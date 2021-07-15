By Sam Ozer-Staton

On Monday, a group of Texas Democratic lawmakers fled the state on a chartered plane, staging a dramatic exit to prevent the state legislature’s Republican majority from passing a restrictive voting measure.

The Texas Republicans’ bill, which advanced out of committee and to the floor of the House over the weekend, includes some of the most aggressive voting restrictions in the country. Among other provisions, the legislation would ban 24-hour voting and drive-through voting; add new voter identification requirements for voting by mail; increase the criminal penalties for election workers who make errors; and significantly expand the authority of partisan poll watchers.

Monday’s flight was not the first time that Texas Democrats have employed last-ditch tactics to prevent a roll-back of voting rights. In late May, they walked out of the Texas statehouse in an effort to deny their Republican colleagues a quorum.

Gov. Greg Abbott responded to that initial act of protest by calling a 30-day special session that began last Thursday. Rather than participate in a vote that they would almost certainly lose, 51 out of the 67 Texas House Democrats headed to DC to lobby the U.S. Senate to take up HR-1, a sweeping piece of federal voting rights legislation.

“We have to decide if we are going to stand for democracy,” said State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer, who led the effort to leave the state. “We want the nation to join us and we want the U.S. Senate to hear us and act.”

And it doesn’t look like they’ll come back soon. At a press conference held upon landing, the Democrats said they were prepared to stay in DC until the conclusion of the special session on August 6th.

The rules of the Texas State House state that without a quorum, “no business shall be transacted, except to compel the attendance of absent members or to adjourn.”

Texas Republicans have threatened the Democrats with drastic measures to compel them to return. “As soon as they come back into the state of Texas, they will be arrested, they will be cabined inside the Texas Capitol until they get their job done,” Gov. Abbott told a local Austin television station.

Despite the Democrats’ principled stand, they are without additional tools to prevent passage of the bill. As members of the Democratic caucus have admitted, this can’t go on forever. “We can’t hold this tide back forever. We’re buying some time. We need Congress and all of our federal leaders to use that time wisely,” said Democratic State Rep. Chris Turner.

The group of fleeing Texas lawmakers has become a lightning rod for both criticism and praise. Speaking at an event in Detroit, Vice President Kamala Harris said: “I applaud them standing for the rights of all Americans and all Texans to express their voice through their vote unencumbered.”

But the lawmakers have also come under fire for undermining the democratic process in Texas — in the name of protecting democracy. At a press conference, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell accused his Democratic colleagues — many of whom support abolishing the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation by a razor-thin margin — of hypocrisy. “I noticed that the Democratic minority in the Texas legislature is up here today. I think it’s quite interesting to see the Democratic majority in the U.S. Senate concerned about minority rights in the Texas state legislature,” McConnell said.

