All is not well in the Happiest Place on Earth. The Walt Disney Company, which owns Marvel Studios and produces the hit Avengers films, finds itself the target of a lawsuit filed by one of its biggest stars, the actress Scarlett Johansson.

In a complaint filed last week in Los Angeles Superior Court, Johansson alleges that Disney breached her contract by releasing the long-awaited film “Black Widow” directly on its streaming service, Disney+. The dispute, which has largely been covered as a food fight between a wealthy star and an even wealthier company, could signal a sea change in how actors are compensated across Hollywood. It also represents an inflection point for a business that has quickly become dominated by streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney+, a shift accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

First, a bit of movie business 101. Most Hollywood blockbusters have historically been “theatrically released” — that is, they’ve been released exclusively in theaters before being widely released via streaming platforms, DVD, or VHS. For years, Hollywood’s biggest stars have negotiated contracts that include incentives tied to box office performance. For a star like Johansson, backend compensation could be worth tens of millions of dollars. Her most recent contract, which included a lucrative box office bonus, was negotiated years before the launch of Disney’s streaming service and the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, which shuttered theaters around the world.

But last month, against the wishes of Johansson’s representatives, Disney released “Black Widow” on its streaming service on the same day that the film was theatrically released. For an additional charge of $30, Disney+ subscribers could watch the film in the comfort of their own homes. According to Johannson’s lawsuit, Disney’s decision to bypass the exclusive theatrical release cannibalized its box office profits in favor of its streaming profits, in the process shortchanging the actress of her full performance bonus.

Disney responded to Johannson’s lawsuit in uncharacteristically personal terms. “There is no merit whatsoever to this filing,” the company wrote in a statement, adding that the suit is “especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.” Disney also took the unusual step of making public the financial details of Johansson’s deal, saying: “The release of Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20 million she has received to date.”

Disney’s statement received significant criticism, both from influential entertainment industry figures and from women’s groups that characterized the sharp-tongued response as “gendered.” In a joint statement, the groups Women in Film, ReFrame, and Time’s Up said:

“While we take no position on the business issues in the litigation between Scarlett Johansson and the Walt Disney Company, we stand firmly against Disney’s recent statement which attempts to characterize Johansson as insensitive or selfish for defending her contractual business rights. This gendered character attack has no place in a business dispute and contributes to an environment in which women and girls are perceived as less able than men to protect their own interests without facing ad hominem criticism.”

While contentious litigation involving A-list celebrities and millions of dollars may seem like the stuff of the gossip pages, the Johansson lawsuit is reflective of several converging aspects of our rapidly-changing culture: an entertainment industry that has been disrupted by pandemic and technology, a culture of sexism (and a stubborn pay gap) in Hollywood and beyond, and an ongoing debate over corporate power and profits.

