Note From Preet: It’s Still OK To Laugh

Dear Reader,

I hope you are finding ways to get through these difficult times, ways to remain socially close to the people you care about even if you must be physically distant. I hope you are following the news, but not obsessively. I hope you are tracking the virus, but not exclusively. In other words, I hope you are able to find some balance in the midst of all this isolation and (heart)breaking news.

Last week, as I’ve said, was an especially difficult one for my family. At 6:30 am on March 23rd, we got word that my father-in-law had passed. Three hours later I was scheduled to tape a Stay Tuned interview with Andy Slavitt, the former acting head of The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), about the latest and best learning regarding the Coronavirus and the country’s response. Andy has been a font of critical information, delivered rationally and credibly. He is also a person of action, not just words. I felt it was an important interview; I wanted my listeners to have the benefit of Andy’s wisdom; and so while I canceled everything else I had scheduled that day to be with my family, I did the interview.

As expected, over the course of an hour, Andy patiently and crisply broke down an array of issues, from the scarcity of PPE to the effectiveness of mitigation strategies to the severity of the economic stresses we are facing. That was important. But it was something he said to me after we taped that was important too, and I’ve been thinking about it a lot since.

What Andy said was this: you don’t have to talk about the Coronavirus 24/7. It’s okay to talk about other things too and you should. And there was something else. He said, we can’t be serious all the time, even when things are sad. We need to be able to laugh too, and that’s okay.

The rest of the morning and afternoon was spent reminiscing about my father-in-law, grieving his loss, tending to family business – with cable news all the while narrating the global tragedy in the background. Sadness in a time of sadness, as I said last week.

Just before dinner, my mind went back to what Andy had said. And it gave me an idea. I reached out to Mike Birbiglia, whom I met in 2017 at a Montreal comedy festival. Mike is a professional comedian, but more than that he’s a storyteller, who spins thoughtful and charming narratives, often hilariously at his own expense and often relating to his own serious health crises. So I texted him an invitation: “Let’s tape something human and funny for my pod?” I said, we need a break sometimes from pure COVID-19 news. And that’s how one week’s Stay Tuned guest inspired the choice for the following week’s guest.

Andy’s words, by the way, were not an epiphany. They were just a reminder. Less than a year ago, in this very space, I wrote about the role of humor in dark times and in serious places:

It’s true that the stresses on our constitutional system are dead serious, but there can be laughter at a funeral and tears at a comedy show. As I write in Doing Justice: “Laughter and jokes in some environments, say, in a high-stakes trial or in an operating room or on a military mission, may seem horrendously off-key, inappropriate, and disrespectful. I hope that is not always so. The reason? Every pressure cooker needs a release valve.

The episode with Mike Birbiglia dropped this morning. I don’t expect everyone to love it, though I did. As Mike himself observes, “Comedy is tragedy plus time.” Timing is different for everyone.

I remember from time to time one of the saddest funerals I ever attended, more than 15 years ago when I was a line prosecutor at SDNY. I got the news in the middle of a proffer session with an accused murderer we were trying to flip: the three-year old son of one of my friends at the office had died in his sleep. It was inconceivable. My daughter was also three at the time. I left the office to go home, though it was only the middle of the day. It was so tragic and unexpected, many of us found it hard to work the next few days.

There is nothing more sad than the funeral of a child. But we all went. And I will never forget when my friend got up to eulogize his son. I wondered how he was even able to stand. There was audible sobbing in the pews. But my friend got up. And he did not cry. He didn’t want us to only cry that day. He told story after story, happy stories, hilarious stories of all the good times, when his family was whole. And we laughed, not because we felt obliged, but because it was funny. I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone be so strong and brave as my friend was that day. After that, we all followed the sad small coffin to the burial ground. There was unspeakable grief all around. But there was laughter that day too. And it was provided by the boy’s own father.

We all manage differently. Not everyone uses the same salve. For some of you it may be music or poetry or fiction or art. Hopefully, it’s some combination. For my own part, I am treating myself to more comedy lately. I’ve been switching off the news to watch stand-up specials, Mike Birbiglia’s among them. I’ve been listening to bits on Spotify. And don’t tell the President, but lately when his White House press conferences start, I instead watch an episode of Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. That may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but I think it’s pretty good. Pretty, pretty good.

Be well and be kind.

My best,

Preet

DISEASE SURVEILLANCE

Buried deep within Congress’s sprawling $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package is a little-discussed provision: $500 million dollars for the CDC to quickly develop a “public health and surveillance data collection system.”

The program outlined in the stimulus represents just the latest development in a sweeping government effort to harness surveillance and data collection tools to combat the spread of the virus. Last month, the White House was reportedly in talks with tech industry leaders to leverage smartphone location data to help map the spread, and just this week, the Wall Street Journal reported that government officials at every level across the country are using location data from millions of mobile phones to help plan and coordinate a response.

Other countries, too, are turning to surveillance programs to combat the pandemic. South Korea, Italy, and Israel have each implemented programs that use tools ranging from tracking phone location data to analyzing surveillance camera footage. And authoritarian regimes like Russia and China have gone to even greater lengths, seizing on the pandemic to test drive programs that utilize facial recognition and body temperature data.

The recent expansion of potentially invasive monitoring and data analytics tools in this country, however well-intended, has civil liberties watchdogs sounding the alarm — and reminding the public about the fallout from the last time the government significantly expanded its surveillance efforts in a time of emergency, in the wake of 9/11.

What is the right balance between the dual interests of privacy and public health — and how do we know when we’ve gone too far?

The threat of high-tech surveillance and data collection to our privacy and democratic freedoms is not not new. “Yet if we are not careful,” writes the historian Yuval Harari, “the epidemic might nevertheless mark an important watershed in the history of surveillance.”

There has long been a consensus that tracking the spread of disease is essential to fighting it, a concept known as “disease surveillance.” As Professor Alan Z. Rozenshtein writes in Lawfare:

One of epidemiologists’ most powerful tools is disease surveillance—the monitoring, at both the population and individual levels, of who’s been infected and with whom they’ve interacted. . . Government-mandated disease surveillance has a long history in the United States, from the first reporting law (in colonial-era Rhode Island, for smallpox, yellow fever and malaria) to the sophisticated programs that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state public health agencies run today. But COVID-19 could drive surveillance to a much higher level.

Now, the threat of coronavirus and the pace of technological innovation is broadening the scope of disease surveillance, pushing it into the realm of biometric and GPS tracking data.

According to Peter Swire, a leading cyberlaw expert who served in advisory roles in both the Obama and Clinton administrations, this next iteration of the surveillance debate will largely center around the use of phone location data. The scale and precision of this data is staggering: “The number of mobile phone subscriptions in the U.S. has roughly quadrupled since 2001, exceeding 400 million subscriptions… [and] since the introduction of the iPhone in 2007, many users subscribe to multiple location-tracing apps.”

It is not hard to understand why location data would be a useful tool to combat the current crisis. Aggregated and anonymized data can be crucial to evaluate the effectiveness of social distancing policies, arming public health agencies with information about how many people are moving between different neighborhoods, cities, and states each day. It shows which public spaces and parks are still attracting crowds — even alerting New York City authorities that Brooklyn’s Prospect Park was still overrun with people shortly after a shelter-in-place order was put in place.

While this type of data is seen as relatively privacy-protective, anonymized data can be unmasked, privacy advocates warn. Even still, many leading civil libertarians are willing to allow for the use of location data, assuming the proper safeguards are put in place. According to Jay Stanley, a Senior Policy Analyst with the ACLU’s Speech, Privacy and Technology Project:

If location data is to be used, there must be strict policies ensuring that, whenever possible, the patient has consented to such uses; minimizing any data sharing; requiring deletion of the data when there is no longer a need to hold it; and, where it is anonymized, ensuring that no effort be made to re-identify it. If the government obtains any data, it must be fully transparent about what data it is acquiring, and from where, and how it is using that data. Any programs should come with clear sunsets to ensure they don’t outlive the effort against COVID-19.

Glenn Greenwald, the journalist and civil liberties advocate best known for his Pulitzer Prize-winning reporting on the Edward Snowden leaks, said this week that he is “much more receptive to proposals that in my entire life I never expected I would be, because of the gravity of the threat.”

While privacy advocates are increasingly willing to strike a compromise on location data, they remain concerned about another looming threat: the growing power of big tech in a time of crisis. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, several Silicon Valley giants have expanded their relationships with the government. President Trump touted a high-profile partnership with Google to launch a coronavirus website, which we now know involves tracking citizens’ private health data as the company pushes into the healthcare space. Companies like Palantir are developing untested new surveillance tools, and Amazon has taken the role of providing what amounts to essential services. According to Elettra Bietti and Jennifer Cobbe at Harvard’s Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society, it is this threat that, in the long-term, comes “dangerously close to the Chinese model of pervasive tech-enabled surveillance and lockdowns.”

In the time of coronavirus, how concerned are you about the potentially long-lasting threats to privacy? Can the dual interests of privacy and public health be effectively balanced?

