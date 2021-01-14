Dear Reader,

Since my last note, we ushered in a new year; four amazing contributors joined CAFE; we announced the new Doing Justice podcast; and my son got into college. Also, as a nation, we went through some things. There was an insurrection at the Capitol, a second impeachment of President Trump, and 70,000 more Americans succumbed to COVID.

A lot has happened in a short time, much of it terrible and tragic. The insurrection has shaken us, but its aftermath suggests a ray of hope about the future of Trump and maybe even Trumpism.

I have openly worried that even after Trump leaves office, we would not be rid of him or his toxicity. Even in defeat, there was reason to fear his strength, continued influence, and future daily intrusions into our consciousness. Despite Trump’s defeat, supplicants like Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz sought Trump’s mantle (and voting base) by persisting in the election lie. Despite the defeat, party stalwarts stood with Trump.

Despite decisively losing the popular and electoral college votes, with his continuing corporate support and gargantuan social media followings, Trump remained the man to beat in 2024. In the interim, the credible speculation went, he could incubate and grow a massive media enterprise that would outpace Fox News.

Just a week ago, you could bet that Trump would remain powerful and prolific, continue to be a fixture in the news and in political discussions. He would stay relevant and strong and capable of a comeback.

But almost overnight, in the wake of the insurrection he incited, all that has changed. Somehow, Donald Trump managed to snatch oblivion from the jaws of defeat. And oblivion, of course, is what Trump fears most.

With the shocking loss of life and Trump’s role in encouraging the rioting, the world seems different, and since last week, he has lost and lost and lost again. Being a loser, of course, is the other thing Trump fears most.

He lost cabinet secretaries Elaine Chao and Betsy Devos. He lost Mick Mulvaney and Mitch McConnell, who reportedly said he will never speak to Trump again and is open to voting aye in the Senate impeachment trial. For obvious reasons, Trump lost his own VP, Michael Pence, whom rioters wanted to hang at the Capitol. And he lost a host of significant staff to boot. If you are not inclined to award gold stars to Trump enablers jumping ship at the last possible moment, you are in the right. I am not so inclined either. But, to the extent that every tardy act of defiance and rejection helps to marginalize Trump and render him a punchline, that is good for America.

Trump lost more than personnel and political allies. He’s lost 11 points in the polls, with his approval down to an anemic 33 percent, according to Quinnipiac.

He’s lost his megaphones. He lost Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. Without 89 million Twitter followers to kvetch to, Trump has lost the power to regularly inflame and change the subject on cable news with 280 characters strung together in ungrammatical and incendiary fashion.

But that’s not all. He lost his financial institutions, both Deutsche Bank and Signature Bank. He also caused the majority of the House Republican caucus to lose donations from a growing number of corporations because of their support of the election lie.

And it’s even worse than that. Never mind that the first line of every Trump obituary will contain the phrase “twice-impeached,” what has reportedly vexed him most? That officials of the PGA championship canceled plans to let Trump’s Bedminster, N.J., golf club host the event in 2022. As New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted, “He’s angry about impeachment, people who have spoken to him say. But the reaction to the PGA decision was different order of magnitude.”

Trump had just 14 days left, just a fortnight. Everything that has befallen him in the last week was his own doing. He wasn’t outsmarted by wily Democrats or undermined by disloyal lieutenants or cut down by the mainstream media. He was done in by his own pathetic narcissism and fundamental indecency.

He could have inspired his base and shown some departing grace; instead, he fomented a riot.

Donald Trump betrayed America, and in so doing, ruined his 2024 chances, increased his criminal exposure, and undercut his own future. For a Trump, he committed the ultimate act of self-destruction: he killed his brand.

“Solar Winds” Retaliation?

By Sam Ozer-Staton

Last Tuesday, hours before the insurrection attempt at the Capitol shook the nation, the Intelligence Community released its assessment of last month’s massive “SolarWinds” hack of the government’s cyber infrastructure.

In a joint statement, a task force made up of several agencies — including the FBI, NSA, ODNI, and CISA — concluded: “This work indicates that an Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) actor, likely Russian in origin, is responsible for most or all of the recently discovered, ongoing cyber compromises of both government and non-governmental networks.”

The statement was the first formal acknowledgment by executive branch officials that Russia was likely behind the hack, and it stood in stark contrast to President Trump’s attempts to downplay the Kremlin’s involvement.

On December 19th (before Twitter permanently banned Trump’s account), the President tweeted: “The Cyber Hack is far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality. I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control. Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens because Lamestream is, for mostly financial reasons, petrified of discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!)”

The cyber attack, which government officials believe began over 10 months ago and affected over 250 businesses and federal agencies, was detected not by one of the government agencies tasked with cyberdefense, but by FireEye, a private cybersecurity company.

The exact nature of the attack remains unclear. According to David Sanger, New York Times national security correspondent and former guest of Cyber Space, “American officials are still trying to understand whether what the Russians pulled off was simply an espionage operation inside the systems of the American bureaucracy or something more sinister, inserting ‘backdoor’ access into government agencies, major corporations, the electric grid and laboratories developing and transporting new generations of nuclear weapons.”

The scope of the attack exposes the extent of the government’s vulnerability to the cyber threat, and it raises questions about the effectiveness of its current defense strategy. That strategy, according to Jack Goldsmith, the Harvard Law Professor and former guest of Stay Tuned, is known as “defend forward”:

The U.S. approach to preventing these breaches appears to involve five elements: (a) tighten insider controls, (b) thicken defenses, (c) indict (but very rarely prosecute) responsible individuals, (d) impose sanctions on the responsible countries and (e) live in adversary networks to monitor and interrupt actions against the United States before they begin.

U.S. Cyber Command, which is led by General Paul Nakasone, has credited its strategy with preventing interference in the 2020 election, which the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has called “the most secure in American history.”

But while the federal agencies responsible for cyber defense were focused on election security, the Russians pulled off a sprawling attack right under their noses. According to the Times’ Sanger, “Russia aimed [the attack] not at the election system but at the rest of the United States government and many large American corporations.”

Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said the attack “could be our modern day, cyber equivalent of Pearl Harbor.” And Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) told MSNBC: “It’s pretty hard to distinguish this from an act of aggression that rises to the level of an attack that qualifies as war. It is as destructive and broad-scale an engagement with our military systems, our intelligence systems, as has happened in my lifetime.”

So if the Russia hack is an act of war, how should the United States respond? And with so much of the cyber war taking place in secret, how would the public even be aware of a counter-attack?

The complexity of the “defend forward” approach, which reads more like the subject of academic journal articles than a political bumper sticker, exposes the difficulty of portraying the cyber threat in terms accessible to the public. For most citizens, the attacks don’t feel like Pearl Harbor.

With the Biden administration set to take office, national security experts are anticipating a tougher stance towards Russia on many fronts. In the age of cyber combat, the very notion of what constitutes “war” is in flux. But at what point should the United States respond to Russia’s provocations in a way that more closely resembles traditional warfare?

Amy Gardner is a national political reporter at The Washington Post. She broke the audio of the startling call between President Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — where Trump pressured Raffensperger to overturn the results of the election in Georgia.

