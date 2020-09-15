Related Content: Listen to full episode here

In this sample from the CAFE Insider podcast, Preet and Anne break down the DOJ’s decision to take over the defense of President Trump in a defamation lawsuit brought by columnist E. Jean Carroll.

In the full episode, Preet and Anne discuss the resignation of Nora Dannehy, a veteran prosecutor and top aide to John Durham in the investigation into the FBI’s Russia probe, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that people convicted of felonies in Florida must pay all fines and fees before registering to vote, and more.

To listen to the full episode, and get access to all exclusive CAFE Insider content, including the newly launched United Security and Cyber Space podcasts, try out the membership free for two weeks: www.cafe.com/insider

Sign up to receive the weekly CAFE Brief newsletter, featuring analysis by Elie Honig: www.cafe.com/brief

This podcast is produced by CAFE Studios.

Tamara Sepper – Executive Producer; Adam Waller – Senior Editorial Producer; Matthew Billy – Audio Producer; Jake Kaplan – Editorial Producer

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS:

28 U.S. Code § 2679. Exclusiveness of remedy (Westfall Act)

28 U.S. Code Chapter 171—Tort Claims Procedure (Federal Tort Claims Act)

E. Jean Carroll v. Donald J. Trump notice of removal, 9/8/20