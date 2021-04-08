Dear Reader,

In the wake of rising violence against Asian Americans in our country, I sat down this week with Professors Viet Thanh Nguyen and Janelle Wong on the Stay Tuned podcast to help diagnose what ails us. Some of that conversation took us back to our childhoods and the taunting we received from cruel kids at school.

I have spoken about this very little, but I received a good share of bullying when I was young. Years later, I have surprisingly mixed feelings about the experience. To be sure, there were many days I was miserable. Kids intentionally mispronounced my name, asked me if I lived in a teepee. I was occasionally called a sand n***** and a couple of boys in middle school coined an odd term to account for my skin tone: “negroin.” I was mocked, sometimes spit on and punched in the locker room after gym class. There was the time, on the bus en route to the planetarium for a school trip, I was mercilessly ridiculed the entire ride. All I wanted was for someone, a teacher, anyone to make them stop. No one did. For what was probably an hour, but felt like three eternities, I was a captive victim.

Part of the bullying surely arose from my foreigner status. But there was a lot more going on too. I was a skinny, thickly-bespectacled, unathletic nerd of the first order. Funny name aside, I was a pretty ripe target.

Some combination of ignorance, immaturity, and just straight-up cruelty marred my childhood. I never told my parents. I never told a teacher. Eventually, by early high school, it petered out. I survived it, without any evident scars. I know not everyone does. I’m glad that the world has awakened to the problem of bullying; I’m glad there is public awareness and a movement against it. There is almost nothing that would disappoint me more about my own kids than to learn that they were cruel to another child. Bullying can be life-altering and, for some in extreme cases, even life-ending. There are too many tragic stories.

And yet, speaking only for myself and my particular experience alone, I wonder how I was affected ultimately. At the time I would have given anything to make it stop. But today, having not only gotten through it but having succeeded and thrived, I think the bullying made me better. It made me stronger and quicker and tougher and sharper. I learned how to stand up for myself and fight back. I scored some victories back then; my best moments were the occasions when I turned a taunt back on a tormentor and got the bigger laugh. It didn’t happen often, but it did happen. Learning early how to deal with bullies is a life lesson. Most importantly, I think, my own interaction with bullies made me permanently empathetic to the bullied, to victims of all types.

And so I think if I could push a button and erase that childhood trauma, I would not. As they say, whatever doesn’t kill you. . .

Comedian and actor Chris Rock does some comedic riffs on this point. In a Netflix special from 2018, Rock describes visiting his daughter’s new school. He is assured by the faculty that this is a “no-bullying” school. Bullies are expelled, period. There is a zero-tolerance policy.

In an unexpected turn, Rock rants about how put off he is by the school’s stance. “I wanted to take my daughter out of the school! What kind of half-assed education is this?” He goes on to say, “School is supposed to prepare you for life.” Later, he makes a political observation that draws a huge laugh from his live audience: “That’s how Trump became president. That’s exactly what happened. We got rid of bullies, a real bully showed up, and nobody knew how to handle him.”

These are jokes, but it’s an interesting point, isn’t it?

Like many comedians, Rock builds some of his material on personal pain. Lest you think he is glib about bullies because he must have avoided them, he did not. In a more serious interview not long ago with Howard Stern, Rock opened up about his own childhood traumas, his learning disability, and yes, his being bullied. He had it pretty rough in fact.

He also tells of the time, years later, when he came across one of the kids who traumatized him. Except they’re not kids anymore. They’re grown-ups, and Rock is now famous and rich. He tells Howard that one day on the set of a film Rock was directing, “One of my bullies was working security.” And Rock thinks should I make him pay? Should I kick him off the set? Should I tell him off? Should I take a swing at him? In the end, he does none of those things. Instead, he acknowledges the man, makes clear he recognizes him, and just says hello. That’s it.

Why didn’t he do something more dramatic? What Rock says next is striking. And it is wise. He says of his erstwhile bully, “His sin has punished him.” What does he mean by that? Rock explains, earnestly, “He could have been my friend. He could have been in the trailer with us watching the Godfather.

And so probably like Chris Rock, I would not erase my experience. It even now gives me strength. But I wager those bullies – like the guy working security on that film set – wish they could erase theirs.

My Best,

Preet

Filibuster or Voting Rights

By Jake Kaplan

As state legislatures across the country consider bills that would limit access to voting, the years-long debate over the filibuster takes center stage once again. This time, Senators are posed with a significant dilemma: preserve the filibuster or protect voting rights.

The filibuster is a process by which a Senator may delay or prevent a vote on a bill. This procedural hurdle requires bipartisan support in order for legislation to move forward since the only way to overcome a filibuster is to invoke cloture, which requires a vote by three-fifths of the Senate (or 60 votes out of the current total of 100 Senators).

The filibuster’s history is complicated. A form of the filibuster has existed in American government since Congress was established in 1789. For much of the 20th century, Southern Senators used the filibuster to block civil rights and voting protections for people of color. Both the longest individual and group filibusters, in 1957 and 1964 respectively, were implemented in opposition to civil rights legislation.

Now, since Democrats maintain a razor-thin Senate majority, Democratic leadership has renewed discussions over whether to abolish or modify the filibuster in order to carry out President Joe Biden’s political agenda — including voting rights legislation.

The House recently passed the For The People Act (aka H.R. 1), a sweeping voting process overhaul that requires early voting in every state, expands mail-in voting, and eases voter registration hurdles.

This legislation is seemingly in response to the various measures being considered by state legislatures across the country following former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of widespread voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election. The Brennan Center recently found that state lawmakers have introduced 361 voting restriction bills in 47 states.

For example, Georgia passed SB 202, which, among other things, heightens voter ID requirements, limits the use of mail-in voting, and criminalizes providing food and water to voters waiting in line.

However, with the current filibuster rules in place, H.R. 1 would not survive in the Senate without the support of ten Republican Senators, which is unlikely. To combat this, some supporters of H.R. 1 argue that, at a minimum, a new filibuster carve-out should be created to enable the Senate to pass voting rights legislation by a simple majority.

Filibuster modification is not new. In the 1970s, the speaking requirement was removed from the filibuster, enabling a Senator to trigger a filibuster simply by announcing their objection to a bill. This process remains in effect today.

In 2013, Democrats created a filibuster carve-out for most presidential nominees. Republicans extended the carve-out to include Supreme Court nominees in 2017.

Another form of a filibuster carve-out is the reconciliation process. Once per year, the Senate may pass a bill on spending and/or taxes by a simple majority. Democrats used this process to pass The American Rescue Plan last month.

According to Stacey Abrams, “[If] Republican senators, representing a minority of Americans, attempt to thwart much-needed legislation to protect voting rights for all, Democrats should take bold action to protect our democracy. Exempting legislation from a Senate filibuster is not unprecedented…” and an “exception [to the filibuster rule], if necessary, should be made to protect our democracy.”

Similarly, Maine Senator Angus King recently wrote that “voting rights are a special case that we must address in light of the nakedly partisan voter-suppression legislation pending in many states.” “All-out opposition to reasonable voting rights protections cannot be enabled by the filibuster; if forced to choose between a Senate rule and democracy itself, I know where I will come down,” he continued.

Proponents of the filibuster argue that it encourages bipartisan compromise and ensures that the minority party has some say in shaping legislation.

Meanwhile, Republicans are voicing their opposition to H.R. 1. Former Vice President Mike Pence said that the bill is “unconstitutional, reckless, and anti-democratic.” Senator Lindsey Graham called the measure, “sick,” and said it is “the biggest power grab in the history of the country.”

Should Democrats abolish or modify the filibuster while they control the majority in the Senate? Does voting rights legislation warrant a filibuster carve-out?

Let us know what you think by writing to us at [email protected]

— Listen to Stay Tuned, “Asian American Life and Death,” featuring Preet in conversation with novelist Viet Thanh Nguyen and political scientist Janelle Wong. And don’t miss the bonus for Insiders, where Nguyen and Wong discuss the importance of Asian American representation in popular culture, including in the cult 2004 comedy Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle.

— Listen to Third Degree with Elie Honig. In this week’s episodes, Elie discusses the latest in the Derek Chauvin trial and the reported investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz. Don’t miss tomorrow’s Insiders-only episode featuring University of Alabama law student Kyra Perkins.

— Listen to Note from Joyce, “Why We Should Witness.”

— Listen to CAFE Insider, “The Chauvin Trial Continues,” where Preet and Anne break down the arguments and the evidence in the Derek Chauvin trial and make sense of the reported DOJ investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz, who allegedly engaged in the sex trafficking of a minor.

— Intrigued by morally and ethically complex questions? Binge all six episodes of Doing Justice on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts, and don’t miss the corresponding Insider-only bonus series of conversations featuring Preet in conversation with Bianna Golodryga, taking listeners behind the scenes of the cases explored in the podcast.

FOLLOW:

Sara Sidner is a CNN correspondent who is covering the Derek Chauvin trial on the ground in Minneapolis. Follow her: @sarasidnerCNN.

*********************

That’s it for this week. We hope you’re enjoying CAFE Insider. Reply to this email or write to us at [email protected] with your thoughts, suggestions, and questions.

— Edited by Tamara Sepper

The CAFE Team:

Tamara Sepper, Adam Waller, Sam Ozer-Staton, David Kurlander, Noa Azulai, Jake Kaplan, Jennifer Korn, David Tatasciore, Matthew Billy, and Nat Weiner.