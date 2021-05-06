Note from Preet: If They Can Do This To Me

No one likes to be investigated, and the powerful least of all. The powerful, of course, have the greatest ability to defend and deflect. They have access to media platforms, eager surrogates, and legal advocates. There are a few favorite gambits – attack the investigators, exclaim “witch hunt,” blame politics.

But it’s a bit of a trick for the powerful person to appear sympathetic; how does the powerful target engender the sympathy and support of the average person? Here is where a great rhetorical inversion comes in handy. There is the proclamation of innocence, the accusation of overreach, and then the kicker is some variant of this ominous warning: “If they can do this to me, they can do this to you.” You see? We are all in this together. I may be powerful, but this threat to me is an even greater threat to you, because you are not powerful. Donald Trump was a great lover of this approach. He twice tweeted a poster meme with this in block letters: “IN REALITY, THEY’RE NOT AFTER ME, THEY’RE AFTER YOU. I’M JUST IN THE WAY.” And with that flourish, the gap between most and least powerful is rhetorically bridged.

Most recently it is Rudy Giuliani, former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY), whose former office applied for search warrants for his premises and electronic devices. Giuliani recently warned, “When something like this happens, and it goes to fruition, if they can do what they just did to me to you — they can do it to you.”

To my ears, this is not nearly so ominous as Giuliani intended it to sound.

As I said on the CAFE Insider podcast this week:

“[Giuliani] says, you know, if this can happen to me, it can happen to anybody. Right? And it’s meant to be some kind of scary thought that, look at me, I’m really powerful and I’m really connected and I was the lawyer to the President. . . I have the opposite reaction to that. I don’t think that’s a scary thing. I think it’s a beautiful thing. And it goes to the idea that, yeah, what can happen to you can also happen to the former lawyer to the President, to the former mayor of New York. You know why? Because we believe in the rule of law. You know why? Because no one is above the law. And just because someone is powerful or connected or has a relationship with the former President of the United States doesn’t place him beyond legal process, doesn’t place him beyond being held accountable if there is evidence of the commission of a crime.”

I get the intended point, but in most cases, and for sure in the case of Rudy Giuliani, the rhetoric is overwrought and empty, based on what we know so far.

It is also something else. It hints at a respect for power over a respect for law. It smacks of entitlement and of privilege. The grievance is articulated as a conditional (“If they can do this to me…”), but one gets the impression that the true declarative sentiment that is wanting to be expressed is that they shouldn’t be able to do this to me, precisely because I am powerful and connected and famous. It reeks of the spoiled celebrity cliché – you know, when someone has the temerity to question or rebuke a celebrity and the quick indignant response is, “Do you know who I am?!” It’s entitlement, gilded with narcissism.

You can see the self-regard in many of the Giuliani distractions masquerading as defenses. He has accused the men and women of the SDNY of being assholes, of hating him, of framing him. Even of being jealous. Seriously. This is what he said on 77WABC Radio: “I’ve done your job longer and much better than you have. You people have any convictions like I had when I was U.S. attorney? You haven’t had a person like me in the U.S. attorney’s office since I left — no wonder you’re jealous!”

In his sad worldview, he appears to suggest that his decades-old prosecutorial achievements are so incomparable that today’s public servants, in their professional frustration, have resorted to manufacturing crimes against the former U.S. Attorney. It is a fantastical version of an aging punchline of a man hollering, “Don’t you know who I am!”

Oh, we know who Rudy is. And he is revealing more of himself every day.

The Crime of Hate

By Sam Ozer-Staton

On Tuesday’s episode of CAFE Insider, Preet and Joyce discussed the recent grand jury indictment of three Georgia men in connection with the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was shot while jogging last February. The indictment caught the attention of legal observers, in part because the Justice Department took the unusual step of bringing federal charges in a case that had already been charged in state court. The indictment was notable for another reason: it charged the defendants with hate crimes.

Federal hate crime charges are notoriously difficult to bring. Of the thousands of hate crimes that are reported every year, precious few land in the hands of the federal government, and even fewer result in charges. The federal hate crimes statute, 18 U.S. Code §245(b), requires that prosecutors prove the defendant was motivated by intolerance towards “[A]ny person because of his race, color, religion or national origin.”

In the Arbery case, federal prosecutors brought additional charges that require a lower burden of proof, including attempted kidnapping charges against all three defendants, and two separate counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence. As Joyce explained this week on Insider, “The government bears the burden of proving racial animus beyond a reasonable doubt, which can be a real stumbling block in the federal cases. That’s probably why the kidnapping charge is there too.”

The charges in the Arbery case come as the nation engages in a wider conversation about hate crimes legislation. In the wake of the surge of anti-Asian violence in the United States, President Biden called on Congress to pass a new piece of hate crimes legislation, the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act. The bill would require the attorney general to put a Justice Department official in charge of reviewing COVID-19-related hate crimes for at least a year. It would also compel the DOJ to issue guidance to state and local law enforcement on how to create a comprehensive online reporting system in multiple languages.

Hate crimes targeting Asian Americans have historically been underreported, and charges have rarely been sought. Proving a racist motive can be particularly difficult with attacks against Asians, legal experts say. “There’s a recognizable prototype with anti-Black or anti-Semitic or anti-gay hate crime,” Lu-in Wang, a law professor at the University of Pittsburgh, told the New York Times in March. “They’re often more clear-cut.”

As lawmakers look to stem the spate of hate by passing more hate crimes legislation, not everyone in the legal community is convinced of that approach.

The existence of hate crime legislation, which was first passed in 1968, has long been hotly debated. At the heart of that debate is the First Amendment. How, the argument goes, can otherwise constitutionally-protected speech be an element of a crime? In a landmark 1993 case, Wisconsin v. Mitchell, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that a Wisconsin hate crimes statute did not violate the First Amendment. In that decision, Chief Justice William Rehnquist famously wrote, “[T]he Wisconsin statute singles out for enhancement bias-inspired conduct because this conduct is thought to inflict greater individual and societal harm.” In short, more harm should require more punishment.

But that decision did not put the hate crimes debate to rest. Today, the argument against such legislation centers on two more practical concerns: the difficulty of proving motive, and the effectiveness of enhanced punishment as a deterrent against hate.

In a Pace Law Review article on the “negative ramifications of hate crimes legislation,” Briana Alongi engaged in a broader critique of punitive justice, writing: “The idea that a hate crime perpetrator will really refrain from harming another person due to enhanced penalties is inconclusive because there is no substantial, reliable evidence to prove these theories.”

What do you think about hate crime legislation? Do you believe the recent push for additional laws will help stem the rise of hate-based violence? Should it be easier to bring hate crime charges?

