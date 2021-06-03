Note from Preet: On Mental Health & Tennis



Dear Reader,

It was a heartbreaking tableau at Arthur Ashe Stadium. It was the trophy ceremony after the U.S. Open tennis championship match in early September, 2018. A relatively unknown 20-year-old tennis player named Naomi Osaka had just defeated the legendary Serena Williams. But no one was smiling, neither winner nor loser. Nor anyone in the crowd. Instead emotions ran high because Serena had been penalized a game for taunting a chair umpire, among other things. Fans wanted Serena to win, and fans thought she had been cheated. Perhaps she had been.

But the concluding scene of the trophy ceremony was ugly. The crowd yelled and jeered. The young and shy tennis interloper pulled her visor down, looking like she was trying to will herself invisible, though she could hide neither herself, nor her emotions, nor her tears. When have we seen an athletic champion crowned in victory and cry tears that were not tears of joy, or at least relief?

Shortly after the Open, I interviewed the great sports journalist, Sally Jenkins, on the Stay Tuned podcast. Here is how she described the scene:

“The moment is ruined for [Osaka] because of the intensity, the intensity of the anger and the emotion in the arena from the crowd. You know, no one wanted to see it end that way. Look, that moment is so complex and so loaded, because Osaka is sick because she didn’t want to win a match that way. She didn’t want anything given to her. She wanted to beat Serena Williams in the US Open final. Serena Williams is sick at what’s been taken away from her, but I think also probably, I presume, fairly sickened that she’s helped ruin this moment for this great new young player. The crowd is sick for both players and furious at the chair umpire for having created the situation in the first place.”

Then there was a moment of singular grace, as Serena put her arm around the victor and admonished the crowd. She cried too. It was hard not to be touched and angered and confused by the whole thing.

And one might have wondered about the impact of all of that emotion and chaos on the young tennis player Naomi Osaka.

Well, three years on, we have some idea. In the chaos of that raucous trophy ceremony were sown the seeds of this week’s tennis controversy. Now the fans are rooting for Osaka, now the fans (not all, but seemingly most) think she has been cheated. Now Osaka is the number two ranked tennis player in the world. She has won four Grand Slam events. Last year she was the highest paid female athlete in the world.

And yet this week she withdrew from the French Open after only the first round. Why? Because tennis officials enforced a zero tolerance policy against her for refusing to do obligatory press conferences, though her reasons were not those of a diva, but rooted in her mental health. Osaka previewed her plans on social media before the tournament:

“I’ve often felt that people have no regard for athletes’ mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one. We’re often sat there and asked questions that we’ve been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I’m just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me.”

When she didn’t speak to the media after her first victory on Sunday, the tournament announced she would be fined $15,000, before tennis officials threatened to disqualify her completely from the French Open as well as future tournaments if she did not start doing press.

It turns out that Osaka was not puffing. She was not bluffing. She preemptively withdrew from the Grand Slam major event with a graceful and earnest message about her mental health:

“I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer. More importantly I would never trivialize mental health or use the term lightly. The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that. Anyone that knows me knows I’m introverted, and anyone that has seen me at the tournaments will notice that I’m often wearing headphones as that helps dull my social anxiety.”

That Osaka traces her bouts of depression back to her public ordeal at the 2018 U.S. Open makes that event, in hindsight, even more heartbreaking. She offered an olive branch even as she noted some of the tennis rules are outdated and in need of revision, writing about her hopes that tennis officials will work with her to “discuss ways we can make things better for the players, press, and fans.”

Many have come out in support of Osaka and her decision to prioritize her own mental health, from the company Nike, to NBA star Steph Curry, to tennis pro Serena Williams. Curry wrote on Twitter: “You shouldn’t ever have to make a decision like this — but so damn impressive taking the high road when the powers that be don’t protect their own. Major respect.”

I could go on about the statements made by tennis players and officials, by celebrities and athletes. But what I see here is a young woman—23-years-young—refusing to continue going along with a status quo that continues to hurt her and other players like her. She stood up for herself, and that is a very hard thing to do. Withdrawing from a game you love is likely even harder.

After all the news of sports officials and owners turning a blind eye to physical harm visited upon elite athletes in a range of sports – from steroids to opioids to brain injuries – is it too much to ask that mental health be taken seriously? Is there not a way to accommodate good faith exceptions or waivers for people in Osaka’s predicament? Let me know what you think.

My best,

Preet

On the first episode of Now & Then, Heather Cox Richardson and Joanne Freeman discuss the emerging Biden Doctrine and the relationship between foreign and domestic policy throughout American history. And in the first “Backstage” segment, exclusively for Insiders, they talk about watching TV during the Vietnam era, and discuss the dearth of foreign policy knowledge and media coverage in the contemporary U.S. Listen and follow on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by searching “Now & Then,” wherever you get your podcasts.

A Crisis (Or Opportunity?) in Homelessness

By Sam Ozer-Staton

In March, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) released its annual count of individuals experiencing homelessness. The results, according to Secretary Marcia Fudge, were “devastating.” Homelessness had increased for the fourth straight year. On a single night in 2020, more than 580,000 individuals were homeless in the United States, including 106,000 children. Even more devastating? The “point-in-time” count was conducted on an evening in January, before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the country begins to climb out of the pandemic, it grapples with a long-standing problem that has become an acute crisis: How do we make sure that the most vulnerable among us have a place to sleep at night?

President Biden has made housing a priority in both his $1.9 trillion Covid-19 stimulus bill and his sprawling infrastructure proposal. The March relief bill included $50 billion in housing assistance, specifically allocating $5 billion toward reducing homelessness. Biden’s initial infrastructure plan earmarked $213 billion for affordable housing, a massive number that is expected to be trimmed significantly before the final version of the bill is introduced in Congress.

Despite the federal government’s recent involvement, the job of addressing homelessness also falls — as it often has — to local governments, particularly in the country’s major cities, which have become ground zero for the housing crisis.

No more is that true than in San Francisco, where the crisis is so stark that the United Nations issued a report in 2018 calling the city’s treatment of its unhoused population “cruel and inhuman” and “a violation of human rights.”

Homelessness has long been a problem and a political flashpoint in San Francisco, which now has the most billionaires per capita of any city in the world. In the 60s, the streets of the city’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood were famously a refuge for runaways and hippies. In the 90s, an incumbent mayor was defeated by a former police chief amidst a controversy around homeless encampments in the city’s Civic Center. In the early 2000s, Gavin Newsom, now the governor of California, was elected mayor behind a “Care Not Cash” ballot measure that promised to end chronic homelessness within 10 years.

Despite modest year-over-year progress in the late 2000s, the city never came close to achieving that goal. The last official count, which was conducted in 2019, put the city’s homeless population at 8,000, a 30% increase from two years prior. Others have estimated that the number could now be as high as 17,000.

All the while, the homelessness budget has continued to increase. The city now spends over $300 million annually (a 85% increase from 2005), and in 2016 it created a new agency specifically tasked with addressing homelessness. The combination of immense resources and persistent political will makes the city something of a national test case. San Francisco’s repeated efforts beg the question: is homelessness a problem that can be fixed by government policy?

On Tuesday, current mayor London Breed unveiled the latest proposal aimed at solving the city’s most intractable problem. The plan allocates an eye-popping $1 billion in fresh funds toward homelessness over the next two years — on top of the $300 million already spent on the issue each year. One of the initiatives would cap rent at 30% of a resident’s income in all of the city’s permanent “supportive housing” units. (According to recent data, one in ten of those units — which are set aside specifically for unhoused people — are currently vacant.)

The mayor’s plan also calls for 6,000 additional “housing placements” in the next year, which would be achieved through creating new supportive housing units, adding more housing vouchers, and even paying for people to take buses out of the city and back to their families. There’s also $300 million in new funding for mental health and drug treatment services, a particular focus in a city that has seen a recent spike in overdoses and where, according to some estimates, about half of the homeless population suffers from mental illness.

Not every city has struggled so mightily to address the problem. Houston (a significantly larger and less expensive city than San Francisco) pioneered a “Housing First” approach and cut homelessness in half. That effort has been praised for successfully centralizing the patchwork quilt of churches, charities, and organizations that deliver services to the homeless — and organizing them around the goal of putting people in apartments, no questions asked. San Diego, on the other hand, tried to apply similar principles and experienced much less success.

As the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic worsens the long-standing homelessness crisis in America’s cities, what do you think is the best way to solve the problem? What have you seen work — or not work — where you live? Will increased funding, both in cities like San Francisco and federally, help make a difference? Please let us know what you think by writing to us at [email protected].

*To listen to Insider content on your favorite podcast app, follow these instructions*

— Listen to Stay Tuned, “So What & Who Cares?” featuring Preet in conversation with Heather Cox Richardson and Joanne Freeman, award-winning historians and co-hosts of the new CAFE podcast, Now & Then. Don’t miss the bonus for Insiders, where the historians discuss whether they ever disagree with each other, Joanne’s rescue housepet, and 1970s popular culture.

— Listen to Now & Then, “Entangling Alliances,” and don’t miss the special “Backstage” segment exclusively for members of CAFE Insider.

— Listen to CAFE Insider, “Defendant Trump?” Preet and Joyce break down former President Donald Trump’s ongoing legal battles, including Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance’s decision to convene a special grand jury to consider evidence of potential wrongdoing by Trump and his associates, and Trump’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit that seeks to hold him responsible for inciting the Capitol insurrection.

— Listen to Note From Joyce, “On Prison Reform.”

— Listen to Doing Justice on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can now binge the entire six-part series, which chronicles the cases that most challenged and inspired Preet during his time as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

FOLLOW:

For up-to-date news on the Biden Administration’s foreign policy efforts around the world (the subject, in part, of the first episode of Now & Then!), follow Secretary of State Antony Blinken @SecBlinken.

*********************

That’s it for this week. We hope you’re enjoying CAFE Insider. Reply to this email or write to us at [email protected]with your thoughts, suggestions, and questions.

— Edited by Tamara Sepper

The CAFE Team:

Tamara Sepper, Adam Waller, Sam Ozer-Staton, Jake Kaplan, David Kurlander, Noa Azulai, Jennifer Korn, David Tatasciore, Matthew Billy, and Nat Weiner.