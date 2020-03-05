Misinformation Apocalypse (with Hany Farid)

On this week’s episode of Stay Tuned, “Misinformation Apocalypse,” Preet answers listener questions about: 

— Grand jury rules, and speculation that a grand jury declined to indict former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe

— The D.C. Court of Appeals’ ruling preventing the House Judiciary Committee from enforcing its subpoena for Don McGahn’s testimony 

— Trump’s defamation lawsuit against the New York Times Company

— Super Tuesday predictions and punditry

The guest is Hany Farid, a digital forensics expert and a professor at University of California, Berkeley. Farid is at the forefront of the race to develop technology that can detect visual, audio, and video manipulation. With the recent rise of AI-based fakes, also known as “deepfakes,” Farid is part of a small team of analysts creating new techniques to assist with the identification of fake content.  

 THE Q&A 

ANDREW MCCABE

MCGAHN DECISION

NYT LAWSUIT

THE INTERVIEW

 PELOSI “SHALLOWFAKE”

LEE HARVEY OSWALD

 YOUTUBE & CONSPIRACY VIDEOS

 REGULATING TECH COMPANIES

THE BUTTON

