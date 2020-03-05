Misinformation Apocalypse (with Hany Farid)

Show Notes

On this week’s episode of Stay Tuned, “Misinformation Apocalypse,” Preet answers listener questions about:

— Grand jury rules, and speculation that a grand jury declined to indict former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe

— The D.C. Court of Appeals’ ruling preventing the House Judiciary Committee from enforcing its subpoena for Don McGahn’s testimony

— Trump’s defamation lawsuit against the New York Times Company

— Super Tuesday predictions and punditry

The guest is Hany Farid, a digital forensics expert and a professor at University of California, Berkeley. Farid is at the forefront of the race to develop technology that can detect visual, audio, and video manipulation. With the recent rise of AI-based fakes, also known as “deepfakes,” Farid is part of a small team of analysts creating new techniques to assist with the identification of fake content.

As always, tweet your questions to @PreetBharara with hashtag #askpreet, email us at [email protected], or call 669-247-7338 to leave a voicemail.

To listen to Stay Tuned bonus content, become a member of CAFE Insider.

Sign up to receive the CAFE Brief, a weekly newsletter featuring analysis of politically charged legal news, and updates from Preet.

THE Q&A

ANDREW MCCABE

“Andrew McCabe, Ex-F.B.I. Official, Will Not Be Charged in Lying Case,” New York Times , 2/14/20

“On the Mystery of the McCabe Grand Jury,” Lawfare , 9/13/19

The Grand Jury, Legal Information Institute

MCGAHN DECISION

The decision in House Committee on the Judiciary v. Donald F. McGahn , 2/28/20

“Court of Appeals Decision Amounts to a Constitutional Earthquake,” CNN , 3/2/20

“Dems tread cautiously on investigations after impeachment,” Politico , 3/1/20

NYT LAWSUIT

THE INTERVIEW

“Deepfakes are Getting Better, But They’re Still Easy to Spot,” Wired, 5/26/19

“Fake-porn videos are being weaponized to harass and humiliate women: ‘Everybody is a potential target,’” Washington Post , 12/30/18

Faux Rogan

PELOSI “SHALLOWFAKE”

“Speaker Pelosi at CAP Ideas Conference,” C-SPAN , 5/22/19

“Distorted Videos of Nancy Pelosi Spread on Facebook and Twitter, Helped by Trump,” New York Times , 5/24/19

LEE HARVEY OSWALD

Srivamshi Pittala, Emily Whiting, Hany Farid: A 3-D Stability Analysis of Lee Harvey Oswald in the Backyard Photo (2009)

“Settling the Controversy Over Photo of Lee Harvey Oswald,” Dartmouth News , 10/19/15

YOUTUBE & CONSPIRACY VIDEOS

Marc Faddoul, Guiilaume Chaslot, and Hany Farid: A longitudinal analysis of YouTube’s promotion of conspiracy videos (2020)

“Can YouTube Quiet Its Conspiracy Theorists?,” New York Times , 3/2/20

“Pizzagate: From rumor, to hashtag, to gunfire in D.C.,” Washington Post , 12/6/16

“5 Theories About Conspiracy Theories,” New York Mag , 2/6/20

REGULATING TECH COMPANIES

THE BUTTON