01/27/2021

CAFE Studios Presents New True Crime Podcast: “Doing Justice”

Hosted by Preet Bharara, Based on His Bestselling Book

CAFE Studios and Preet Bharara, former United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York and host of Stay Tuned, are launching a new narrative podcast called “Doing Justice,” based on the real cases chronicled in Bharara’s New York Times bestselling book of the same name.

“Doing Justice” shares the stories of extraordinary cases Bharara oversaw during his tenure, exploring each from the unique perspective of a prosecutor whose job it is to grapple with urgent moral, ethical, and legal questions. Should we allow an elected official to run for re-election while he’s under investigation? When does a police officer fantasizing about kidnapping and eating women cross the legal line? Does accusing a wealthy philanthropist of crimes call for greater caution than charging an average defendant?

Listeners are transported straight into the country’s most elite and historic prosecutor’s office, and given access to the dedicated professionals who wrestle with some of the toughest questions in criminal justice.

It is not always clear how the justice system works, and Bharara is the ideal guide to unravel the mysteries behind each investigation and invite listeners along as he and his team tackle the challenges of doing justice.

As Bharara notes, “Justice is about doing the right thing, in the right way, for the right reasons. It sounds pretty straightforward, but in the end, the law doesn’t do justice. People do.”

produced in partnership with Transmitter Media.

