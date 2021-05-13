By Sam Ozer-Staton

Last week, the Biden administration threw its support behind a measure that would waive intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines, a move aimed at lessening barriers to vaccine production in the world’s poorest countries. The waiver would allow multiple companies to start vaccine production sooner, instead of concentrating manufacturing in the hands of a small number of patent holders.

The Biden administration’s announcement, which was celebrated by progressives and decried by the pharmaceutical industry, sets up a major battle at the World Trade Organization (WTO), the body in charge of writing the rules of global trade.

The job of putting together an international coalition to waive vaccine patents falls to Katherine Tai, the U.S. Trade Representative. In a statement, Tai called the decision an “extraordinary measure,” adding that “the Administration believes strongly in intellectual property protections, but in service of ending this pandemic, supports the waiver of those protections for COVID-19 vaccines.” But as a matter of diplomacy, getting the job done will not be easy. “[The] negotiations will take time,” Tai warned, “given the consensus-based nature of the institution and the complexity of the issues involved.”

The Biden administration’s decision is a sharp break from the United States’ previous position on patent waivers. In October of 2020, when India and South Africa introduced a resolution at the WTO that would have waived intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines, the United States and the European Union were key roadblocks to its passage.

Earlier this month, India and South Africa renewed their effort to pass a waiver at the WTO, where they were joined by 60 other developing nations. (India and South Africa led a similar effort in the 1990s to lift patents for AIDS medications, which, according to the United Nations, saved tens of millions of lives.)

It appears that the worsening crisis in India and other countries — as well as political pressure from within the United States — has influenced the Biden administration’s calculus. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Biden and pressed him to support the waiver, and nine Democratic Senators, including Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), signed a letter that said: “[D]elaying vaccine deployment in the developing world to lock in profit-boosting patent protections threatens the safety of the American public that financed the vaccines in the first place.”

While progressives like Sanders and Warren have applauded the Biden administration’s decision, it has received significant pushback from the drug industry, whose representatives claim that it would increase competition for limited ingredients, slow production, and lead to counterfeit vaccines.

A patent waiver would “undermine our global response to the pandemic and compromise safety,” said Stephen Ubl, the head of the PhRMA Association, a leading trade organization that represents the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Dr. Michelle McMurry-Heath, who leads the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, a similar advocacy group, said: “Handing needy countries a recipe book without the ingredients, safeguards and sizable work force needed will not help people waiting for the vaccine.”

The European Union has also expressed its reservations about the idea. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the EU was “ready to discuss any proposals that address the crisis in an effective and pragmatic manner,” but suggested that the primary goal for wealthy countries should be exporting doses, not weakening intellectual property rights. “We call upon all vaccine-producing countries to allow export and to avoid measures that disrupt the supply chains,” von der Leyen said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the most powerful leader in the EU, also threw cold water on the idea. “The limiting factor in vaccine manufacturing is production capacity and high quality standards, not patents,” Merkel’s spokeswoman said in a statement.

For its part, the Biden administration has acknowledged that a patent waiver would not be a panacea. “Intellectual property rights is part of the problem,” White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said last Sunday on CBS’s Face The Nation. “But really, manufacturing is the biggest problem.”

