July 7, 2020

CAFE Insider Sample 7/7: Ghislaine, ICE & DOJ

In this clip from the latest episode of the CAFE Insider podcast, “Ghislaine, ICE & DOJ,” co-hosts Preet Bharara and Anne Milgram discuss SDNY’s indictment of Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime associate and enabler.

Please find the full References and Supplemental Materials on the CAFE website.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL INDICTED 

CLIP: SDNY acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss announces charges against Maxwell

SDNY’s indictment of Ghislaine Maxwell, 7/2/20

SDNY’s indictment of Jeffrey Epstein, 7/8/19

“Former U.S. prosecutor discusses Jeffrey Epstein’s 2008 plea deal,” NPR, 7/10/19

Rule 404: Character Evidence; Crimes or Other Acts

The Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000 

DOJ’s Guide to U.S. Federal Law on Sex Trafficking

Image of Ghislaine Maxwell posing on the British throne with Kevin Spacey

“No Federal Prostitution Charges for Spitzer,” New York Times, 10/6/08

CAFE Insider Sample 7/7: Ghislaine, ICE & DOJ

