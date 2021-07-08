By Sam Ozer-Staton

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden hit the road to tout his infrastructure plan, a major legislative priority that has lost steam in recent weeks as negotiations in Congress have grown more tenuous, and, by the White House’s own admission, more confusing. Ahead of Biden’s trip to Illinois, White House press secretary Jen Psaki made a revealing concession: “[T]he reconciliation package, no one knows what that means,” she said, before adding: “What [Biden’s] going to do is break down all the specific details.”

The White House’s decision to take the infrastructure pitch directly to the American people represents a sharp departure from the months of backroom deal-making that has led to a fragile agreement. Biden’s strategy involves not one piece of infrastructure legislation but two. The first bill, “The American Jobs Plan,” reflects a framework agreed to last month by a bipartisan group of Senators including, among others, Mitt Romney (R-UT), Susan Collins (R-ME), Mark Warner D-VA), and Jon Tester (D-MT). That proposed deal would cost $1.2 trillion over eight years, a figure well short of the $2.25 trillion proposal Biden outlined in March. It also lacks the kind of investments in workforce training, childcare, and climate-related infrastructure that liberals in Congress have championed (and Republicans have vehemently opposed). That has caused Biden to propose a second sweeping bill, “The American Families Act,” which includes key items from the Democrats’ wishlist and would need to pass the Senate by a party-line vote in which Vice President Kamala Harris casts the tie-breaking vote.

The unusual legislative arrangement has forced Biden and Democratic congressional leaders to attempt to thread a needle: keep enough Democrats on board for the partisan “reconciliation” package without alienating the moderate Republicans necessary to pass the bipartisan bill.

Budget reconciliation, as Psaki indicated, is not something that fits well on a political bumper sticker. It’s a technical tool established by the Congressional Budget Act of 1974, which allowed certain pieces of budgetary legislation to pass with a simple majority. In practical terms, it’s an end-run around the filibuster, which requires a majority of 60 votes to advance legislation. The majority party, however, is only able to deploy the tactic twice in a single congressional term. The Democrats already played their first reconciliation card in March to pass the $1.9 trillion Covid relief package, Biden’s signature legislative achievement to date.

Democratic leaders in both chambers have insisted that they won’t vote on the bipartisan bill until the Senate passes the reconciliation bill. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said last week: “There ain’t gonna be no bipartisan bill, unless we have a reconciliation bill. As I said, there won’t be an infrastructure bill, unless we have a reconciliation bill. Plain and simple. In fact, I use the word ain’t. There ain’t going to be an infrastructure bill, unless we have the reconciliation bill passed by the United States Senate.”

Biden’s two-track balancing act has received significant criticism on both sides. Former Senator and Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Joe Lieberman (D-CT), long one of the most conservative Democrats in Congress, argued in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that Democrats should simply accept the existing bipartisan infrastructure framework without tying it to a reconciliation package. “I hope [Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi] rethink their strategy,” he wrote. “President Biden has agreed to an infrastructure proposal with a bipartisan Senate group and the House Problem Solvers Caucus. Linking it to a separate multitrillion-dollar partisan reconciliation bill would likely end with passage of neither…This is the kind of political gamesmanship that makes Americans cynical about our government and the people in it.”

Meanwhile, many Democrats view the reconciliation package as a critical opportunity to address the existential threat of climate change. Ron Wyden (D-OR), the Chair of the Senate Finance Committee, said of the bipartisan deal: “It will not include comprehensive clean energy policy, and I am not willing to support throwing climate change overboard. The two bills have to be directly connected.” And progressive voices like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) have advocated for simply moving forward with the reconciliation package and torpedoing the bipartisan negotiations. In response to a picture of the all-white 10-Senator bipartisan coalition, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted last month: “The exclusion & denial of our communities is what DC bipartisan deals require. That’s how you get GOP on board: don’t do much/any[thing] for the working class & low income, or women, or [people of color] communities, or unions, etc. We must do more.”

What do you make of the Democrats’ two-track approach? Should they accept a bipartisan infrastructure bill? Or would it be a mistake to abandon efforts at more sweeping legislation — even if those efforts risk losing it all?

