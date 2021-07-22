By Sam Ozer-Staton

On Monday, the Biden administration publicly blamed China for a wide-ranging cyber attack that breached Microsoft’s Exchange email server, which supports tens of thousands of computers around the world. The attack, which is believed to have taken place in January, reportedly infected systems belonging to a range of Microsoft users including state and local governments, military contractors, and small businesses.

While the hack was first detected and reported in March, the United States’ public condemnation of Beijing represents an escalation of tensions in the already-fraught U.S-China relationship. And the Biden administration did not go it alone; it was joined by NATO and the European Union, along with the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Japan.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said China’s intelligence service “has fostered an ecosystem of criminal contract hackers who carry out both state-sponsored activities and cybercrime for their own financial gain.” But despite the strong language, the United States declined to impose sanctions on China, a step the Biden administration took against Russia in April following the SolarWinds hack, which compromised U.S. government agencies and over 100 companies.

Why did the U.S. level sanctions against Russia but not China? When pressed about the discrepancy between the administration’s approach to the two countries, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki assured that the government is “not holding back” on China, and pointed to a Department of Justice indictment, also announced on Monday, of four Chinese nationals — three security officials and one contract hacker — accused of targeting dozens of companies, universities, and government agencies in the United States and abroad.

That indictment, however, does not bring charges related to the recent attack on Microsoft’s email server, but rather alleges a campaign from 2011 to 2018 on the part of Chinese nationals to steal data with a “significant economic benefit to China’s companies and commercial sectors, including information that would allow the circumvention of lengthy and resource-intensive research and development processes.”

The decision to charge Chinese nationals in American courts is reminiscent of similar indictments, including one announced in July 2020, when two Chinese hackers were charged with stealing the intellectual property and confidential information of hundreds of companies, local governments, NGOs, and human rights activists, both in the United States and abroad.

But if those hackers — and the individuals charged in Monday’s indictment — never travel to the United States to stand trial, what is the point of bringing charges? Are these indictments nothing more than symbolic statements?

Last July, Lisa Monaco, who was then hosting CAFE’s United Security podcast and is now the Deputy Attorney General, weighed in on that very question. Speaking to co-host Ken Wainstein, Monaco called the use of indictments a “deterrence strategy,” and looked back on the decision to first charge Chinese nationals in 2014, when the Department of Justice indicted five members of China’s People’s Liberation Army on charges of economic espionage. Monaco said:

Look, this is a national security issue. We’ve got to call it out, and we should be imposing costs. We should impose costs on the Chinese government and kind of call them to account…I think that indictments can have a useful purpose. They are necessary, I would argue, but not sufficient. Right? They’ve got to be one tool in the toolbox of a number of things that the government can and should do to hold to account malicious actors, Chinese actors, Russian actors, you name it, who are both stealing our secrets and in some cases conducting destructive attacks.

On Monday, Monaco released a statement announcing the latest indictment against Chinese hackers. “The breadth and duration of China’s hacking campaigns, including these efforts targeting a dozen countries across sectors ranging from healthcare and biomedical research to aviation and defense, remind us that no country or industry is safe,” she said.

But the question remains: Do these indictments do anything significant to deter China from engaging in cyber crimes? Should the U.S. bring additional sanctions? How else should the Biden administration hold China accountable?

