In this bonus from Stay Tuned, Preet and Elie discuss both the challenges and satisfaction of commenting on breaking news in their role as CNN legal analysts.

Thank you for being a member of the CAFE Insider community.

Stay Tuned with Preet is brought to you by CAFE Studios and the Vox Media Podcast Network.

Executive Producer: Tamara Sepper; Senior Editorial Producer: Adam Waller; Technical Director: David Tatasciore; Audio Producer: Matthew Billy; Editorial Producers: David Kurlander, Noa Azulai, Sam Ozer-Staton.