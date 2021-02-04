Dear Reader,

The insurrection of January 6th remains top of mind, not only because it is the focus of an unprecedented second impeachment trial for a U.S. president, not only because we just saw felled Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick honored in the rotunda desecrated by the rioters who killed him, and not only because news of criminal charges against those rioters keeps breaking.

The deadly insurrection is top of mind also because, weeks later, details of the day continue to emerge. New video clips, with new angles and implications, keep surfacing. And fresh first-person testimonials offer a deeper perspective on how catastrophic that day was and how much worse it could have been.

One of those remarkable testimonials came this week from Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, or AOC, in the form of a widely-watched Instagram Live feed. For an hour, AOC narrated her experience on January 6th, with both color and emotion. What she described was galling, heartbreaking, and riveting all at the same time.

She revealed that she is a survivor of sexual assault. She explained how and where she hid. She responded to those who have made ludicrous calls to move on in the aftermath of the mayhem:

“The reason I say this and the reason I’m getting emotional in this moment is because these folks who tell us to move on, that it’s not a big deal, that we should forget what’s happened, or even telling us to apologize. These are the same tactics of abusers. And I’m a survivor of sexual assault.”

Then there was this frightening assessment: “I thought I was going to die.” Millions of people have now seen and heard AOC’s statements and have been moved by them. (Just as I’m writing this, some outlets have raised questions about the accuracy of AOC’s account. She has strongly stood by her description of the events.)

It was a moment – if you can call an hour-long narrative a moment – that transcended politics and partisanship. It was compelling, human, visceral, and deeply resonant. Such moments are rare in our polarized times. Such moments are notable and deserve to be marked.

In that vein, I posted the following tweet:

“You don’t have to agree with everything @AOC proposes to know she spoke a lot of truth about 1/6 tonight.”

It was a remark meant for both Democratic and Republican critics of AOC. The point was, hey, for just one minute could you put your political flag down, forget your partisan tribe, put aside whatever caricature you believe about this politician, and listen to a human being who suffered trauma and, like any normal person, wants some acknowledgment, reckoning, and justice.

Most, I think, agreed with my sentiment, like this person:

“That was almost the exact response I shared with a group that were down on AOC. I said you may not agree with her on any number of things, but I find her direct, honest & she is trying to use her position to do good things. I’ve got nothing but respect & appreciation for her.”

Jay Nordlinger, senior editor at the conservative National Review, whose readers are mostly well to the right of AOC, expressed a similar sentiment:

“Even the most hardened anti-AOC-er may listen to her story about the January 6 assault — and pause a bit.”

But a vocal group of folks took offense at the first 11 words of my tweet. Why, they wondered, did I feel the need to qualify my opinion, why did I have to say the part about not needing to agree with all of AOC’s positions. This is a representative response:

“Why do so many people, even Preet Bharara apparently, go out of their way to begin AOC-related statements by noting how allegedly disagreeable her beliefs are? Who else gets treated this way? *And* what is there to disagree with anyway? Name it.”

Well, the idea that there is nothing for anyone to disagree with AOC about is its own version of tribal pathology. I do not consider myself a Democratic Socialist nor do I support “defund the police” rhetoric, but I think AOC is right to push the party on a number of issues. I also admire AOC’s passion and her work ethic. Given my background, maybe I admire most her ability to vivisect witnesses at House hearings. But all that is neither here nor there.

I wasn’t giving my own view about AOC. I was recognizing the many millions of people who think AOC is a radical and tune her out no matter what she says. If you don’t think many reflexively tune her out, you’re not paying attention to our politics. The knee-jerk dismissal is not new. I’m reminded of what the late conservative columnist Bob Novak once wrote about my former boss in the Senate, addressing those on the right who would dismiss him: “Just because Chuck Schumer said it doesn’t mean it’s not true.”

The point is this principle: when someone you disagree with politically speaks the truth, you should acknowledge it. It’s the inversion of another vital principle that in this era perhaps is more understandable: when someone you agree with politically spews lies, you should call it out. Abandoning these two principles assures division and deadlock in our politics. It’s part of what’s brought us to this brink.

As for the question, “who gets treated this way?” I’ve said pretty much the same thing about people all across the ideological spectrum, and I wish it would happen more often:

“You don’t have to agree with everything Bernie Sanders proposes to know he speaks a lot of truth about income inequality.”

“You didn’t have to agree with everything John McCain proposed to know he spoke a lot of truth about love of country. Or about the problem of money in politics. Or about international human rights abuses. Etc. etc. etc.”

“You don’t have to agree with everything Liz Cheney proposes to know she speaks a lot of truth about Donald Trump’s responsibility for the insurrection.”

From time to time it is worth paying more attention to the substance of the statement than the identity of the speaker.

My best,

Preet

*To listen to Insider content on your favorite podcast app, follow these instructions*

— Listen to Doing Justice, the six-part narrative podcast based on Preet’s bestselling book of the same name. Episode two, “The Pol Who Flipped,” is now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. And don’t miss the bonus for Insiders, where Preet discusses the episode with CNN global affairs analyst Bianna Golodryga.

— Subscribe now to Third Degree, the new impeachment debrief podcast from CAFE’s own Elie Honig. Each day of the impeachment trial, Elie will brief you on everything you need to know—what just happened, and what to watch for—in 10 minutes or less. He’ll watch it all, so you don’t have to. The first episode drops Monday.

— Sign up, if you haven’t already, for today’s “CAFE Live” Zoom event featuring Preet in conversation with the new slate of CAFE contributors: Asha Rangappa, Melissa Murray, Barb McQuade, and Joyce Vance. The event starts at 6 PM ET— and the Zoom link will be sent shortly before it begins.

— Listen to Note from Barb, a new offering for CAFE insiders featuring commentary from Barb McQuade, the former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, professor at University of Michigan Law School, and NBC News/MSNBC legal analyst. Her first note, “Left of Boom,” raises important questions about how to go after domestic terrorists.

— Listen to Stay Tuned, “Trial 2 for Individual 1,” where Preet is joined by Dan Goldman and Congressman Adam Schiff, both of whom played crucial roles in the first impeachment of Donald Trump, for a look ahead at what to expect in next week’s Senate impeachment trial. And don’t miss the bonus for Insiders, where Dan and Rep. Schiff discuss how the House should deal with Majorie Taylor-Greene.

— Listen to CAFE Insider, “Groundhog Day,” where Preet and Anne break down former President Trump’s potential impeachment defenses, the charges being brought against individuals who participated in the insurrection at the Capitol, and the stock market GameStop saga.

— Look out for a new episode of United Security, coming tomorrow, where host Ken Wainstein interviews former CIA General Counsel Courtney Elwood.

The Navalny Effect

By Sam Ozer-Staton

On Tuesday, a Russian court sentenced Alexei Navalny, the country’s most prominent opposition leader, to more than two years in jail.

Navalny’s sentence is just the latest attempt by President Vladimir Putin to silence his most outspoken critic. In August of last year, Navalny was poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok while on a flight from Omsk to Moscow, an attack that Western officials have described as an assassination attempt directed by Putin himself.

After spending weeks in a medically-induced coma at a hospital in Berlin, Navalny recovered and finally returned to Moscow late last month, where he was immediately detained by Russian authorities.

During Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, a judge ordered Navalny imprisoned for violating the terms of his probation in connection with a six-year-old conviction that was deemed unlawful by the European Court of Human Rights.

Before the sentence was handed down, Navalny addressed the court in a stirring speech, which Preet recounts in today’s episode of Stay Tuned:

“Let’s do a little math. The verdict was in 2014, it’s 2021 now, and I’m still being prosecuted for this. Why this case exactly? There’s a reason and it’s not because there’s some shortage of criminal charges against me. Somebody wanted me arrested, the moment I crossed the border [after returning from Germany].

The explanation is one man’s hatred and fear — one man hiding in a bunker. I mortally offended him by surviving. I survived thanks to good people, thanks to pilots and doctors. And then I committed an even more serious offense: I didn’t run and hide. Then something truly terrifying happened: I participated in the investigation of my own poisoning, and we proved, in fact, that Putin, using Russia’s Federal Security Service, was responsible for this attempted murder. And that’s driving this thieving little man in his bunker out of his mind. He’s simply going insane as a result.

…It turns out that dealing with a political opponent who has no access to television and no political party merely requires trying to kill him with a chemical weapon. So, of course, he’s losing his mind over this. Because everyone was convinced that he’s just a bureaucrat who was accidentally appointed to his position. He’s never participated in any debates or campaigned in an election. Murder is the only way he knows how to fight. He’ll go down in history as nothing but a poisoner. We all remember Alexander the Liberator [Alexander II] and Yaroslav the Wise [Yaroslav I]. Well, now we’ll have Vladimir the Underpants Poisoner. “

Navalny’s goal was not just to get under Putin’s skin; it was to inspire a movement. His arrest upon landing in Moscow has led to ongoing mass protests across Russia. According to the Associated Press, “Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in recent weekends in the largest and most extensive outpouring of anger against President Vladimir Putin’s rule in years.”

In response to the protests, the Russian government has moved quickly to isolate Navalny’s political allies. Last week, a Moscow court put his brother, top lieutenant, and several key associates on house arrest and stripped them of their access to the internet. Members of Navalny’s political party throughout the country have been jailed.

Russian law enforcement has also waged an often brutal campaign to crack down on mass demonstrations. They’ve engaged in a random pattern of arrests, sometimes chasing down and beating lone protesters. They’ve threatened demonstrators with sentences of up to 15 years in jail. They’ve forced social media companies to ban the accounts of organizers. They’ve threatened high school and college students (and their teachers) with expulsion if they participate in the rallies.

During the demonstrations after Navalny’s sentencing hearing on Tuesday, police made more than 1,400 arrests. The week before, they made nearly 6,000 — the largest number of detentions since Putin first came to power in 2000.

In the United States, the events surrounding Navalny’s imprisonment pose an early test for a Biden administration that has promised to take a tougher stance on Putin than its predecessor. In a statement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States is “deeply concerned” by Navalny’s sentence:

“We reiterate our call for the Russian government to immediately and unconditionally release Mr. Navalny, as well as the hundreds of other Russian citizens wrongfully detained in recent weeks for exercising their rights, including the rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly.

…Even as we work with Russia to advance U.S. interests, we will coordinate closely with our allies and partners to hold Russia accountable for failing to uphold the rights of its citizens.”

But what does accountability look like for Putin — and what role should the United States play?

Navalny’s top allies have called on the West to clamp down on Putin with crippling sanctions. “We very much hope that there will be tough sanctions against the people on whom Putin relies, against his money men and his inner circle,” Navalny lieutenant Leonid Volkov told Reuters on Monday.

The Washington Post editorial board has echoed those calls, encouraging the Biden administration and European Union to “follow up with sanctions against the Russian officials involved in the latest repression — and heed the pleas of Mr. Navalny for action to expose and freeze the illicit assets held by Mr. Putin and his cronies outside Russia.”

What do you think? Should the United States intervene? Is there political support for an escalation of tensions with Russia? Are multilateral sanctions an appropriate solution?

Write to us at [email protected] with your thoughts or reply to this email.

FOLLOW:

Masha Gessen is a Staff Writer at The New Yorker who has written extensively about Russia, autocracy, and Vladimir Putin. Follow Gessen @mashagessen.

That’s it for this week. We hope you’re enjoying CAFE Insider. Reply to this email or write to us at [email protected] with your thoughts, suggestions, and questions.

— Edited by Tamara Sepper

The CAFE Team:

Tamara Sepper, Adam Waller, Sam Ozer-Staton, David Kurlander, Noa Azulai, Jake Kaplan, David Tatasciore, Matthew Billy, and Nat Weiner.