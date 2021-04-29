Note From Preet is off this week. Catch up on the archive, and let us know what topics you’d like to see explored in the weeks to come.

SCOTUS Rejects Limits on Life Terms for Juveniles

By Sam Ozer-Staton

The Supreme Court’s new conservative majority is finally asserting itself. In a controversial 6-3 decision, the Court ruled that a judge need not find “permanent incorrigibility” before sentencing a juvenile offender to life-without-parole. The case, Jones v. Mississippi, represents a sharp break from the Court’s recent trend toward forgiveness and rehabilitation for young offenders.

At the center of the case is Brett Jones, a Mississippi man who, at the age of 15, murdered his grandfather. In August of 2004, Jones was living with his grandparents in the small town of Shannon, Mississippi. After Jones’s grandfather, Bertis, discovered Jones’s girlfriend in Jones’s bedroom, the two family members got into a heated argument. A few hours later, the argument escalated and turned violent, and Jones stabbed his grandfather eight times with a kitchen knife, killing him. Jones then haphazardly attempted to cover up the murder before being detained at a gas station several miles from the house.

Jones was convicted of murder, and a Mississippi judge sentenced him to life-without-parole, the mandatory sentence in the state at the time. But in the years since Jones was sentenced, the Supreme Court decided two landmark cases on mandatory life-without-parole sentences for juveniles, Miller v. Alabama in 2012, and Montgomery v. Louisiana in 2016.

In Miller, the first of those decisions, the Court held that “the Eighth Amendment permits a life-without-parole sentence for a defendant who committed a homicide when he or she was under 18, but only if the sentence is not mandatory and the sentencer therefore has discretion to impose a lesser punishment.”

In the wake of that decision, the Mississippi Supreme Court ordered that Jones be resentenced consistent with the new precedent. At the resentencing, the judge acknowledged that he now had the discretion to impose a more lenient sentence, but determined that life-without-parole remained the appropriate sentence.

Jones appealed that decision, arguing that both Miller and the ensuing Supreme Court decision in Montgomery required that the sentencing judge determine that Jones was incapable of rehabilitation before sentencing him to life-without-parole.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, writing for the majority, rejected Jones’s challenge. “Jones’s argument that the sentencer must make a finding of permanent incorrigibility is inconsistent with the Court’s precedents,” Kavanaugh wrote. He continued: “In Miller, the Court mandated ‘only that a sentencer follow a certain process—considering an offender’s youth and attendant characteristics—before imposing’ a life-without-parole sentence.”

That rationale did not satisfy Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who penned a scathing dissent accusing Kavanaugh and the conservative justices of “twist[ing] precedent” and “distort[ing] Miller and Montgomery beyond recognition.”

“Such an abrupt break from precedent demands ‘special justification,’” Sotomayor wrote, invoking a Kavanaugh opinion written last term. Because the majority did not provide one, she wrote, “the Court is fooling no one.” She concluded: “If sentencing discretion is all that is required, far too many juvenile offenders will be sentenced to die in prison.”

Sotomayor was joined in her dissent by Justices Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer, the other two members of the Court’s liberal bloc. Court-watchers see the 6-3 decision as a harbinger of things to come, particularly with respect to the Court’s posture on rehabilitation for offenders. “It’s like the wind was blowing one way and now it’s blowing in the opposite direction,” Donald Ayer, a Republican former deputy attorney general, told NPR’s Nina Totenberg.

What is your reaction to the Court’s decision in Jones?

Let us know what you think by writing to us at [email protected]

*To listen to Insider content on your favorite podcast app, follow these instructions*

— Vote for Stay Tuned! Stay Tuned with Preet has been nominated for another Webby People’s Voice Award! This year, we’re up for Best Individual News & Politics podcast episode for Preet’s February 2020 conversation with Dan Goldman, who had just served as Lead Majority Counsel during the first impeachment of President Trump.

— Listen to Stay Tuned, “Dispatches from War,” featuring Preet in conversation with Clarissa Ward, CNN’s Chief International Correspondent and the author of a recent memoir, On All Fronts: The Education of a Journalist. Don’t miss the bonus for Insiders, where Ward tells Preet about her experience as a stand-in for Uma Thurman on the 2003 film “Kill Bill.”

— Listen to CAFE Insider, “Chauvin, DOJ & 2nd Amendment.” Preet and Joyce break down the sentencing and appeal process following Derek Chauvin’s conviction, the DOJ’s “pattern-or-practice” investigations into the Minneapolis and Louisville police departments, and the Supreme Court’s decision to hear a major 2nd Amendment case.

— Listen to Note From Barb, “First, Do No Escalation.”

— Listen to Third Degree with Elie Honig. In Wednesday’s episode, “Prosecuting the Insurrection,” Elie calls on DOJ leadership to aggressively pursue charges against the individuals who inspired and carried out the January 6th Capitol insurrection. In Monday’s episode, “Unfinished Business for DOJ,” Elie broke down new developments in the investigation into Russia’s influence in the 2016 election.

— Listen to Doing Justice on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can now binge the entire six-part series, which chronicles the cases that most challenged and inspired Preet during his time as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

FOLLOW:

Jake Sherman is one of the most well-sourced reporters on Capitol Hill. Formerly the author of Politico Playbook, Sherman recently launched Punchbowl News. As the Biden administration gears up to pass its legislative agenda, Sherman is an essential follow for breaking news. Follow him @JakeSherman.

*********************

That’s it for this week. We hope you’re enjoying CAFE Insider. Reply to this email or write to us at [email protected]with your thoughts, suggestions, and questions.

— Edited by Tamara Sepper

The CAFE Team:

Tamara Sepper, Adam Waller, Sam Ozer-Staton, David Kurlander, Noa Azulai, Jake Kaplan, Jennifer Korn, David Tatasciore, Matthew Billy, and Nat Weiner.