Misinformation Apocalypse (with Hany Farid)

On this week’s episode of Stay Tuned, “Misinformation Apocalypse,” Preet answers listener questions about:
— Grand jury rules, and speculation that a grand jury declined to indict former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
— The D.C. Court of Appeals’ ruling preventing the House Judiciary Committee from enforcing its subpoena for Don McGahn’s testimony
— Trump’s defamation lawsuit against the New York Times Company
— Super Tuesday predictions and punditry
The guest is Hany Farid, a digital forensics expert and a professor at University of California, Berkeley. Farid is at the forefront of the race to develop technology that can detect visual, audio, and video manipulation. With the recent rise of AI-based fakes, also known as “deepfakes,” Farid is part of a small team of analysts creating new techniques to assist with the identification of fake content.
THE Q&A
ANDREW MCCABE
MCGAHN DECISION
THE INTERVIEW
PELOSI “SHALLOWFAKE”
LEE HARVEY OSWALD
YOUTUBE & CONSPIRACY VIDEOS
REGULATING TECH COMPANIES
THE BUTTON
