Spectators of any athletic contest naturally comment on the performances of the players, often with tartness and sometimes even with strong emotion. Just consider the matchup between Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open this week. Or the recent Super Bowl pitting quarterback Tom Brady against Patrick Mahomes. It’s only natural for fans to focus on the skills of the athletes. It’s a game. That’s the point. Outside of serious injury, there are no profound stakes beyond a ring or a trophy or pride. Or an advertising contract.

Now think about the fourth Senate impeachment trial of a president in history, the second for Donald Trump. Much was at stake, for the former President, for the country, for Constitutional democracy, for the rule of law. Trump stood accused of inciting a violent insurrection on the seat of our government. People died. There could be nothing more serious. This, decidedly, was anything but a game.

And yet, there was sports-like color commentary aplenty, not about the essence of Trump’s misconduct, but about the players in the drama – the Esquires. I was as guilty of this as anyone. I commented favorably on the poise and effectiveness of the House Managers, and unfavorably on the style and substance of Trump’s last-minute lawyers. There was a storm of opinion expressed about the meandering and self-pitying presentations of Bruce Castor and Michael van der Veen.

There was the online equivalent of boos and jeers, as when Castor opened his impeachment defense with a thirty-minute ramble, which included an extended anecdote about listening to a record of the late Senator Everett Dirksen as a child. And again when van der Veen thundered that there should have been depositions in his office in Philly-delphia. That exclamation even prompted belly laughter in the Senate chamber.

The poor effort prompted recent Stay Tuned guest David Frum to write in The Atlantic, “Why did he not have good lawyers at his second impeachment trial? Yes, he is an unattractive defendant in many ways. But good lawyers regularly accept unattractive defendants.” Frum went on: “The problem seems to be that Trump affirmatively prefers bad lawyering. Or rather, that he values good lawyering less than he values aggressive and truculent lawyering.”

That is certainly true, but it occurs to me that these truculent and low-quality lawyers often inadvertently accomplish something else for their unique client. We have seen it for four years. Because of their fecklessness or outrageousness or risible incompetence, the conversation often shifts from the obscenity of Trump’s actions to the craziness of Trump’s Esquires. Whether by design or not, they frequently help to obscure and distract from what Trump has actually done.

They have defended by being offensive, in multiple senses of the word. They have alternated between being sword and shield, between lightning rod and laughingstock.

Sometimes the lawyers have distracted through sheer comic haplessness. Remember when Trump attorneys Ty Cobb and John Dowd had a loud lunch at a D.C. steakhouse, talking at length about the Russia investigation, in easy earshot of a New York Times reporter?

Or recall the time that GOP counsel Steve Castor, before his scattered questioning at the first House impeachment hearings, arrived with his materials stashed in a reusable Fresh Market bag in lieu of a briefcase.

More recently, Sidney Powell failed in countless legal challenges to the election on behalf of Trump, along the way misspelling her way into jokedom, purporting to “release the Kraken,” and claiming that Hugo Chavez, who died in 2013, played a role in stealing the election for Biden. She has also been sued into potential oblivion by the election software companies she apparently slandered.

Rudy Giuliani’s effectiveness at distraction has been epic. He filibustered interviews, tweeted fragments, and butt-dialed reporters. During one short period of time, he was outdoing himself with shenanigans every week. He was seen with his hands in his pants in a Borat film. Then he held a press conference at Philadelphia’s Four Seasons Total Landscaping, not the upscale hotel, located across the street from a sex shop. Then he had a cringeworthy hair mishap during a presser at RNC headquarters. Oh, also, two of his associates were indicted by SDNY, and Giuliani himself is reportedly under investigation by the office he once led. Every minute spent marveling at Giuliani’s antics has been a minute when the spotlight is off Trump’s sins.

Sometimes the lawyerly distractions flow from their own culpability in bad conduct. Jeff Sessions, though not technically Trump’s personal lawyer, has earned himself eternal opprobrium for personally promoting the policy of family separation at the border for deterrent effect. “We need to take away the children,” he told prosecutors according to an inspector general report.

Similarly, Bill Barr took attention away from Trump’s misconduct exposed by the Mueller investigation by taking control of the narrative, delaying release of the report, and misrepresenting its conclusions. He also spun whimsical tales of likely voter fraud in the lead-up to the election.

Other examples abound. There is considerable reporting that Trump stiffs his lawyers on fees, but perhaps the former President should reconsider his ways. Despite their abysmal record in court, Trump’s lawyers have proved quite effective at diverting attention from their client’s misdoings.

What’s Happening in California?

By Sam Ozer-Staton

Is there a political earthquake heading for California?

Governor Gavin Newsom finds himself hurtling towards a recall election, the state’s first since Republican challenger Arnold Schwarzenegger ousted incumbent Gray Davis in 2003.

In just over two years in office, Newsom has already faced six recall attempts. The first five failed to win enough signatures to qualify, but according to FiveThirtyEight, the sixth is “gaining some serious traction.”

Newsom owes this latest threat to a perfect storm of variables: California’s uniquely permissive recall election laws, the increased partisan polarization of the state’s electorate, and criticism of the governor’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Newsom added fuel to the recall fire in November, when he was photographedflouting his own COVID-19 restrictions at a dinner party. It was a meme-worthy image: the governor, socializing unmasked at the French Laundry (one of the state’s poshest restaurants), during a birthday celebration for a high-powered Sacramento lobbyist.

Beyond the poor optics, Newsom has faced substantive criticism for his handling of the crisis. Less than a year ago, he was the country’s first governor to order a statewide shutdown to stop the spread of the virus. But as cases skyrocketed in California this winter, the governor faced pushback for implementing — and then abruptly lifting — a series of regional stay-at-home orders. California has also lagged behind smaller states in its vaccine rollout, and early this month, Newsom overhauled the state’s distribution plan. Just last week, California passed New York as the state with the most COVID-19 deaths.

Newsom’s approval rating has dropped in recent polls, but he remains broadly popular with Democrats, who hold a 2-1 party registration advantage in California. So how likely is it that he will be recalled? And how does the recall process even work?

Newsom’s opponents need to collect just under 1.5 million valid signatures to trigger a recall election. That’s 12% of the 12,464,235 ballots cast in the previous gubernatorial election. Tom Del Becerro, a Republican strategist helping to lead the recall effort, tweeted last week that his team had passed the required signature threshold. But many of those signatures still need to be verified by California’s 58 individual counties. According to the Secretary of State’s office, since January 6th, counties have validated 410,087 signatures out of 723,886 submitted. Overall, more than 84% of counted signatures have been deemed valid.

The petitioners have had plenty of time to collect signatures, and they’re not done yet. California law gives petitioners 160 days to collect signatures, and in November (with that deadline just days away) a Sacramento judge grantedthem an additional 120 days due to the pandemic — extending the deadline to March 17th.

It’s not usually this easy to trigger a recall election. The last governor to face one, Wisconsin’s Scott Walker, beat back a much more serious challenge in 2012. According to Joshua Spivak, an expert on California’s recall process and a senior fellow at the Carey Institute for Government Reform at Wagner College, California’s recall laws are especially lenient. “As a comparison,” Spivak wrote, “in 2012, Wisconsin required petitioners to amass 25% of the vote for the governor’s office in the last election. They only had 60 days to do it.”

The mere fact that Newsom will almost certainly face a recall election does not mean he is likely to lose. Mark Baldassare, the leader of the Public Policy Institute of California, an organization that puts out one of the state’s most widely-respected polls, said that the Democrats’ voter registration advantage makes unseating Newsom exceedingly difficult. “In short, the math favors the effort to qualify for the ballot,” Baldassare wrote. “But the base of Republicans (24%) or Trump voters (34%) falls well short of the majority needed to remove and replace the governor.”

In the event of a recall election, California voters would be asked two questions: 1) Do they want to recall Newsom (yes or no); and, 2) if more than 50% of voters say yes, who should replace him?

Even if Newsom is likely to survive a recall election, he would certainly rather avoid one. Recall elections are political free-for-alls. There is no limit on the number of candidates. Party affiliation doesn’t matter. And the winning candidate need not win a majority of the votes, only a plurality. Those are the set of circumstances that allowed Arnold Schwarzenegger, The Terminator, to win with just 48.6% of the votes in a recall election against Democrat Gray Davis in 2003.

This latest recall effort has sparked a national conversation around recall elections. Do you support recall elections as a democratic check on a governor? How do you weigh the recall option against term limits? Do you think California’s recall laws are too permissive?

