In this bonus from Stay Tuned, Vox Senior Correspondent and SCOTUS expert Ian Millhiser discusses the possibility of court packing, whether Justice Breyer should retire while Democrats have control of the Senate, and why he “blames James Madison.”
Thank you for being a member of the CAFE Insider community.
Stay Tuned with Preet is brought to you by CAFE Studios and the Vox Media Podcast Network.
Executive Producer: Tamara Sepper; Senior Editorial Producer: Adam Waller; Technical Director: David Tatasciore; Audio Producer: Matthew Billy; Editorial Producers: David Kurlander, Noa Azulai, Sam Ozer-Staton.
REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS:
- Ian Millhiser, “A new bill would add 4 seats to the Supreme Court,” Vox, 3/16/2021
- Ian Millhiser, “9 ways to reform the Supreme Court besides court-packing,” Vox, 10/21/2021
- Ian Millhiser, “Let’s Think About Court-Packing” Democracy Journal, 12/2019
- Erwin Chemerinsky, “Justice Breyer should learn from Justice Ginsburg’s mistake — and retire now,” Washington Post, 5/8/2021
- “The Fake James Madison,” Center for American Progress, 5/27/2011