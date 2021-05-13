Note from Preet: Folly, Fritos, and Forward Progress

I know, as they say, that facts don’t care about my feelings. But surely it is fair for my feelings to be shaped by facts. The problem is, the facts are a mixed bag right now during what feels like a too-slow transition from calamity to calmer days. It is not the best of times, but it is certainly not the worst of times. For me, every day brings a different feeling about how full or empty the proverbial glass is.

Take the pandemic. There is a real feeling of reopening and renewal. Large percentages of Americans are vaccinated, Dr. Fauci says masks can come off outside, and Broadway reopens in September. At times, one feels euphoric. At the same time, there is such COVID devastation in India that one not only weeps for those victims but also worries that the virus will mutate and boomerang back to us unless Hercules is enlisted to avert a second global disaster.

Even here at home, the news is not all good. Lots of folks have gotten the jab. But resistance remains widespread among certain groups, especially Trump supporters. It did not help that the former President reportedly got his shots in secret. Some doctors worry that certain communities will not reach herd immunity where hesitancy is high.

Then came the news this week about a vaccination ploy that is equal parts genius and farce. GOP Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio just announced a new kind of irresistible lottery — every week for five weeks, a randomly-selected vaccinated resident will win a $1 million jackpot. One can almost imagine DeWine putting his pinkie finger to his lips, a la Dr. Evil from Austin Powers, addressing the camera, and devilishly intoning, “One million dollars!”

There was begrudging respect for the gambit. Legal writer Elie Mystal tweeted, “This idea makes Americans look so fucking dumb. It’s also a good idea.” As someone else quipped, there’s nothing wrong with America that can’t be fixed by something else that’s wrong with America. The hope, it seems, is to take advantage of the terrible fluency with probability and risk that is the hallmark of some vax resisters. The idea is that the terrible downside math that causes them to irrationally avoid the shot will be overwhelmed by the terrible upside math that causes them to irrationally play the lottery. Hey, you gotta be in it to win it. Whatever works.

Now take the January 6th Insurrection. That’s another somewhat mixed bag. Just as the Justice Department ramps up arrests and sheds more light on what happened that day at the Capitol, the campaign of propaganda and erasure intensifies as well.

Parroting some of his Republican colleagues in the House this week, GOP Rep. Andrew Clyde said this with a straight face: “You know, if you didn’t know the TV footage was a video from January the 6th, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit.” What? Some cable networks exposed the utter absurdity of the statement by playing the congressman’s words alongside the actual footage he bizarrely characterized as benign. The damage and death erased, injuries to 140 officers ignored, and the chants of “Hang Mike Pence” glossed over, as an insurrection is recast as tourism. Fact fights with fiction, while the political impasse over the establishment of a 9/11-style commission drags on.

In a similar vein, one had reason to cheer when a high-ranking, hard-right Republican put country over party in deriding the Big Lie about the 2020 election being stolen. Maybe this could be a bipartisan path to unity and healing for the country. Not so fast. That leader, Rep. Liz Cheney, was purged from the leadership this week for speaking that truth.

There is a bit of intellectual whiplash in seeing folly mixed with forward progress, to see continuing political rot in the face of pandemic recovery.

On the whole, though, one feels optimistic. Moments of unseriousness and frivolity seem less out of place. I see more smiles, though this may be the result of a decrease in masks rather than an increase in mirth. I haven’t done any hard research. Still, there is anecdotal evidence of a shift in mood.

The other day, I posted a silly throwaway tweet: “I’m a grown man who still eats Fritos sometimes. Needed to confess that. Thank you.” As I indulged in a small bag of corn chips, it had occurred to me I still associate the snack with fourth grade, when my mother would include Fritos with our bologna sandwiches for school, and the best jingle on TV was this: “Munch a bunch of, munch a bunch of Fritos go with lunch.” It seemed odd I could still crave them, 45 years later, albeit without lunch.

The response was an avalanche. People advocated for their favorite flavors — there are many more varieties in the four decades since those ads. They wrote about Frito Pies, Fritos with chili, Fritos with hummus, Fritos with eggs, and Fritos Walking Tacos. None other than Dan Rather, the legendary journalist, weighed in to assuage my embarrassment: “No need to feel any shame in this @PreetBharara. As a Fritos fan many years your senior, I can assure you the taste of corn chip goodness never grows old.”

In the two days since I posted the tweet, it has racked up more than 4.5 million impressions. At some point, “Fritos” began trending nationally (just below “Prego” sauce, after someone posted a video showing the sauce being poured directly onto a kitchen countertop in what was billed as the “ultimate spaghetti trick”).

When I saw the snack surprisingly trending on Twitter, I posted this reaction: “Fritos trends as a nation heals.” I was joking, of course, but not completely.

The Patent Waiver Debate

By Sam Ozer-Staton

Last week, the Biden administration threw its support behind a measure that would waive intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines, a move aimed at lessening barriers to vaccine production in the world’s poorest countries. The waiver would allow multiple companies to start vaccine production sooner, instead of concentrating manufacturing in the hands of a small number of patent holders.

The Biden administration’s announcement, which was celebrated by progressives and decried by the pharmaceutical industry, sets up a major battle at the World Trade Organization (WTO), the body in charge of writing the rules of global trade.

The job of putting together an international coalition to waive vaccine patents falls to Katherine Tai, the U.S. Trade Representative. In a statement, Tai called the decision an “extraordinary measure,” adding that “the Administration believes strongly in intellectual property protections, but in service of ending this pandemic, supports the waiver of those protections for COVID-19 vaccines.” But as a matter of diplomacy, getting the job done will not be easy. “[The] negotiations will take time,” Tai warned, “given the consensus-based nature of the institution and the complexity of the issues involved.”

The Biden administration’s decision is a sharp break from the United States’ previous position on patent waivers. In October of 2020, when India and South Africa introduced a resolution at the WTO that would have waived intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines, the United States and the European Union were key roadblocks to its passage.

Earlier this month, India and South Africa renewed their effort to pass a waiver at the WTO, where they were joined by 60 other developing nations. (India and South Africa led a similar effort in the 1990s to lift patents for AIDS medications, which, according to the United Nations, saved tens of millions of lives.)

It appears that the worsening crisis in India and other countries — as well as political pressure from within the United States — has influenced the Biden administration’s calculus. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Biden and pressed him to support the waiver, and nine Democratic Senators, including Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), signed a letter that said: “[D]elaying vaccine deployment in the developing world to lock in profit-boosting patent protections threatens the safety of the American public that financed the vaccines in the first place.”

While progressives like Sanders and Warren have applauded the Biden administration’s decision, it has received significant pushback from the drug industry, whose representatives claim that it would increase competition for limited ingredients, slow production, and lead to counterfeit vaccines.

A patent waiver would “undermine our global response to the pandemic and compromise safety,” said Stephen Ubl, the head of the PhRMA Association, a leading trade organization that represents the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Dr. Michelle McMurry-Heath, who leads the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, a similar advocacy group, said: “Handing needy countries a recipe book without the ingredients, safeguards and sizable work force needed will not help people waiting for the vaccine.”

The European Union has also expressed its reservations about the idea. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the EU was “ready to discuss any proposals that address the crisis in an effective and pragmatic manner,” but suggested that the primary goal for wealthy countries should be exporting doses, not weakening intellectual property rights. “We call upon all vaccine-producing countries to allow export and to avoid measures that disrupt the supply chains,” von der Leyen said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the most powerful leader in the EU, also threw cold water on the idea. “The limiting factor in vaccine manufacturing is production capacity and high quality standards, not patents,” Merkel’s spokeswoman said in a statement.

For its part, the Biden administration has acknowledged that a patent waiver would not be a panacea. “Intellectual property rights is part of the problem,” White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said last Sunday on CBS’s Face The Nation. “But really, manufacturing is the biggest problem.”

What do you think about the idea of waiving intellectual property protections for the COVID-19 vaccine and other life-saving medications? Are you concerned that lifting patents could remove the incentive for innovation, or worse, present a health hazard?

