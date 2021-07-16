By Jake Kaplan

Here are some of the legal news stories making headlines this week:

Reports indicate that Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg resigned from many leadership positions within the organization just days before his recent indictment on charges including an alleged 15-year tax fraud scheme.

Weisselberg has worked for the Trump family since 1973, starting out as a bookkeeper and ultimately rising to Chief Financial Officer of the Trump Organization.

Recently, a Manhattan grand jury indicted Weisselberg on 15 counts, which included grand larceny, tax fraud, and falsifying business records. Ten of the counts also charged entities of the Trump Organization.

This week, records revealed that Weisselberg no longer holds leadership positions in at least 54 Trump Organization subsidiaries. For example, Weisselberg was previously listed in Florida state records as treasurer, director, vice president, and secretary of the Trump Payroll Corporation (one of the indicted entities). But now, Trump’s sons Donald Jr. and Eric Trump share those roles.

Legal experts suggest there are many reasons why an officer would leave leadership positions amid legal troubles. On one hand, for the business to continue to operate, insurers and lenders need to have faith in the company’s financial information. On the other hand, Dan Goldman posited on Twitter that it could be the Trump Organization’s defense strategy to distance itself from Weisselberg.

As of now, there is no indication that Weisselberg intends to leave the Trump Organization. According to a Washington Post source , “Allen Weisselberg’s at the company. He’s got a job. He’s going to remain at the company.”

And it was a busy week in Washington.