are exempt from any restrictions associated with the Hatch Act, and the law does not apply to specific rooms in the White House “which are part of the residence area or which are not regularly used solely in the discharge of official duties.” According to Richard Painter, the chief ethics lawyer in the George W. Bush administration, “He may not be violating the Hatch Act, but he is ordering other people to.” Kedric Payne, the senior director of ethics at the Campaign Legal Center, said, “Government employees cannot wear or display campaign material at the White House.” On Wednesday, members of the president’s own party expressed doubt about the idea. Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-SD), the second highest-ranking Republican in the Senate, said: “Is that even legal? I assume that’s not something that you could do. I assume there’s some Hatch Act issues or something there…I think anything you do on federal property would seem to be problematic.”

As both candidates attempt to cobble together a convention, the pandemic is upending nearly every other aspect of campaigning, including one of its most basic building blocks: field organizing. For both parties, organizing has historically centered on building a robust “ground game” — volunteers knocking on millions of doors in swing states. Amid the pandemic, Democrats have stopped knocking on doors completely, while Republicans have plowed forward with their efforts. According to national Republican Party officials, party organizers are knocking on over a million doors a week. Since the start of the general election, the Biden campaign has knocked on zero — while significantly expanding its investment in phone banking. “From now to Election Day, voters may only see one campaign at their doors,” said Elliot Echols, the RNC’s national field director.

Democrats are betting that their choice to dial back on traditional campaigning — the decision to forego door-knocking, Biden’s commitment to mask-wearing and Zoom interviews, and an entirely virtual convention — will communicate a sense of seriousness about the pandemic. Do you think it will pay off with voters, or will the Trump campaign’s aggressive tactics give him an edge? Let us know your thoughts by writing to us at [email protected]

