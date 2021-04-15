By Sam Ozer-Staton

On Wednesday, hundreds of the country’s most influential companies and corporate executives signed on to a new statement opposing “any discriminatory legislation” that would make it harder for people to vote.

The statement, which was signed by companies including Amazon, Google, and BlackRock, represents the latest development in a growing debate over the role that private companies should play in our civic and political life, particularly when it comes to hot-button civil rights issues.

That debate has grown more contentious in the weeks following Georgia’s new restrictive voting law, which, among other things, heightens voter ID requirements, limits the use of ballot drop boxes, criminalizes providing food and water to people in line to vote, and expands the state legislature’s power over election administration.

Georgia is not alone. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, by the end of last month, 361 laws in 47 states had been introduced to restrict voting rights. Michael Waldman, the president of the Brennan Center (and a former Stay Tuned guest), told the Washington Post: “Legislatures are rushing to enact restrictive voting laws, the most significant since the Jim Crow era.”

The Georgia bill, the highest-profile of the bunch, was sharply condemned by companies operating in the state, including Delta Airlines and Coca-Cola. Major League Baseball pulled its All-Star Game from Georgia, sparking calls for similar boycotts.

Republican leaders have characterized those actions as partisan attacks on a legitimate policy. In a statement, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell threatened “serious consequences” for companies “dabbling in behaving like a woke parallel government.” He continued, “Businesses must not use economic blackmail to spread disinformation and push bad ideas that citizens reject at the ballot box.” McConnell was widely mocked when, at a news conference on Tuesday, he summarized his position with, “My warning to corporate America is to stay out of politics,” before quickly adding: “I’m not talking about political contributions.”

That didn’t stop several prominent Black business leaders — led by Ken Chenault, the former CEO of American Express, and Ken Frazier, the CEO of Merck — from organizing the most sweeping condemnation yet of voter restrictions. Wednesday’s statement, which appeared in full-page advertisements in both The New York Times and The Washington Post, was a broad affirmation of voting rights; it did not mention specific legislation nor offer particular policy prescriptions.

“There is overwhelming support in corporate America for this principle of voting rights,” Chenault told the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. “The right to vote is fundamental to America. It is not a partisan issue.”

But not all business leaders see the issue as non-partisan. Several notable companies, including Walmart, opted not to sign the statement. The company’s CEO, Doug McMillon, who also chairs the powerful Business Roundtable lobby group, explained his decision in a letter to employees. “We are not in the business of partisan politics,” he wrote. “While our government relations teams have historically focused on core business issues like tax policy or government regulation, Walmart and other major employers are increasingly being asked to weigh in on broader societal issues such as civil rights.” Despite not signing the statement, McMillon added: “We do want to be clear that we believe broad participation and trust in the election process are vital to its integrity.”

Jamie Dimon, the longtime chief executive of JP Morgan Chase, also declined to sign on to the statement. JP Morgan made its own strong statement on the importance of voting rights last month, and Dimon has been one of Wall Street’s loudest and most influential voices on social issues, including posing for a picture kneeling in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

According to The New York Times’ Andrew Ross Sorkin (who is scheduled to appear next week on Stay Tuned), companies are concerned about getting forced down a slippery slope. “As the debate over voting legislation intensifies, many companies do not want to feel pressured to take stands on specific legislation, state by state,” Sorkin wrote.

To what extent should companies play a role in shaping legislation tenuously related to their business interests? Do companies have an obligation to speak out against laws that they deem discriminatory? Should they do so at the expense of their shareholders?

Let us know what you think by writing to us at [email protected]