By Sam Ozer-Staton

In 2017, a Pennsylvania 14-year-old named Brandi Levy did not make her public school’s varsity cheerleading or softball teams. Like many young people, she took to social media to voice her frustration. Levy posted a photo to Snapchat with her middle finger raised and the caption, “Fuck school fuck softball fuck cheer fuck everything.” Her coaches saw screenshots of the post, and she was suspended for a year from junior varsity cheer on the grounds that she violated team and school rules.

Levy’s parents sued the school district, sparking a debate that gets to the heart of a question that has grown ever more urgent in the age of social media: Can schools punish students for off-campus speech?

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled that Levy’s punishment violated the First Amendment. But Justice Stephen Breyer, writing for the majority, did not agree with a lower court ruling that there should be a categorical ban on regulating speech outside of school. “Unlike the Third Circuit,” Breyer wrote, “we do not believe the special characteristics that give schools additional license to regulate student speech always disappear when a school regulates speech that takes place off campus.”

Instead, the Court struck a balance, holding that “while public schools may have a special interest in regulating some off-campus student speech, the special interests offered by the school are not sufficient to overcome [Levy’s] interest in free expression in this case.”

So what are the circumstances in which a school would have a “special interest” in regulating off-campus speech? Breyer listed a number of them, from “serious or severe bullying or harassment targeting particular individuals,” to “threats aimed at teachers or other students” to “breaches of school security devices.”

The majority’s decision drew heavily on a famous 20th century free speech case, 1969’s Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District, which allowed students to wear black armbands to protest the Vietnam War. In that case, the Court held that students had not “shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate.” But the Court also erected some constraints on campus speech, ruling that schools have a special interest in regulating speech that “materially disrupts class-work or involves substantial disorder or invasion of the rights of others.”

Echoing Tinker, Breyer wrote, “[W]e do not now set forth a broad, highly general First Amendment rule stating just what counts as ‘off campus’ speech and whether or how ordinary First Amendment standards must give way off campus to a school’s special need to prevent, e.g., substantial disruption of learning-related activities or the protection of those who make up a school community.”

Instead, Breyer mentioned three general factors that mitigate against regulating off-campus student speech. First, “a school will rarely stand in loco parentis when a student speaks off campus” — meaning, parents, not teachers and administrators, have the primary responsibility of disciplining their children. Second, since off-campus speech essentially encompasses all the speech a student can engage in, “courts must be more skeptical of a school’s efforts to regulate off-campus speech, for doing so may mean the student cannot engage in that kind of speech at all.” Third, “the school itself has an interest in protecting a student’s unpopular expression, especially when the expression takes place off campus, because America’s public schools are the nurseries of democracy.”

Even though the majority did not go as far as the lower court in protecting off-campus speech, the 8-1 decision represents the first time that a student has won a free speech case at the Supreme Court since Tinker. David Cole, the legal director of the ACLU, said, “Protecting young people’s free speech rights when they are outside of school is vital, and this is a huge victory for the free speech rights of millions of students who attend our nation’s public schools.”

Do you agree that Levy should not have been punished for her Snapchat post? More broadly, what are the instances in which a school should be able to discipline a student for off-campus speech? In an age where so much student speech occurs on social media, what kinds of constraints should exist?

