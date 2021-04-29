By Sam Ozer-Staton

The Supreme Court’s new conservative majority is finally asserting itself. In a controversial 6-3 decision, the Court ruled that a judge need not find “permanent incorrigibility” before sentencing a juvenile offender to life-without-parole. The case, Jones v. Mississippi, represents a sharp break from the Court’s recent trend toward forgiveness and rehabilitation for young offenders.

At the center of the case is Brett Jones, a Mississippi man who, at the age of 15, murdered his grandfather. In August of 2004, Jones was living with his grandparents in the small town of Shannon, Mississippi. After Jones’s grandfather, Bertis, discovered Jones’s girlfriend in Jones’s bedroom, the two family members got into a heated argument. A few hours later, the argument escalated and turned violent, and Jones stabbed his grandfather eight times with a kitchen knife, killing him. Jones then haphazardly attempted to cover up the murder before being detained at a gas station several miles from the house.

Jones was convicted of murder, and a Mississippi judge sentenced him to life-without-parole, the mandatory sentence in the state at the time. But in the years since Jones was sentenced, the Supreme Court decided two landmark cases on mandatory life-without-parole sentences for juveniles, Miller v. Alabama in 2012, and Montgomery v. Louisiana in 2016.

In Miller, the first of those decisions, the Court held that “the Eighth Amendment permits a life-without-parole sentence for a defendant who committed a homicide when he or she was under 18, but only if the sentence is not mandatory and the sentencer therefore has discretion to impose a lesser punishment.”

In the wake of that decision, the Mississippi Supreme Court ordered that Jones be resentenced consistent with the new precedent. At the resentencing, the judge acknowledged that he now had the discretion to impose a more lenient sentence, but determined that life-without-parole remained the appropriate sentence.

Jones appealed that decision, arguing that both Miller and the ensuing Supreme Court decision in Montgomery required that the sentencing judge determine that Jones was incapable of rehabilitation before sentencing him to life-without-parole.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, writing for the majority, rejected Jones’s challenge. “Jones’s argument that the sentencer must make a finding of permanent incorrigibility is inconsistent with the Court’s precedents,” Kavanaugh wrote. He continued: “In Miller, the Court mandated ‘only that a sentencer follow a certain process—considering an offender’s youth and attendant characteristics—before imposing’ a life-without-parole sentence.”

That rationale did not satisfy Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who penned a scathing dissent accusing Kavanaugh and the conservative justices of “twist[ing] precedent” and “distort[ing] Miller and Montgomery beyond recognition.”

“Such an abrupt break from precedent demands ‘special justification,’” Sotomayor wrote, invoking a Kavanaugh opinion written last term. Because the majority did not provide one, she wrote, “the Court is fooling no one.” She concluded: “If sentencing discretion is all that is required, far too many juvenile offenders will be sentenced to die in prison.”

Sotomayor was joined in her dissent by Justices Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer, the other two members of the Court’s liberal bloc. Court-watchers see the 6-3 decision as a harbinger of things to come, particularly with respect to the Court’s posture on rehabilitation for offenders. “It’s like the wind was blowing one way and now it’s blowing in the opposite direction,” Donald Ayer, a Republican former deputy attorney general, told NPR’s Nina Totenberg.

