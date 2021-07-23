Paul Hodgkins to eight months in prison for obstructing an official proceeding — the counting of the electoral votes. Hodgkins is the first insurrectionist to be sent to jail for his conduct on January 6th.

On Monday, a federal judge in the District of Columbia

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that he was fired from the DEA for attending the riot at the Capitol, but prosecutors allege that, weeks before January 6th, Ibrahim informed the DEA that he was planning to resign.

revealed that former Drug Enforcement Administration special agent Mark Ibrahim is facing federal charges for, among other things, bringing his service firearm onto Capitol grounds and lying to the FBI. In March, Ibrahim

There is a lot of drama surrounding which members of the House will serve on the select committee that will investigate the insurrection. Last month, the House approved a

measure

to launch the committee, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi nominated eight representatives to sit on it (seven Democrats and Republican Rep. Liz Cheney). This week, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

announced

his five Republican suggestions to fill the remaining seats, including Reps. Jim Banks and Jim Jordan. However, Pelosi, who, according to the legislation authorizing the committee, must provide “consultation” on all nominees,

refused

to seat Banks and Jordan. In response, McCarthy

pulled

all five of his nominations and said Republicans would pursue their own investigation of January 6th.