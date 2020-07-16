Stay Tuned Bonus 7/16: Cory Booker

In this bonus from Stay Tuned, Preet asks Senator Cory Booker a lightning round of questions about being Newark’s mayor, who he wants to play him in a biopic, and his favorite party game.
REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS:
- Street Fight (dir. Marshall Curry), StreetFightFilm.com, 2005
- Jonathan D. Tepperman, “Complicating the Race,” New York Times, 4/28/2002
- Cory Booker Tweet about Danny DeVito, Twitter, 7/2/2014
- Werewolf: A Party Game for Devious People, PlayWereWolf.Co