Related Content: Listen to full episode here

In this sample from the CAFE Insider podcast, Preet and Anne break down the shootings in Boulder, Colorado, and Atlanta, Georgia. They also discuss how prosecutors approach charges in mass shooting cases and what constitutes a hate crime.

In the full episode, Preet and Anne assess the judge’s decision in the Derek Chauvin case to keep the trial on schedule in Minneapolis, and explain the charges against two men accused of assaulting late Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick during the Capitol insurrection.

To listen to the full episode and get access to all exclusive CAFE Insider content, including audio notes from Preet, Elie Honig, Joyce Vance, Barb McQuade, Asha Rangappa, Melissa Murray, and more try the membership free for two weeks: www.cafe.com/insider

Sign up to receive the weekly CAFE Brief newsletter: www.cafe.com/brief

This podcast is produced by CAFE Studios.

Tamara Sepper – Executive Producer; Adam Waller – Senior Editorial Producer; Matthew Billy – Audio Producer; Jake Kaplan – Editorial Producer

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS:

18 U.S. Code §249 – Hate crime acts

GA Code §17-10-17. Sentencing of defendants guilty of crimes involving bias or prejudice

GA Code §16-5-1. Murder; malice murder; murder in the second degree