For weeks, there was a lot of drama surrounding which members of the House would

serve

on the committee. Ultimately, nine Representatives (seven Democrats and two Republicans) were selected to sit on the committee. The Democrats on the committee include chairman Bennie Thompson, Adam Schiff, and Jamie Raskin. The Republicans on the committee are Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

appointed

Kinzinger to the committee earlier this week, following House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s

withdrawal

of his nominations, which Pelosi had previously blocked.