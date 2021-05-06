By Sam Ozer-Staton

On Tuesday’s episode of CAFE Insider, Preet and Joyce discussed the recent grand jury indictment of three Georgia men in connection with the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was shot while jogging last February. The indictment caught the attention of legal observers, in part because the Justice Department took the unusual step of bringing federal charges in a case that had already been charged in state court. The indictment was notable for another reason: it charged the defendants with hate crimes.

Federal hate crime charges are notoriously difficult to bring. Of the thousands of hate crimes that are reported every year, precious few land in the hands of the federal government, and even fewer result in charges. The federal hate crimes statute, 18 U.S. Code §245(b), requires that prosecutors prove the defendant was motivated by intolerance towards “[A]ny person because of his race, color, religion or national origin.”

In the Arbery case, federal prosecutors brought additional charges that require a lower burden of proof, including attempted kidnapping charges against all three defendants, and two separate counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence. As Joyce explained this week on Insider, “The government bears the burden of proving racial animus beyond a reasonable doubt, which can be a real stumbling block in the federal cases. That’s probably why the kidnapping charge is there too.”

The charges in the Arbery case come as the nation engages in a wider conversation about hate crimes legislation. In the wake of the surge of anti-Asian violence in the United States, President Biden called on Congress to pass a new piece of hate crimes legislation, the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act. The bill would require the attorney general to put a Justice Department official in charge of reviewing COVID-19-related hate crimes for at least a year. It would also compel the DOJ to issue guidance to state and local law enforcement on how to create a comprehensive online reporting system in multiple languages.

Hate crimes targeting Asian Americans have historically been underreported, and charges have rarely been sought. Proving a racist motive can be particularly difficult with attacks against Asians, legal experts say. “There’s a recognizable prototype with anti-Black or anti-Semitic or anti-gay hate crime,” Lu-in Wang, a law professor at the University of Pittsburgh, told the New York Times in March. “They’re often more clear-cut.”

As lawmakers look to stem the spate of hate by passing more hate crimes legislation, not everyone in the legal community is convinced of that approach.

The existence of hate crime legislation, which was first passed in 1968, has long been hotly debated. At the heart of that debate is the First Amendment. How, the argument goes, can otherwise constitutionally-protected speech be an element of a crime? In a landmark 1993 case, Wisconsin v. Mitchell, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that a Wisconsin hate crimes statute did not violate the First Amendment. In that decision, Chief Justice William Rehnquist famously wrote, “[T]he Wisconsin statute singles out for enhancement bias-inspired conduct because this conduct is thought to inflict greater individual and societal harm.” In short, more harm should require more punishment.

But that decision did not put the hate crimes debate to rest. Today, the argument against such legislation centers on two more practical concerns: the difficulty of proving motive, and the effectiveness of enhanced punishment as a deterrent against hate.

In a Pace Law Review article on the “negative ramifications of hate crimes legislation,” Briana Alongi engaged in a broader critique of punitive justice, writing: “The idea that a hate crime perpetrator will really refrain from harming another person due to enhanced penalties is inconclusive because there is no substantial, reliable evidence to prove these theories.”

What do you think about hate crime legislation? Do you believe the recent push for additional laws will help stem the rise of hate-based violence? Should it be easier to bring hate crime charges?

