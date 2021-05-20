Limerick from Preet: A Moment of Zen

Dear Reader,

This week in review, in limerick form:

Will there be a 1/6 Commission

Over Trump & Co.’s opposition?

Though he may be gone

His hold lingers on

That cancer is not in remission

For Benghazi, many a hearing

Thirty-two, rife with taunts and sneering

The long in the tooth

No more long for the truth

And it’s clear what they must be fearing

At the heart of the Insurrection

Is the Big Lie ‘bout our election

And those who spread it

Do not regret it

So a whitewash is good deflection

Lots of questions swirl in the news now

That test even my legal know-how:

Will Tish find a crime?

Is Roe out of time?

Will Greenberg put Gaetz in the hoosgow?

If you’re like me, there must be times when

You could use a real moment of Zen

I think you’ll applaud

Our new hist’ry pod

It is free and it’s called Now & Then

My best,

Preet





New podcast alert!

CAFE and the Vox Media Podcast Network are excited to announce that Heather Cox Richardson and Joanne Freeman, two of the most celebrated historians of our time, will be hosting a new podcast called Now & Then.

Each Tuesday, Heather and Joanne will help us make sense of the week’s news through the lens of history. They’ll share resonant anecdotes from America’s past that shed light on our most pressing challenges.

The first episode of Now & Then drops on Tuesday, June 1st. You can subscribe on Spotify or by searching “Now & Then,” wherever you get your podcasts.

Before the show’s launch, Heather and Joanne will sit down together for a reflective live conversation. They’ll discuss their own roles as historians and share inspiring stories of women journalists, activists and historians from past pivotal moments who have helped to right the ship of state toward a more perfect union.

The event will be streamed on Thursday, May 27th at 6PM ET via Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. RSVP here.

Have any questions for Heather and Joanne? Send them to us via this Google Form, or write to us at [email protected]

What is Zoom University Worth?

By Sam Ozer-Staton

“Did you shell out $55,000 to watch your college professor on Zoom all year?”

That’s the question posed by Bloomberg Opinion in a viral Twitter poll last week. Unsurprisingly, the poll generated thousands of impassioned responses, including one from Professor Joanne Freeman, the celebrated Yale historian who, along with Heather Cox Richardson, is a co-host of CAFE’s upcoming Now & Then podcast.

Joanne wrote: “Perhaps true for some. But for many fellow professors & I, we spent MORE time meeting w/students individually, checked on them more often, gave extra effort to create an online community (& succeeded), & taught excellent courses. These polls don’t seem connected w/real classes.”

The language of the poll, particularly its dismissive tone towards the efforts of individual professors, rankled many others in the replies. But its implicit criticism — of the financial value of remote learning — is one that is shared by students and parents across the country. And that is not just a debate that is being waged in the court of public opinion; it is also one that is playing out in courts of law.

Since nearly the start of the pandemic, displeased students have filed lawsuits alleging that colleges and universities, in their forced move to Zoom school, have broken a contractual agreement to provide in-person classes. No matter the effort of professors or the quality of the teaching, the plaintiffs are saying, in effect: this isn’t what we signed up for.

In Crawford v. President and Directors of Georgetown, which was decided earlier this month by a District Court judge in Washington, DC, several Georgetown University students claimed that they had understood themselves to have purchased a “contractual right to an on-campus education, including in-person instruction.”

But where did they get that impression? In short, the glossy promotional materials the school used to sell itself. The plaintiffs argued, “[T]he terms of the contractual agreement were set forth in publications from Georgetown University, including Georgetown University’s Spring Semester 2020 Course Catalog…the [school’s] marketing materials, and [plaintiff’s] acceptance letter.”

The judge in the case, Christopher R. Cooper of the DC Circuit, was unconvinced. Echoing the sentiments of judges in similar cases across the country, Cooper wrote:

“The Court has no trouble accepting that the students expected a campus-based semester. Under normal conditions, the universities might be obligated to fulfill that expectation. Yet, the students’ allegations do not support a plausible inference that the universities promised away their discretion to make reasonable modifications in response to radically changed circumstances, such as moving classes online to keep students and faculty safe during the deadly and uncertain early months of a once-in-a-century pandemic.”

The Georgetown students specifically sought to recover “the prorated portion of any Spring Semester 2020 tuition and fees for education services not provided or diminished in value since Georgetown shut down.” While the court rejected the students’ claim that they were owed a partial tuition refund for the Spring 2020 semester, several prestigious universities — including Georgetown, Princeton, and Johns Hopkins — offered a 10% tuition discount to students beginning last Fall.

The decision to reduce tuition reflects the broader principle that there is some value associated with a classroom experience. In an op-ed last week in Bloomberg News, longtime Yale Law School professor Stephen L. Carter summed up this position, writing: “I’m not saying that those universities that opted for remote learning should have defied public health authorities and insisted that everybody return to the classroom. Nor am I saying that the judges are wrong to dismiss the lawsuits. I’m saying that universities themselves, morally if not legally, surely endorse the claim that the classroom is special. And if the classroom is special, then the intangible benefits of in-person instruction are necessarily priced into the tuition.”

Well-endowed schools like Princeton and Georgetown were able to make a tuition adjustment to account for the pitfalls of remote learning. But should the same be required of cash-strapped public institutions struggling to remain solvent? Should the decision be up to the schools themselves, or should the government step in and compel universities to offer COVID discounts? Can the value of an in-person educational experience be quantified in dollars?

Let us know your thoughts on paying for Zoom University. Write to us at [email protected]

*To listen to Insider content on your favorite podcast app, follow these instructions*

— Listen to Stay Tuned, “Monopoly Isn’t a Game,” featuring Preet in conversation with Amy Klobuchar, the senior U.S. Senator from Minnesota, about the tangled history of antitrust policy, and what policymakers can do now to fight monopolies. Don’t miss the bonus for Insiders, where Klobuchar describes the antitrust proposal she unveiled in February.

— Listen to CAFE Insider, “Fast Times & Gaetz Got High,” Preet and Joyce discuss the latest in the reported probe into Rep. Matt Gaetz, Derek Chauvin’s sentencing, and the hate crime charges in connection with the Atlanta-area spa shootings.

— Listen to Note From Melissa, “SCOTUS Wind-down!”

— Listen to Third Degree with Elie Honig. In Wednesday’s episode, “Much Ado About McGahn?” Elie breaks down the decision by the Biden administration to allow former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify before Congress.

— Listen to Doing Justice on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can now binge the entire six-part series, which chronicles the cases that most challenged and inspired Preet during his time as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.



FOLLOW:

Matt Levine is a financial reporter for Bloomberg. Levine has earned legions of fans for making complex financial matters accessible, and his analysis is read by casual observers and top Wall Street investors alike. Follow him @matt_levine.

*********************

That’s it for this week. We hope you’re enjoying CAFE Insider. Reply to this email or write to us at [email protected] with your thoughts, suggestions, and questions.

— Edited by Tamara Sepper

The CAFE Team:

Tamara Sepper, Adam Waller, Sam Ozer-Staton, Jake Kaplan, David Kurlander, Noa Azulai, Jennifer Korn, David Tatasciore, Matthew Billy, and Nat Weiner.