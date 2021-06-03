By Sam Ozer-Staton

In March, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) released its annual count of individuals experiencing homelessness. The results, according to Secretary Marcia Fudge, were “devastating.” Homelessness had increased for the fourth straight year. On a single night in 2020, more than 580,000 individuals were homeless in the United States, including 106,000 children. Even more devastating? The “point-in-time” count was conducted on an evening in January, before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the country begins to climb out of the pandemic, it grapples with a long-standing problem that has become an acute crisis: How do we make sure that the most vulnerable among us have a place to sleep at night?

President Biden has made housing a priority in both his $1.9 trillion Covid-19 stimulus bill and his sprawling infrastructure proposal. The March relief bill included $50 billion in housing assistance, specifically allocating $5 billion toward reducing homelessness. Biden’s initial infrastructure plan earmarked $213 billion for affordable housing, a massive number that is expected to be trimmed significantly before the final version of the bill is introduced in Congress.

Despite the federal government’s recent involvement, the job of addressing homelessness also falls — as it often has — to local governments, particularly in the country’s major cities, which have become ground zero for the housing crisis.

No more is that true than in San Francisco, where the crisis is so stark that the United Nations issued a report in 2018 calling the city’s treatment of its unhoused population “cruel and inhuman” and “a violation of human rights.”

Homelessness has long been a problem and a political flashpoint in San Francisco, which now has the most billionaires per capita of any city in the world. In the 60s, the streets of the city’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood were famously a refuge for runaways and hippies. In the 90s, an incumbent mayor was defeated by a former police chief amidst a controversy around homeless encampments in the city’s Civic Center. In the early 2000s, Gavin Newsom, now the governor of California, was elected mayor behind a “Care Not Cash” ballot measure that promised to end chronic homelessness within 10 years.

Despite modest year-over-year progress in the late 2000s, the city never came close to achieving that goal. The last official count, which was conducted in 2019, put the city’s homeless population at 8,000, a 30% increase from two years prior. Others have estimated that the number could now be as high as 17,000.

All the while, the homelessness budget has continued to increase. The city now spends over $300 million annually (a 85% increase from 2005), and in 2016 it created a new agency specifically tasked with addressing homelessness. The combination of immense resources and persistent political will makes the city something of a national test case. San Francisco’s repeated efforts beg the question: is homelessness a problem that can be fixed by government policy?

On Tuesday, current mayor London Breed unveiled the latest proposal aimed at solving the city’s most intractable problem. The plan allocates an eye-popping $1 billion in fresh funds toward homelessness over the next two years — on top of the $300 million already spent on the issue each year. One of the initiatives would cap rent at 30% of a resident’s income in all of the city’s permanent “supportive housing” units. (According to recent data, one in ten of those units — which are set aside specifically for unhoused people — are currently vacant.)

The mayor’s plan also calls for 6,000 additional “housing placements” in the next year, which would be achieved through creating new supportive housing units, adding more housing vouchers, and even paying for people to take buses out of the city and back to their families. There’s also $300 million in new funding for mental health and drug treatment services, a particular focus in a city that has seen a recent spike in overdoses and where, according to some estimates, about half of the homeless population suffers from mental illness.

Not every city has struggled so mightily to address the problem. Houston (a significantly larger and less expensive city than San Francisco) pioneered a “Housing First” approach and cut homelessness in half. That effort has been praised for successfully centralizing the patchwork quilt of churches, charities, and organizations that deliver services to the homeless — and organizing them around the goal of putting people in apartments, no questions asked. San Diego, on the other hand, tried to apply similar principles and experienced much less success.

